Unlocking IMF Reform

Sketching a reform agenda for the International Monetary Fund is easy; implementing reform is hard. It will require, among other things, the US to give up its veto in the institution, and China to assume more responsibility for global stability and the problems of other economies.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE – In July 1944, exactly 80 years ago, representatives of 44 countries met in an obscure New Hampshire village to negotiate the Bretton Woods Agreement establishing the International Monetary Fund. For many, reaching the ripe old age of 80 would be cause for celebration. For the IMF, the anniversary only highlights the urgency of reform.
