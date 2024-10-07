Can Europe Create an Innovation Economy?
After the 30 “glorious” years of economic growth following World War II, European policymakers failed to adopt the institutions and policies to promote disruptive innovation. Now, Europe urgently needs to adopt a new economic doctrine and reform agenda, or else it will continue to fall behind the United States and others.
PARIS – In the three decades after World War II, Western Europe caught up with the United States in terms of per capita GDP. But since the mid-1990s, this trend has reversed, with the US growing twice as fast as Europe.