Populism’s Lost Summer

Once again, pundits in America and Europe are advancing a narrative of democratic erosion and far-right ascendancy. But not only is there little evidence of a “populist wave” sweeping major democracies; recent experience points to workable strategies for countering such forces.
PRINCETON – Think back to late June and early July. The French far right was favored to win a snap parliamentary election. Trumpist judges in the United States were conveniently resolving the legal woes of the former president, who seemed to be gliding to victory after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance. And while Britain was getting a Labour government, a new anti-immigration party led by the chief Brexiteer, Nigel Farage, had made unprecedented gains. Faced with it all, pundits warned that a wave of populist, “anti-incumbency” rage was sweeping across the world’s democracies.
