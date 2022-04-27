Decarbonization Is Now a Strategic Imperative

At the present state of technology solar/wind grid is a natural gas grid that uses less gas when wind blows and the sun shines. This is why Germany wanted Nord Stream II and this is also why Germany is so sensitive to the issue of Russian gas supply.



There is no climate crisis. Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere not only causes no harm but brings agricultural and environmental benefits.



There is ,however, a pressing issue of resource scarcity due to world population growth. Once we renounce the politics of climate fear and embrace the politics of energy security we will start getting somewhere, while also promoting more political harmony within our societies.