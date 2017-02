Další fáze akce proti klimatické změně

Guest 90 FEB 12, 2017

About three-quarters of the fossil fuel industry’s coal, oil and gas reserves have to remain in the ground unburnt if the world is to keep warming to 2°C – never mind well below it.



This raises a challenging question: who gets to sell the remaining burnable fossil fuels?



For instance, sub-Saharan Africa has around 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, 5% of the world’s total. Three-quarters are situated within Nigeria and Angola. Both are in the United Nations Development Programme’s low human development category. Countries like Angola and Nigeria could see significant reductions in export and government revenue from fossil fuels as the world transitions to clean energy.



According to political philosopher Simon Caney, to act equitably, priority in the sale of fossil fuels should be given to countries with: a low level of development; who have benefited the least from past extraction; and who have the least alternative available forms of energy or resources for development.



What’s clear is that the problem shouldn’t be exacerbated by investing in new fossil fuel projects. There are already more than enough fossil fuel reserves and infrastructure to push past climate targets. Investing in more will only exacerbate climate change, deepen the problem of stranded assets, and make an equitable solution even harder to attain.



http://www.re-update.com/2017/01/02/the-world-needs-to-consider-how-to-manage-the-end-of-the-fossil-fuel-era/ Read more