هندسة تغيير المناخ

Robert Bruce JAN 19, 2017

Research into geoengineering is certainly warranted, and may now even be essential because we have delayed tackling decarbonisation for too long. However, to suggest that geoengineering should be considered an alternative to the rapid adoption of renewable energy is both illogical and reckless.



The salt-water spraying idea which you propose does not address several critical aspects of fossil fuel pollution :

1) Over 95% of atmospheric pollution is caused by burning fossil fuels. We would never give our children poisoned food, yet you seem to think it is OK for them to continue to breath toxic air. Geoengineering will not address this critical human health rights issue.

2) Rising CO2 levels are causing rapid acidification of the oceans, which now represents an existential threat to our marine ecology. Again geoengineering cannot address this.

3) By continuing burn fossil fuels we are rapidly expanding our investment in an unsustainable fuel source and leaving the problem to future generations to solve while we cause even more environmental damage (note EPA conclusion this month that fracking does in fact pollute water sources, so we are actually poisoning our kids drinking water as well as polluting the air that they have to breathe).

4) Most importantly you are advancing a proposal that cannot be tested or verified in any way on a limited scale. Perhaps we could trial in a local region and attempt to measure temperature variations underneath clouds, but there is no way to make this a controlled trial from which any sound conclusions could be drawn. You have also not explained how the sea water is to be used. What altitude must it be sent upto in order to be effective and what mechanisms and energy requirements would be needed to do this. I seriously doubt such systems could be made to work in the way you assume.



There are no short cuts to solving Global atmospheric pollution, other than the obvious one -to stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Rather than waiting for the price of fossil fuel alternatives to drop, which will only happen with large scale investment, we need to raise a carbon tax that will make it in the interests of all to invest in energy efficiency and renewable generation, with the speed that is now required to prevent the worst effects of Global warming.



Of course, because we have left this too late, we should also be funding research into geoengineering, but the only certain routes to pursue are those that fix and remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Bio-engineering offers perhaps the best chance of doing this with carbon dioxide, and maybe even methane, but even these technologies remain as speculative as the other great hope of a breakthrough - nuclear fusion. Any investment for research in these areas is of course welcome, but it is both unrealistic and irresponsible to suggest that these should be considered as alternatives to dealing with the root cause of the problem. We need to decarbonise our economies now, and to even suggest otherwise should be considered a crime against our children. These young people now drink polluted water and breath toxic air because you claim it is not cost effective to do otherwise. Furthermore the average Global CO2 level has now reached 406 ppm after being between 190 - 300 ppm throughout the entire 200,000 years that Homo Sapiens has been alive on earth. As coral reefs die and species go extinct faster than at any time in history, how can you be so sure that we are leaving our children a planet that will support viable ecosystems. I wonder how you sleep at night ?



Robert P Bruce - author www.TheGlobalRace.net