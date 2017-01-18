7

هندسة تغيير المناخ

مالمو ــ يعترف حتى النشطاء في مجال المناخ على نحو متزايد بأن الخطاب المنمق الذي صاحب الاتفاق العالمي للحد من الانبعاثات الغازية المسببة للانحباس الحراري الكوكبي، والذي أُبرِم في باريس قبل ما يزيد على العام قليلا، لن يترتب عليه تأثير حقيقي على درجات الحرارة بما يتفق مع وعوده. وينبغي لهذا أن يدفعنا إلى التفكير في حلول بديلة ذكية. ولكن أحد هذه البدائل، وهو الهندسة الجيولوجية، حل يرفض كثيرون مجرد التفكير فيه.

الواقع أن الهندسة الجيولوجية تعني التأثير على مناخ الأرض عمدا. ويبدو هذا أشبه بالخيال العلمي. ولكن من المعقول أن نفكر في هذا كوثيقة تأمين احترازية وسعرها معقول.

لقد فشلت القمة المناخية تلو الأخرى في التأثير على درجات الحرارة العالمية لسبب بسيط. فلا تزال الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح مكلفة للغاية وغير فعّالة بالقدر الكافي لكي تحل محل الوقود الأحفوري الذي نعتمد عليه. ويُلزم النهج الغالِب الذي جسده اتفاق باريس للمناخ الحكومات بمحاولة فرض تكنولوجيات خضراء غير ناضجة وغير قادرة على المنافسة على العالَم. وهو نهج باهظ التكلفة وغير فعّال.

يُقَدِّم صندوق اختراق مشاريع الطاقة بقيادة بِل جيتس، والذي أُعلِن عنه العام الماضي، سببا للأمل. في قلب أي استجابة للانحباس الحراري الكوكبي، يتعين علينا أن نركز على جعل الطاقة المتجددة أرخص ثمنا وأكثر قدرة على المنافسة من خلال مشاريع البحث والتطوير. وبمجرد أن ينجح الإبداع في دفع أسعار الطاقة الخضراء إلى الانخفاض إلى ما دون مستوى أسعار الوقود الأحفوري، سوف يتحول إليها الجميع تلقائيا. ويتطلب تحقيق هذه الغاية قدرا أكبر كثيرا من التمويل البحثي.

ولكن هذا الإبداع سوف يستغرق بعض الوقت. وهنا ربما تستطيع الهندسة الجيولوجية أن تلعب دورا مهما.

هذا العام، وللمرة الأولى، يوصي رسميا مكتب الحكومة الأميركية الذي يشرف على الدراسات المناخية الممولة فيدراليا بإجراء بحوث الهندسة الجيولوجية. وقد حظيت هذه الخطوة بدعم جون هولدرين المستشار العلمي السابق للرئيس باراك أوباما، الذي قال إن الهندسة الجيولوجية "لابد أن تُدرَس". وفي العام الماضي، أعلن أحد عشر من علماء المناخ أن اتفاق باريس تسبب فعليا في تقييد جهود مكافحة تغير المناخ، قائلين إن "ظهورنا أصبحت إلى الحائط، ويتعين علينا الآن أن نبدأ عملية التحضير للهندسة الجيولوجية".

تكمن الفائدة الحاسمة المترتبة على البحث في الهندسة الجيولوجية في أنها تقدم السبيل الوحيد لخفض درجات الحرارة العالمية بسرعة. سوف يستغرق تنفيذ أي سياسة قياسية للحد من استخدام الوقود الأحفوري عقودا من الزمن ونصف قرن لكي تخلف أي أثر مناخي ملموس. وفي المقابل، من الممكن أن تعمل الهندسة الجيولوجية حرفيا على خفض درجات الحرارة في غضون ساعات وأيام. ولهذا السبب، تُعَد الهندسة الجيولوجية فقط، وليس الاستثمار في الطاقات المتجددة، وثيقة التأمين المطلوبة.

علاوة على ذلك، تَعِد الهندسة الجيولوجية بأن تكون رخيصة للغاية، وهو ما يجعل تنفيذها أكثر ترجيحا من خطط خفض الكربون الباهظة الثمن. ويعني هذا أيضا أنها سوف تُنشَر في الأرجح بواسطة دولة منفردة أو حتى ملياردير محتال. ومن الضروري لهذا السبب أن نحقق بجدية في تأثيراتها مسبقا، لكي نضمن نجاحها وعدم تسببها في إحداث نتائج سلبية غير متوقعة.

لكي أكون واضحا، أنا لا أدعو بالضرورة إلى البدء بتنفيذ الهندسة الجيولوجية اليوم أو حتى هذا العقد. ولكن الأمر يستحق البحث الجاد، وخاصة في ضوء القيود التي فرضها اتفاق باريس المناخي.

ولكن ماذا ينبغي لنا أن ندرس على وجه التحديد؟ الواقع أن العديد من طرق هندسة الغلاف الجوي اقتُرِحَت بالفعل.

تستلهم العملية التي حظيت بالقدر الأكبر من المناقشة من الطبيعة. فعندما ثار بركان ماونت بيناتوبو في عام 1991، انطلق نحو 15 مليون طن من ثاني أكسيد الكبريت إلى الستراتوسفير (الطبقة العليا من الغلاف الجوي)، والذي تفاعل مع المياه لكي يشكل طبقة ضبابية رقيقة انتشرت حول العالم. ومن خلال تشتيت وامتصاص أشعة الشمس القادمة، عملت هذه الطبقة الضبابية على تبريد سطح الأرض لمدة سنتين تقريبا. وبوسعنا أن نحاكي هذا التأثير من خلال حقن طبقة الستراتوسفير بهباء جوي ــ إطلاق مادة مثل ثاني أكسيد الكبريت أو السناج إلى الستراتوسفير.

ولعل النهج الأكثر فعالية من حيث التكلفة والأقل اجتياحا هو عملية تسمى تبييض السحب البحرية، والتي بموجبها يجري رش قطرات من مياه البحر على السحب البحرية لجعلها أكثر بياضا بعض الشيء، بحيث تعكس قدرا أكبر من ضوء الشمس. ويساعد هذا في تعزيز العملية التي تحدث بشكل طبيعي حيث يعمل الملح من المحيطات على توفير الجزيئات التي تعمل على تكثيف بخار الماء، لتبييض السحب وتعزيز ابيضاضها.

وقد أظهر بحث أجري لصالح مركز إجماع كوبنهاجن، وهو مركز الأبحاث الذي أتولى إدارته، أن إنفاق 9 مليار دولار أميركي فقط على 1900 قارب لرش مياه البحر من الممكن أن يمنع كل الانحباس الحراري الكوكبي الذي من المنتظر أن يحدث هذا القرن. وهذا من شأنه أن يولد فوائد ــ من منع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة بالكامل ــ تبلغ قيمتها نحو 20 تريليون دولار. وهو ما يعادل 2000 دولار في مقابل كل دولار يُنفَق.

لوضع هذا في سياق مفهوم، ينبغي لنا أن نعلم أن وعود اتفاق باريس المناخي سوف تكلف أكثر من تريليون دولار سنويا، وسوف تكون قيمة خفض الكربون المترتبة عليها أقل كثيرا ــ فكل دولار يُنفَق سوف يمنع تغير المناخ في الأرجح بما تعادل قيمته بضعة سنتات.

من المفهوم أن يشعر الناس بالتوتر عندما نتحدث عن الهندسة الجيولوجية. ولكن العديد من المخاطر كانت موضع مبالغة. على سبيل المثال، يعمل تبييض السحب البحرية على تضخيم عملية طبيعية ولن يؤدي إلى تغيرات دائمة في طبقة الستراتوسفير ــ فوقف العملية بالكامل كفيل بإعادة العالم إلى حالته السابقة في غضون أيام، ومن الممكن استخدام هذه الطريقة عند الحاجة إليها فقط.

الحق أن الحجة لصالح البحث الجدي في الهندسة الجيولوجية مقنعة. وكما يدرك عدد متزايد من العلماء، يحتاج كوكب الأرض إلى المزيد من الفرص لمعالجة الانحباس الحراري العالمي. ومع النتائج المناخية الضعيفة والمكلفة كتلك التي يشير إليها ضمنا اتفاق باريس، يُصبِح من غير الممكن وصول مثل هذه الفرص قريبا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali