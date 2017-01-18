هندسة تغيير المناخ

مالمو ــ يعترف حتى النشطاء في مجال المناخ على نحو متزايد بأن الخطاب المنمق الذي صاحب الاتفاق العالمي للحد من الانبعاثات الغازية المسببة للانحباس الحراري الكوكبي، والذي أُبرِم في باريس قبل ما يزيد على العام قليلا، لن يترتب عليه تأثير حقيقي على درجات الحرارة بما يتفق مع وعوده. وينبغي لهذا أن يدفعنا إلى التفكير في حلول بديلة ذكية. ولكن أحد هذه البدائل، وهو الهندسة الجيولوجية، حل يرفض كثيرون مجرد التفكير فيه.
الواقع أن الهندسة الجيولوجية تعني التأثير على مناخ الأرض عمدا. ويبدو هذا أشبه بالخيال العلمي. ولكن من المعقول أن نفكر في هذا كوثيقة تأمين احترازية وسعرها معقول.
لقد فشلت القمة المناخية تلو الأخرى في التأثير على درجات الحرارة العالمية لسبب بسيط. فلا تزال الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح مكلفة للغاية وغير فعّالة بالقدر الكافي لكي تحل محل الوقود الأحفوري الذي نعتمد عليه. ويُلزم النهج الغالِب الذي جسده اتفاق باريس للمناخ الحكومات بمحاولة فرض تكنولوجيات خضراء غير ناضجة وغير قادرة على المنافسة على العالَم. وهو نهج باهظ التكلفة وغير فعّال.
يُقَدِّم صندوق اختراق مشاريع الطاقة بقيادة بِل جيتس، والذي أُعلِن عنه العام الماضي، سببا للأمل. في قلب أي استجابة للانحباس الحراري الكوكبي، يتعين علينا أن نركز على جعل الطاقة المتجددة أرخص ثمنا وأكثر قدرة على المنافسة من خلال مشاريع البحث والتطوير. وبمجرد أن ينجح الإبداع في دفع أسعار الطاقة الخضراء إلى الانخفاض إلى ما دون مستوى أسعار الوقود الأحفوري، سوف يتحول إليها الجميع تلقائيا. ويتطلب تحقيق هذه الغاية قدرا أكبر كثيرا من التمويل البحثي.
ولكن هذا الإبداع سوف يستغرق بعض الوقت. وهنا ربما تستطيع الهندسة الجيولوجية أن تلعب دورا مهما.
هذا العام، وللمرة الأولى، يوصي رسميا مكتب الحكومة الأميركية الذي يشرف على الدراسات المناخية الممولة فيدراليا بإجراء بحوث الهندسة الجيولوجية. وقد حظيت هذه الخطوة بدعم جون هولدرين المستشار العلمي السابق للرئيس باراك أوباما، الذي قال إن الهندسة الجيولوجية "لابد أن تُدرَس". وفي العام الماضي، أعلن أحد عشر من علماء المناخ أن اتفاق باريس تسبب فعليا في تقييد جهود مكافحة تغير المناخ، قائلين إن "ظهورنا أصبحت إلى الحائط، ويتعين علينا الآن أن نبدأ عملية التحضير للهندسة الجيولوجية".
تكمن الفائدة الحاسمة المترتبة على البحث في الهندسة الجيولوجية في أنها تقدم السبيل الوحيد لخفض درجات الحرارة العالمية بسرعة. سوف يستغرق تنفيذ أي سياسة قياسية للحد من استخدام الوقود الأحفوري عقودا من الزمن ونصف قرن لكي تخلف أي أثر مناخي ملموس. وفي المقابل، من الممكن أن تعمل الهندسة الجيولوجية حرفيا على خفض درجات الحرارة في غضون ساعات وأيام. ولهذا السبب، تُعَد الهندسة الجيولوجية فقط، وليس الاستثمار في الطاقات المتجددة، وثيقة التأمين المطلوبة.
علاوة على ذلك، تَعِد الهندسة الجيولوجية بأن تكون رخيصة للغاية، وهو ما يجعل تنفيذها أكثر ترجيحا من خطط خفض الكربون الباهظة الثمن. ويعني هذا أيضا أنها سوف تُنشَر في الأرجح بواسطة دولة منفردة أو حتى ملياردير محتال. ومن الضروري لهذا السبب أن نحقق بجدية في تأثيراتها مسبقا، لكي نضمن نجاحها وعدم تسببها في إحداث نتائج سلبية غير متوقعة.
لكي أكون واضحا، أنا لا أدعو بالضرورة إلى البدء بتنفيذ الهندسة الجيولوجية اليوم أو حتى هذا العقد. ولكن الأمر يستحق البحث الجاد، وخاصة في ضوء القيود التي فرضها اتفاق باريس المناخي.
ولكن ماذا ينبغي لنا أن ندرس على وجه التحديد؟ الواقع أن العديد من طرق هندسة الغلاف الجوي اقتُرِحَت بالفعل.
تستلهم العملية التي حظيت بالقدر الأكبر من المناقشة من الطبيعة. فعندما ثار بركان ماونت بيناتوبو في عام 1991، انطلق نحو 15 مليون طن من ثاني أكسيد الكبريت إلى الستراتوسفير (الطبقة العليا من الغلاف الجوي)، والذي تفاعل مع المياه لكي يشكل طبقة ضبابية رقيقة انتشرت حول العالم. ومن خلال تشتيت وامتصاص أشعة الشمس القادمة، عملت هذه الطبقة الضبابية على تبريد سطح الأرض لمدة سنتين تقريبا. وبوسعنا أن نحاكي هذا التأثير من خلال حقن طبقة الستراتوسفير بهباء جوي ــ إطلاق مادة مثل ثاني أكسيد الكبريت أو السناج إلى الستراتوسفير.
ولعل النهج الأكثر فعالية من حيث التكلفة والأقل اجتياحا هو عملية تسمى تبييض السحب البحرية، والتي بموجبها يجري رش قطرات من مياه البحر على السحب البحرية لجعلها أكثر بياضا بعض الشيء، بحيث تعكس قدرا أكبر من ضوء الشمس. ويساعد هذا في تعزيز العملية التي تحدث بشكل طبيعي حيث يعمل الملح من المحيطات على توفير الجزيئات التي تعمل على تكثيف بخار الماء، لتبييض السحب وتعزيز ابيضاضها.
وقد أظهر بحث أجري لصالح مركز إجماع كوبنهاجن، وهو مركز الأبحاث الذي أتولى إدارته، أن إنفاق 9 مليار دولار أميركي فقط على 1900 قارب لرش مياه البحر من الممكن أن يمنع كل الانحباس الحراري الكوكبي الذي من المنتظر أن يحدث هذا القرن. وهذا من شأنه أن يولد فوائد ــ من منع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة بالكامل ــ تبلغ قيمتها نحو 20 تريليون دولار. وهو ما يعادل 2000 دولار في مقابل كل دولار يُنفَق.
لوضع هذا في سياق مفهوم، ينبغي لنا أن نعلم أن وعود اتفاق باريس المناخي سوف تكلف أكثر من تريليون دولار سنويا، وسوف تكون قيمة خفض الكربون المترتبة عليها أقل كثيرا ــ فكل دولار يُنفَق سوف يمنع تغير المناخ في الأرجح بما تعادل قيمته بضعة سنتات.
من المفهوم أن يشعر الناس بالتوتر عندما نتحدث عن الهندسة الجيولوجية. ولكن العديد من المخاطر كانت موضع مبالغة. على سبيل المثال، يعمل تبييض السحب البحرية على تضخيم عملية طبيعية ولن يؤدي إلى تغيرات دائمة في طبقة الستراتوسفير ــ فوقف العملية بالكامل كفيل بإعادة العالم إلى حالته السابقة في غضون أيام، ومن الممكن استخدام هذه الطريقة عند الحاجة إليها فقط.
الحق أن الحجة لصالح البحث الجدي في الهندسة الجيولوجية مقنعة. وكما يدرك عدد متزايد من العلماء، يحتاج كوكب الأرض إلى المزيد من الفرص لمعالجة الانحباس الحراري العالمي. ومع النتائج المناخية الضعيفة والمكلفة كتلك التي يشير إليها ضمنا اتفاق باريس، يُصبِح من غير الممكن وصول مثل هذه الفرص قريبا.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented TM Lutas
Create an open source specification for the 1900 boats and people will build them and operate them when the spec matures. When the ships sail, the jig will be up.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Certain types of technology mankind seems to have the instinctive common sense to avoid. Nuclear of any sort, biological weapons, weapons on satellites, genetically modified plants and hopefully also geoengineering. Renewables are actually cheaper than coal and gas in many places. I prefer to let sea waters rise 4 metres so people see with their own eyes what is happening and then mobilise the political will to create a sanctions regime that any country who does not reduce carbon emissions by 5% per annum faces international sanctions on trade.
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Research into geoengineering is certainly warranted, and may now even be essential because we have delayed tackling decarbonisation for too long. However, to suggest that geoengineering should be considered an alternative to the rapid adoption of renewable energy is both illogical and reckless.
The salt-water spraying idea which you propose does not address several critical aspects of fossil fuel pollution :
1) Over 95% of atmospheric pollution is caused by burning fossil fuels. We would never give our children poisoned food, yet you seem to think it is OK for them to continue to breath toxic air. Geoengineering will not address this critical human health rights issue.
2) Rising CO2 levels are causing rapid acidification of the oceans, which now represents an existential threat to our marine ecology. Again geoengineering cannot address this.
3) By continuing burn fossil fuels we are rapidly expanding our investment in an unsustainable fuel source and leaving the problem to future generations to solve while we cause even more environmental damage (note EPA conclusion this month that fracking does in fact pollute water sources, so we are actually poisoning our kids drinking water as well as polluting the air that they have to breathe).
4) Most importantly you are advancing a proposal that cannot be tested or verified in any way on a limited scale. Perhaps we could trial in a local region and attempt to measure temperature variations underneath clouds, but there is no way to make this a controlled trial from which any sound conclusions could be drawn. You have also not explained how the sea water is to be used. What altitude must it be sent upto in order to be effective and what mechanisms and energy requirements would be needed to do this. I seriously doubt such systems could be made to work in the way you assume.
There are no short cuts to solving Global atmospheric pollution, other than the obvious one -to stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Rather than waiting for the price of fossil fuel alternatives to drop, which will only happen with large scale investment, we need to raise a carbon tax that will make it in the interests of all to invest in energy efficiency and renewable generation, with the speed that is now required to prevent the worst effects of Global warming.
Of course, because we have left this too late, we should also be funding research into geoengineering, but the only certain routes to pursue are those that fix and remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Bio-engineering offers perhaps the best chance of doing this with carbon dioxide, and maybe even methane, but even these technologies remain as speculative as the other great hope of a breakthrough - nuclear fusion. Any investment for research in these areas is of course welcome, but it is both unrealistic and irresponsible to suggest that these should be considered as alternatives to dealing with the root cause of the problem. We need to decarbonise our economies now, and to even suggest otherwise should be considered a crime against our children. These young people now drink polluted water and breath toxic air because you claim it is not cost effective to do otherwise. Furthermore the average Global CO2 level has now reached 406 ppm after being between 190 - 300 ppm throughout the entire 200,000 years that Homo Sapiens has been alive on earth. As coral reefs die and species go extinct faster than at any time in history, how can you be so sure that we are leaving our children a planet that will support viable ecosystems. I wonder how you sleep at night ?
Robert P Bruce - author www.TheGlobalRace.net
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
As of December 2016 Atmospheric CO2 stands at 404.48 parts per million (ppm) (Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii (NOAA-).
To Quote Scripps institute of oceanography;
"The ocean and land sinks for CO2 currently offset only about 50 percent of the emissions. So the equivalent of 50 percent of the emissions is still accumulating in the atmosphere, even with stable emissions. To stabilize CO2 levels would require roughly an immediate roughly 50 percent cut in emissions, at which point the remaining emissions would be fully offset by the sinks, at least for a while."
The collective intent of the Paris Climate Accords was never going to culminate into even a meaningful reduction of CO2 let alone contemplating a 50 percent cut in global CO2 emissions.
Geoengineering like Artificial Intelligence has connotations of "uncontrollable consequence" so we in principle agree both should be approached with caution.
Yet we are long past the connotation of climate change, we are in fact closer to the uncontrollable consequence of climate change than any government or corporation cares to think about.
So any reservations we might have about Geoengineering should be viewed within the prism of Governmental and corporate intent and the tipping point of no return. RWD Jan 2017
RWD Jan 2017
Comment Commented Rand Wrobel
Bjorn, your whole approach is exactly what climate activists have feared: a suggestion that we don't need to get off of fossil fuels - that we can just use technology to fix the planet and keep on burning oil, gas and coal. 100% conversion to renewables (solar, wind and water) is entirely possible by 2030, as shown by the work of Stanford professor Mark Jacobson - See TheSolutionsProject.org. Geoengineering doesn't fix the source of the problem, introduces serious planetary risks, and leaves Big Oil untouched - the ones who have been denying climate change all along. You think renewable energy is expensive? Try trillions in oil subsidies. Expensive? Try climate denial. We have ignored the carbon pollution causing the problem, treating the atmosphere as a sewer. The cheapest solution would have been to start early and not continue to dig this hole. Expensive? Try a carbon bubble - what will that do to the world economy? Sure, bandaids are cheaper than surgery. But when we can fix the root cause of the problem, and improve the world with less local pollution, fairer production of energy, less loss due to transmission, less cost (like EV's costing 1/5th or a gasoline car's fuel cost), then suggesting the bandaid just makes the problem worse. Until the world implements every measure to convert to clean renewables ASAP (which is already competitive with fossil fuels and is getting cheaper with economies of scale), the focus on geoengineering just takes the focus off what needs to happen, the real source of the problem, and justifies us continuing to dig our hole - our planetary thermal grave.
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Sounds like a very bad idea to alter the atmosphere more than we already do, since the atmosphere is extremely complex, and there is a lot we don't understand about how it works. A snowball earth also sounds more scary than global warming.
Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Did you actually read the article?
The author advocates researching the options not implementing a solution, though he also points out that some of the technologies can be switched off easily.
It is the dogma under the surface of the environmental lobby movement that causes it to have so little credibility with western electorates. Read more
