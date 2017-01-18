7

Geo-Engineering gegen den Klimawandel

MALMÖ – Sogar Klimaschützer erkennen zunehmend an, dass die hehren Worte des globalen Abkommens zur Senkung der Treibhausgasemissionen, das vor gut einem Jahr in Paris verabschiedet wurde, die Temperaturen nicht im versprochenen Maße beeinflussen werden. Darum sollten wir über smarte, alternative Lösungen nachdenken. Eine dieser Alternativen, Geo-Engineering, ist eine Lösung, die viele nicht einmal in Erwägung ziehen wollen.

Geo-Engineering bedeutet gezielte Eingriffe in das Klimasystem der Erde. Das mag nach Science-Fiction klingen, ergibt aber Sinn, wenn man es als eine Art umsichtige und bezahlbare Versicherung betrachtet.

Es hat einen einfachen Grund, warum es keinem der vielen Klimagipfel gelungen ist, die globale Temperatur zu beeinflussen. Solar- und Windenergie sind immer noch zu teuer und zu ineffizient, um unsere Abhängigkeit von fossilen Brennstoffen zu beenden. Für den vorherrschenden Ansatz, den das Pariser Klimaabkommen verkörpert, ist es erforderlich, dass Regierungen versuchen der Welt grüne Technologien aufzudrängen, die weder ausgereift, noch wettbewerbsfähig sind.

Der im vergangenen Jahr von Bill Gates aufgelegte Breakthrough Energy Ventures Fonds, der sauberen Technologien zum Durchbruch verhelfen soll, gibt Anlass zur Hoffnung. Es muss im Mittelpunkt einer jeden Antwort auf die Erderwärmung stehen, erneuerbare Energien durch Forschung und Entwicklung billiger und wettbewerbsfähig zu machen. Sobald die Kosten für die Erneuerbaren durch Innovation unter den Preis fossiler Brennstoffe sinken, werden alle umsatteln. Es muss viel mehr Geld in die Forschung fließen.

Aber solche Innovationen werden Zeit brauchen. Das ist der Punkt, an dem Geo-Engineering ins Spiel kommen könnte.

In diesem Jahr hat sich die US-Regierungsbehörde, die für staatlich geförderte Klimastudien zuständig ist, zum ersten Mal offiziell für Forschung im Bereich Geo-Engineering ausgesprochen. Dieser Schritt wird von Präsident Barack Obamas ehemaligem Wissenschaftsberater John Holdren unterstützt, der erklärt hat, dass Geo-Engineering „untersucht werden muss“. Im vergangenen Jahr haben elf Klimawissenschaftler erklärt, dass das Klimaabkommen von Paris eigentlich ein Rückschlag für die Bekämpfung des Klimawandels sei: „Wir stehen mit dem Rücken zur Wand, und wir müssen jetzt damit beginnen, Vorbereitungen für Geo-Engineering zu treffen.“

Der entscheidende Vorteil der Erforschung von Geo-Engineering ist der Umstand, dass es die einzige Möglichkeit darstellt, die Temperatur der Erde schnell zu senken. Es wird Jahrzehnte dauern, gängige politische Maßnahmen umzusetzen, die die Nutzung fossiler Energieträger verringern und ein halbes Jahrhundert, bis sich diese nennenswert auf das Klima auswirken. Mithilfe von Geo-Engineering können die Temperaturen innerhalb von Stunden und Tagen gesenkt werden. Aus diesem Grund kann allein Geo-Engineering als Versicherung betrachtet werden; Investitionen in erneuerbare Energien können damit nicht dienen.

Außerdem verspricht Geo-Engineering außergewöhnlich günstig zu sein. Der Einsatz solcher Technologien ist somit wahrscheinlicher, als die Umsetzung teurer Maßnahmen zur Senkung der Treibhausgasemissionen. Das bedeutet auch, dass diese eher von einzelnen Ländern oder sogar von einem skrupellosen Milliardär eingesetzt werden könnten. Angesichts dessen, ist es unbedingt notwendig, die Auswirkungen von Geo-Engineering vorab gründlich zu erforschen, um sicherzustellen, dass es funktioniert und keine unerwarteten, negativen Folgen hat.

Ich möchte klarstellen, dass ich mich nicht dafür ausspreche, heute oder noch in diesem Jahrzehnt mit Geo-Engineering zu beginnen. Trotzdem verdient es eingehende Untersuchung, vor allem angesichts der Grenzen des Klimaabkommens von Paris.

Was genau sollte untersucht werden? Im Bereich des atmosphärischen Geo-Engineering sind viele Methoden vorgeschlagen worden.

Das Verfahren, über das am meisten gesprochen wird, hat die Natur zum Vorbild. Beim Ausbruch des Vulkans Pinatubo im Jahr 1991 sind rund 15 Millionen Tonnen Schwefeldioxid in die Atmosphäre geblasen worden, das sich in Verbindung mit Wasser als nebelige Schicht um die Erde gelegt hat. Dieser Schleier hat das einfallende Sonnenlicht zerstreut und absorbiert und die Erdoberfläche fast zwei Jahre lang gekühlt. Wir könnten diesen Effekt durch das Einbringen von Aerosolen in die Stratosphäre nachahmen – im Wesentlichen, indem Stoffe wie Schwefeldioxid oder Ruß in die Stratosphäre eingebracht werden.

Der kostenwirksamste und am wenigsten invasive Ansatz dürfte ein Verfahren namens Marine Cloud Whitening (Meereswolken-Aufhellung) sein. Dabei werden Meerwassertröpfchen in Wolken über dem Ozean gesprüht, die dadurch etwas weißer werden und mehr Sonnenlicht reflektieren. Auf diese Weise wird der natürliche Vorgang der Wolkenbildung durch Kondensation von Wasserdampf an Seesalz-Partikeln verstärkt, was die Wolken heller wirken lässt.

Forschungen für den von mir geleiteten Thinktank Copenhagen Consensus Center haben gezeigt, dass sich die gesamte Erderwärmung, die in diesem Jahrhundert stattfinden soll, verhindern ließe, wenn man lediglich 9 Milliarden US-Dollar in eine Flotte von 1.900 Schiffen investiert, die Meerwasser versprühen. Der Wert des Nutzens, der entsteht, wenn man den gesamten Temperaturanstieg verhindert, lässt sich mit rund 20 Billiarden Dollar beziffern. Mit jedem Dollar, der ausgegeben wird, würde also Gutes im Wert von rund 2.000 Dollar bewirkt.

Zur Orientierung: Die Versprechen des Pariser Klimaabkommens werden über 1 Billiarde US-Dollar pro Jahr kosten und Senkungen der Treibhausgasemissionen bewirken, die viel weniger wert sind – aller Voraussicht nach wird jeder Dollar, der ausgegeben wird, Klimaschäden im Wert von ein paar Cent verhindern.

Die Scheu der Menschen vor einer gezielten Beeinflussung des Klimas durch Geo-Engineering ist verständlich. Aber viele der Risiken sind übertrieben worden. So wird etwa mit der Aufhellung der Meereswolken ein natürlicher Vorgang verstärkt, der keine dauerhaften Veränderungen der Atmosphäre bewirken würde – stellt man das Verfahren komplett ein, würde die Welt innerhalb von Tagen wieder in ihren vorherigen Zustand versetzt. Man könnte es nur einsetzen, wenn nötig.

Es gibt triftige Gründe, intensive Forschung auf dem Gebiet des Geo-Engineering zu betreiben. Immer mehr Wissenschaftler erkennen, dass es weitere Möglichkeiten geben muss, der Erderwärmung entgegenzuwirken. Die im Klimaabkommen von Paris vereinbarten Maßnahmen zum Klimaschutz sind im Ergebnis so schwach und kostspielig, dass es keinesfalls zu früh ist, sich mit anderen Möglichkeiten zu befassen.

