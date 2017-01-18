Geo-Engineering gegen den Klimawandel

MALMÖ – Sogar Klimaschützer erkennen zunehmend an, dass die hehren Worte des globalen Abkommens zur Senkung der Treibhausgasemissionen, das vor gut einem Jahr in Paris verabschiedet wurde, die Temperaturen nicht im versprochenen Maße beeinflussen werden. Darum sollten wir über smarte, alternative Lösungen nachdenken. Eine dieser Alternativen, Geo-Engineering, ist eine Lösung, die viele nicht einmal in Erwägung ziehen wollen.
Geo-Engineering bedeutet gezielte Eingriffe in das Klimasystem der Erde. Das mag nach Science-Fiction klingen, ergibt aber Sinn, wenn man es als eine Art umsichtige und bezahlbare Versicherung betrachtet.
Es hat einen einfachen Grund, warum es keinem der vielen Klimagipfel gelungen ist, die globale Temperatur zu beeinflussen. Solar- und Windenergie sind immer noch zu teuer und zu ineffizient, um unsere Abhängigkeit von fossilen Brennstoffen zu beenden. Für den vorherrschenden Ansatz, den das Pariser Klimaabkommen verkörpert, ist es erforderlich, dass Regierungen versuchen der Welt grüne Technologien aufzudrängen, die weder ausgereift, noch wettbewerbsfähig sind.
Der im vergangenen Jahr von Bill Gates aufgelegte Breakthrough Energy Ventures Fonds, der sauberen Technologien zum Durchbruch verhelfen soll, gibt Anlass zur Hoffnung. Es muss im Mittelpunkt einer jeden Antwort auf die Erderwärmung stehen, erneuerbare Energien durch Forschung und Entwicklung billiger und wettbewerbsfähig zu machen. Sobald die Kosten für die Erneuerbaren durch Innovation unter den Preis fossiler Brennstoffe sinken, werden alle umsatteln. Es muss viel mehr Geld in die Forschung fließen.
Aber solche Innovationen werden Zeit brauchen. Das ist der Punkt, an dem Geo-Engineering ins Spiel kommen könnte.
In diesem Jahr hat sich die US-Regierungsbehörde, die für staatlich geförderte Klimastudien zuständig ist, zum ersten Mal offiziell für Forschung im Bereich Geo-Engineering ausgesprochen. Dieser Schritt wird von Präsident Barack Obamas ehemaligem Wissenschaftsberater John Holdren unterstützt, der erklärt hat, dass Geo-Engineering „untersucht werden muss“. Im vergangenen Jahr haben elf Klimawissenschaftler erklärt, dass das Klimaabkommen von Paris eigentlich ein Rückschlag für die Bekämpfung des Klimawandels sei: „Wir stehen mit dem Rücken zur Wand, und wir müssen jetzt damit beginnen, Vorbereitungen für Geo-Engineering zu treffen.“
Der entscheidende Vorteil der Erforschung von Geo-Engineering ist der Umstand, dass es die einzige Möglichkeit darstellt, die Temperatur der Erde schnell zu senken. Es wird Jahrzehnte dauern, gängige politische Maßnahmen umzusetzen, die die Nutzung fossiler Energieträger verringern und ein halbes Jahrhundert, bis sich diese nennenswert auf das Klima auswirken. Mithilfe von Geo-Engineering können die Temperaturen innerhalb von Stunden und Tagen gesenkt werden. Aus diesem Grund kann allein Geo-Engineering als Versicherung betrachtet werden; Investitionen in erneuerbare Energien können damit nicht dienen.
Außerdem verspricht Geo-Engineering außergewöhnlich günstig zu sein. Der Einsatz solcher Technologien ist somit wahrscheinlicher, als die Umsetzung teurer Maßnahmen zur Senkung der Treibhausgasemissionen. Das bedeutet auch, dass diese eher von einzelnen Ländern oder sogar von einem skrupellosen Milliardär eingesetzt werden könnten. Angesichts dessen, ist es unbedingt notwendig, die Auswirkungen von Geo-Engineering vorab gründlich zu erforschen, um sicherzustellen, dass es funktioniert und keine unerwarteten, negativen Folgen hat.
Ich möchte klarstellen, dass ich mich nicht dafür ausspreche, heute oder noch in diesem Jahrzehnt mit Geo-Engineering zu beginnen. Trotzdem verdient es eingehende Untersuchung, vor allem angesichts der Grenzen des Klimaabkommens von Paris.
Was genau sollte untersucht werden? Im Bereich des atmosphärischen Geo-Engineering sind viele Methoden vorgeschlagen worden.
Das Verfahren, über das am meisten gesprochen wird, hat die Natur zum Vorbild. Beim Ausbruch des Vulkans Pinatubo im Jahr 1991 sind rund 15 Millionen Tonnen Schwefeldioxid in die Atmosphäre geblasen worden, das sich in Verbindung mit Wasser als nebelige Schicht um die Erde gelegt hat. Dieser Schleier hat das einfallende Sonnenlicht zerstreut und absorbiert und die Erdoberfläche fast zwei Jahre lang gekühlt. Wir könnten diesen Effekt durch das Einbringen von Aerosolen in die Stratosphäre nachahmen – im Wesentlichen, indem Stoffe wie Schwefeldioxid oder Ruß in die Stratosphäre eingebracht werden.
Der kostenwirksamste und am wenigsten invasive Ansatz dürfte ein Verfahren namens Marine Cloud Whitening (Meereswolken-Aufhellung) sein. Dabei werden Meerwassertröpfchen in Wolken über dem Ozean gesprüht, die dadurch etwas weißer werden und mehr Sonnenlicht reflektieren. Auf diese Weise wird der natürliche Vorgang der Wolkenbildung durch Kondensation von Wasserdampf an Seesalz-Partikeln verstärkt, was die Wolken heller wirken lässt.
Forschungen für den von mir geleiteten Thinktank Copenhagen Consensus Center haben gezeigt, dass sich die gesamte Erderwärmung, die in diesem Jahrhundert stattfinden soll, verhindern ließe, wenn man lediglich 9 Milliarden US-Dollar in eine Flotte von 1.900 Schiffen investiert, die Meerwasser versprühen. Der Wert des Nutzens, der entsteht, wenn man den gesamten Temperaturanstieg verhindert, lässt sich mit rund 20 Billiarden Dollar beziffern. Mit jedem Dollar, der ausgegeben wird, würde also Gutes im Wert von rund 2.000 Dollar bewirkt.
Zur Orientierung: Die Versprechen des Pariser Klimaabkommens werden über 1 Billiarde US-Dollar pro Jahr kosten und Senkungen der Treibhausgasemissionen bewirken, die viel weniger wert sind – aller Voraussicht nach wird jeder Dollar, der ausgegeben wird, Klimaschäden im Wert von ein paar Cent verhindern.
Die Scheu der Menschen vor einer gezielten Beeinflussung des Klimas durch Geo-Engineering ist verständlich. Aber viele der Risiken sind übertrieben worden. So wird etwa mit der Aufhellung der Meereswolken ein natürlicher Vorgang verstärkt, der keine dauerhaften Veränderungen der Atmosphäre bewirken würde – stellt man das Verfahren komplett ein, würde die Welt innerhalb von Tagen wieder in ihren vorherigen Zustand versetzt. Man könnte es nur einsetzen, wenn nötig.
Es gibt triftige Gründe, intensive Forschung auf dem Gebiet des Geo-Engineering zu betreiben. Immer mehr Wissenschaftler erkennen, dass es weitere Möglichkeiten geben muss, der Erderwärmung entgegenzuwirken. Die im Klimaabkommen von Paris vereinbarten Maßnahmen zum Klimaschutz sind im Ergebnis so schwach und kostspielig, dass es keinesfalls zu früh ist, sich mit anderen Möglichkeiten zu befassen.
Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.
Comment Commented TM Lutas
Create an open source specification for the 1900 boats and people will build them and operate them when the spec matures. When the ships sail, the jig will be up. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Certain types of technology mankind seems to have the instinctive common sense to avoid. Nuclear of any sort, biological weapons, weapons on satellites, genetically modified plants and hopefully also geoengineering. Renewables are actually cheaper than coal and gas in many places. I prefer to let sea waters rise 4 metres so people see with their own eyes what is happening and then mobilise the political will to create a sanctions regime that any country who does not reduce carbon emissions by 5% per annum faces international sanctions on trade. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Research into geoengineering is certainly warranted, and may now even be essential because we have delayed tackling decarbonisation for too long. However, to suggest that geoengineering should be considered an alternative to the rapid adoption of renewable energy is both illogical and reckless.
The salt-water spraying idea which you propose does not address several critical aspects of fossil fuel pollution :
1) Over 95% of atmospheric pollution is caused by burning fossil fuels. We would never give our children poisoned food, yet you seem to think it is OK for them to continue to breath toxic air. Geoengineering will not address this critical human health rights issue.
2) Rising CO2 levels are causing rapid acidification of the oceans, which now represents an existential threat to our marine ecology. Again geoengineering cannot address this.
3) By continuing burn fossil fuels we are rapidly expanding our investment in an unsustainable fuel source and leaving the problem to future generations to solve while we cause even more environmental damage (note EPA conclusion this month that fracking does in fact pollute water sources, so we are actually poisoning our kids drinking water as well as polluting the air that they have to breathe).
4) Most importantly you are advancing a proposal that cannot be tested or verified in any way on a limited scale. Perhaps we could trial in a local region and attempt to measure temperature variations underneath clouds, but there is no way to make this a controlled trial from which any sound conclusions could be drawn. You have also not explained how the sea water is to be used. What altitude must it be sent upto in order to be effective and what mechanisms and energy requirements would be needed to do this. I seriously doubt such systems could be made to work in the way you assume.
There are no short cuts to solving Global atmospheric pollution, other than the obvious one -to stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Rather than waiting for the price of fossil fuel alternatives to drop, which will only happen with large scale investment, we need to raise a carbon tax that will make it in the interests of all to invest in energy efficiency and renewable generation, with the speed that is now required to prevent the worst effects of Global warming.
Of course, because we have left this too late, we should also be funding research into geoengineering, but the only certain routes to pursue are those that fix and remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Bio-engineering offers perhaps the best chance of doing this with carbon dioxide, and maybe even methane, but even these technologies remain as speculative as the other great hope of a breakthrough - nuclear fusion. Any investment for research in these areas is of course welcome, but it is both unrealistic and irresponsible to suggest that these should be considered as alternatives to dealing with the root cause of the problem. We need to decarbonise our economies now, and to even suggest otherwise should be considered a crime against our children. These young people now drink polluted water and breath toxic air because you claim it is not cost effective to do otherwise. Furthermore the average Global CO2 level has now reached 406 ppm after being between 190 - 300 ppm throughout the entire 200,000 years that Homo Sapiens has been alive on earth. As coral reefs die and species go extinct faster than at any time in history, how can you be so sure that we are leaving our children a planet that will support viable ecosystems. I wonder how you sleep at night ?
Robert P Bruce - author www.TheGlobalRace.net Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
As of December 2016 Atmospheric CO2 stands at 404.48 parts per million (ppm) (Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii (NOAA-).
To Quote Scripps institute of oceanography;
"The ocean and land sinks for CO2 currently offset only about 50 percent of the emissions. So the equivalent of 50 percent of the emissions is still accumulating in the atmosphere, even with stable emissions. To stabilize CO2 levels would require roughly an immediate roughly 50 percent cut in emissions, at which point the remaining emissions would be fully offset by the sinks, at least for a while."
The collective intent of the Paris Climate Accords was never going to culminate into even a meaningful reduction of CO2 let alone contemplating a 50 percent cut in global CO2 emissions.
Geoengineering like Artificial Intelligence has connotations of "uncontrollable consequence" so we in principle agree both should be approached with caution.
Yet we are long past the connotation of climate change, we are in fact closer to the uncontrollable consequence of climate change than any government or corporation cares to think about.
So any reservations we might have about Geoengineering should be viewed within the prism of Governmental and corporate intent and the tipping point of no return. RWD Jan 2017
Read more
Comment Commented Rand Wrobel
Bjorn, your whole approach is exactly what climate activists have feared: a suggestion that we don't need to get off of fossil fuels - that we can just use technology to fix the planet and keep on burning oil, gas and coal. 100% conversion to renewables (solar, wind and water) is entirely possible by 2030, as shown by the work of Stanford professor Mark Jacobson - See TheSolutionsProject.org. Geoengineering doesn't fix the source of the problem, introduces serious planetary risks, and leaves Big Oil untouched - the ones who have been denying climate change all along. You think renewable energy is expensive? Try trillions in oil subsidies. Expensive? Try climate denial. We have ignored the carbon pollution causing the problem, treating the atmosphere as a sewer. The cheapest solution would have been to start early and not continue to dig this hole. Expensive? Try a carbon bubble - what will that do to the world economy? Sure, bandaids are cheaper than surgery. But when we can fix the root cause of the problem, and improve the world with less local pollution, fairer production of energy, less loss due to transmission, less cost (like EV's costing 1/5th or a gasoline car's fuel cost), then suggesting the bandaid just makes the problem worse. Until the world implements every measure to convert to clean renewables ASAP (which is already competitive with fossil fuels and is getting cheaper with economies of scale), the focus on geoengineering just takes the focus off what needs to happen, the real source of the problem, and justifies us continuing to dig our hole - our planetary thermal grave. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Sounds like a very bad idea to alter the atmosphere more than we already do, since the atmosphere is extremely complex, and there is a lot we don't understand about how it works. A snowball earth also sounds more scary than global warming.
Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Did you actually read the article?
The author advocates researching the options not implementing a solution, though he also points out that some of the technologies can be switched off easily.
It is the dogma under the surface of the environmental lobby movement that causes it to have so little credibility with western electorates. Read more
