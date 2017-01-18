Geoinženýrství a klimatické změny

MALMÖ – Dokonce i klimatičtí aktivisté stále častěji uznávají, že vzletné řeči o celosvětové dohodě na snížení emisí skleníkových plynů, uzavřené před více než rokem v Paříži, nebudou odpovídat skutečnému dopadu daných slibů na teploty. To by nás mělo vést k úvahám o chytrých alternativních řešeních. Jednou z těchto alternativ, geoinženýrstvím, se však mnozí lidé odmítají zabývat.
Geoinženýrství znamená záměrnou manipulaci s klimatem na Zemi. Zní to jako ze science fiction. Má ovšem smysl přemýšlet o tomto řešení jako o prozíravé a dostupné pojistce.
Ani řada po sobě jdoucích klimatických summitů nedokázala ovlivnit globální teploty, a to z jednoho prostého důvodu. Sluneční a větrná energie jsou stále příliš drahé a neefektivní na to, aby mohly nahradit naši závislost na fosilních palivech. Převažující přístup ztělesněný pařížskou klimatickou dohodou vyžaduje od vlád, aby se pokoušely vynucovat ve světě nedozrálé a nekonkurenceschopné zelené technologie. To je nesmírně drahé a neúčinné.
Loni ohlášený fond Billa Gatese s názvem Breakthrough Energy Ventures nám dal důvod k naději. Těžištěm jakékoliv reakce na globální oteplování musí být důraz na otázku, jak prostřednictvím výzkumu a vývoje zlevnit obnovitelnou energii a učinit ji konkurenceschopnou. Jakmile inovace stlačí cenu zelených energií pod úroveň fosilních paliv, přejdou na ni všichni. Proto je zapotřebí mnohem více financí do výzkumu.
Inovace si však vyžádají nějaký čas. A právě zde by se mohlo uplatnit geoinženýrství.
Letos poprvé americký vládní úřad, který dohlíží na federálně financované klimatické studie, oficiálně doporučuje výzkum geoinženýrství. Tento krok má podporu někdejšího poradce prezidenta Baracka Obamy pro vědu Johna Holdrena, jenž prohlásil, že na geoinženýrství „je třeba se podívat“. Jedenáct klimatologů loni prohlásilo, že pařížská dohoda ve skutečnosti posunula boj proti klimatickým změnám zpátky, protože „stojíme zády ke zdi a musíme zahájit proces přípravy na geoinženýrství“.
Klíčový přínos spojený se zkoumáním geoinženýrství spočívá v tom, že tento přístup nabízí jediný způsob, jak rychle snížit globální teplotu. Realizace jakékoliv standardní politiky omezování fosilních paliv potrvá několik desetiletí a dalšího půl století potrvá, než tato politika začne mít viditelný dopad na klima. Naproti tomu geoinženýrství dokáže teploty snížit doslova během několika hodin a dní. Proto pouze geoinženýrství, nikoliv investice do obnovitelných zdrojů, může být pojistkou.
Geoinženýrství navíc slibuje, že bude výjimečně levné, takže pravděpodobnost jeho zavedení do praxe je mnohem vyšší než v případě nákladných uhlíkových škrtů. To zároveň znamená, že k němu s vyšší pravděpodobností přikročí jediná země, nebo dokonce i nějaký samorostlý miliardář. Vzhledem k tomu je nezbytné, abychom předem seriózně prozkoumali jeho dopady a zajistili, že bude fungovat a nepřinese nečekané negativní důsledky.
Abychom si rozuměli: netvrdím, že bychom měli s geoinženýrstvím začít ještě dnes nebo i v tomto desetiletí. Tento přístup si však zaslouží seriózní výzkum, zejména s ohledem na omezení pařížské klimatické dohody.
Co přesně by se tedy mělo zkoumat? Navržena byla řada metod atmosférického inženýrství.
Nejdiskutovanější proces čerpá inspiraci z přírody. Když v roce 1991 vybuchla sopka Mount Pinatubo, dostalo se do stratosféry přibližně 15 milionů tun oxidu siřičitého – ten reagoval s vodou a vytvořil mlžnou vrstvu, která se rozšířila po celé zeměkouli. Roztroušení a pohlcení dopadajícího slunečního světla mělo za následek ochlazování povrchu zeměkoule po dobu téměř dvou let. Tento efekt bychom mohli napodobit aplikací aerosolu do stratosféry – v podstatě bychom tam vystřelili materiál typu oxidu siřičitého nebo sazí.
Nejhospodárnějším a nejméně invazivním přístupem je zřejmě proces zvaný „bělení mořských mraků“, kdy se do mraků nad mořem nastříkají kapičky mořské vody, čímž se mraky lehce vybělí a odrážejí více slunečního světla. Tím by se zesílil přirozený proces, kdy sůl z oceánů poskytuje kondenzační částice pro vodní páru, což vytváří a zvyšuje bělost mraků.
Výzkum provedený pro mozkový trust Kodaňský konsensus, v jehož čele stojím, ukázal, že výdaje ve výši pouhých 9 miliard dolarů do 1900 lodí stříkajících do ovzduší mořskou vodu by mohly zabránit globálnímu oteplování v celkovém objemu předpokládaném pro toto století. Přínos spojený s odvrácením jakéhokoliv teplotního zvýšení by měl hodnotu zhruba 20 bilionů dolarů. To odpovídá užitku v hodnotě přibližně 2000 dolarů za každý vynaložený dolar.
Abychom to zasadili do kontextu, splnění slibů daných pařížskou klimatickou dohodou bude stát přes bilion dolarů ročně a přinese odbourání uhlíku, které má mnohem nižší hodnotu – s největší pravděpodobností tak za každý vynaložený dolar zabráníme klimatickým škodám v hodnotě pár centů.
Lidé jsou z geoinženýrství pochopitelně nervózní. Mnoho rizik se ovšem zveličuje. Například bělení mořských mraků jen zesiluje přírodní proces a nevedlo by k trvalým atmosférickým změnám – ukončení celého procesu by během pár dní navrátilo svět k původnímu stavu. Metoda by se dala používat pouze v případě potřeby.
Argumenty pro seriózní výzkum geoinženýrství jsou přesvědčivé. Stále větší počet vědců si uvědomuje, že planeta potřebuje další příležitosti k řešení globálního oteplování. Jsou-li dopady na klima tak slabé a nákladné jako v případě pařížské dohody, pak na tyto příležitosti bylo už včera pozdě.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
Comment Commented TM Lutas
Create an open source specification for the 1900 boats and people will build them and operate them when the spec matures. When the ships sail, the jig will be up. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Certain types of technology mankind seems to have the instinctive common sense to avoid. Nuclear of any sort, biological weapons, weapons on satellites, genetically modified plants and hopefully also geoengineering. Renewables are actually cheaper than coal and gas in many places. I prefer to let sea waters rise 4 metres so people see with their own eyes what is happening and then mobilise the political will to create a sanctions regime that any country who does not reduce carbon emissions by 5% per annum faces international sanctions on trade. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Research into geoengineering is certainly warranted, and may now even be essential because we have delayed tackling decarbonisation for too long. However, to suggest that geoengineering should be considered an alternative to the rapid adoption of renewable energy is both illogical and reckless.
The salt-water spraying idea which you propose does not address several critical aspects of fossil fuel pollution :
1) Over 95% of atmospheric pollution is caused by burning fossil fuels. We would never give our children poisoned food, yet you seem to think it is OK for them to continue to breath toxic air. Geoengineering will not address this critical human health rights issue.
2) Rising CO2 levels are causing rapid acidification of the oceans, which now represents an existential threat to our marine ecology. Again geoengineering cannot address this.
3) By continuing burn fossil fuels we are rapidly expanding our investment in an unsustainable fuel source and leaving the problem to future generations to solve while we cause even more environmental damage (note EPA conclusion this month that fracking does in fact pollute water sources, so we are actually poisoning our kids drinking water as well as polluting the air that they have to breathe).
4) Most importantly you are advancing a proposal that cannot be tested or verified in any way on a limited scale. Perhaps we could trial in a local region and attempt to measure temperature variations underneath clouds, but there is no way to make this a controlled trial from which any sound conclusions could be drawn. You have also not explained how the sea water is to be used. What altitude must it be sent upto in order to be effective and what mechanisms and energy requirements would be needed to do this. I seriously doubt such systems could be made to work in the way you assume.
There are no short cuts to solving Global atmospheric pollution, other than the obvious one -to stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Rather than waiting for the price of fossil fuel alternatives to drop, which will only happen with large scale investment, we need to raise a carbon tax that will make it in the interests of all to invest in energy efficiency and renewable generation, with the speed that is now required to prevent the worst effects of Global warming.
Of course, because we have left this too late, we should also be funding research into geoengineering, but the only certain routes to pursue are those that fix and remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Bio-engineering offers perhaps the best chance of doing this with carbon dioxide, and maybe even methane, but even these technologies remain as speculative as the other great hope of a breakthrough - nuclear fusion. Any investment for research in these areas is of course welcome, but it is both unrealistic and irresponsible to suggest that these should be considered as alternatives to dealing with the root cause of the problem. We need to decarbonise our economies now, and to even suggest otherwise should be considered a crime against our children. These young people now drink polluted water and breath toxic air because you claim it is not cost effective to do otherwise. Furthermore the average Global CO2 level has now reached 406 ppm after being between 190 - 300 ppm throughout the entire 200,000 years that Homo Sapiens has been alive on earth. As coral reefs die and species go extinct faster than at any time in history, how can you be so sure that we are leaving our children a planet that will support viable ecosystems. I wonder how you sleep at night ?
Robert P Bruce - author www.TheGlobalRace.net Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
As of December 2016 Atmospheric CO2 stands at 404.48 parts per million (ppm) (Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii (NOAA-).
To Quote Scripps institute of oceanography;
"The ocean and land sinks for CO2 currently offset only about 50 percent of the emissions. So the equivalent of 50 percent of the emissions is still accumulating in the atmosphere, even with stable emissions. To stabilize CO2 levels would require roughly an immediate roughly 50 percent cut in emissions, at which point the remaining emissions would be fully offset by the sinks, at least for a while."
The collective intent of the Paris Climate Accords was never going to culminate into even a meaningful reduction of CO2 let alone contemplating a 50 percent cut in global CO2 emissions.
Geoengineering like Artificial Intelligence has connotations of "uncontrollable consequence" so we in principle agree both should be approached with caution.
Yet we are long past the connotation of climate change, we are in fact closer to the uncontrollable consequence of climate change than any government or corporation cares to think about.
So any reservations we might have about Geoengineering should be viewed within the prism of Governmental and corporate intent and the tipping point of no return. RWD Jan 2017
Read more
Comment Commented Rand Wrobel
Bjorn, your whole approach is exactly what climate activists have feared: a suggestion that we don't need to get off of fossil fuels - that we can just use technology to fix the planet and keep on burning oil, gas and coal. 100% conversion to renewables (solar, wind and water) is entirely possible by 2030, as shown by the work of Stanford professor Mark Jacobson - See TheSolutionsProject.org. Geoengineering doesn't fix the source of the problem, introduces serious planetary risks, and leaves Big Oil untouched - the ones who have been denying climate change all along. You think renewable energy is expensive? Try trillions in oil subsidies. Expensive? Try climate denial. We have ignored the carbon pollution causing the problem, treating the atmosphere as a sewer. The cheapest solution would have been to start early and not continue to dig this hole. Expensive? Try a carbon bubble - what will that do to the world economy? Sure, bandaids are cheaper than surgery. But when we can fix the root cause of the problem, and improve the world with less local pollution, fairer production of energy, less loss due to transmission, less cost (like EV's costing 1/5th or a gasoline car's fuel cost), then suggesting the bandaid just makes the problem worse. Until the world implements every measure to convert to clean renewables ASAP (which is already competitive with fossil fuels and is getting cheaper with economies of scale), the focus on geoengineering just takes the focus off what needs to happen, the real source of the problem, and justifies us continuing to dig our hole - our planetary thermal grave. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Sounds like a very bad idea to alter the atmosphere more than we already do, since the atmosphere is extremely complex, and there is a lot we don't understand about how it works. A snowball earth also sounds more scary than global warming.
Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Did you actually read the article?
The author advocates researching the options not implementing a solution, though he also points out that some of the technologies can be switched off easily.
It is the dogma under the surface of the environmental lobby movement that causes it to have so little credibility with western electorates. Read more
