Aplicación de la geoingeniería al cambio climático

MALMÖ – Incluso los activistas del clima reconocen cada vez con mayor frecuencia que la rimbombante retórica del acuerdo mundial para reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero, al que se arribó en París poco más de un año atrás, no se verá equiparada por el verdadero impacto de tendrá el cumplimiento de las promesas de dicho acuerdo. Esto nos debería llevar a pensar en soluciones alternativas e inteligentes. Sin embargo, una de dichas alternativas, la aplicación de la geoingeniería, es una solución que muchas personas se niegan a considerar.

Geoingeniería significa manipular deliberadamente el clima de la Tierra. Parece algo salido de una película de ciencia ficción. No obstante, tiene sentido pensar en ello como una póliza de seguro prudente y asequible.

Las cumbres del clima han fracasado, una tras otra, en cuanto a llegar a tener un efecto sobre las temperaturas globales por una razón muy simple: las energías solares y eólicas son, aún, demasiado costosas e ineficientes como para poder sustituir nuestra dependencia de los combustibles fósiles. El abordaje predominante, encarnado en el acuerdo sobre el clima firmado en París, exige que los gobiernos intenten imponer en todo el mundo tecnologías verdes que son inmaduras y poco competitivas. Esto es muy costoso e ineficiente.

El Fondo Breakthrough Energy Ventures, que es liderado por Bill Gates y cuya puesta en marcha se anunció el año pasado, dio razones para tener esperanzas. En el centro de cualquier respuesta para abordar el calentamiento global, debemos enfocarnos en hacer que la energía renovable, que se obtiene mediante la investigación y el desarrollo, llegue a ser energía más barata y más competitiva. Una vez que la innovación lleve el precio de la energía verde a un nivel por debajo del de los combustibles fósiles, todos dejarán las energías fósiles y usarán las nuevas. Se debe aseverar que se necesita mucho más financiamiento para la investigación.

No obstante, las innovaciones antedichas tardarán en llegar. Y, es en este punto donde la geoingeniería podría desempeñar un papel.

Este año, por primera vez, la oficina del gobierno estadounidense que supervisa los estudios sobre el clima que son financiados por el gobierno federal está recomendando formalmente llevar a cabo investigaciones en aplicaciones de geoingeniería. Este cambio tiene el respaldo de John Holdren, ex asesor de ciencia y tecnología del presidente Barack Obama, quien ha dicho que la geoingeniería “tiene que ser estudiada”. El año pasado, 11 científicos dedicados al clima declararon que, en los hechos, el Acuerdo de París había retrasado la lucha contra el cambio climático; ellos dijeron: “Tenemos la espalda contra la pared y debemos iniciar el proceso de preparación para la aplicación de la geoingeniería”.

El beneficio de crucial importancia que se logra al investigar las posibilidades que ofrece la geoingeniería es que ella ofrece la única manera de reducir la temperatura mundial rápidamente. Cualquier política estándar para recortar el uso de los combustibles fósiles tardará décadas antes de ser implementada y medio siglo antes de que su impacto sobre el clima pueda percibirse. La geoingeniería puede literalmente reducir las temperaturas en cuestión de horas y días. Es por eso que sólo la geoingeniería, no así las inversiones en energías renovables, puede ser considerada como una póliza de seguro.

Además, la geoingeniería promete ser excepcionalmente barata, lo que hace que su implementación sea mucho más probable que la de los costosos recortes de carbono. Esto también significa que es más probable que sea desplegada por un solo país o incluso por un solo empresario multimillonario astuto. Teniendo en cuenta todo esto, es fundamental que investiguemos seriamente sus efectos de antemano, para asegurarnos de que funcione y no produzca resultados inesperados y negativos.

Para dejar las cosas en claro, no estoy defendiendo que debamos comenzar con la aplicación de la geoingeniería hoy o incluso en esta década. Pero, la geoingeniería merece ser objeto de una investigación seria, sobre todo teniendo en cuenta las limitaciones del Acuerdo de París sobre el Clima.

Por lo tanto, ¿qué es, exactamente, lo que debería estudiarse? Se han propuesto muchos métodos de ingeniería atmosférica.

El proceso que ha recibido más atención se inspira en la naturaleza. Cuando el Monte Pinatubo entró en erupción en el año 1991, unos 15 millones de toneladas de dióxido de azufre fueron bombeados a la estratosfera, mismos que reaccionando con el agua formaron una capa de niebla que se extendió a lo largo de todo el planeta. Al dispersar y absorber la luz solar entrante, la neblina enfrió la superficie de la Tierra durante casi dos años. Podríamos imitar este efecto a través de la inserción estratosférica de aerosoles – en esencia, mediante el lanzamiento de materiales parecidos al dióxido de azufre u hollín a la estratosfera.

El enfoque más rentable y menos invasivo es probablemente un proceso llamado blanqueamiento de las nubes marinas, mediante el cual se rocían gotas de agua de mar en las nubes marinas para hacerlas ligeramente más blancas y, por lo cual dichas nubes reflejarán una mayor cantidad de luz solar. Esto acrecienta el proceso que ocurre naturalmente, mediante el cual la sal de los océanos proporciona partículas de condensación para el vapor de agua, creando e incrementando la blancura de las nubes.

La investigación que se lleva a cabo para el Consenso de Copenhague, el tanque de pensadores que dirijo, ha demostrado que gastando tan sólo 9 mil millones de dólares en 1.900 barcos de pulverización de agua de mar, se podría impedir todo el calentamiento global que se prevé va a ocurrir durante este siglo. Esto generaría beneficios – provenientes de evitar, totalmente, el aumento de la temperatura que se esperaba que ocurriese – avaluados en alrededor de 20 millones de millones de dólares. Ese es el equivalente a ganar un valor de 2.000 dólares en beneficios con cada dólar gastado.

Para poner estas cifras en contexto, las promesas del Acuerdo de París sobre el Clima costarán más de 1 millón de millones de dólares anualmente  y se conseguirán recortes en las emisiones de carbono con un valor mucho menor – es muy probable que por cada dólar gastado se evitarán daños climáticos avaluados en un par de centavos.

Es comprensible el nerviosismo que sienten las personas con respecto a la  geoingeniería. Sin embargo, se ha exagerado sobre muchos de los riesgos implicados. El blanqueamiento de las nubes marinas, por ejemplo, amplifica un proceso natural y no daría lugar a cambios atmosféricos permanentes – la detención de todo el proceso haría que el mundo retorne a su situación anterior en cuestión de días. Y, se podría utilizar el proceso sólo cuando sea necesario.

Los argumentos a favor de llevar a cabo investigaciones serias dentro del ámbito de la geoingeniería son imperiosos. Tal como un creciente número de científicos ya lo admite: el planeta necesita un mayor número de oportunidades para hacer frente al calentamiento global. Debido a que los resultados con respecto al clima son tan débiles y costosos, tal como lo insinúan aquellos previstos por el Acuerdo de París, es ya hora de que lleguen las oportunidades arriba mencionadas.

Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.