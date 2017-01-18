Aplicación de la geoingeniería al cambio climático

MALMÖ – Incluso los activistas del clima reconocen cada vez con mayor frecuencia que la rimbombante retórica del acuerdo mundial para reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero, al que se arribó en París poco más de un año atrás, no se verá equiparada por el verdadero impacto de tendrá el cumplimiento de las promesas de dicho acuerdo. Esto nos debería llevar a pensar en soluciones alternativas e inteligentes. Sin embargo, una de dichas alternativas, la aplicación de la geoingeniería, es una solución que muchas personas se niegan a considerar.
Geoingeniería significa manipular deliberadamente el clima de la Tierra. Parece algo salido de una película de ciencia ficción. No obstante, tiene sentido pensar en ello como una póliza de seguro prudente y asequible.
Las cumbres del clima han fracasado, una tras otra, en cuanto a llegar a tener un efecto sobre las temperaturas globales por una razón muy simple: las energías solares y eólicas son, aún, demasiado costosas e ineficientes como para poder sustituir nuestra dependencia de los combustibles fósiles. El abordaje predominante, encarnado en el acuerdo sobre el clima firmado en París, exige que los gobiernos intenten imponer en todo el mundo tecnologías verdes que son inmaduras y poco competitivas. Esto es muy costoso e ineficiente.
El Fondo Breakthrough Energy Ventures, que es liderado por Bill Gates y cuya puesta en marcha se anunció el año pasado, dio razones para tener esperanzas. En el centro de cualquier respuesta para abordar el calentamiento global, debemos enfocarnos en hacer que la energía renovable, que se obtiene mediante la investigación y el desarrollo, llegue a ser energía más barata y más competitiva. Una vez que la innovación lleve el precio de la energía verde a un nivel por debajo del de los combustibles fósiles, todos dejarán las energías fósiles y usarán las nuevas. Se debe aseverar que se necesita mucho más financiamiento para la investigación.
No obstante, las innovaciones antedichas tardarán en llegar. Y, es en este punto donde la geoingeniería podría desempeñar un papel.
Este año, por primera vez, la oficina del gobierno estadounidense que supervisa los estudios sobre el clima que son financiados por el gobierno federal está recomendando formalmente llevar a cabo investigaciones en aplicaciones de geoingeniería. Este cambio tiene el respaldo de John Holdren, ex asesor de ciencia y tecnología del presidente Barack Obama, quien ha dicho que la geoingeniería “tiene que ser estudiada”. El año pasado, 11 científicos dedicados al clima declararon que, en los hechos, el Acuerdo de París había retrasado la lucha contra el cambio climático; ellos dijeron: “Tenemos la espalda contra la pared y debemos iniciar el proceso de preparación para la aplicación de la geoingeniería”.
El beneficio de crucial importancia que se logra al investigar las posibilidades que ofrece la geoingeniería es que ella ofrece la única manera de reducir la temperatura mundial rápidamente. Cualquier política estándar para recortar el uso de los combustibles fósiles tardará décadas antes de ser implementada y medio siglo antes de que su impacto sobre el clima pueda percibirse. La geoingeniería puede literalmente reducir las temperaturas en cuestión de horas y días. Es por eso que sólo la geoingeniería, no así las inversiones en energías renovables, puede ser considerada como una póliza de seguro.
Además, la geoingeniería promete ser excepcionalmente barata, lo que hace que su implementación sea mucho más probable que la de los costosos recortes de carbono. Esto también significa que es más probable que sea desplegada por un solo país o incluso por un solo empresario multimillonario astuto. Teniendo en cuenta todo esto, es fundamental que investiguemos seriamente sus efectos de antemano, para asegurarnos de que funcione y no produzca resultados inesperados y negativos.
Para dejar las cosas en claro, no estoy defendiendo que debamos comenzar con la aplicación de la geoingeniería hoy o incluso en esta década. Pero, la geoingeniería merece ser objeto de una investigación seria, sobre todo teniendo en cuenta las limitaciones del Acuerdo de París sobre el Clima.
Por lo tanto, ¿qué es, exactamente, lo que debería estudiarse? Se han propuesto muchos métodos de ingeniería atmosférica.
El proceso que ha recibido más atención se inspira en la naturaleza. Cuando el Monte Pinatubo entró en erupción en el año 1991, unos 15 millones de toneladas de dióxido de azufre fueron bombeados a la estratosfera, mismos que reaccionando con el agua formaron una capa de niebla que se extendió a lo largo de todo el planeta. Al dispersar y absorber la luz solar entrante, la neblina enfrió la superficie de la Tierra durante casi dos años. Podríamos imitar este efecto a través de la inserción estratosférica de aerosoles – en esencia, mediante el lanzamiento de materiales parecidos al dióxido de azufre u hollín a la estratosfera.
El enfoque más rentable y menos invasivo es probablemente un proceso llamado blanqueamiento de las nubes marinas, mediante el cual se rocían gotas de agua de mar en las nubes marinas para hacerlas ligeramente más blancas y, por lo cual dichas nubes reflejarán una mayor cantidad de luz solar. Esto acrecienta el proceso que ocurre naturalmente, mediante el cual la sal de los océanos proporciona partículas de condensación para el vapor de agua, creando e incrementando la blancura de las nubes.
La investigación que se lleva a cabo para el Consenso de Copenhague, el tanque de pensadores que dirijo, ha demostrado que gastando tan sólo 9 mil millones de dólares en 1.900 barcos de pulverización de agua de mar, se podría impedir todo el calentamiento global que se prevé va a ocurrir durante este siglo. Esto generaría beneficios – provenientes de evitar, totalmente, el aumento de la temperatura que se esperaba que ocurriese – avaluados en alrededor de 20 millones de millones de dólares. Ese es el equivalente a ganar un valor de 2.000 dólares en beneficios con cada dólar gastado.
Para poner estas cifras en contexto, las promesas del Acuerdo de París sobre el Clima costarán más de 1 millón de millones de dólares anualmente y se conseguirán recortes en las emisiones de carbono con un valor mucho menor – es muy probable que por cada dólar gastado se evitarán daños climáticos avaluados en un par de centavos.
Es comprensible el nerviosismo que sienten las personas con respecto a la geoingeniería. Sin embargo, se ha exagerado sobre muchos de los riesgos implicados. El blanqueamiento de las nubes marinas, por ejemplo, amplifica un proceso natural y no daría lugar a cambios atmosféricos permanentes – la detención de todo el proceso haría que el mundo retorne a su situación anterior en cuestión de días. Y, se podría utilizar el proceso sólo cuando sea necesario.
Los argumentos a favor de llevar a cabo investigaciones serias dentro del ámbito de la geoingeniería son imperiosos. Tal como un creciente número de científicos ya lo admite: el planeta necesita un mayor número de oportunidades para hacer frente al calentamiento global. Debido a que los resultados con respecto al clima son tan débiles y costosos, tal como lo insinúan aquellos previstos por el Acuerdo de París, es ya hora de que lleguen las oportunidades arriba mencionadas.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
Comment Commented TM Lutas
Create an open source specification for the 1900 boats and people will build them and operate them when the spec matures. When the ships sail, the jig will be up. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Certain types of technology mankind seems to have the instinctive common sense to avoid. Nuclear of any sort, biological weapons, weapons on satellites, genetically modified plants and hopefully also geoengineering. Renewables are actually cheaper than coal and gas in many places. I prefer to let sea waters rise 4 metres so people see with their own eyes what is happening and then mobilise the political will to create a sanctions regime that any country who does not reduce carbon emissions by 5% per annum faces international sanctions on trade. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Research into geoengineering is certainly warranted, and may now even be essential because we have delayed tackling decarbonisation for too long. However, to suggest that geoengineering should be considered an alternative to the rapid adoption of renewable energy is both illogical and reckless.
The salt-water spraying idea which you propose does not address several critical aspects of fossil fuel pollution :
1) Over 95% of atmospheric pollution is caused by burning fossil fuels. We would never give our children poisoned food, yet you seem to think it is OK for them to continue to breath toxic air. Geoengineering will not address this critical human health rights issue.
2) Rising CO2 levels are causing rapid acidification of the oceans, which now represents an existential threat to our marine ecology. Again geoengineering cannot address this.
3) By continuing burn fossil fuels we are rapidly expanding our investment in an unsustainable fuel source and leaving the problem to future generations to solve while we cause even more environmental damage (note EPA conclusion this month that fracking does in fact pollute water sources, so we are actually poisoning our kids drinking water as well as polluting the air that they have to breathe).
4) Most importantly you are advancing a proposal that cannot be tested or verified in any way on a limited scale. Perhaps we could trial in a local region and attempt to measure temperature variations underneath clouds, but there is no way to make this a controlled trial from which any sound conclusions could be drawn. You have also not explained how the sea water is to be used. What altitude must it be sent upto in order to be effective and what mechanisms and energy requirements would be needed to do this. I seriously doubt such systems could be made to work in the way you assume.
There are no short cuts to solving Global atmospheric pollution, other than the obvious one -to stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Rather than waiting for the price of fossil fuel alternatives to drop, which will only happen with large scale investment, we need to raise a carbon tax that will make it in the interests of all to invest in energy efficiency and renewable generation, with the speed that is now required to prevent the worst effects of Global warming.
Of course, because we have left this too late, we should also be funding research into geoengineering, but the only certain routes to pursue are those that fix and remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Bio-engineering offers perhaps the best chance of doing this with carbon dioxide, and maybe even methane, but even these technologies remain as speculative as the other great hope of a breakthrough - nuclear fusion. Any investment for research in these areas is of course welcome, but it is both unrealistic and irresponsible to suggest that these should be considered as alternatives to dealing with the root cause of the problem. We need to decarbonise our economies now, and to even suggest otherwise should be considered a crime against our children. These young people now drink polluted water and breath toxic air because you claim it is not cost effective to do otherwise. Furthermore the average Global CO2 level has now reached 406 ppm after being between 190 - 300 ppm throughout the entire 200,000 years that Homo Sapiens has been alive on earth. As coral reefs die and species go extinct faster than at any time in history, how can you be so sure that we are leaving our children a planet that will support viable ecosystems. I wonder how you sleep at night ?
Robert P Bruce - author www.TheGlobalRace.net Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
As of December 2016 Atmospheric CO2 stands at 404.48 parts per million (ppm) (Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii (NOAA-).
To Quote Scripps institute of oceanography;
"The ocean and land sinks for CO2 currently offset only about 50 percent of the emissions. So the equivalent of 50 percent of the emissions is still accumulating in the atmosphere, even with stable emissions. To stabilize CO2 levels would require roughly an immediate roughly 50 percent cut in emissions, at which point the remaining emissions would be fully offset by the sinks, at least for a while."
The collective intent of the Paris Climate Accords was never going to culminate into even a meaningful reduction of CO2 let alone contemplating a 50 percent cut in global CO2 emissions.
Geoengineering like Artificial Intelligence has connotations of "uncontrollable consequence" so we in principle agree both should be approached with caution.
Yet we are long past the connotation of climate change, we are in fact closer to the uncontrollable consequence of climate change than any government or corporation cares to think about.
So any reservations we might have about Geoengineering should be viewed within the prism of Governmental and corporate intent and the tipping point of no return. RWD Jan 2017
Read more
Comment Commented Rand Wrobel
Bjorn, your whole approach is exactly what climate activists have feared: a suggestion that we don't need to get off of fossil fuels - that we can just use technology to fix the planet and keep on burning oil, gas and coal. 100% conversion to renewables (solar, wind and water) is entirely possible by 2030, as shown by the work of Stanford professor Mark Jacobson - See TheSolutionsProject.org. Geoengineering doesn't fix the source of the problem, introduces serious planetary risks, and leaves Big Oil untouched - the ones who have been denying climate change all along. You think renewable energy is expensive? Try trillions in oil subsidies. Expensive? Try climate denial. We have ignored the carbon pollution causing the problem, treating the atmosphere as a sewer. The cheapest solution would have been to start early and not continue to dig this hole. Expensive? Try a carbon bubble - what will that do to the world economy? Sure, bandaids are cheaper than surgery. But when we can fix the root cause of the problem, and improve the world with less local pollution, fairer production of energy, less loss due to transmission, less cost (like EV's costing 1/5th or a gasoline car's fuel cost), then suggesting the bandaid just makes the problem worse. Until the world implements every measure to convert to clean renewables ASAP (which is already competitive with fossil fuels and is getting cheaper with economies of scale), the focus on geoengineering just takes the focus off what needs to happen, the real source of the problem, and justifies us continuing to dig our hole - our planetary thermal grave. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Sounds like a very bad idea to alter the atmosphere more than we already do, since the atmosphere is extremely complex, and there is a lot we don't understand about how it works. A snowball earth also sounds more scary than global warming.
Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Did you actually read the article?
The author advocates researching the options not implementing a solution, though he also points out that some of the technologies can be switched off easily.
It is the dogma under the surface of the environmental lobby movement that causes it to have so little credibility with western electorates. Read more
