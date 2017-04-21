特朗普异想天开的能源政策

马德里—2017年4月22日——国际地球日——是巴黎气候协定签署一周年的日子。巴黎气候协定在去年11月生效，目前有195个签署国。这一里程碑式的多边条约至今仍是全球遏制气候变化最重要的一步。但美国总统特朗普的能源政策给巴黎协定一周年纪念日蒙上了一层阴影。
2016年是有记录以来最热的一年，地球平均温蒂比二十世纪平均水平高出0.9º C 。巴黎协定的主要目标是在2100年前阻止世界平均温度较前工业化时代上升2℃以上。值得注意的是，发展中国，如分别是世界最大和第三大温室气体排放国的中国和印度，都承诺要达到这一目标。
巴黎协定为这些承诺制定了革命性新框架：“国家自定贡献”（Nationally Determined Contributions，NDC）。每个签署国都列出自己的NDC，即其自愿为减轻人为气候变化的影响这一全球共同目标做出的贡献。
特朗普在总统竞选期间表示他将“撤销”巴黎协定，随后又宣布对巴黎协定持“开放态度”。但在世界坐等他做出决定时，他的政府发布了一份与协定精神背道而驰的预算蓝图。
特朗普准备取消气候变化科学研究的联邦拨款，并将环境保护署的预算削减近三分之一。他似乎还意犹未尽，最近又发布行政令要求政府机构撤销奥巴马时代的清洁电力计划。该计划的目的是限制来自燃煤电厂的排放和促进可再生能源。“我的政府将结束与煤炭的战争，”特朗普在签署行政令时宣布。
后来特朗普又承诺他将实现“清洁煤炭，真的清洁的煤炭”。但“清洁煤炭”一词自相矛盾。充其量我们只能期待更加清洁的煤炭，通过采取效果在环境专家中间仍存在争议的高成本方法实现。
无论如何，特朗普的政策不可能扭转美国煤炭产量稳步下滑的趋势。而在特朗普所支持的比较宽松的监管环境下，所谓的情急煤炭根本没机会与常规煤炭竞争。从商业角度，“清洁煤炭”必须要辅之以正确的激励才可行，尤其是碳定价。
此外，美国煤炭行业将继续被另一特特朗普所支持的行业压到喘不过气来：页岩气。在过去十年中，页岩气开采量的上升 抑制了天然气价格，导致煤炭在美国能源消耗中的占比迅速下降。
尽管天然气也属于化石燃料，但其产生的二氧化碳量只有常规煤炭的二分之一左右。理论上，它的破坏性更低，只要严格控制产量以防止其主要成分甲烷泄露到大气中。不幸的是，从特朗普的行政令看，很难采取如此严格的控制。
尽管光靠市场力量无法带来去碳化的经济，但市场力量的作用是至关重要的。私人部门也开始将可再生能源视为有潜在盈利能力的业务。在美国，风能成本自2009年以来下降了三分之二，而规模太阳能成本下降了85%。此外，据美国能源部的最新报告，风能和太阳能行业就业数量光是在2016年就分别增加了32%和25%。
特朗普的政策重点将不可避免地与加利福尼亚等州的政策重点发生冲突，加州一直在采取措施鼓励重视气候的科技创新。此外，其他全球大国都不准备和特朗普一起收回它们的气候承诺，这真是地球之幸。
中国非常明白其环境问题的严重性，清楚投资于可再生能源能够带来巨大的社会经济效益。欧盟委员会也是如此，最新迹象表明，经济增长可以与碳排放脱钩，这是一个令人欢欣鼓舞的消息。欧洲和中国也都意识到可再生能源资源所提供的地缘战略优势——即增加能源安全，因为有了可再生能源资源，自然灾害的影响和恐怖主义的威胁就会降低。
说到底，特朗普的化石燃料促进政策只能破坏，而无法如他所宣称的那样加强美国的能源独立性，��为这将让其他国家在二十一世纪的核心政治和经济问题上领先于美国。他拒绝跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP）的计划也是如此，中国已经开始试图用一个不包括美国的地区贸易协定取而代之。
特朗普的政策还可能影响到美国在签署巴黎协定时所许下的长期承诺，即使其政策的短期效应受到市场因素的遏制。但如果特朗普针对最终决定放弃——而不是“撤销”——巴黎协定，这一选择可能会带来更加严重的减排消极影响——就连埃克森美孚都做出了这样的判断。
气候变化斗争远未结束。如果我们保持当前温室气体排放水平，就根本无从实现巴黎协定中确立的目标。无论市场多么青睐可再生能源资源，我们仍然需要更好的国际监管——如碳定价——来创造经济激励和管理源自能源生产的负外部性。
稳定的气候是一项全球公共品，只能通过巴黎协定中所规定的国际合作来实现。因此，我们必须捍卫巴黎协定。质疑巴黎协定的重要性和其背后的科学证据将是一个可怕的错误。
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I should add the US Army have taken environmental steps. Lead has been removed from bullets, other than very minimal content
Distributed to troops in 2010, the M855A1 green bullet is better at both killing and green issues.
More than 1.5 million green bullets fired in testing consistently hit soft targets -- using gelatin as a stand-in for flesh -- without creating through-and-through wounds (swift entry and exit rather than yaw created tumbling within the body) and also penetrated Kevlar body armor fabric from more than 1,000 meters away.
Rest assured green death is available to those opposing US forces and full consideration of the environment is part of war policy Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Javier,
Trump, or no Trump, massive oil and gas subsidies, or no massive O&G subsidies, puny renewable energy subsidies, or no puny RE subsidies... you can't stop a train! Unsubsidized renewables are now beating heavily subsidized oil and gas, nuclear, and hydro-electric power generation.
You can't stop a train.
Over the past 5-years oil and gas has received an average of $500 billion per year -- while the average annual global subsidies for renewables over the same timeframe is a bit less than $100 billion per year.
Renewable energy subsidies are a relatively new thing in the world -- while conventional primary energy producers have been receiving obscene annual subsidy amounts since 1915.
The reason we can't see oil and gas for the White Elephants that they really are, is because they are obscured by mountains of cash -- over $1.2 trillion since 1915 -- in the United States alone.
The economic case for renewables is such, that if all energy subsidies were removed tomorrow -- for all energy producers, renewable and non-renewable -- there would never be another gas-fired, coal-fired, nuclear power, hydro-electric dam, or home heating fuel-fired power plant built, anywhere. EVER.
Meanwhile, renewable energy would continue on as before. Solar, for example, grew 5000% over the past 10-years.
Excerpt:
>by Niall McCarthy | January 26, 2017
Renewable energy has made impressive strides in the U.S. in recent years
>According to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy, solar power employs more people than electricity generation through coal, oil and gas combined according to a new U.S. Department of Energy report.
>Last year, solar power accounted for 43 percent of the Electric Power Generation sector’s workforce, while fossil fuels combined employed 22 percent
>The statistic will be welcomed with open arms by those trying to refute Donald Trump’s assertion that renewable energy projects are bad news for the U.S. economy.
>Around 374,000 people were employed in solar energy, according to the report while generation through fossil fuels had a workforce of just over 187,000. The solar boom can be attributed to construction work associated with expanding generation capacity.
>The report states that the employment gap is actually growing with net coal generation decreasing 53 percent over the last 10 years. During the same period of time, electricity generation through gas expanded 33 percent while solar went up by an impressive 5,000 percent.
See the accompanying chart here:
https://jbsnews.com/
Thank you for posting your fine essay at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The is only so much money in the kitty and all those 'Mother of all' bombs and making the sand glow for nightlme lighting costs a lot. And that is without paying for the choreographer so the visual display is suitably artistic and can be sold on DVD afterwards Read more
