特朗普异想天开的能源政策

John Brian Newman APR 22, 2017

Hi Javier,



Trump, or no Trump, massive oil and gas subsidies, or no massive O&G subsidies, puny renewable energy subsidies, or no puny RE subsidies... you can't stop a train! Unsubsidized renewables are now beating heavily subsidized oil and gas, nuclear, and hydro-electric power generation.



You can't stop a train.



Over the past 5-years oil and gas has received an average of $500 billion per year -- while the average annual global subsidies for renewables over the same timeframe is a bit less than $100 billion per year.



Renewable energy subsidies are a relatively new thing in the world -- while conventional primary energy producers have been receiving obscene annual subsidy amounts since 1915.



The reason we can't see oil and gas for the White Elephants that they really are, is because they are obscured by mountains of cash -- over $1.2 trillion since 1915 -- in the United States alone.



The economic case for renewables is such, that if all energy subsidies were removed tomorrow -- for all energy producers, renewable and non-renewable -- there would never be another gas-fired, coal-fired, nuclear power, hydro-electric dam, or home heating fuel-fired power plant built, anywhere. EVER.



Meanwhile, renewable energy would continue on as before. Solar, for example, grew 5000% over the past 10-years.



Excerpt:



>by Niall McCarthy | January 26, 2017



Renewable energy has made impressive strides in the U.S. in recent years



>According to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy, solar power employs more people than electricity generation through coal, oil and gas combined according to a new U.S. Department of Energy report.



>Last year, solar power accounted for 43 percent of the Electric Power Generation sector’s workforce, while fossil fuels combined employed 22 percent



>The statistic will be welcomed with open arms by those trying to refute Donald Trump’s assertion that renewable energy projects are bad news for the U.S. economy.



>Around 374,000 people were employed in solar energy, according to the report while generation through fossil fuels had a workforce of just over 187,000. The solar boom can be attributed to construction work associated with expanding generation capacity.



>The report states that the employment gap is actually growing with net coal generation decreasing 53 percent over the last 10 years. During the same period of time, electricity generation through gas expanded 33 percent while solar went up by an impressive 5,000 percent.



See the accompanying chart here:



