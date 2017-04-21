5

سياسة الطاقة الغريبة لترامب

مدريد – في 22 أبريل/ نيسان 2017، يحل اليوم العالمي للأرض - بعد مرور سنة على توقيع اتفاق المناخ في باريس، الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني الماضي، والآن قد حصل على توقيع 195 دولة. ولا تزال هذه المعاهدة المتعددة الأطراف تمثل أهم خطوة إلى الأمام حتى الآن في الكفاح العالمي ضد تغير المناخ. لكن الذكرى السنوية الأولى لها لم تمر بسلام بسبب سياسات الطاقة التي يتبعها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب.

وفي عام 2016، وهو العام الأشد حرا على الإطلاق، كان متوسط درجات الحرارة العالمية 0.9 درجة مئوية فوق متوسط القرن العشرين. والهدف الرئيسي من اتفاق باريس هو منع متوسط درجات الحرارة العالمية من الارتفاع أكثر من 2 درجة مئوية فوق مستويات ما قبل الصناعة بحلول عام 2100. وخاصة أن البلدان النامية مثل الصين والهند - أكبر ثالث منتجي غازات الدفيئة في العالم - ملتزمة بتحقيق هذا الهدف.

DONATE NOW

وقد وضع اتفاق باريس إطارا ثوريا جديدا لهذه الالتزامات: "المساهمات المحددة وطنيا". ويحدد كل بلد من البلدان الموقعة في مساهماته المحددة وطنيا إسهامه الطوعي في تحقيق الهدف العالمي المشترك المتمثل في التخفيف من آثار تغير المناخ البشري المنشأ.

وبعد أن اقترح ترامب خلال الحملة الرئاسية انه "سيلغي" اتفاق باريس، ادعى في وقت لاحق انه سيفكر "بعقل منفتح" حيال ذلك. لكن في وقت ينتظر العالم أن يرى ما سيقرره، أصدرت إدارته مخططا للميزانية لا يكاد يتماشى مع روح الاتفاق.

يقترح ترامب إلغاء التمويل الاتحادي للبحث العلمي حول تغير المناخ، وخفض ميزانية وكالة حماية البيئة بنحو الثلث. وكما لو لم يكن ذلك كافيا، فقد أصدر مؤخرا أمرا تنفيذيا يطلب فيه من الوكالات الحكومية أن تتراجع عن خطة الطاقة النظيفة في عهد أوباما، والتي أنشأت للحد من الانبعاثات الناجمة عن محطات توليد الطاقة التي تعمل بالفحم، وتعزيز الطاقات المتجددة. وأعلن ترامب أثناء توقيعه على النظام قائلا "إن إدارتي ستضع حدا للحرب على الفحم".

ووعد ترامب بأنه سيقدم "الفحم النظيف، الفحم النظيف جدا". لكن "الفحم النظيف"كلام متناقض. وفي أحسن الأحوال، يمكننا أن نطمح إلى الفحم النظيف، من خلال تنفيذ تدابير مكلفة لا تزال فعاليتها موضع نقاش بين خبراء البيئة.

وعلى أية حال، فإن سياسات ترامب لا يرجح أن تعكس انخفاضا ثابتا في إنتاج الفحم الأمريكي. وفي البيئة التنظيمية التي يفضل ترامب، ما يسمى بالفحم النظيف ليس لديه فرصة للتنافس مع الفحم التقليدي. ومن وجهة تجارية، فإن "الفحم النظيف" لا يكون قابلا للتطبيق إلا بالحوافز المناسبة، وليس أقل من فرض سعر على الكربون.

وعلاوة على ذلك، فإن صناعة الفحم في الولايات المتحدة سوف تستمر في الخسارة أمام صناعة أخرى يدعمها ترامب: إنتاج الغاز الصخري. وعلى مدى العقد الماضي، أدت زيادة استخراج الغاز الصخري إلى انخفاض أسعار الغاز الطبيعي، مما أدى إلى تآكل مكانة الفحم بسرعة في مزيج الطاقة الأمريكي.

في حين أن الغاز الطبيعي هو أيضا وقود أحفوري، فإنه يولد فقط حوالي نصف ثنائي أكسيد الكربون الذي يولده الفحم التقليدي. من حيث المبدأ، هو أقل ضررا، طالما يتم التحكم بدقة في الإنتاج لمنع الميثان، المكون الرئيسي للغاز الطبيعي، من التسرب في الغلاف الجوي. لسوء الحظ، نظرا لمحتوى أمر ترامب التنفيذي، هذه الضوابط ليست ممكنة.

وعلى الرغم من أن قوى السوق وحدها لن تؤدي إلى اقتصاد خال من الكربون، فإنها تلعب دورا حاسما. وقد حان دور القطاع الخاص للنظر إلى الطاقات المتجددة باعتبارها أعمالا مربحة. في الولايات المتحدة، انخفضت تكلفة طاقة الرياح بنسبة الثلثين منذ عام 2009، وانخفضت تكلفة الطاقة الشمسية على نطاق المرافق بنسبة 85٪. وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، وفقا لتقرير وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية الأخير، فقد ارتفع عدد الوظائف في صناعات الرياح والطاقة الشمسية بنسبة 32٪ و 25٪ على التوالي، في عام 2016 وحده.

وستتعارض أولويات سياسة ترامب حتما مع أولويات بعض الولايات مثل كاليفورنيا، التي أخذت زمام المبادرة لتشجيع الابتكار التكنولوجي الذي يراعي المناخ. ومن حسن حظ الكوكب، فإن القوى العالمية الأخرى لم تنضم إلى ترامب في التراجع عن التزاماتها المناخية. 

وتدرك الصين - التي تعي تماما مشاكلها البيئية الشديدة - النعمة الاجتماعية الاقتصادية التي يمكن أن يوفرها الاستثمار في الطاقات المتجددة. وتدرك المفوضية الأوروبية ذلك أيضا من خلال علامات حديثة تشير إلى أن النمو الاقتصادي يمكن فصله عن الانبعاثات التي وفرت مزيدا من التشجيع. وقد اعترفت كل من أوروبا والصين أيضا بالميزات الجيوستراتيجية التي تمنحها مصادر الطاقة المتجددة - على وجه التحديد - كزيادة أمن الطاقة، وانخفاض التعرض للكوارث الطبيعية وتهديد الإرهاب.

إن سياسة ترامب لترويج الوقود الأحفوري ستنتهي في نهاية المطاف بتقويض استقلال الولايات المتحدة في مجال الطاقة، بدلا من تعزيزه، كما يدعي، لأنها ستسمح للبلدان الأخرى بأن تأخذ زمام المبادرة في القضية السياسية والاقتصادية المركزية للقرن الحادي والعشرين. ونفس الشيء يمكن أن يقال عن رفضه للشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ (TPP)، والتي تحاول الصين بالفعل استبدالها باتفاق التجارة الإقليمية التي من شأنها أن تستبعد الولايات المتحدة.

يمكن لسياسات ترامب أيضا أن تعرض للخطر الالتزامات طويلة الأجل التي قدمتها الولايات المتحدة عندما وقعت على اتفاق باريس، حتى لو كانت الآثار المباشرة لسياساته محدودة بعوامل السوق. لكن إذا قرر ترامب أخيرا التخلي عن الاتفاق، بدلا من "إلغائه"، فإن هذا الخيار يمكن أن يكون له تأثير سلبي أقوى على الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى خفض الانبعاثات - وهي خطوة قامت بها شركة إكسون موبيل أيضا.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

إن مكافحة تغير المناخ لم تنته بعد. وإذا ما حافظنا على المستويات الحالية لانبعاثات الغازات الدفيئة، فإننا لن نحقق الأهداف المحددة في باريس. وبغض النظر عن حجم الأسواق التي تأتي لصالح مصادر الطاقة المتجددة، سنظل بحاجة إلى أنظمة وطنية أفضل - مثل تسعير الكربون - لخلق حوافز اقتصادية ومواجهة العوامل الخارجية السلبية الناجمة عن إنتاج الطاقة.

فالمناخ المستقر له منفعة عامة عالمية، ولا يمكن تحقيقه إلا من خلال نوع من التنسيق الدولي الذي يجسده اتفاق باريس. ولهذا يجب أن ندافع عنه. إن زرع الشك حول أهمية الصفقة أو الأدلة العلمية التي تدعمها سيكون خطأ فادحا.