سياسة الطاقة الغريبة لترامب

مدريد – في 22 أبريل/ نيسان 2017، يحل اليوم العالمي للأرض - بعد مرور سنة على توقيع اتفاق المناخ في باريس، الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني الماضي، والآن قد حصل على توقيع 195 دولة. ولا تزال هذه المعاهدة المتعددة الأطراف تمثل أهم خطوة إلى الأمام حتى الآن في الكفاح العالمي ضد تغير المناخ. لكن الذكرى السنوية الأولى لها لم تمر بسلام بسبب سياسات الطاقة التي يتبعها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب.
وفي عام 2016، وهو العام الأشد حرا على الإطلاق، كان متوسط درجات الحرارة العالمية 0.9 درجة مئوية فوق متوسط القرن العشرين. والهدف الرئيسي من اتفاق باريس هو منع متوسط درجات الحرارة العالمية من الارتفاع أكثر من 2 درجة مئوية فوق مستويات ما قبل الصناعة بحلول عام 2100. وخاصة أن البلدان النامية مثل الصين والهند - أكبر ثالث منتجي غازات الدفيئة في العالم - ملتزمة بتحقيق هذا الهدف.
وقد وضع اتفاق باريس إطارا ثوريا جديدا لهذه الالتزامات: "المساهمات المحددة وطنيا". ويحدد كل بلد من البلدان الموقعة في مساهماته المحددة وطنيا إسهامه الطوعي في تحقيق الهدف العالمي المشترك المتمثل في التخفيف من آثار تغير المناخ البشري المنشأ.
وبعد أن اقترح ترامب خلال الحملة الرئاسية انه "سيلغي" اتفاق باريس، ادعى في وقت لاحق انه سيفكر "بعقل منفتح" حيال ذلك. لكن في وقت ينتظر العالم أن يرى ما سيقرره، أصدرت إدارته مخططا للميزانية لا يكاد يتماشى مع روح الاتفاق.
يقترح ترامب إلغاء التمويل الاتحادي للبحث العلمي حول تغير المناخ، وخفض ميزانية وكالة حماية البيئة بنحو الثلث. وكما لو لم يكن ذلك كافيا، فقد أصدر مؤخرا أمرا تنفيذيا يطلب فيه من الوكالات الحكومية أن تتراجع عن خطة الطاقة النظيفة في عهد أوباما، والتي أنشأت للحد من الانبعاثات الناجمة عن محطات توليد الطاقة التي تعمل بالفحم، وتعزيز الطاقات المتجددة. وأعلن ترامب أثناء توقيعه على النظام قائلا "إن إدارتي ستضع حدا للحرب على الفحم".
ووعد ترامب بأنه سيقدم "الفحم النظيف، الفحم النظيف جدا". لكن "الفحم النظيف"كلام متناقض. وفي أحسن الأحوال، يمكننا أن نطمح إلى الفحم النظيف، من خلال تنفيذ تدابير مكلفة لا تزال فعاليتها موضع نقاش بين خبراء البيئة.
وعلى أية حال، فإن سياسات ترامب لا يرجح أن تعكس انخفاضا ثابتا في إنتاج الفحم الأمريكي. وفي البيئة التنظيمية التي يفضل ترامب، ما يسمى بالفحم النظيف ليس لديه فرصة للتنافس مع الفحم التقليدي. ومن وجهة تجارية، فإن "الفحم النظيف" لا يكون قابلا للتطبيق إلا بالحوافز المناسبة، وليس أقل من فرض سعر على الكربون.
وعلاوة على ذلك، فإن صناعة الفحم في الولايات المتحدة سوف تستمر في الخسارة أمام صناعة أخرى يدعمها ترامب: إنتاج الغاز الصخري. وعلى مدى العقد الماضي، أدت زيادة استخراج الغاز الصخري إلى انخفاض أسعار الغاز الطبيعي، مما أدى إلى تآكل مكانة الفحم بسرعة في مزيج الطاقة الأمريكي.
في حين أن الغاز الطبيعي هو أيضا وقود أحفوري، فإنه يولد فقط حوالي نصف ثنائي أكسيد الكربون الذي يولده الفحم التقليدي. من حيث المبدأ، هو أقل ضررا، طالما يتم التحكم بدقة في الإنتاج لمنع الميثان، المكون الرئيسي للغاز الطبيعي، من التسرب في الغلاف الجوي. لسوء الحظ، نظرا لمحتوى أمر ترامب التنفيذي، هذه الضوابط ليست ممكنة.
وعلى الرغم من أن قوى السوق وحدها لن تؤدي إلى اقتصاد خال من الكربون، فإنها تلعب دورا حاسما. وقد حان دور القطاع الخاص للنظر إلى الطاقات المتجددة باعتبارها أعمالا مربحة. في الولايات المتحدة، انخفضت تكلفة طاقة الرياح بنسبة الثلثين منذ عام 2009، وانخفضت تكلفة الطاقة الشمسية على نطاق المرافق بنسبة 85٪. وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، وفقا لتقرير وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية الأخير، فقد ارتفع عدد الوظائف في صناعات الرياح والطاقة الشمسية بنسبة 32٪ و 25٪ على التوالي، في عام 2016 وحده.
وستتعارض أولويات سياسة ترامب حتما مع أولويات بعض الولايات مثل كاليفورنيا، التي أخذت زمام المبادرة لتشجيع الابتكار التكنولوجي الذي يراعي المناخ. ومن حسن حظ الكوكب، فإن القوى العالمية الأخرى لم تنضم إلى ترامب في التراجع عن التزاماتها المناخية.
وتدرك الصين - التي تعي تماما مشاكلها البيئية الشديدة - النعمة الاجتماعية الاقتصادية التي يمكن أن يوفرها الاستثمار في الطاقات المتجددة. وتدرك المفوضية الأوروبية ذلك أيضا من خلال علامات حديثة تشير إلى أن النمو الاقتصادي يمكن فصله عن الانبعاثات التي وفرت مزيدا من التشجيع. وقد اعترفت كل من أوروبا والصين أيضا بالميزات الجيوستراتيجية التي تمنحها مصادر الطاقة المتجددة - على وجه التحديد - كزيادة أمن الطاقة، وانخفاض التعرض للكوارث الطبيعية وتهديد الإرهاب.
إن سياسة ترامب لترويج الوقود الأحفوري ستنتهي في نهاية المطاف بتقويض استقلال الولايات المتحدة في مجال الطاقة، بدلا من تعزيزه، كما يدعي، لأنها ستسمح للبلدان الأخرى بأن تأخذ زمام المبادرة في القضية السياسية والاقتصادية المركزية للقرن الحادي والعشرين. ونفس الشيء يمكن أن يقال عن رفضه للشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ (TPP)، والتي تحاول الصين بالفعل استبدالها باتفاق التجارة الإقليمية التي من شأنها أن تستبعد الولايات المتحدة.
يمكن لسياسات ترامب أيضا أن تعرض للخطر الالتزامات طويلة الأجل التي قدمتها الولايات المتحدة عندما وقعت على اتفاق باريس، حتى لو كانت الآثار المباشرة لسياساته محدودة بعوامل السوق. لكن إذا قرر ترامب أخيرا التخلي عن الاتفاق، بدلا من "إلغائه"، فإن هذا الخيار يمكن أن يكون له تأثير سلبي أقوى على الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى خفض الانبعاثات - وهي خطوة قامت بها شركة إكسون موبيل أيضا.
إن مكافحة تغير المناخ لم تنته بعد. وإذا ما حافظنا على المستويات الحالية لانبعاثات الغازات الدفيئة، فإننا لن نحقق الأهداف المحددة في باريس. وبغض النظر عن حجم الأسواق التي تأتي لصالح مصادر الطاقة المتجددة، سنظل بحاجة إلى أنظمة وطنية أفضل - مثل تسعير الكربون - لخلق حوافز اقتصادية ومواجهة العوامل الخارجية السلبية الناجمة عن إنتاج الطاقة.
فالمناخ المستقر له منفعة عامة عالمية، ولا يمكن تحقيقه إلا من خلال نوع من التنسيق الدولي الذي يجسده اتفاق باريس. ولهذا يجب أن ندافع عنه. إن زرع الشك حول أهمية الصفقة أو الأدلة العلمية التي تدعمها سيكون خطأ فادحا.
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
The Carter Doctrine emerged out of the energy crises of the 1970s and the growth of American dependence/influence in the Middle East. It would be quite a stretch to believe that Trump and his allies understand the relationship between the expansion of American influence over the region and the violence that defines the contemporary context. The Iranian revolution of 1979 illustrated the distrust that shaped the region's relationship with the US even prior to the rise of violent Islamic radicalism among the Sunnis - even as the seizure of the Grand Mosque in 1979 was one indicator of the burgeoning crisis of state and religious legitimacy in the region. Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
Thus far I have seen very little evidence that India and China have taken any actions to reduce their usage of fossil fuels for energy and refined materials based upon fossil fuels, other than promising to do so. Taking real immediate action on their part, would put enormous economic and political strain upon their governments, which their leaders are not willing to risk. Living in the real world of action and economic disruption requires a change in the Middle Eastern and Russian energy monopolies and that would result in the overthrow of their existing governments, and increased instability. Solana avoids discussing those details, and is too eager to focus responsibility upon narrowly focused easy targets. China, South Korea and Japan's governments, al support the construction of huge transport vessels, to reduce the cost of shipping more fossil fuels, in the least costly way. Toshiba has become bankrupt because it tried to build non polluting atomic power plants. Consumers are unwilling to pay the higher maintenance costs of wind power plants. World leaders express and Hollywood actors voice their dismay at growth of the pollutants and after their speech they fly home in their kerosene burning jet planes.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I should add the US Army have taken environmental steps. Lead has been removed from bullets, other than very minimal content
Distributed to troops in 2010, the M855A1 green bullet is better at both killing and green issues.
More than 1.5 million green bullets fired in testing consistently hit soft targets -- using gelatin as a stand-in for flesh -- without creating through-and-through wounds (swift entry and exit rather than yaw created tumbling within the body) and also penetrated Kevlar body armor fabric from more than 1,000 meters away.
Rest assured green death is available to those opposing US forces and full consideration of the environment is part of war policy Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Javier,
Trump, or no Trump, massive oil and gas subsidies, or no massive O&G subsidies, puny renewable energy subsidies, or no puny RE subsidies... you can't stop a train! Unsubsidized renewables are now beating heavily subsidized oil and gas, nuclear, and hydro-electric power generation.
You can't stop a train.
Over the past 5-years oil and gas has received an average of $500 billion per year -- while the average annual global subsidies for renewables over the same timeframe is a bit less than $100 billion per year.
Renewable energy subsidies are a relatively new thing in the world -- while conventional primary energy producers have been receiving obscene annual subsidy amounts since 1915.
The reason we can't see oil and gas for the White Elephants that they really are, is because they are obscured by mountains of cash -- over $1.2 trillion since 1915 -- in the United States alone.
The economic case for renewables is such, that if all energy subsidies were removed tomorrow -- for all energy producers, renewable and non-renewable -- there would never be another gas-fired, coal-fired, nuclear power, hydro-electric dam, or home heating fuel-fired power plant built, anywhere. EVER.
Meanwhile, renewable energy would continue on as before. Solar, for example, grew 5000% over the past 10-years.
Excerpt:
>by Niall McCarthy | January 26, 2017
Renewable energy has made impressive strides in the U.S. in recent years
>According to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy, solar power employs more people than electricity generation through coal, oil and gas combined according to a new U.S. Department of Energy report.
>Last year, solar power accounted for 43 percent of the Electric Power Generation sector’s workforce, while fossil fuels combined employed 22 percent
>The statistic will be welcomed with open arms by those trying to refute Donald Trump’s assertion that renewable energy projects are bad news for the U.S. economy.
>Around 374,000 people were employed in solar energy, according to the report while generation through fossil fuels had a workforce of just over 187,000. The solar boom can be attributed to construction work associated with expanding generation capacity.
>The report states that the employment gap is actually growing with net coal generation decreasing 53 percent over the last 10 years. During the same period of time, electricity generation through gas expanded 33 percent while solar went up by an impressive 5,000 percent.
See the accompanying chart here:
https://jbsnews.com/
Thank you for posting your fine essay at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The is only so much money in the kitty and all those 'Mother of all' bombs and making the sand glow for nightlme lighting costs a lot. And that is without paying for the choreographer so the visual display is suitably artistic and can be sold on DVD afterwards Read more
