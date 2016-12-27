解决饥饿问题的素食方案

Nicolas Alexandratos DEC 28, 2016

If world meat "demand continues to grow at the present rate" (2.5% p.a.), world consumption would rise to some 750 million tons by 2050. FAO's projected 455 million tons is predicated on a considerable slow down in the growth rate (to 1.3% p.a.) for the following reasons: "The projected slowdown in the world meat economy is based on the following assumptions: (a) relatively modest further increases in per capita consumption in the developed countries combined with near stationary population. In particular, the population of Russian Federation and Japan, the major importers, will be lower in 2050 than at present, by 52 million or 19 percent, with the consequence that their aggregate meat consumption may stop increasing in the medium term future, eventually leading to a shrinkage of the import requirements of these two largest meat importers; (b) growth rates in per capita consumption in China and Brazil well below those of the past, (c) persistence of relatively low levels of per capita consumption in India, and (d) persistence of low incomes and poverty in many developing countries. If these assumptions are accepted, the projected slowdown follows inevitably. Naturally, a slower growth rate applied to a large base year world consumption (258 million tonnes in 2005/2007, of which 149 million in the developing countries) will still produce large absolute increases in world production (some 200 million tonnes by 2050, the great bulk of which in the developing countries). These increases will tend to accentuate environmental and other problems associated with such large livestock sectors" (Source: N. Alexandratos and J. Bruinsma, World Agriculture: Towards 2030/2050, FAO,Rome, 2012). Read more