解决饥饿问题的素食方案

柏林—工业化国家的饮食是不健康、不公平、不可持续的。我们所消费的肉食中有很多是在有问题的生态、伦理和社会条件下生产出来的。而目前我们的肉食生产产业模式正在输出到南方国家——特别是印度和中国——这些国家的新兴中产阶级肉食消费日益增加。
全球每年要生产3亿吨肉食，联合国粮农组织估算，如果需求继续按照当前增长率增长，2050年肉食产量将增加到4.55亿吨。如此大量的肉食只有靠工业规模生产才能实现，并且需要付出高昂的社会、政治和生态成本。
生产肉食是效率极低的农地使用方式，因为饲养牲畜所需要的植物食物远高于我们直接吃素所需要的植物食物量。比如，生产一千克鸡肉、猪肉或牛肉分别需要1.6、3和8千克动物饲料。这让农民和动物饲料生产商互相激烈地竞争土地使用权。
与此同时，全世界最重要的动物饲料作物大豆产量从1996年的1.3亿吨增加到2015年的2.7亿吨，其中80%的产量用于肉食生产，特别是在中国（7,000万吨）和欧洲（3,100万吨）。大豆农业的扩张——拜肉食需求增长所赐——正在推高土地价值。结果，在南方国家，公有土地被私有化，热带雨林遭到砍伐以便农耕，跨国公司肆意掠夺三分之一世界人口生计所仰仗的土地。
动物饲料生产，及其所要求的农地密集栽培，不但破坏了生态系统、降低了生物多样性；也助长了气候变化。全球而言，据估计我们的农业系统产生了温室气体总排量的14%；若将与毁林间接相关的排放和与化肥生产有关的排放也包括进来，这一比例将增加到24%。此外，大量使用化肥和杀虫剂——全世界99%的大豆是转基因大豆，并且平时都要使用杀虫剂——也污染了地下水资源、破坏生物多样性和腐蚀土壤。
我们不可继续忽视这一系统的外部成本。如果我们真要解决气候变化、确保每个人类获得合理营养和食品安全的权利，就必须挑战必须用某种工业农业模式（更不用说肉食了）养活全世界的假设。
事实上，这一假设几乎一无是处。联合国环境规划署估算，按照当前粮食消费趋势，到2050年，必须让面积介于巴西和印度之间的土地转化为耕地。但如果届时居住在地球上的96亿人口都吃素食的话，就可以放弃工业肉食生产，不需要增加农地就能养活所有人。
对许多人来说，土地竞争就是生存竞争。土地的分配比收入还要不平等，能否得到土地是某些群体是否会营养不良的决定性因素：20%的挨饿家庭不拥有土地，50%的挨饿人口属于小农。
工业农业系统的生产链必须替之以地方的、分散的、可持续的生产链。政府有责任将人民的食物和营养权利置于私人经济利益之前。人们不应该为了农业企业利润而失去生计和粮食安全。
要想过渡到生态可持续、社会平等的农业模式，我们可以利用现有政治框架，如欧盟共同农业政策。目前，大规模工业肉食生产商因为欧盟的补贴的利润丰厚；但这些补贴可以转而用于投资遵循更加可持续的模式的分散化肉食和谷物生产链。
这样做需要认识到工业农业的现实替代方案是存在的。比如，“生态农业”——基于代代相传的传统本土知识的系统——能够轻松适应所有地理环境。事实上，2016年，埃塞克斯大学的朱尔斯·普里蒂（Jules Pretty）发现该生产模式能够让产量提高79%。
但是，要实施这一变革，政府必须确保所有人都确定能够获得土地和饮用水，并且需要建立政治框架促进生态和社会平等的农业模式——顾名思义，就是要排除工业农业。
养活所有人的挑战不应该视为社会正义和地球未来等问题的对立面——或者与它们互相排斥。贫困、营养不良和饥饿是政治而不是稀缺性造成的。
Comment Commented Nicolas Alexandratos
It is a pity that a good cause is predicated on, inter alia, naive notions such as "governments must ensure that all people have guaranteed access to land". Does the author mean that she, along with another 7-8 billion people on the earth, should produce their own food? Who will be doing all the other jobs, like medical doctors, teachers, engineers, pilots, etc, etc. I am sure the author did not mean that, but it is still a dangerous notion to promulgate since many people are prepared to buy any half-baked idea. Read more
Comment Commented Nicolas Alexandratos
If world meat "demand continues to grow at the present rate" (2.5% p.a.), world consumption would rise to some 750 million tons by 2050. FAO's projected 455 million tons is predicated on a considerable slow down in the growth rate (to 1.3% p.a.) for the following reasons: "The projected slowdown in the world meat economy is based on the following assumptions: (a) relatively modest further increases in per capita consumption in the developed countries combined with near stationary population. In particular, the population of Russian Federation and Japan, the major importers, will be lower in 2050 than at present, by 52 million or 19 percent, with the consequence that their aggregate meat consumption may stop increasing in the medium term future, eventually leading to a shrinkage of the import requirements of these two largest meat importers; (b) growth rates in per capita consumption in China and Brazil well below those of the past, (c) persistence of relatively low levels of per capita consumption in India, and (d) persistence of low incomes and poverty in many developing countries. If these assumptions are accepted, the projected slowdown follows inevitably. Naturally, a slower growth rate applied to a large base year world consumption (258 million tonnes in 2005/2007, of which 149 million in the developing countries) will still produce large absolute increases in world production (some 200 million tonnes by 2050, the great bulk of which in the developing countries). These increases will tend to accentuate environmental and other problems associated with such large livestock sectors" (Source: N. Alexandratos and J. Bruinsma, World Agriculture: Towards 2030/2050, FAO,Rome, 2012). Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
Attracting the world's meat eaters towards the Chinese solution would reduce animal misery and improve public health simultaneously. Used as a condiment, meat is a highlight of the meal rather than the bulk of it. Read more
Comment Commented Nicolas Alexandratos
What is the Chinese solution??. That I know, the FAO data show China's consumption of meat (mostly pork and increasingly chicken) skyrocketed after the reforms of the late seventies, from 15 kg/caput in 1980 to 48 kg in 2000 and on to 65 kg kg in 2013. If the world were to follow the Chinese solution, the problems highlighted by Barbara's article would explode. Thanks to India, and to the persistence of poverty in many parts of the world, the Chinese model is not being followed - FOR THE MOMENT!! Read more
