Whatever Happened to Soft Power?

A nation's soft power is based on its willingness and ability to serve other nations' political and economic interests through generous giving of its resources by offering money and economic and military assistance to 'friendly regimes'.



America did that through the Marshall Plan and for 75 years after WWII as the world's dominant economic superpower. China is now replacing the US on the world stage as the greatest soft power, as Chinese economic power rises and US economic power falters. The shift of power to China is entirely based on China's rising economic power and US faltering economic power.



Largely the Chinese gains and US losses in power are due to US excessive Globalism (international investment by US wealthy capitalists favoring profit over patriotism to America/Americans and our national economic strength).



As has been repeated many times over, America is dying internally due to the US government's inability to encourage patriotism of our wealthiest investor class, mostly due to nationalistically weak Corporation Law, weakness of our Constitution to guarantee results serving all Americans, and the control of our political system and its parties by the wealthiest American capitalists who serve their own special interests rather than the interests of the American nation and its people.



Our Founding Fathers defined 'corruption' as "not putting your country first".



Enough said.