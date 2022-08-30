Understanding Recent US Inflation

Professor Barro such a pleasure to read your article for PS. In my PhD I have used your well known years of schooling data set so I am familiar with your work. It seems to be that expansionary fiscal policy could cause surge in inflation in US economy and that the momentum for this was built during Trump presidency. However Biden government is bringing up a taxation plan that seems to support the expansionary fiscal policy because it is more progressive then any of the recent tax regime in US. I understand that progressive taxation with redistribution in mind may actually bring diequilibria in commodity markets and that seems to be happening because of the inherent nature of US economy that is more capitalist than any other country in the world. There are few articles at PS that suggest that surge in inflation is partly due to rise on prices in commodity and goods market by the businesses and the only rational is that they are forecasting that Fed would raise interest rates and thus to maintain their profit margins, prices are being raised across markets.