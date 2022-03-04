The Global Struggle for Democracy Is in Ukraine

Russia’s military assault on Ukraine caps a period of political attacks on democracy around the world. One must therefore hope that the invasion instills a renewed sense of common purpose among free societies, and dissuades other would-be autocrats from flouting the rules of the democratic club.
CHICAGO – Faced with Russia’s authoritarian kleptocracy to their north and east, Ukrainians – off and on, and with periodic mass uprisings – have chosen a very different political path in recent decades. Through several cycles of elections and popular protest, Ukraine has moved toward the democratic ideals of the rule of law, protection of individual liberties, freedom of expression and association, free and fair elections, and the peaceful resolution of internal conflicts.
Today, international organizations classify Ukraine as a less-than-full – but aspiring – democracy. Russia and Ukraine’s divergent paths – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ever-tightening dictatorship versus Ukraine’s sometimes-chaotic open society – made the Kremlin’s recent invasion more likely.
One of the key differences between autocracies and democracies is that democracies protect the rights of free speech and assembly, and hence of popular protest. As citizens of democracies know, some regulation of protests is necessary to keep the peace, and sometimes this regulation goes too far, preventing these rights from being exercised.
But dictatorships, like Putin’s, simply cannot tolerate protests – at least of the sort that criticize the government. The Kremlin is now threatening Russians demonstrating against the war in Ukraine with “harsh punishment” for organizing “mass riots.” Russia’s Putin-controlled parliament is considering a law that would impose 15-year prison sentences for those who “falsify” information about the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Autocrats are also more likely to inflict physical harm on protesters. In fact, an earlier violent crackdown in Kyiv was the prologue to the eventual ouster of Ukraine’s last pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, in 2014. In an attempt to placate pro-Western constituencies in Ukraine, Yanukovych flirted with the European Union, announcing in 2013 that his government would sign an Association Agreement with the EU. But in late November 2013, under pressure from Putin, he abruptly turned away from the EU and instead signaled a preference for joining the proposed Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.
Stunned by Yanukovych’s move, demonstrators converged on Kyiv’s Maidan Square. In the early hours of November 30, a small group of protesters was lingering alongside municipal workers who were mounting a Christmas tree, when a contingent from the Berkut, a Ukrainian special police force, suddenly appeared, attacking the protesters and workers with boots and batons. The violence against peaceful demonstrators, ordered by Yanukovych, was unusual for Ukraine at the time.
Our newest magazine, The Year Ahead 2022: Reckonings, is here. To receive your print copy, delivered wherever you are in the world, subscribe to PS for less than $9 a month.
As a PS subscriber, you’ll also enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of premium long-form content, Say More contributor interviews, The Big Picture topical collections, and the full PS archive.
Subscribe Now
Images of bloodied young people being pushed into police vehicles sparked an enormous outpouring of anger, and more than half a million demonstrators were estimated to have packed into central Kyiv on December 1. This was the beginning of the Euromaidan protests, which culminated in February 2014 with Yanukovych fleeing Ukraine into self-exile in Russia. Putin recently alluded to these events in a speech justifying the current onslaught on Ukraine, claiming in Orwellian language that Yanukovych was ousted in a “coup.”
Putin’s physical assault on Ukraine caps a period of political attacks on democracy around the world. Many of the assailants have been elected leaders who, like Yanukovych, took aim at their own countries’ constitutions and encroached on citizens’ basic rights. Aspiring autocrats have followed this playbook in countries as diverse as Brazil, Venezuela, and Nicaragua; Hungary, Poland, and Serbia; and Turkey, the Philippines, and the United States.
These democratic backsliders have leaned on one another for support, forming an implicit alliance. Former US President Donald Trump was one of its linchpins, and worked hard to bolster like-minded leaders – including by offering them a coveted visit to the White House. Trump clearly demonstrated his preferences in 2019 by hosting Hungary’s autocratic prime minister, Viktor Orbán, while demanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pay his way to Washington by initiating legal proceedings against Trump’s then-potential rival for the presidency, Joe Biden.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered this unholy alliance of aspiring autocrats that viewed Putin as the ultimate strongman leader. Orbán has denounced the invasion, while Poland is accepting a flood of Ukrainian refugees. Both Hungary and Poland have new reason to value their NATO membership.
Let us therefore hope that Putin’s aggression restores a sense of common purpose among free societies, and persuades would-be autocrats that peace, security, and national survival are well worth the price of admission into the democratic club. There, citizens’ rights and freedoms will have a better chance of being respected.
Support High-Quality Commentary
For more than 25 years, Project Syndicate has been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world's foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.
But there is no doubt that we, like so many other media organizations nowadays, are under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.
As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads, book reviews, and insider interviews; Big Picture topical collections; Say More contributor interviews; Opinion Has It podcast features; The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues to as wide an audience as possible.
By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.
Russia's war on Ukraine represents a historic turning point. In this week’s On Point, Project Syndicate commentators – including Cambridge's Helen Thompson, Harvard's Kenneth Rogoff, and the American Enterprise Institute's Kori Schake – offer exclusive analyses and predictions of what the war will mean for the global balance of power, national and regional economies, energy markets, the global financial and monetary system, nuclear proliferation, and other critical issues.
consider what the Ukraine conflict means for politics, markets, and economies around the world.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's train of atrocities in Ukraine confronts the world with a stark choice. Policymakers and publics can either boycott Russian energy fully today, to stop the invasion immediately; or they can watch Russian forces commit one outrage after another – every day moving closer to the territory of the EU.
calls for a full and immediate halt to the financing of Russia's atrocities in Ukraine.
CHICAGO – Faced with Russia’s authoritarian kleptocracy to their north and east, Ukrainians – off and on, and with periodic mass uprisings – have chosen a very different political path in recent decades. Through several cycles of elections and popular protest, Ukraine has moved toward the democratic ideals of the rule of law, protection of individual liberties, freedom of expression and association, free and fair elections, and the peaceful resolution of internal conflicts.
Today, international organizations classify Ukraine as a less-than-full – but aspiring – democracy. Russia and Ukraine’s divergent paths – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ever-tightening dictatorship versus Ukraine’s sometimes-chaotic open society – made the Kremlin’s recent invasion more likely.
One of the key differences between autocracies and democracies is that democracies protect the rights of free speech and assembly, and hence of popular protest. As citizens of democracies know, some regulation of protests is necessary to keep the peace, and sometimes this regulation goes too far, preventing these rights from being exercised.
But dictatorships, like Putin’s, simply cannot tolerate protests – at least of the sort that criticize the government. The Kremlin is now threatening Russians demonstrating against the war in Ukraine with “harsh punishment” for organizing “mass riots.” Russia’s Putin-controlled parliament is considering a law that would impose 15-year prison sentences for those who “falsify” information about the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Autocrats are also more likely to inflict physical harm on protesters. In fact, an earlier violent crackdown in Kyiv was the prologue to the eventual ouster of Ukraine’s last pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, in 2014. In an attempt to placate pro-Western constituencies in Ukraine, Yanukovych flirted with the European Union, announcing in 2013 that his government would sign an Association Agreement with the EU. But in late November 2013, under pressure from Putin, he abruptly turned away from the EU and instead signaled a preference for joining the proposed Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.
Stunned by Yanukovych’s move, demonstrators converged on Kyiv’s Maidan Square. In the early hours of November 30, a small group of protesters was lingering alongside municipal workers who were mounting a Christmas tree, when a contingent from the Berkut, a Ukrainian special police force, suddenly appeared, attacking the protesters and workers with boots and batons. The violence against peaceful demonstrators, ordered by Yanukovych, was unusual for Ukraine at the time.
Subscribe to Project Syndicate
Our newest magazine, The Year Ahead 2022: Reckonings, is here. To receive your print copy, delivered wherever you are in the world, subscribe to PS for less than $9 a month.
As a PS subscriber, you’ll also enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of premium long-form content, Say More contributor interviews, The Big Picture topical collections, and the full PS archive.
Subscribe Now
Images of bloodied young people being pushed into police vehicles sparked an enormous outpouring of anger, and more than half a million demonstrators were estimated to have packed into central Kyiv on December 1. This was the beginning of the Euromaidan protests, which culminated in February 2014 with Yanukovych fleeing Ukraine into self-exile in Russia. Putin recently alluded to these events in a speech justifying the current onslaught on Ukraine, claiming in Orwellian language that Yanukovych was ousted in a “coup.”
Putin’s physical assault on Ukraine caps a period of political attacks on democracy around the world. Many of the assailants have been elected leaders who, like Yanukovych, took aim at their own countries’ constitutions and encroached on citizens’ basic rights. Aspiring autocrats have followed this playbook in countries as diverse as Brazil, Venezuela, and Nicaragua; Hungary, Poland, and Serbia; and Turkey, the Philippines, and the United States.
These democratic backsliders have leaned on one another for support, forming an implicit alliance. Former US President Donald Trump was one of its linchpins, and worked hard to bolster like-minded leaders – including by offering them a coveted visit to the White House. Trump clearly demonstrated his preferences in 2019 by hosting Hungary’s autocratic prime minister, Viktor Orbán, while demanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pay his way to Washington by initiating legal proceedings against Trump’s then-potential rival for the presidency, Joe Biden.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered this unholy alliance of aspiring autocrats that viewed Putin as the ultimate strongman leader. Orbán has denounced the invasion, while Poland is accepting a flood of Ukrainian refugees. Both Hungary and Poland have new reason to value their NATO membership.
Let us therefore hope that Putin’s aggression restores a sense of common purpose among free societies, and persuades would-be autocrats that peace, security, and national survival are well worth the price of admission into the democratic club. There, citizens’ rights and freedoms will have a better chance of being respected.