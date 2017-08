إستراتيجية ترامب الأفغانية الفاشلة

ROHIT CHANDAVARKER AUG 28, 2017

The Afghan quagmire that the US seems entrapped in is mostly of Pakistan's doing. It seems hypocritical to play victim when its very creation has turned on the benefactor. Most of dreaded terror outfits are based in Pakistan under the watchful eye of the establishment. Pakistan has shrewdly exploited US' total dependency on Pakistan's overland route for supplies to US troops in Afghanistan, and would continue to extract leverage. Pakistan seeks to perpetuate its hold over Kabul by hook or by crook.

Against this backdrop, Trump has sought to call Pakistan's bluff & authorised his military to subdue insurgency with minimal interference from Washington. The concomitant strategy to bring about political stability & economic progress is a matter of speculation & is unlikely to fructify unless a coherent strategy is devised. One suspects, US might want India to do the heavy lifting in this sphere. Pakistan has all along disapproved India's involvement, going to the extent of instigating an attack on its diplomatic compound.

Pakistan has turned into China's supplicant even as US distances itself. China has built assets in Afghanistan besides converting Pakistan into a vassal through its CPEC project. China has initiated the QCG involving Russia to bring about stability. This Chinese move would act counter to US policy for solving the intractable problem. Russia, though, might play its cards adroitly keeping China guessing.

India would up its profile in Afghanistan in conjunction with US despite Pakistan's objections. By discarding the earlier policy of time bound military action, Trump prefers to let his military blunt Taliban sufficiently in order to initiate a negotiated settlement at a later stage.

Pakistan might suffer ignominy of US drone strikes at terror hideouts if it refuses to cooperate.

One is certain that Pakistan would hold on to China's coattails in order to stymie any Indo-US nexus. Read more