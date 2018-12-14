Hacking the STEM Syllabus

It is very well to suggest that technically-literate young people – the next generation of technologists, engineers, scientists, and mathematicians – should be taught to consider the social, economic and political consequences of their work, but first they should be allowed to put into practice the core principles of their vocation.



As any professional engineer knows, good engineering practice requires that development of a product comprising a complex technological mix of electronic, electrical, mechanical and software components should be advanced in a systematic way – using the well-established design, development, systems integration, prototyping and testing phases – to ensure it satisfies fully, the technical specification requirement before proceeding to the serial production phase. This tried and tested methodology has been in use from the earliest of times, indeed, going back as far as the Industrial Revolution.



The desire to push back the frontiers of discovery and quest for scientific knowledge eventually culminated in engineering pioneers to build machines that were capable of producing consumer products in large quantities, making the necessities of life much more affordable, and freeing up more time for leisure. To begin with, the development of precision engineered products was led by private interests. However, the State came to recognise the value of these technological advances made in the civilian arena and quickly requisitioned the capability and know-how for its own military purposes.



Like the consumer market in engineered products, defence equipment for the Armed Forces is subject to the same principles of good engineering practice.



Whereas the development of consumer goods has always been funded by private capital, the cost associated with the design, development and manufacture of defence equipment is paid for by the taxpayer, which has, in the latter part of the twentieth century – coincident with the emergence of crony capitalism (the nexus between the political elite and big business that puts the national interest last) – created perverse incentives which actively encourages the trashing of good engineering practice, for no other reason than to serve the narrow commercial interests of defence equipment manufacturers – alienating engineering professionals along the way, who only came into it to do the right thing, as their predecessors have done for countless years. No wonder, today’s young graduate engineers with a sense of purpose are shunning defence contractors!



This tendency is exemplified by the inordinate haste to proceed to the next engineering phase of UK Ministry of Defence procurement programmes involving the design, development, systems integration, prototyping, testing & manufacturing process – without completing the previous one fully – an affliction which has taken hold of the full spectrum of defence engineering businesses in the UK, at every level of the extended supply chain, from prime contractors right at the top, to piece-part and component manufacturers at the bottom.



On the other hand, companies that design and manufacture precision engineered products funded wholly by the private sector are the only ones that employ professional engineers who are committed to applying the principles of good engineering practice, no matter what. The problem arises when the State comes along with public funds, creating perverse incentives, which then leads to costly outcomes for taxpayers.



The only priority for defence contractors is to get to the main investment decision point as quickly as possible, which conveniently takes them into the manufacturing phase. They will do anything to reach this milestone, even if it means riding roughshod over experienced engineers’ views. This is because, the manufacturing phase yields the highest commercial return of all the engineering phases.



It should be noted that defence contractors are very fond of marketing themselves as engineering businesses, first and foremost. Yet, they have done more than most to denigrate the engineering profession, by not only lowering the reputation and standing of their own employees, but also depressing their earning power in the wider labour market.



The best way to stop this wanton trashing of good engineering practice is to invoke the strict disciplines of the market and harness inherent commercial pressures, by applying the instrument of fair and open competition – which means running a multiple-phase, winner-takes-all competition on the basis of a level playing field genuinely open to all-comers, including non-domiciled suppliers, with the rules of the contest declared at the outset – that is to say, exposing bidders to the full rigours of the free market, not shielding them from “feeling the heat” of competitive market forces. See this illustration pic.twitter.com/RUToAZ6thx.



Additionally, MoD should discontinue the practice of simply asking for a plethora of Management Plans (in the form of Microsoft Word documents) as a response to the invitation to tender. Instead, require Contractors to submit a comprehensive, fully costed and priced Programme of Work scoped within a single planning, resourcing, scheduling and costing tool, preferably Microsoft Project. Furthermore, direct Contractors (in the ITT) to initiate and conclude work with attendant higher risks as early in the procurement programme, as is practicable – leaving only unfinished, low risk work for completion by the single main Contractor until after Main Gate, to increase the likelihood of the project being brought-in within strict performance, schedule and Through Life Budget constraints set at the time of taking the main investment decision.



A significant benefit to be derived from applying the multiple-phase, winner-takes-all competition is that it will serve to ensure that the hardware configuration of the Technical Solution is developed first, followed by the building and testing of pre-production prototypes to a point where, none of them require any more engineering changes to be incorporated, before the decision to commence serial production against this frozen design standard is taken.



Achieving such a milestone will avoid the hugely complex and prohibitively ruinously situation whereby, MoD Abbey Wood Team Leader is tricked into releasing initial funds for long-lead items, as a pretext to starting low-quantity production, which is then allowed to proceed concurrently with the development process, entailing corrective fixes to be incorporated in both, pre-production prototypes as well as production copies, because they have yet to satisfy the quantitative and qualitative requirements expressed in the technical specification requirement.



Precisely when to proceed into the manufacturing phase is an engineering (not commercial) decision to be taken by the Seller alone – at his own risk. It is not a matter for the Buyer to get involved in.



If Contractors are that keen on starting low-quantity production before the hardware configuration of the Technical Solution has been fully developed and tested, then they should use their own pile of unspent cash to procure long-lead items, not ask for taxpayers’ money – just as other advanced technology, export-orientated, engineering companies in the UK have been doing for years.



Of course, the surest way to restore the standing of the engineering profession is to go back to square one – that is to say, get the Private Sector to fund the design & development of military equipment programmes. How to go about achieving exactly this is dealt with in a written submission for the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee of the House of Commons in the UK Parliament.*

* Business, Innovation and Skills Committee, Inquiry into Industrial Strategy, Session 2016-17, Written evidence from Jag Patel, published 11 October 2016, PDF file (452 kB) http://data.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/committeeevidence.svc/evidencedocument/business-innovation-and-skills-committee/industrial-strategy/written/36606.pdf