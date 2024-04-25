Trump Is Putin’s Only Hope Now

Following the passage of a long-awaited, multibillion-dollar US military aid package for Ukraine, Vladimir Putin's war effort will resume its downward trajectory. The Kremlin, no longer with time on its side, will desperately await its own savior: the messiah from Mar-a-Lago.
STOCKHOLM – The news this past week was undoubtedly met with relief in Kyiv and with grief in the Kremlin. The US Congress finally broke its six-month logjam and approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine (as well as for Israel and Taiwan). And the breakthrough came only days after EU leaders also committed to providing even more support, in addition to the large aid packages they recently approved. What this will look like is still being determined, but Germany has already pledged yet another Patriot air-defense system – one of the key technologies that has prevented Russia from gaining a decisive advantage – and pressed other EU member states to help bolster Ukraine’s air defenses.
The support is desperately needed. Ukraine has endured a difficult few months. After its highly anticipated military counteroffensive last year produced hardly any results at all, America’s failure to agree on another aid package struck a sharp blow to morale. Ukrainian ammunition dwindled as the Kremlin stepped up its missile attacks against the country’s industrial and energy infrastructure.
As the situation grew increasingly bleak for Ukraine, the Kremlin could claim a propaganda win. Though many Russians want to end the war, President Vladimir Putin could reassure them that the West’s will was starting to crumble. Not only are Russia’s ammunition factories humming along, but Donald Trump stands a good chance of winning the US presidential election and returning to the White House early next year. A Russian victory, of sorts, seemed within reach.
