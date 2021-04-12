The G20’s Missed Opportunity

The problem at hand is not issuing more SDR but reforming international finance and especially the IMF fixed cross rate system. For example the IMF fixed cross rates on the 28th of May 2020 gave the exchange rate between the two trans-Atlantic nations as US$1 equal to £1.2284. When looking at the Euro the value of the US dollar and Sterling pound in Euro respectively is €0.91027 and €1.11826 giving a IMF fixed cross rate of 1.2284 which mimics the exchange rate of the two trans-Atlantic nations of the UK and USA.

The South African Rand shows a similar picture being ZAR17.4053 per US dollar, and ZAR21.3813 per British Sterling pound giving a cross rate when the two figures are divided of 1.2284. Similarly the North Korea Won with KPW165.848 per Sterling pound against KPW135 per US dollar gives a cross rate of 1.2284. South Korea gives a similar picture. KRW1,517.51 per Sterling pound against KRW1,235.32 per US dollar when divided together gives a cross rate of 1.2284. The Japanese Yen shows the same picture with JYP132.25 per Sterling pound and JYP107.65 per US dollar when divided together gives 1.2284. The Canadian dollar also shows the same image being CAD1.69181 per Sterling pound and CAD1.37721 per US dollar that gives a cross rate of 1.2284. The Indian Rupee at INR92.4590 per Sterling pound and INR75.2657 when divided gives 1.2284 which is the exchange rate between the US and UK.

Even the Chinese Renminbi at CNY8.9449 per Sterling pound against CNY7.15910 per US dollars gives a cross rate of 1.2284. Zambia with ZMK22.1715 per Sterling pound against ZMK17.925 per US dollar gives the same picture.

The question that arises from this is does North Korea have exactly in its money markets the same US dollar and Sterling liquidity to equal the cross rates as determined by the IMF? Does Zambia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, India to name a few countries have everyday day in and day out the same liquidity of Sterling pounds and US dollars in their money markets to justify the value given to the IMF fixed cross rates.

It is this dysfunctional position in value that manifests as a debt crisis and the IMF fixed cross rate system is the main culprit.

Rather than creating liabilities, and hoping printing SDR will create value around the issue of missing value, getting the correct price placed on value is paramount in dealing with the crisis at hand.

To create value free floating cross rates are needed whose value is actually based on existing currency liquidities within each country's money as a function of trade. Many economists forget the fundamentals of the free market as propounded by Adam Smith. Adam Smith wrote about British goods being bought by the British Sterling pounds and whose supply and demand of both British goods and the availability of British currency against consumer demand created the dynamics of "price" hence value. If a German in Germany wanted British goods the German would have to FIRST change their D-marks into British Sterling pounds (which establishes an "price" termed as an exchange rate based on the supply and demand of both currencies) and those changed British Sterling pounds are used to purchase British goods.

Naturally this is the process between the European Union and it's Euro and the United States. But when it comes to the rest of the world the free market doctrine is thrown out the window. A good example is the London Metal Exchange that accepts base metals from nations across the world but only allows the Euro, the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen and recently the Chinese Renminbi to directly purchase commodities not produced by their currencies.

If value is to be created then a look at what the former editor of the Financial Times Mr. Geoffrey Crowther wrote in his book "An Out Line of Money" gives further evidence that global currency reform is needed to reflect what is happening in the money markets across the world. Mr Geoffrey Crowther wrote “if a purchaser is someone who wants D-marks in order to pay for German exports, the fact that he can get his D-marks cheap is equivalent to a reduction in the price of exports; it will stimulate sales in exactly the same way as an ordinary depreciation of the exchange rate” (Crowther (1951) p.260).

It is German goods being bought by German D-marks.

Note that Western economic thought has always favoured a depreciation in currency, while a depreciation in the price of product to stimulate foreign currency inflows has been mainly the back bone to China's economic success. Although Chinese firms quote in US dollars their foreign currency regulations see to it the Chinese firms final payment settlement is in Chinese Renminbi, hence Chinese goods are bought by the Chinese Renminbi domestically and internationally.

This was no different to the "producer price system" that existed before the LME in which producers sold their base metals in their own currencies at prices well below the LME.

In this period of the COVID crisis and economic uncertainty restructuring the IMF fixed cross rates is paramount. What kind of picture can emerge after such a process is that the price of the US dollar or any other currency will vary between national money markets based on trade and currency arbitrage to drive the equalisation of value rather than a decree by the IMF fixed cross rates that doesn't reflect the reality on the ground. A case in point is recounted by the IMF managing director Mr. M. Gutt at Harvard University on the 13th February 1948, when he presented a paper entitled The Practical Problem of Exchange Rates.

Then as Tew records, the official direct Sterling-US dollar rate ruling in Britain and the United States is one Sterling pound to US$4, but the Lira-Sterling and Lira-US dollar direct rates are such that the Sterling pound-US dollar cross-rate in Italy is one Sterling pound to US$2.6. (Tew Brain (1967) p.79)

Americans found it cheaper to purchase goods from the UK via Italy until the IMF stepped in and imposed the IMF fixed cross-rate system in favor of the UK and not Italy nor the US. Even corporate Britain lost out on the increased consumer demand, as Americans demanded from the UK British products that appeared cheaper through the Italian money markets.

Corporate and ordinary Americans at the end of the day because of the IMF fixed cross-rate system, had to pay out more US dollars for the pound, while corporate Italy lost out on US dollar inflows because the market price of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was temporary in a pseudo-free floating Lira driven market system based on Lira liquidity.

The IMF ban contradicts Article VIII Section 3 of the Fund Agreement, in that no member shall engage in any discriminatory currency arrangements or multiple currency practices. (Tew Brain (1967) p.79).

As noted exchange rates bore little relation to countries competitiveness undoubtedly contributed to the distortion of the trading system. (Common Crisis (1983) p.42).

In the end the IMF fixed cross rates "selling rates… discriminate either to the categories of transactions for which payment is to be made (e.g. payments to the United States may be penalized by making the US

dollar dear). The latter type of discrimination inevitably corresponds very closely to disorderly cross-rates.” (Tew (1967) p.81). It, the IMF fixed cross rates act as a tariff on currencies and hence trade. Remember Richard Cobden who sought to the removal of corn tariffs placed on cheaper imported corn by the Corn Law as it raised the price of imported corn. . Eventually the Corn Law was removed and cheaper corn entered the England. Bread prices dropped and workers had more disposable income, and this income created a demand for manufactured goods, which in turn shifted workers from agriculture to manufacturing and set England on the industrial revolution. Gradually other nations in Europe started to remove or reduce their tariffs. (Global Challenge Foundation)



