Трамптық белгісіздік

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Әрбір қаңтар айында, мен алдағы жылға арналған болжамды дайындай бастаймын. Экономикалық болжау дайындау оңай іс емес; алайда, Гарри Трумэннің бір қолды экономисттердің болуына («екінші жағынан» деп айта алмайтын) өтінішінде шындықтың барына қарамастан, менің болжамдарым дұрыс болды деп айта аламын.

Соңғы жылдары, мен күшті фискалдық ынталандыру болмаған жағдайда, (Еуропада немесе Америка Құрама Штаттарында жақын арада болжанбаған) 2008 жылдың Ұлы құлдырауынан сауығу баяу болады деп дұрыс таптым. Осы болжамдарды жасаған кезде мен кешенді эконометрикалық модельдерге қарағанда базалық экономикалық күштерді талдауға толығырақ сүйенген болатынмын.

Мысалы, 2016 жылдың басында, соңғы бірнеше жыл бойы орын алған жаһандық жиынтық сұраныстың тапшылығының күрт өзгеруі екіталай екені анық көрінді. Сондықтан, мен әсерлі қалыпқа келуді болжағандар туралы олар әлемді тым жақсы жағынан көріп, кемшіліктерді ескермей жатыр деп ойладым. Мен күткендей, көптеген экономикалық даму жағдайлары орын алды.

Бірақ, 2016 жылдың саяси оқиғалары олай жайлы болмады. Мен, өсіп келе жатқан теңсіздік мәселесі, әсіресе АҚШ-та, сондай-ақ бүкіл әлем бойынша көптеген елдерде, шешілмесе, онда оның саяси салдары болатыны туралы көптеген жылдар бойы жазып келдім. Бірақ теңсіздікке байланысты жағдай нашарлай бастады, тіпті АҚШ-та орташа өмір сүру ұзақтығы қысқаруда деген шошынышты деректер де белгілі болды.

Энн Кейс  және Ангус Дитонның өткен жылғы зерттеуінде айтылғандай, тұрғын халықтың үлкен сегменттерінде өмір сүру ұзақтығы қысқаруда, онын ішінде Американың Тот белдеуінің ашулы ерлері де бар.

Бірақ, табысы төмендердің 90%-ы ғасырдың үштен бірі бойы тоқырауда болған (және елеулі бөлігі төмендеп жатқан) жағдайда, денсаулық сақтау деректеріне жүгінсек, еліміздің өте үлкен бөлігінің жағдайы нашар. Америка бұл үрдістің басында болғанымен, басқа жерлерде жағдай бұдан аса жақсы емес.

Саяси салдардың болуы анық көрінгенімен, олардың нысаны мен мерзімдері әлдеқайда айқын болмады. Бұрын емес, ал дәл экономика түзетіліп келе жатқанда, АҚШ-та неге саяси қарсылық пайда болды? Және неге ол оңға қарай бет алды? Негізі, өздері қатты жақтаған  жаһандану нәтижесінде жұмыс орындарын жоғалтқан адамдарға ұсынылатын көмекті бұғаттаған республикашылдар болды. 26 штатта, медициналық көмекті кеңейтуге республиканшылдар қарсы болып, осылайша жағдайлары төмен адамдарға медициналық сақтандыру берілмеді. Және басқаларды пайдалана отырып өмір сүрген, ашық түрде салықты төлемегенін мойындап және салықтан жалтаруды мақтаныш қылған біреу қалайша жеңіске жетті?

Дональд Трамп заман үрдісін дәл тапты: жағдай жақсы болмады, және көптеген сайлаушылар өзгерісті қалады. Енді олардың тілегі орындалады- ешқандай іс әдеттегідей болмайды. Бірақ мұндай белгісіздік әлі болмаған. Трамп қандай саясат жүргізетіні, олардың қайсысы табысқа жетеді немесе  олардың салдары қандай болады - мұның бәрі белгісіз болып тұр.

Трамп қалай болса да сауда соғысын жасайтындай. Бірақ Қытай мен Мексика қандай жауап қайтарады? Трамп өзінің ұсыныстары Дүниежүзілік сауда ұйымы ережесін бұзатынын түсінуі-ақ мүмкін, бірақ ол сондай-ақ, ДСҰ оған қарсы шығуы үшін ұзақ уақыт қажет екенін білетін шығар. Ал ол уақытқа дейін, Американың сауда шоты қайта балансқа келуі мүмкін.

Бірақ бұл ойынды екі жақ та ойнай алады: Қытай, ұқсас әрекеттерді жасай алады, бірақ оның жауабы шеберлеу болуы мүмкін. Бірақ сауда соғысы орын алса, қандай болар еді?

Трамптың жеңе аламын деп ойлауында негіз болуы мүмкін; өйткені, Қытай АҚШ-қа экспорт бойынша тәуелдірек болып табылады, бұл әрине АҚШ-қа артықшылық береді. Бірақ сауда соғысы бір жақ қана жеңіп алатын ойын емес. АҚШ та сондай-ақ жеңіледі. Қытай өткір саяси ауырсынуды тудыра отырып, кегін ала алады. Қытайдың АҚШ-қа қарағанда, АҚШ-тың өздеріне зиян келтіруіне қарсы тұруында да артықшылығы бар. Ауырсынуды кімнің оңайырақ шыдай алатынын бәріміз білеміз ғой. Ол, қарапайым халқы қазірдің өзінде ұзақ зардап шеккен АҚШ па, немесе қиын-қыстау заманға қарамастан, 6% -дан асатын өсуді қалыптастыра білген Қытай ма?

Кеңінен алғанда, республикашылдар / Трамп күн тәртібі, стандартты GOP рецептінде көрсетілгендегіге қарағанда, салық қысқартуларымен бірге байларға қарай көбірек бағытталып, байлықтың төмен сарқылу идеясына негізделген, ол, шын мәнінде тиімді болмаған Рейган дәуірінің ұсыным экономикасының жалғасындай көрінеді.  Алау атқан риторика, немесе Twitter-де таңғы үште жазылған сандырақ ойлар, кем дегенде біраз уақытқа, Рейган революциясының салдарынан артты қалып кеткендердің ашуын басуы мүмкін. Бірақ  бұл қаншалықты ұзақ уақытқа жетеді? Ал содан соң не болады?

Трамп вуду экономикасының өз нұсқасын жүргізіп, экономиканың негізгі заңдарының күшін жоюды қалауы мүмкін. Бірақ олай жасау мүмкін емес. Әлемнің ең ірі экономикасы 2017 жылы және одан әрі белгісіз саяси теңізге жол тартқанда, жәй бір пенде үшін болжам жасау ойсыз, аңғал қылықтай болар, тек айқын жәйттарды атау болмаса: су ағыны құбылмалы болады, және көптеген саясаттанушы кемелер батып та кетер.