14

Die Trumpsche Unsicherheit

NEW YORK – Immer im Januar versuche ich, eine Prognose für das Jahr zu geben. Wirtschaftliche Vorhersagen sind bekanntlich schwierig, aber obwohl im Wunsch von Harry Truman nach einem einseitigen Ökonomen (der nicht „andererseits“ sagen kann) viel Wahres liegt, war meine Trefferquote bisher nicht schlecht.

In den letzten Jahren habe ich richtig vorhergesehen, dass die Erholung nach der Großen Rezession von 2008 ohne stärkere finanzielle Stimuli (die es weder in Europa noch in den Vereinigten Staaten gegeben hat) nur langsam voran geht. Bei diesen Prognosen habe ich mich weniger auf komplexe ökonometrische Modelle gestützt, sondern mehr auf die Analyse grundlegender wirtschaftlicher Kräfte.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Anfang 2016 schien es beispielsweise klar, dass sich die Schwäche der weltweiten Gesamtnachfrage der letzten paar Jahre kaum dramatisch ändern würde. Also glaubte ich, dass diejenigen, die an eine stärkere Erholung glaubten, die Welt durch eine rosarote Brille sehen. Und die wirtschaftlichen Ereignisse entwickelten sich weitgehend so, wie ich es erwartet hatte.

Anders aber die politischen Ereignisse des Jahres 2016. Schon seit vielen Jahren schreibe ich, das Problem der wachsenden Ungleichheit werde, wenn es – insbesondere in den USA, aber auch in vielen anderen Ländern der Welt – ungelöst bleibt, politische Folgen haben. Aber die Ungleichheit wurde noch schlimmer. Beunruhigende Daten zeigen, dass die Menschen in den USA früher sterben.

Bereits im letzten Jahr kam eine Studie von Anne Case und Angus Deaton zu dem Ergebnis, dass die Lebenserwartung großer Teile der Bevölkerung geringer wurde – darunter auch diejenige der so genannten wütenden Männer aus Amerikas Rostgürtel.

Aber da die Einkommen der unteren 90% seit fast dreißig Jahren stagnieren (und oft sogar fallen), sind die Gesundheitsdaten lediglich eine Bestätigung dafür, dass es großen Teilen des Landes nicht gut geht. Dabei stellen die USA ein Extrem dieses Trends dar, während die Lage anderswo etwas besser ist.

Aber obwohl es klar war, dass dies politische Folgen nach sich ziehen würde, waren ihre Art und ihr Timing weniger offensichtlich. Warum kam der Rückschlag in den USA gerade dann, als sich die Wirtschaft zu erholen schien, und nicht früher? Und warum hat er sich in Form eines Rechtsrucks manifestiert? Immerhin waren es die Republikaner, die den Verlierern der von ihnen eifrig vorangetriebenen Globalisierung ihre Unterstützung versagten. Sie waren es, die in 26 US-Bundesstaaten die Erweiterung von Medicaid blockierten und damit Geringverdienern die Krankenversicherung verweigerten. Und warum hat jemand gewonnen, der seinen Lebensunterhalt damit verdient, andere zu übervorteilen – jemand, der offen zugibt, seinen gerechten Steueranteil nicht gezahlt zu haben und darauf auch noch stolz ist?

Donald Trump hat den Geist der Zeit erfasst: Die Dinge liefen nicht gut, und viele Wähler wollten Veränderungen. Und diese werden sie nun bekommen: Es wird nicht so weitergehen wie bisher. Aber selten gab es mehr Unsicherheit. Was für eine Politik Trump machen wird, bleibt weiterhin unklar, ganz zu schweigen davon, wer davon profitieren wird oder was die Folgen sein werden.

Trump scheint wild entschlossen, einen Handelskrieg vom Zaun zu brechen. Aber wie werden China und Mexiko reagieren? Wahrscheinlich versteht Trump, dass seine Vorschläge gegen die Regeln der Welthandelsorganisation verstoßen, aber er weiß wahrscheinlich auch, dass die WHO sehr lang dafür brauchen wird, ihm die Stirn zu bieten. Und bis dahin könnte die Handelsbilanz der USA wieder ausgeglichen sein.

Aber nicht nur er kann dieses Spiel spielen: Auch China kann solche Maßnahmen einführen, auch wenn diese wahrscheinlich subtiler ausfallen werden. Was passiert, wenn ein Handelskrieg ausbricht?

Trump könnte glauben zu gewinnen. Immerhin ist China abhängiger von Exporten in die USA als die USA von ihren Exporten nach China, was den USA einen Vorteil gibt. Aber ein Handelskrieg ist ein Nullsummenspiel. Auch die USA werden zu den Verlierern gehören. China könnte seine Revanche gezielt so ausrichten, dass sie politische Schmerzen verursacht. Und es kann sein, dass die Chinesen die US-Versuche, ihnen Schaden zuzufügen, besser abwehren können, als die USA die chinesischen Versuche. Wer von beiden besser Schmerzen aushalten kann, ist keineswegs klar. Sind es die USA, wo die normalen Bürger bereits so lange leiden, oder ist es China, dessen Wirtschaft trotz turbulenter Zeiten immer noch über 6% wächst?

Allgemeiner betrachtet beruht die republikanische Agenda in ihrer Trumpschen Version, wo die Steuererleichterungen sogar noch stärker auf die Reichen ausgerichtet ist als in der republikanischen Standardversion, auf der Idee eines Herabsickerns des Wohlstands nach unten – und führt damit die angebotsseitige Wirtschaft der Reagan-Ära fort, die noch nie wirklich funktioniert hat. Feuerspeiende Rhetorik oder um drei Uhr morgens fabrizierte Tweets könnten die Wut derjenigen, die von der Reagan-Revolution abgehängt wurden, vielleicht eine Weile stillen. Aber wie lange? Und was passiert danach?

Fake news or real views Learn More

Vielleicht möchte Trump mit seiner Version wirtschaftlichen Voodoo-Zaubers die üblichen ökonomischen Gesetze außer Kraft setzen. Aber das funktioniert nicht. Angesichts dessen, dass die weltweit größte Volkswirtschaft 2017 und darüber hinaus den Weg in unbekannte politische Gewässer wagt, ist es für einen Normalsterblichen vermessen, eine Prognose zu wagen. Aber sicher scheint, dass diese Gewässer so stürmisch sein werden, dass die Schiffe vieler – oder gar der meisten – Experten unterwegs sinken.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff