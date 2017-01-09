Die Trumpsche Unsicherheit

NEW YORK – Immer im Januar versuche ich, eine Prognose für das Jahr zu geben. Wirtschaftliche Vorhersagen sind bekanntlich schwierig, aber obwohl im Wunsch von Harry Truman nach einem einseitigen Ökonomen (der nicht „andererseits“ sagen kann) viel Wahres liegt, war meine Trefferquote bisher nicht schlecht.
In den letzten Jahren habe ich richtig vorhergesehen, dass die Erholung nach der Großen Rezession von 2008 ohne stärkere finanzielle Stimuli (die es weder in Europa noch in den Vereinigten Staaten gegeben hat) nur langsam voran geht. Bei diesen Prognosen habe ich mich weniger auf komplexe ökonometrische Modelle gestützt, sondern mehr auf die Analyse grundlegender wirtschaftlicher Kräfte.
Anfang 2016 schien es beispielsweise klar, dass sich die Schwäche der weltweiten Gesamtnachfrage der letzten paar Jahre kaum dramatisch ändern würde. Also glaubte ich, dass diejenigen, die an eine stärkere Erholung glaubten, die Welt durch eine rosarote Brille sehen. Und die wirtschaftlichen Ereignisse entwickelten sich weitgehend so, wie ich es erwartet hatte.
Anders aber die politischen Ereignisse des Jahres 2016. Schon seit vielen Jahren schreibe ich, das Problem der wachsenden Ungleichheit werde, wenn es – insbesondere in den USA, aber auch in vielen anderen Ländern der Welt – ungelöst bleibt, politische Folgen haben. Aber die Ungleichheit wurde noch schlimmer. Beunruhigende Daten zeigen, dass die Menschen in den USA früher sterben.
Bereits im letzten Jahr kam eine Studie von Anne Case und Angus Deaton zu dem Ergebnis, dass die Lebenserwartung großer Teile der Bevölkerung geringer wurde – darunter auch diejenige der so genannten wütenden Männer aus Amerikas Rostgürtel.
Aber da die Einkommen der unteren 90% seit fast dreißig Jahren stagnieren (und oft sogar fallen), sind die Gesundheitsdaten lediglich eine Bestätigung dafür, dass es großen Teilen des Landes nicht gut geht. Dabei stellen die USA ein Extrem dieses Trends dar, während die Lage anderswo etwas besser ist.
Aber obwohl es klar war, dass dies politische Folgen nach sich ziehen würde, waren ihre Art und ihr Timing weniger offensichtlich. Warum kam der Rückschlag in den USA gerade dann, als sich die Wirtschaft zu erholen schien, und nicht früher? Und warum hat er sich in Form eines Rechtsrucks manifestiert? Immerhin waren es die Republikaner, die den Verlierern der von ihnen eifrig vorangetriebenen Globalisierung ihre Unterstützung versagten. Sie waren es, die in 26 US-Bundesstaaten die Erweiterung von Medicaid blockierten und damit Geringverdienern die Krankenversicherung verweigerten. Und warum hat jemand gewonnen, der seinen Lebensunterhalt damit verdient, andere zu übervorteilen – jemand, der offen zugibt, seinen gerechten Steueranteil nicht gezahlt zu haben und darauf auch noch stolz ist?
Donald Trump hat den Geist der Zeit erfasst: Die Dinge liefen nicht gut, und viele Wähler wollten Veränderungen. Und diese werden sie nun bekommen: Es wird nicht so weitergehen wie bisher. Aber selten gab es mehr Unsicherheit. Was für eine Politik Trump machen wird, bleibt weiterhin unklar, ganz zu schweigen davon, wer davon profitieren wird oder was die Folgen sein werden.
Trump scheint wild entschlossen, einen Handelskrieg vom Zaun zu brechen. Aber wie werden China und Mexiko reagieren? Wahrscheinlich versteht Trump, dass seine Vorschläge gegen die Regeln der Welthandelsorganisation verstoßen, aber er weiß wahrscheinlich auch, dass die WHO sehr lang dafür brauchen wird, ihm die Stirn zu bieten. Und bis dahin könnte die Handelsbilanz der USA wieder ausgeglichen sein.
Aber nicht nur er kann dieses Spiel spielen: Auch China kann solche Maßnahmen einführen, auch wenn diese wahrscheinlich subtiler ausfallen werden. Was passiert, wenn ein Handelskrieg ausbricht?
Trump könnte glauben zu gewinnen. Immerhin ist China abhängiger von Exporten in die USA als die USA von ihren Exporten nach China, was den USA einen Vorteil gibt. Aber ein Handelskrieg ist ein Nullsummenspiel. Auch die USA werden zu den Verlierern gehören. China könnte seine Revanche gezielt so ausrichten, dass sie politische Schmerzen verursacht. Und es kann sein, dass die Chinesen die US-Versuche, ihnen Schaden zuzufügen, besser abwehren können, als die USA die chinesischen Versuche. Wer von beiden besser Schmerzen aushalten kann, ist keineswegs klar. Sind es die USA, wo die normalen Bürger bereits so lange leiden, oder ist es China, dessen Wirtschaft trotz turbulenter Zeiten immer noch über 6% wächst?
Allgemeiner betrachtet beruht die republikanische Agenda in ihrer Trumpschen Version, wo die Steuererleichterungen sogar noch stärker auf die Reichen ausgerichtet ist als in der republikanischen Standardversion, auf der Idee eines Herabsickerns des Wohlstands nach unten – und führt damit die angebotsseitige Wirtschaft der Reagan-Ära fort, die noch nie wirklich funktioniert hat. Feuerspeiende Rhetorik oder um drei Uhr morgens fabrizierte Tweets könnten die Wut derjenigen, die von der Reagan-Revolution abgehängt wurden, vielleicht eine Weile stillen. Aber wie lange? Und was passiert danach?
Vielleicht möchte Trump mit seiner Version wirtschaftlichen Voodoo-Zaubers die üblichen ökonomischen Gesetze außer Kraft setzen. Aber das funktioniert nicht. Angesichts dessen, dass die weltweit größte Volkswirtschaft 2017 und darüber hinaus den Weg in unbekannte politische Gewässer wagt, ist es für einen Normalsterblichen vermessen, eine Prognose zu wagen. Aber sicher scheint, dass diese Gewässer so stürmisch sein werden, dass die Schiffe vieler – oder gar der meisten – Experten unterwegs sinken.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Sir, the very laws of economics you adhere to and that were exploited by profligate Governments and Corporations have led us to this very point in history,
to quote from your article;
"striking data showing that average life expectancy in the US was on the decline."
"with the incomes of the bottom 90% having stagnated for close to a third of a century"
These two points alone are an axiom that demands we "repeal" the ordinary laws of economics.
The 2008 Great Recession and its predictability was beyond the preview of economists and by default the US and European governments because economics has never had observable or predictable outcomes.
Economists and governments response to the GFC was to apply stimulus packages based on Keynesian economic theory, QE and zero interest rates in an attempt to increase employment and GDP.
This economic theory was so successful, Global inequality now equates to 50% of the worlds wealth now in residing in 1% of the population.
Sir, Donald J Trump is the outlier not in the sense that most pundits pontificate about, but an outlier with the potential to change the political and economic history of the planet. As President of the United States he has the potential to bring down the Ponzi scheme that is the world economy.
"Bubbles are a phenomenon generally tied to speculative investing. But in a larger sense our entire economy has assumed the characteristics of bubble or a Ponzi scheme. That is because it has come to depend upon staggering and continually expanding amounts of debt: government and private debt; debt in the trillions, and tens of trillions, and hundreds of trillions of dollars; debt that in the aggregate, has grown by 500 percent since 1980; debt that has grown faster than economic output ( measured in GDP ) in all but one of the past 50 years; debt that can never be repaid; debt that represents claims on quantiles of labor and resources that simply do not exist". (The End of Growth.
Richard Heinberg ). Read more
Comment Commented M M
Wayne, I enjoyed very much reading your commentary. Well said. Thank you. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
Trump will likely use existing mechanism to discipline trade such as anti-dumping measures for Chinese steel exports, based on the fact that China subsidizes the continuing existence of their unprofitable overcapacity in steel. It also appears like there will be a tax on imported goods that will not technically be a tariff but more similar to the treatment of imports and exports in countries that rely on a VAT. Pure free-traders will tell you that it is a wonderful thing to give someone paper money in exchange for real goods. However, economics lacks the analytical capability to predict the impact of a dominant country like China that follows a mercantilist policy for decades on end. Small U.S. companies, U.S. steel producers and blue collar workers have paid the price for this imbalance. In the meantime, Chinese people cannot even breath the air because their leadership refuses to invest in U.S. sourced scrubbing and mercury-reducing technology. While there are no specific predictions in Dr. Stiglitz's post, I predict that economic growth will be higher than the past eight years. This will be due to investment-friendly tax cuts that will reduce the after-tax cost of capital will increase U.S. investment, job creation and growth over the next four years, and the infrastructure investments make up for the reduction in housing-related construction employment. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the growth rate accelerates, it will go hand in hand with a further ballooning of the national debt. We've seen the phenomenon before, when Ronald Reagan chased the fantasy of supply side, "trickle down" economics. Trump and his friends will benefit handsomely, and leave the rest of us to pick up the bill later.
You might recognize the pattern with his ridiculous "wall" -- we'll all pay for it now, while he claims political rewards and offers us nothing but the promise that Mexico will pay for it "later." Or similarly, how he and his party will repeal the ACA now, and offer nothing but the promise that they will replace it "later." "Later" always seems to come right at the end of a Republican administration. Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Stiglitz speaks and it's always worth listening. However, it is difficult to discern quite what a reader of this piece is listening to, other than reasons for not knowing what the future holds. Economics is not a science, but a study of behavioural tendencies; and in the present climate of political chaos there is absolutely now way of predicting anything about how a population will act. Thus, any economist who pretends to know or predicts in this climate is a fool. I guess this shows that Stiglitz' final sentence is aptly stated. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Trump may be in a complex trap. Increasing world uncertainty, as part of his overall strategy, will cause capital flows to migrate, paradoxically, to the U.S. This, along with the expected increase in Treasury inter-bank rates, will strengthen the dollar, and hence reduce the competitiveness of U.S. exports.
The immanent problem is the converse that Germany faces: to export more, you need buyers. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Significant increase in public spending, and lower taxes, which have been announced, will counteract, pulling down the dollar. But their cost will quickly weight on the strategy as public debt interest soars. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
For decades, the last two decades at Brookings, I was a specialist on the Soviet political and economic system and the last 15 years I have taught the US presidency at Duke. In 1993 Stiglitz became my hero in his battle with Summers over the latter's Hayekian policy in Russia, which Stiglitz called pure ideology. Correct. Then Summers continued his Hayekian policy in the Clinton deregulation and as Obama's czar.
Last year I supported Trump because of his left-wing populism and Clinton's Eisenhower-Goldwater policy. He is a toss of the dice, but I thought he basically agreed with Stiglitz on foreign economic policy. Now Stiglitz sounds like Summers and Krugman, although without the latter's hysteria. What is going on?
In fact, no one knows what Trump will do. So far as I can tell, his foreign economic policy is based on sophisticated changes in the corporate tax system to bring outsourcing under control and an attempt to correct the main infiinte supply of labor produced by it and our immigration policy. He obviously is not going to deport large numbers of people or limit himself to a wall I assume he will severely limit incoming immigration through needed, enforceable reforms and get his 60 Senators by combining it with amnesty.
Trump's economic policy seems sophisticated Keynesianism like Reagan's that increases the deficit. How in heavens name do you get a fiscal stimulus that both parties have opposed for 30 years? It must be through tax cuts.
But a tax cut is especially importrant now. The zero interest rate was explicitly trickle down--asset stimulus. Increase the market, increase the spending of the rich--the top 20% who own stocks--and they will increase the demand among the 80%. It failed. It distorted the economy and benefitted only the market. Interest rates need to be normalized, but Krugman is right that that may negatively affect growth. So you have to keep demand high on the fiscal side just to compensate and tax cuts are the only way to increase the deficit.
Trump speaks symbolically and he told the NYT editors that he negotiates by beginning with extreme positions and moves to a compromise. It is for Democratic economists like Stiglitz to come up with the alternatives that Democrats propose. We have to move towards a VAT and that is what "flat tax" means politically. The only good idea I have read comes from Ted Cruz--abolish the Social Security tax and replace it with a VAT. Ryan's replacement of things like food stamps with an increase in negative income taxes is supported by Reich. Their levels are too low but they can be forced up with the 60 vote requirement.
The abolition of Obamacare with a one-two year time postponement is brilliant. It forces both parties to come up with a good program or be destroyed in 2018. Mikulski, Harkins, and Schumer all said that Summers-Citibank-Obama made a terrible mistake in 2009 (with no health care until 2014, not in 2009-2010 when people were suffering and we needed demand) when the Democrats had the vote for a single payer sytem because they didn't want the stimulus-deficit.
The main reason to support Trump in 2016 was that his victory should open up the 2020 politics in a left-wing party that is with Eisenhower, if not Goldwater. But that means it must get over the crazy McCarthyism against the status quo Putin to shift the blame from its Goldwater activist nominee. Those like Stiglitz must start coming up with fresh tax ideas like Cruz and Ryan (both born in 1970, not the 1940s). Ryan, it should be remembered, voted for Bush's great prescription drug program although it expanded socialist Medicare unfunded.
My low-medium confidence feeling is that Trump is really serious about peeling off minorities who have been given only symbolic things by the Democrats--and doing it with economic policies.
My high confidence feeling is that for the first time since LBJ we have a President who really knows how to use power. The ethics vote in the House and the replacement of the Ohio Republican chairman are only a foretaste. Trump is perfectly capable of going into the Republican primaries in 2018 and campaigning against those who oppose him--and winning. He is going to transform the Republican Party, and the Democrats better adjust or their party is going to start losing its minority base as well as the whites and go the way of the Whigs.
But those like Stiglitz are very lucky. Instead of a status quo President who will never admit a mistake, they have a President who just might transform a party like FDR did and an opposition party that certainly reverse the extreme move well to the right Nixon made by Carter and Bill Clinton. (Warren was and is a Nixon-like Republican. Both parties need a Stiglitz with new ideas, not one who moans about the 1980s and the populism that he (and I) predicted. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
So much for the credibility of Jerry F. Hough and, to a lesser degree, Brookings and Duke.
How do I avoid concluding that Hough's judgement and character aren't as flawed as Donald Trump's? Should I find some hope that he hasn't started "tweeting" to demonstrate that he "really knows how to use power?"
"He is a toss of the dice?" "Trump speaks symbolically?" I'm afraid Mr. Hough, like Trump himself, expresses too well Hannah Arendt's "banality of evil." Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
A tax break for corporations, combined with a VAT on top of income tax for the peons Hmmmm. That should go over like a lead balloon.
If you think the democrats and republicans of even the republicans and the republicans are going to compromise on health care you shpould pay more attention of that their is no chance. Not gonna happen. Repeal and delay is because even the repubs can't agree and the democrats won't urinate on the republicans if they where on fire. Any compromise by the democrats benefits the far right of the republicans not very likely. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
With so much of the US GDP tied with intelectual property rights and copyrights, it would be foolish to start a trade war with any country. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Due to the local business conditions being so challenging for American companies, it is possible to say there has always been an import duty by another name levied by China. For example, MacDonald's sold most of their local shares to a domestic company today - why would they do that unless they believed the long term prospects for them owning the business were poor. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Spelling correction: It is McDonalds - not MacDonalds. Who would have thunk it! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
He can't target China so easily. There are several other nations waiting in the wings who have similar ability to export cheaply to the US - they could even just assemble things while the heavy lifting is still done in China. He could slap a 45% import duty on all imports but that would mean a 45% retaliation by all other countries meaning a return to mercantilism. So it is fair to say, due to the economic realities of such action, there is no coming trade war with China. He will instead stick it to them on other fronts - Taiwain, South Sea, upgrading the military and so on. Read more
