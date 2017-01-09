发自纽约——每年一月，我都会尝试对未来一年作出预测。经济预测是件极为困难的事情；以至于哈里·杜鲁门总统（Harry Truman）曾要求手下给他找一位独臂经济学家——这样此人就无法模棱两可地说“另一方面（on the other hand）”了——但一直以来我的预测还是靠谱的。
这几年来我正确地预见到，在缺乏更强有力财政刺激政策（在欧洲或美国都一样）的情况下，2008年大衰退的复苏进程将较为缓慢。同时我的预测更多地依赖于对基本经济力量的分析，而非复杂的经济计量模型。
例如在2016年初，很显然在过去几年中呈现的全球总需求不足将不大可能出现巨大改变。 因此我认为那些相信会实现强劲复苏的预测者是过于乐观了，最终实际的经济发展也与我的预测一致。
2016年的政治事件也是如此。多年来我一直指出，除非在全球许多国家（尤其是美国）日益严重的不平等问题得到解决，否则必将产生某些政治后果。但不平等状况依然持续恶化——令人震惊的数据显示，美国的预期平均寿命正在下降。
正如安娜·凯斯（Anne Case）和安格斯·迪顿（Angus Deaton）的一项研究表明：美国大部分人口的预期寿命都在下降，包括所谓北部老工业区的愤怒居民们。
而由于90％的底层人士收入增长已经停滞了将近1/3个世纪（且其中很大比例都出现了下滑），医疗数据清晰明白地证实了美国大部分地区处境不妙。但美国可能处于这种趋势的极端，其他地方的情况会好一点。
但如果这似乎必然预示着某些政治后果，那么其形式和时间就不那么明显了。为什么美国的下行会在经济恢复期出现，而不是更为提前？为何这会表现为政治右倾？毕竟正是共和党人拒绝援助那些因他们全力推动全球化而失业的人们，是共和党人否决在26个州扩大医疗补助，从而拒绝��底层的人提供医疗保险。为什么一个依靠占他人便宜来谋生，公开承认并未支付合理份额税收，并以避税为荣的人会成为大选最终赢家？
唐纳德·特朗普（Donald Trump）抓住了时代精神：境况不佳，许多选民都想来点改变。但如今他们会意识到真相：再也没有什么常态可言，但也不会存在更多的不确定性。特朗普将实施何种政策仍然是未知之数，更遑论哪些政策将会成功或者后果将是什么了。
特朗普似乎拼命想发起一场贸易战。那么中国和墨西哥将如何应对？特朗普清楚知道他的提议会违反世贸规则，但他估计也明白世贸组织需要很长时间来推翻这一做法。到那时候美国的贸易账户可能早就实现重新平衡了。
但这个博弈可是双方面的：中国也可以采取类似但更为隐秘微妙的行动。那么如果真爆发一场贸易战的话，将会出现何种状况？
特朗普可能觉得自己有把握能赢；毕竟中国对向美国出口的依赖要强于美国对中国出口，这是美国的优势。但贸易战可不是一场此消彼长的零和游戏，美国也会输。中国的报复可能更具针对性，足以对美国造成严重的政治压力。而中国人可能比美国人处于更有利的地位来应对对方施加的危机。大家都在猜测谁的承受能力更强：是普通民众在泥潭里长期挣扎的美国？还是即便在困难时期也得以实现超过6％增长的中国？
更宏观地看来，共和党/特朗普的议程——其税收削减甚至比标准的共和党方案更为偏袒富人——意味着这些政策都是基于涓滴繁荣（富人多赚钱消费从而穷人有工作）的理念，也是里根时代供给侧经济学政策的延续——但这一政策从未奏效过。惹火的言论或者半夜三点在推特上发表的胡言乱语至少能在一段时间内安抚那些被里根革命所抛弃的愤世者。 但这能维持要多久呢？随后又会是何种状况？
特朗普可能喜欢颠覆常规的经济学法则，因为他乐于奉行自己那一套巫术经济学，但这是行不通的。而随着美国这个全球最大经济体在2017年及以后的年月进入一片未知的政治水域，除了指出一些显而易见的事实之外，任何人类的预测都是不智的：这片水域几乎肯定会激起风浪，而许多——如果不是大多数——预测专家的航船也将随之倾覆沉没。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (22)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented ian Inkster
Ian Inkster
ps may I with apologies alter a key passage that reads as nonsense, in my previous comment - therein I wrote that 'the reform has NOT occurred in a regime of right-wing aggressive isolationism' when of course the opposite was meant: the reform has indeed occurred in precisely that regime!
Ian Inkster
Read more
Comment Commented ian Inkster
I think it is quite right to focus in on protectionism and possible trade war at this moment. Joseph Stiglitz is on the ball. It’s important because -
1. i’ts one of the marginally more consistent aspects of Trumpian rhetoric;
2. it belongs equally to politics and economic, it is indeed a focus for the Trumpian political economy, in so far such a weird creature exists;
3. i’ts being mounted in a phase of continued global recession with the likely winners and speedier growers lying outside of the Atlantic economy;
4.. i'ts being mounted in a phase of continued global recession with the likely winners and speedier growers lying outside of the Atlantic economy;
5. finally, and perhaps strangely, in a certain more coherent context it could have made some historical sense.
As I and others have argued for some few years now, the ability of the US to take in such a huge variety and mass value of imports from so many developing systems, has been problematic from its very start - say from around the Nixon Shock of 1971. This secular ability to import at great cost was of course offset from the US poitical economy point of view by certain advantages - importing from small systems created alliances in the Cold War world, whilst adding key raw material to the US technological system; it provided cheap consumer goods to US consumers helping to keep down wages and inflation more generally; it prompted movements of US investment to trading partners; it prompted investments in high-tech exports to set against the import bills.
Whatever the balance of effects for the US, this secular large-scale importation at high trade debit was one major component of the technology transfers and development effects that promoted fast growth in the Asian NICs and China, and to an extent throughout the global system, part of the failure of the USSR around 1989, and possibly a requisite of present development in such systems as India.
Some form of protectionism or trade regime modification was probably in the offing anyway, especially with the continuation of recession in the older economies. The complete and unforeseen disaster has been that the reform has not occurred in a regime of right-wing aggressive isolationism and modified neo-liberalism, rather than as part of a more truly liberal reform package of welfare expenditure, military drawback, and attempts at regional and city regeneration.
Secondly, it has been mounted as a direct attack on China, which is by no means a clever way of doing global politics. Just when the Chinese economy is settling into a stable character of more moderate growth, progressive structural change and industrial devolution (movement of growth away from the southern seaboard areas towards the centre will aid the environment of the cities, scooping up cheaper labour and raw materials on the way in exchange for the costs of new infrastructure), so too Trumpian philosophy decides to use trade restriction as a crude tool of geopolitical suasion! This coincides with a period when China might have expected to be both seeking more areas of potential soft power through commercial alliances and liberalism as well as more liberal political projects in the inner hinterlands, possibly led by the huge funds locked up in the coffers of local governments and their banks.
So, Trump is a complete disaster in global terms and for reasons that are not presently at the centre of the media furore surrounding him! It really is a bit depressing. True liberals who might have had some case in addressing trade matters are now scared right off by a fear of being thought allied to other elements of the Trumpian world – walls against Mexico, an insular anti-immigration and incipient racism, utter chauvinism, the strangest relations with Russia’s Putin (that is, Russia’s Trump), all elements which even singly could not have been imagined even this time last year. It bodes badly for any thought that new coalitions of interest might act as bulwarks against the onward movements of Trumpism.
Ian Inkster, SOAS, London January 2017.
Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Sir, the very laws of economics you adhere to and that were exploited by profligate Governments and Corporations have led us to this very point in history,
to quote from your article;
"striking data showing that average life expectancy in the US was on the decline."
"with the incomes of the bottom 90% having stagnated for close to a third of a century"
These two points alone are an axiom that demands we "repeal" the ordinary laws of economics.
The 2008 Great Recession and its predictability was beyond the preview of economists and by default the US and European governments because economics has never had observable or predictable outcomes.
Economists and governments response to the GFC was to apply stimulus packages based on Keynesian economic theory, QE and zero interest rates in an attempt to increase employment and GDP.
This economic theory was so successful, Global inequality now equates to 50% of the worlds wealth now in residing in 1% of the population.
Sir, Donald J Trump is the outlier not in the sense that most pundits pontificate about, but an outlier with the potential to change the political and economic history of the planet. As President of the United States he has the potential to bring down the Ponzi scheme that is the world economy.
"Bubbles are a phenomenon generally tied to speculative investing. But in a larger sense our entire economy has assumed the characteristics of bubble or a Ponzi scheme. That is because it has come to depend upon staggering and continually expanding amounts of debt: government and private debt; debt in the trillions, and tens of trillions, and hundreds of trillions of dollars; debt that in the aggregate, has grown by 500 percent since 1980; debt that has grown faster than economic output ( measured in GDP ) in all but one of the past 50 years; debt that can never be repaid; debt that represents claims on quantiles of labor and resources that simply do not exist". (The End of Growth.
Richard Heinberg ). Read more
Comment Commented rob denehy
Very well put. That leaves uncertainty squared for investors. Just how much can the system change without collapse - and what does it collapse into? Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
Factual (y) Read more
Comment Commented M M
Wayne, I enjoyed very much reading your commentary. Well said. Thank you. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
Trump will likely use existing mechanism to discipline trade such as anti-dumping measures for Chinese steel exports, based on the fact that China subsidizes the continuing existence of their unprofitable overcapacity in steel. It also appears like there will be a tax on imported goods that will not technically be a tariff but more similar to the treatment of imports and exports in countries that rely on a VAT. Pure free-traders will tell you that it is a wonderful thing to give someone paper money in exchange for real goods. However, economics lacks the analytical capability to predict the impact of a dominant country like China that follows a mercantilist policy for decades on end. Small U.S. companies, U.S. steel producers and blue collar workers have paid the price for this imbalance. In the meantime, Chinese people cannot even breath the air because their leadership refuses to invest in U.S. sourced scrubbing and mercury-reducing technology. While there are no specific predictions in Dr. Stiglitz's post, I predict that economic growth will be higher than the past eight years. This will be due to investment-friendly tax cuts that will reduce the after-tax cost of capital will increase U.S. investment, job creation and growth over the next four years, and the infrastructure investments make up for the reduction in housing-related construction employment. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the growth rate accelerates, it will go hand in hand with a further ballooning of the national debt. We've seen the phenomenon before, when Ronald Reagan chased the fantasy of supply side, "trickle down" economics. Trump and his friends will benefit handsomely, and leave the rest of us to pick up the bill later.
You might recognize the pattern with his ridiculous "wall" -- we'll all pay for it now, while he claims political rewards and offers us nothing but the promise that Mexico will pay for it "later." Or similarly, how he and his party will repeal the ACA now, and offer nothing but the promise that they will replace it "later." "Later" always seems to come right at the end of a Republican administration. Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Stiglitz speaks and it's always worth listening. However, it is difficult to discern quite what a reader of this piece is listening to, other than reasons for not knowing what the future holds. Economics is not a science, but a study of behavioural tendencies; and in the present climate of political chaos there is absolutely now way of predicting anything about how a population will act. Thus, any economist who pretends to know or predicts in this climate is a fool. I guess this shows that Stiglitz' final sentence is aptly stated. Read more
Comment Commented Alexandr Rubtsov
Экономика - наука. Но серьёзная наука в закрытом доступе, а в открытом "эксперты" типа Стиглица, Рубини и т.д.
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Trump may be in a complex trap. Increasing world uncertainty, as part of his overall strategy, will cause capital flows to migrate, paradoxically, to the U.S. This, along with the expected increase in Treasury inter-bank rates, will strengthen the dollar, and hence reduce the competitiveness of U.S. exports.
The immanent problem is the converse that Germany faces: to export more, you need buyers. Read more
Comment Commented Kerry Pechter
Please don't allude to a Trump "strategy." He has no strategy. He didn't even prepare an acceptance speech. This is an ad hoc, ad lib administration. His appointees and Republican legislators don't believe in the concept of "public policy." They don't want government to make policy at all. They just want to milk the government while telling the rest of us (the lie) that the government is "broke." And please, less handwringing about the debt. It was described as fatal and unsustainable 30 years ago, when it was much smaller. And here we are, with rich people richer than ever, the dollar strong and smartphones in every hand. The government is the cashier at the chips window of the global casino, and it never runs out of chips. Money is a societal convention, open to abuse and manipulation of course, but infinitely flexible. There's a lot of debt because all money is ultimately debt. There's more debt because the population of world doubled in the last 30 years. But it takes a smarter person than Trump (and than Bill Clinton, a much smarter man) not to screw all this up... it requires forbearance and sophistication. Which Trump doesn't have. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Significant increase in public spending, and lower taxes, which have been announced, will counteract, pulling down the dollar. But their cost will quickly weight on the strategy as public debt interest soars. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
For decades, the last two decades at Brookings, I was a specialist on the Soviet political and economic system and the last 15 years I have taught the US presidency at Duke. In 1993 Stiglitz became my hero in his battle with Summers over the latter's Hayekian policy in Russia, which Stiglitz called pure ideology. Correct. Then Summers continued his Hayekian policy in the Clinton deregulation and as Obama's czar.
Last year I supported Trump because of his left-wing populism and Clinton's Eisenhower-Goldwater policy. He is a toss of the dice, but I thought he basically agreed with Stiglitz on foreign economic policy. Now Stiglitz sounds like Summers and Krugman, although without the latter's hysteria. What is going on?
In fact, no one knows what Trump will do. So far as I can tell, his foreign economic policy is based on sophisticated changes in the corporate tax system to bring outsourcing under control and an attempt to correct the main infiinte supply of labor produced by it and our immigration policy. He obviously is not going to deport large numbers of people or limit himself to a wall I assume he will severely limit incoming immigration through needed, enforceable reforms and get his 60 Senators by combining it with amnesty.
Trump's economic policy seems sophisticated Keynesianism like Reagan's that increases the deficit. How in heavens name do you get a fiscal stimulus that both parties have opposed for 30 years? It must be through tax cuts.
But a tax cut is especially importrant now. The zero interest rate was explicitly trickle down--asset stimulus. Increase the market, increase the spending of the rich--the top 20% who own stocks--and they will increase the demand among the 80%. It failed. It distorted the economy and benefitted only the market. Interest rates need to be normalized, but Krugman is right that that may negatively affect growth. So you have to keep demand high on the fiscal side just to compensate and tax cuts are the only way to increase the deficit.
Trump speaks symbolically and he told the NYT editors that he negotiates by beginning with extreme positions and moves to a compromise. It is for Democratic economists like Stiglitz to come up with the alternatives that Democrats propose. We have to move towards a VAT and that is what "flat tax" means politically. The only good idea I have read comes from Ted Cruz--abolish the Social Security tax and replace it with a VAT. Ryan's replacement of things like food stamps with an increase in negative income taxes is supported by Reich. Their levels are too low but they can be forced up with the 60 vote requirement.
The abolition of Obamacare with a one-two year time postponement is brilliant. It forces both parties to come up with a good program or be destroyed in 2018. Mikulski, Harkins, and Schumer all said that Summers-Citibank-Obama made a terrible mistake in 2009 (with no health care until 2014, not in 2009-2010 when people were suffering and we needed demand) when the Democrats had the vote for a single payer sytem because they didn't want the stimulus-deficit.
The main reason to support Trump in 2016 was that his victory should open up the 2020 politics in a left-wing party that is with Eisenhower, if not Goldwater. But that means it must get over the crazy McCarthyism against the status quo Putin to shift the blame from its Goldwater activist nominee. Those like Stiglitz must start coming up with fresh tax ideas like Cruz and Ryan (both born in 1970, not the 1940s). Ryan, it should be remembered, voted for Bush's great prescription drug program although it expanded socialist Medicare unfunded.
My low-medium confidence feeling is that Trump is really serious about peeling off minorities who have been given only symbolic things by the Democrats--and doing it with economic policies.
My high confidence feeling is that for the first time since LBJ we have a President who really knows how to use power. The ethics vote in the House and the replacement of the Ohio Republican chairman are only a foretaste. Trump is perfectly capable of going into the Republican primaries in 2018 and campaigning against those who oppose him--and winning. He is going to transform the Republican Party, and the Democrats better adjust or their party is going to start losing its minority base as well as the whites and go the way of the Whigs.
But those like Stiglitz are very lucky. Instead of a status quo President who will never admit a mistake, they have a President who just might transform a party like FDR did and an opposition party that certainly reverse the extreme move well to the right Nixon made by Carter and Bill Clinton. (Warren was and is a Nixon-like Republican. Both parties need a Stiglitz with new ideas, not one who moans about the 1980s and the populism that he (and I) predicted. Read more
Comment Commented Alexandr Rubtsov
Следующий виток глобализации подразумевает переход эмиссии мировой резервной валюты от США к наднациональному органу. И проигрыш Клинтон только ускорит этот процесс размежевания.
Соответственно, задача Трампа противостоять этому, через укрепление доллара. После периода раздачи денег в долг наступает период возврата долга с процентами, что создаст дефицит долларов в мире и заставит должников слушаться Трампа. Потому Россия, которая не должна Америке, и не враг Трампу, а вот Китай, в который вложили огромные деньги теперь будет их возвращать. Или отдавать за бесценок инфраструктуру. И это вынудит китайские власти идти на жесткое противостояние Америке.
Но, в любом случае, прогресс не остановить и Трампу не удастся сохранить лидерство США.
И вопрос следующего столетия заключается в том, какую политику будет проводит уже мировой центробанк центробанков - МВФ, Если он продолжит порочную практику США и будет направлять деньги на поддержание среднего класса в странах золотого миллиарда, то нас ждёт ещё одно столетие несправедливости и войн. Если же эмиссия будет расходоваться на инвестиции по всему миру в глобальную инфраструктуру и помощь будут получать все страны, то мы получим возможность порвать порочный круг кризисов и выйти на "конец истории".
Но Трамп обречен. Он ничего не сможет сделать. Он - спичка против лавины.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
So much for the credibility of Jerry F. Hough and, to a lesser degree, Brookings and Duke.
How do I avoid concluding that Hough's judgement and character aren't as flawed as Donald Trump's? Should I find some hope that he hasn't started "tweeting" to demonstrate that he "really knows how to use power?"
"He is a toss of the dice?" "Trump speaks symbolically?" I'm afraid Mr. Hough, like Trump himself, expresses too well Hannah Arendt's "banality of evil." Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
A tax break for corporations, combined with a VAT on top of income tax for the peons Hmmmm. That should go over like a lead balloon.
If you think the democrats and republicans of even the republicans and the republicans are going to compromise on health care you shpould pay more attention of that their is no chance. Not gonna happen. Repeal and delay is because even the repubs can't agree and the democrats won't urinate on the republicans if they where on fire. Any compromise by the democrats benefits the far right of the republicans not very likely. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
With so much of the US GDP tied with intelectual property rights and copyrights, it would be foolish to start a trade war with any country. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Due to the local business conditions being so challenging for American companies, it is possible to say there has always been an import duty by another name levied by China. For example, MacDonald's sold most of their local shares to a domestic company today - why would they do that unless they believed the long term prospects for them owning the business were poor. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Spelling correction: It is McDonalds - not MacDonalds. Who would have thunk it! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
He can't target China so easily. There are several other nations waiting in the wings who have similar ability to export cheaply to the US - they could even just assemble things while the heavy lifting is still done in China. He could slap a 45% import duty on all imports but that would mean a 45% retaliation by all other countries meaning a return to mercantilism. So it is fair to say, due to the economic realities of such action, there is no coming trade war with China. He will instead stick it to them on other fronts - Taiwain, South Sea, upgrading the military and so on. Read more
Comment Commented Alexandr Rubtsov
Тогда Китай не сможет вернуть вложенные в него инвестиции. Это спровоцирует мировой хаос на рынке кредитов, инвестиций. Кто вложит свои деньги в Тайвань если до этого обанкротились те, кто вложил в Китай? Read more
Featured
Hoping for the Best Against Trump
Ian Buruma asks whether liberals have any reason to feel optimistic after a year of political disasters.
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
Free Speech and Fake News
Peter Singer asks whether the time has come to resurrect the offense of criminal libel.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.