特朗普的不确定性

发自纽约——每年一月，我都会尝试对未来一年作出预测。经济预测是件极为困难的事情；以至于哈里·杜鲁门总统（Harry Truman）曾要求手下给他找一位独臂经济学家——这样此人就无法模棱两可地说“另一方面（on the other hand）”了——但一直以来我的预测还是靠谱的。

这几年来我正确地预见到，在缺乏更强有力财政刺激政策（在欧洲或美国都一样）的情况下，2008年大衰退的复苏进程将较为缓慢。同时我的预测更多地依赖于对基本经济力量的分析，而非复杂的经济计量模型。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

例如在2016年初，很显然在过去几年中呈现的全球总需求不足将不大可能出现巨大改变。 因此我认为那些相信会实现强劲复苏的预测者是过于乐观了，最终实际的经济发展也与我的预测一致。

2016年的政治事件也是如此。多年来我一直指出，除非在全球许多国家（尤其是美国）日益严重的不平等问题得到解决，否则必将产生某些政治后果。但不平等状况依然持续恶化——令人震惊的数据显示，美国的预期平均寿命正在下降

正如安娜·凯斯（Anne Case）和安格斯·迪顿（Angus Deaton）的一项研究表明：美国大部分人口的预期寿命都在下降，包括所谓北部老工业区的愤怒居民们。

而由于90％的底层人士收入增长已经停滞了将近1/3个世纪（且其中很大比例都出现了下滑），医疗数据清晰明白地证实了美国大部分地区处境不妙。但美国可能处于这种趋势的极端，其他地方的情况会好一点。

但如果这似乎必然预示着某些政治后果，那么其形式和时间就不那么明显了。为什么美国的下行会在经济恢复期出现，而不是更为提前？为何这会表现为政治右倾？毕竟正是共和党人拒绝援助那些因他们全力推动全球化而失业的人们，是共和党人否决在26个州扩大医疗补助，从而拒绝��底层的人提供医疗保险。为什么一个依靠占他人便宜来谋生，公开承认并未支付合理份额税收，并以避税为荣的人会成为大选最终赢家？

唐纳德·特朗普（Donald Trump）抓住了时代精神：境况不佳，许多选民都想来点改变。但如今他们会意识到真相：再也没有什么常态可言，但也不会存在更多的不确定性。特朗普将实施何种政策仍然是未知之数，更遑论哪些政策将会成功或者后果将是什么了。

特朗普似乎拼命想发起一场贸易战。那么中国和墨西哥将如何应对？特朗普清楚知道他的提议会违反世贸规则，但他估计也明白世贸组织需要很长时间来推翻这一做法。到那时候美国的贸易账户可能早就实现重新平衡了。

但这个博弈可是双方面的：中国也可以采取类似但更为隐秘微妙的行动。那么如果真爆发一场贸易战的话，将会出现何种状况？

特朗普可能觉得自己有把握能赢；毕竟中国对向美国出口的依赖要强于美国对中国出口，这是美国的优势。但贸易战可不是一场此消彼长的零和游戏，美国也会输。中国的报复可能更具针对性，足以对美国造成严重的政治压力。而中国人可能比美国人处于更有利的地位来应对对方施加的危机。大家都在猜测谁的承受能力更强：是普通民众在泥潭里长期挣扎的美国？还是即便在困难时期也得以实现超过6％增长的中国？

更宏观地看来，共和党/特朗普的议程——其税收削减甚至比标准的共和党方案更为偏袒富人——意味着这些政策都是基于涓滴繁荣（富人多赚钱消费从而穷人有工作）的理念，也是里根时代供给侧经济学政策的延续——但这一政策从未奏效过。惹火的言论或者半夜三点在推特上发表的胡言乱语至少能在一段时间内安抚那些被里根革命所抛弃的愤世者。 但这能维持要多久呢？随后又会是何种状况？

特朗普可能喜欢颠覆常规的经济学法则，因为他乐于奉行自己那一套巫术经济学，但这是行不通的。而随着美国这个全球最大经济体在2017年及以后的年月进入一片未知的政治水域，除了指出一些显而易见的事实之外，任何人类的预测都是不智的：这片水域几乎肯定会激起风浪，而许多——如果不是大多数——预测专家的航船也将随之倾覆沉没。