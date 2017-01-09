17

Трамповская неопределённость

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Каждый январь я пытаюсь сделать прогноз на предстоящий год. Известно, что экономические прогнозы – трудная задача, но, несмотря на справедливость желания Гарри Трумэна найти «одностороннего» экономиста (который не мог бы сказать «с другой стороны»), мой опыт в этой сфере вызывает доверие.

В предыдущие годы я верно предсказывал, что из-за отсутствия мощных бюджетных стимулов (которые не ожидались ни в Европе, ни в США) восстановление после Великой рецессии 2008 года окажется медленным. Составляя эти прогнозы, я больше полагался на анализ базовых экономических сил, чем на сложные эконометрические модели.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Например, в начале 2016 года казалось очевидным, что с дефицитом совокупного глобального спроса, который наблюдался на протяжении последних нескольких лет, вряд ли произойдут сильные изменения. Исходя из этого, я полагал, что те, кто прогнозируют более сильные темпы восстановления экономики, смотрят на мир через розовые очки. События в экономике развивались во многом именно так, как и я ожидал.

Чего нельзя сказать о политических событиях 2016 года. Я годами писал о том, что, если не заняться проблемой растущего неравенства (в первую очередь в США, но также и во многих других странах мира), эта проблема будет иметь политические последствия. Но ситуация с неравенством продолжала ухудшаться, причём появились шокирующие данные о падении средней продолжительности жизни в США.

Предупреждением о возможности подобных результатов стало опубликованное год назад исследование Энн Кейс и Ангуса Дитона, где говорилось о снижении продолжительности жизни у значительных групп населения, в том числе у так называемых разгневанных мужчин Америки из «Ржавого пояса».

Однако поскольку доходы 90% населения внизу пирамиды доходов стагнируют почти треть века (а у многих снижаются), эти медицинские данные стали просто подтверждением того факта, что у значительной части страны дела идут плохо. И хотя ситуация в Америке, возможно, является крайним проявлением этой тенденции, в других странах она не намного лучше.

Но хотя неизбежность политических последствий казалось очевидной, далеко не так очевидна был их форма, а также время, когда они наступят. Почему реакция в США началась именно в тот момент, когда в экономике появились признаки выздоровления, а не раньше? Почему она проявилась в уклоне вправо? Ведь это именно республиканцы заблокировали помощь тем, кто потерял рабочие места из-за глобализации, которую они так истово проталкивали. Именно республиканцы – в 26 штатах – отказались расширять программу Medicaid, отказав, тем самым, в медицинском страховании тем, кто живёт на дне. И почему победителем стал человек, сделавший состояние за счёт других: человек, который открыто признаётся, что не платит полагающиеся ему налоги, и сделавший уклонение от налогов предметом гордости?

Дональд Трамп уловил дух времени: на фоне трудностей многие избиратели хотели перемен. Теперь они их получат: дела пойдут совсем не так, как они привыкли. Но редко когда в стране уровень неопределённости был таким высоким. До сих пор остаётся неизвестным, какую политику будет проводить Трамп, не говоря уже о том, какие из его решений окажутся успешными и какими будут их последствия.

Трамп, кажется, активно стремится к торговой войне. Но как отреагируют Китай и Мексика? Трамп должно быть хорошо понимает, что его предложения идут вразрез с правилами Всемирной торговой организации, но он, возможно, знает также, что пройдёт много времени, прежде чем ВТО что-либо решит по этому поводу. А к тому моменту внешнеторговый баланс Америки, может быть, уже выровняется.

Но в этой игре могут играть и двое: Китай способен предпринять аналогичные действия, хотя его ответ будет, скорее всего, более мягким. Что произойдёт, если начнётся торговая война?

У Трампа, наверное, есть причины полагать, что он может выиграть. Китай больше зависим от экспорта в США, чем США от экспорта в Китай. Это даёт США преимущество. Но торговая война – это не игра с нулевой суммой. США тоже понесут потери. Китай может оказаться более эффективен, выбирая цели для возмездия, чтобы причинить США острую политическую боль. И китайцам, возможно, будет легче отреагировать на американские попытки причинить им боль, чем США отреагировать на боль, которую способен причинить американцам Китай. Тут остаётся только гадать, кто из них лучше способен переносить боль. Будут ли это Соединённые Штаты, где простые граждане уже и так страдают очень долго, или Китай, который, несмотря на трудные времена, способен генерировать рост экономики на уровне выше 6% в год?

Fake news or real views Learn More

В более широком смысле, программа республиканцев/Трампа (с её снижением налогов, которое даже больше перекошено в сторону богатых, чем предполагается стандартными республиканскими рецептами) основана на идее постепенного распространения процветания сверху вниз – это продолжение свойственной эпохе Рейгана политики экономических мер на стороне предложения, которые в реальности так и не сработали. Огнедышащая риторика и безумные твиты в три часа ночи могут успокаивать гнев тех, кто оказался позади из-за революции Рейгана, по крайней мере, какое-то время. Но как долго? И что произойдёт потом?

Трамп хочет отменить базовые законы экономики, начиная свою версию экономики вуду. Но он не может. Тем не менее, поскольку крупнейшая экономика мира в 2017 году и последующие годы направляется в неизведанные политические воды, для простого смертного было бы безрассудством пытаться делать прогнозы. Остаётся лишь сказать очевидное: практически нет сомнений, что эти воду будут очень неспокойными, а по пути многие – если не большинство – кораблей мудрецов в них утонут.