Onzekerheid troef in 2017

NEW YORK – Ieder jaar probeer ik in de maand januari een voorspelling te doen voor het komende jaar. Economische voorspellingen zijn notoir lastig; maar ondanks de waarheid die is vervat in het verhaal over de voormalige Amerikaanse president Harry Truman, die ooit om een econoom met één arm zou hebben gevraagd (omdat die niet in staat zou zijn om “aan de andere kant” te zeggen), is mijn staat van dienst alleszins geloofwaardig.

De afgelopen jaren heb ik correct voorzien dat, bij ontstentenis van een krachtigere begrotingsimpuls (die zowel in Europa als in de Verenigde Staten is uitgebleven), het herstel van de Grote Recessie van 2008 traag zou verlopen. Bij het doen van deze voorspellingen heb ik me meer verlaten op een analyse van de onderliggende economische krachten dan op complexe econometrische modellen.

Begin 2016 leek het bijvoorbeeld duidelijk dat de onvolkomenheden van de mondiale vraag die zich de afgelopen paar jaar hadden gemanifesteerd, waarschijnlijk niet dramatisch zouden veranderen. Ik was dus van mening dat degenen die een krachtiger herstel voorspelden door een roze bril naar de wereld keken. De economische ontwikkelingen voltrokken zich vervolgens grotendeels zoals ik had verwacht.

Maar dat gold niet voor de politieke gebeurtenissen van 2016. Ik schreef al jaren dat er, als er niets aan de toenemende ongelijkheid zou worden gedaan, vooral in de VS, maar ook in veel andere landen over de hele wereld, politieke consequenties zouden zijn. Maar de ongelijkheid bleef maar verergeren – met opvallende data waaruit bleek dat de gemiddelde levensverwachting in de VS aan het dalen was.

Deze resultaten werden al min of meer aangekondigd in een onderzoek van vorig jaar, van Anne Case en Angus Deaton, waaruit bleek dat de levensverwachting van grote delen van de bevolking omlaag ging – waaronder die van de zogenoemde “boze mannen” van de Amerikaanse Rust Belt.

Maar omdat de inkomens van de onderste 99% van de bevolking al zo'n dertig jaar waren gestagneerd (en die van een aanzienlijk deel van de bevolking zelfs waren gedaald), bevestigden de gezondheidscijfers eenvoudigweg dat de zaken niet goed gingen voor heel grote delen van het land. En hoewel deze trend in Amerika wellicht op zijn extreemst was, ging het elders niet veel beter.

Maar ook al was het duidelijk dat er politieke consequenties zouden zijn, hun vorm en timing waren veel minder voor de hand liggend. Waarom kwam de reactie in de VS precies op het moment dat het economisch beter leek te gaan, en niet al eerder? En waarom manifesteerde hij zich in een ruk naar rechts? Het waren immers de Republikeinen die de steun hadden tegengehouden aan degenen die hun werk kwijt waren geraakt als gevolg van de door de Republikeinen met veel volharding gepropageerde mondialisering. Het waren de Republikeinen die, in 26 staten, de uitbreiding van Medicaid hadden geweigerd, waardoor degenen aan de onderkant van de inkomenspiramide zich niet konden verzekeren tegen ziektekosten. En waarom was de overwinnaar bij de Amerikaanse presidentsverkiezingen iemand die zijn geld had verdiend door te profiteren van anderen, openlijk toegaf dat hij te weinig belasting betaalde en belastingontduiking voorstelde als iets om trots op te zijn?

Donald Trump heeft de tijdgeest begrepen: de zaken gingen niet goed, en veel kiezers wilden verandering. En nu krijgen ze die ook: er zal niets gaan zoals dat voorheen gebruikelijk was. Slechts zelden is er meer onzekerheid geweest. Welk beleid Trump zal nastreven blijft onbekend, om maar te zwijgen van de vraag welk beleid zal slagen of wat de gevolgen ervan zullen zijn.

Trump lijkt erop gebrand te zijn een handelsoorlog te ontketenen. Maar hoe zullen China en Mexico reageren? Trump begrijpt misschien heel goed dat wat hij voorstelt de regels van de Wereldhandelsorganisatie zal schenden, maar hij weet wellicht ook dat het lang zal duren voordat de WTO iets tegen hem zal ondernemen. En tegen die tijd is het evenwicht op de Amerikaanse handelsbalans misschien allang hersteld.

Maar dit spel kan ook door twee partijen worden gespeeld: China kan soortgelijke stappen zetten, ook al zal de reactie van dat land waarschijnlijk subtieler zijn. Wat zou er gebeuren als er werkelijk een handelsoorlog uitbreekt?

Trump heeft wellicht redenen om te denken dat hij zou kunnen winnen; China is immers afhankelijker van de export naar de VS dan de VS zijn van de export naar China, waardoor de Amerikanen in het voordeel zijn. Maar een handelsoorlog is geen nulsomspel. Ook de VS zullen erbij verliezen. China zou effectiever kunnen zijn in het bewerkstelligen van een eventuele vergelding die acute politieke pijn teweegbrengt. En de Chinezen verkeren misschien in een betere positie om te reageren op Amerikaanse pogingen om hen pijn toe te brengen dan die waarin de VS verkeren om te reageren op de pijn die China hen zal toebrengen. Het is een open vraag wie daartegen beter bestand zal zijn. Zijn dat de VS, waar gewone burgers al zo lang hebben geleden, of is het China, dat er ondanks problematische tijden in is geslaagd een groei van ruim 6% te bewerkstelligen?

In bredere zin is de agenda van Trump en de Republikeinen, met belastingverlagingen voor de rijken die nog groter zijn dan wat het standaardrecept van de Republikeinen voorschrijft, gebaseerd op het idee van de doorsijpelende welvaart – een voortzetting van de economie van de aanbodzijde uit het Reagan-tijdperk, die nooit echt heeft gewerkt. Vurige retoriek of stapelgekke tweets om drie uur 's morgens kunnen misschien de woede enigszins temperen van degenen die in de steek zijn gelaten door de Reagan-revolutie, althans voor even. Maar hoe lang zal dat goed gaan? En wat gebeurt er daarna?

Trump zou graag de doorsneewetten van de economie afschaffen, terwijl hij zijn versie van de “voodoo-economie” ten uitvoer legt, maar dat kan hij niet. Toch zou het, nu de grootste economie ter wereld de weg wijst in de onbekende politieke wateren van 2017 en daarna, onbezonnen zijn voor een doodgewone sterveling als ik om een poging tot voorspellen te doen, anders dan door het voor de hand liggende op te merken: dat de wateren vrijwel zeker onstuimig zullen zijn en dat veel – zo niet de meeste – schepen der deskundigen onderweg zullen zinken.

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld