Onzekerheid troef in 2017

NEW YORK – Ieder jaar probeer ik in de maand januari een voorspelling te doen voor het komende jaar. Economische voorspellingen zijn notoir lastig; maar ondanks de waarheid die is vervat in het verhaal over de voormalige Amerikaanse president Harry Truman, die ooit om een econoom met één arm zou hebben gevraagd (omdat die niet in staat zou zijn om “aan de andere kant” te zeggen), is mijn staat van dienst alleszins geloofwaardig.
De afgelopen jaren heb ik correct voorzien dat, bij ontstentenis van een krachtigere begrotingsimpuls (die zowel in Europa als in de Verenigde Staten is uitgebleven), het herstel van de Grote Recessie van 2008 traag zou verlopen. Bij het doen van deze voorspellingen heb ik me meer verlaten op een analyse van de onderliggende economische krachten dan op complexe econometrische modellen.
Begin 2016 leek het bijvoorbeeld duidelijk dat de onvolkomenheden van de mondiale vraag die zich de afgelopen paar jaar hadden gemanifesteerd, waarschijnlijk niet dramatisch zouden veranderen. Ik was dus van mening dat degenen die een krachtiger herstel voorspelden door een roze bril naar de wereld keken. De economische ontwikkelingen voltrokken zich vervolgens grotendeels zoals ik had verwacht.
Maar dat gold niet voor de politieke gebeurtenissen van 2016. Ik schreef al jaren dat er, als er niets aan de toenemende ongelijkheid zou worden gedaan, vooral in de VS, maar ook in veel andere landen over de hele wereld, politieke consequenties zouden zijn. Maar de ongelijkheid bleef maar verergeren – met opvallende data waaruit bleek dat de gemiddelde levensverwachting in de VS aan het dalen was.
Deze resultaten werden al min of meer aangekondigd in een onderzoek van vorig jaar, van Anne Case en Angus Deaton, waaruit bleek dat de levensverwachting van grote delen van de bevolking omlaag ging – waaronder die van de zogenoemde “boze mannen” van de Amerikaanse Rust Belt.
Maar omdat de inkomens van de onderste 99% van de bevolking al zo'n dertig jaar waren gestagneerd (en die van een aanzienlijk deel van de bevolking zelfs waren gedaald), bevestigden de gezondheidscijfers eenvoudigweg dat de zaken niet goed gingen voor heel grote delen van het land. En hoewel deze trend in Amerika wellicht op zijn extreemst was, ging het elders niet veel beter.
Maar ook al was het duidelijk dat er politieke consequenties zouden zijn, hun vorm en timing waren veel minder voor de hand liggend. Waarom kwam de reactie in de VS precies op het moment dat het economisch beter leek te gaan, en niet al eerder? En waarom manifesteerde hij zich in een ruk naar rechts? Het waren immers de Republikeinen die de steun hadden tegengehouden aan degenen die hun werk kwijt waren geraakt als gevolg van de door de Republikeinen met veel volharding gepropageerde mondialisering. Het waren de Republikeinen die, in 26 staten, de uitbreiding van Medicaid hadden geweigerd, waardoor degenen aan de onderkant van de inkomenspiramide zich niet konden verzekeren tegen ziektekosten. En waarom was de overwinnaar bij de Amerikaanse presidentsverkiezingen iemand die zijn geld had verdiend door te profiteren van anderen, openlijk toegaf dat hij te weinig belasting betaalde en belastingontduiking voorstelde als iets om trots op te zijn?
Donald Trump heeft de tijdgeest begrepen: de zaken gingen niet goed, en veel kiezers wilden verandering. En nu krijgen ze die ook: er zal niets gaan zoals dat voorheen gebruikelijk was. Slechts zelden is er meer onzekerheid geweest. Welk beleid Trump zal nastreven blijft onbekend, om maar te zwijgen van de vraag welk beleid zal slagen of wat de gevolgen ervan zullen zijn.
Trump lijkt erop gebrand te zijn een handelsoorlog te ontketenen. Maar hoe zullen China en Mexico reageren? Trump begrijpt misschien heel goed dat wat hij voorstelt de regels van de Wereldhandelsorganisatie zal schenden, maar hij weet wellicht ook dat het lang zal duren voordat de WTO iets tegen hem zal ondernemen. En tegen die tijd is het evenwicht op de Amerikaanse handelsbalans misschien allang hersteld.
Maar dit spel kan ook door twee partijen worden gespeeld: China kan soortgelijke stappen zetten, ook al zal de reactie van dat land waarschijnlijk subtieler zijn. Wat zou er gebeuren als er werkelijk een handelsoorlog uitbreekt?
Trump heeft wellicht redenen om te denken dat hij zou kunnen winnen; China is immers afhankelijker van de export naar de VS dan de VS zijn van de export naar China, waardoor de Amerikanen in het voordeel zijn. Maar een handelsoorlog is geen nulsomspel. Ook de VS zullen erbij verliezen. China zou effectiever kunnen zijn in het bewerkstelligen van een eventuele vergelding die acute politieke pijn teweegbrengt. En de Chinezen verkeren misschien in een betere positie om te reageren op Amerikaanse pogingen om hen pijn toe te brengen dan die waarin de VS verkeren om te reageren op de pijn die China hen zal toebrengen. Het is een open vraag wie daartegen beter bestand zal zijn. Zijn dat de VS, waar gewone burgers al zo lang hebben geleden, of is het China, dat er ondanks problematische tijden in is geslaagd een groei van ruim 6% te bewerkstelligen?
In bredere zin is de agenda van Trump en de Republikeinen, met belastingverlagingen voor de rijken die nog groter zijn dan wat het standaardrecept van de Republikeinen voorschrijft, gebaseerd op het idee van de doorsijpelende welvaart – een voortzetting van de economie van de aanbodzijde uit het Reagan-tijdperk, die nooit echt heeft gewerkt. Vurige retoriek of stapelgekke tweets om drie uur 's morgens kunnen misschien de woede enigszins temperen van degenen die in de steek zijn gelaten door de Reagan-revolutie, althans voor even. Maar hoe lang zal dat goed gaan? En wat gebeurt er daarna?
Trump zou graag de doorsneewetten van de economie afschaffen, terwijl hij zijn versie van de “voodoo-economie” ten uitvoer legt, maar dat kan hij niet. Toch zou het, nu de grootste economie ter wereld de weg wijst in de onbekende politieke wateren van 2017 en daarna, onbezonnen zijn voor een doodgewone sterveling als ik om een poging tot voorspellen te doen, anders dan door het voor de hand liggende op te merken: dat de wateren vrijwel zeker onstuimig zullen zijn en dat veel – zo niet de meeste – schepen der deskundigen onderweg zullen zinken.
Vertaling: Menno Grootveld
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (22)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented ian Inkster
Ian Inkster
ps may I with apologies alter a key passage that reads as nonsense, in my previous comment - therein I wrote that 'the reform has NOT occurred in a regime of right-wing aggressive isolationism' when of course the opposite was meant: the reform has indeed occurred in precisely that regime!
Ian Inkster
Read more
Comment Commented ian Inkster
I think it is quite right to focus in on protectionism and possible trade war at this moment. Joseph Stiglitz is on the ball. It’s important because -
1. i’ts one of the marginally more consistent aspects of Trumpian rhetoric;
2. it belongs equally to politics and economic, it is indeed a focus for the Trumpian political economy, in so far such a weird creature exists;
3. i’ts being mounted in a phase of continued global recession with the likely winners and speedier growers lying outside of the Atlantic economy;
4.. i'ts being mounted in a phase of continued global recession with the likely winners and speedier growers lying outside of the Atlantic economy;
5. finally, and perhaps strangely, in a certain more coherent context it could have made some historical sense.
As I and others have argued for some few years now, the ability of the US to take in such a huge variety and mass value of imports from so many developing systems, has been problematic from its very start - say from around the Nixon Shock of 1971. This secular ability to import at great cost was of course offset from the US poitical economy point of view by certain advantages - importing from small systems created alliances in the Cold War world, whilst adding key raw material to the US technological system; it provided cheap consumer goods to US consumers helping to keep down wages and inflation more generally; it prompted movements of US investment to trading partners; it prompted investments in high-tech exports to set against the import bills.
Whatever the balance of effects for the US, this secular large-scale importation at high trade debit was one major component of the technology transfers and development effects that promoted fast growth in the Asian NICs and China, and to an extent throughout the global system, part of the failure of the USSR around 1989, and possibly a requisite of present development in such systems as India.
Some form of protectionism or trade regime modification was probably in the offing anyway, especially with the continuation of recession in the older economies. The complete and unforeseen disaster has been that the reform has not occurred in a regime of right-wing aggressive isolationism and modified neo-liberalism, rather than as part of a more truly liberal reform package of welfare expenditure, military drawback, and attempts at regional and city regeneration.
Secondly, it has been mounted as a direct attack on China, which is by no means a clever way of doing global politics. Just when the Chinese economy is settling into a stable character of more moderate growth, progressive structural change and industrial devolution (movement of growth away from the southern seaboard areas towards the centre will aid the environment of the cities, scooping up cheaper labour and raw materials on the way in exchange for the costs of new infrastructure), so too Trumpian philosophy decides to use trade restriction as a crude tool of geopolitical suasion! This coincides with a period when China might have expected to be both seeking more areas of potential soft power through commercial alliances and liberalism as well as more liberal political projects in the inner hinterlands, possibly led by the huge funds locked up in the coffers of local governments and their banks.
So, Trump is a complete disaster in global terms and for reasons that are not presently at the centre of the media furore surrounding him! It really is a bit depressing. True liberals who might have had some case in addressing trade matters are now scared right off by a fear of being thought allied to other elements of the Trumpian world – walls against Mexico, an insular anti-immigration and incipient racism, utter chauvinism, the strangest relations with Russia’s Putin (that is, Russia’s Trump), all elements which even singly could not have been imagined even this time last year. It bodes badly for any thought that new coalitions of interest might act as bulwarks against the onward movements of Trumpism.
Ian Inkster, SOAS, London January 2017.
Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Sir, the very laws of economics you adhere to and that were exploited by profligate Governments and Corporations have led us to this very point in history,
to quote from your article;
"striking data showing that average life expectancy in the US was on the decline."
"with the incomes of the bottom 90% having stagnated for close to a third of a century"
These two points alone are an axiom that demands we "repeal" the ordinary laws of economics.
The 2008 Great Recession and its predictability was beyond the preview of economists and by default the US and European governments because economics has never had observable or predictable outcomes.
Economists and governments response to the GFC was to apply stimulus packages based on Keynesian economic theory, QE and zero interest rates in an attempt to increase employment and GDP.
This economic theory was so successful, Global inequality now equates to 50% of the worlds wealth now in residing in 1% of the population.
Sir, Donald J Trump is the outlier not in the sense that most pundits pontificate about, but an outlier with the potential to change the political and economic history of the planet. As President of the United States he has the potential to bring down the Ponzi scheme that is the world economy.
"Bubbles are a phenomenon generally tied to speculative investing. But in a larger sense our entire economy has assumed the characteristics of bubble or a Ponzi scheme. That is because it has come to depend upon staggering and continually expanding amounts of debt: government and private debt; debt in the trillions, and tens of trillions, and hundreds of trillions of dollars; debt that in the aggregate, has grown by 500 percent since 1980; debt that has grown faster than economic output ( measured in GDP ) in all but one of the past 50 years; debt that can never be repaid; debt that represents claims on quantiles of labor and resources that simply do not exist". (The End of Growth.
Richard Heinberg ). Read more
Comment Commented rob denehy
Very well put. That leaves uncertainty squared for investors. Just how much can the system change without collapse - and what does it collapse into? Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
Factual (y) Read more
Comment Commented M M
Wayne, I enjoyed very much reading your commentary. Well said. Thank you. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
Trump will likely use existing mechanism to discipline trade such as anti-dumping measures for Chinese steel exports, based on the fact that China subsidizes the continuing existence of their unprofitable overcapacity in steel. It also appears like there will be a tax on imported goods that will not technically be a tariff but more similar to the treatment of imports and exports in countries that rely on a VAT. Pure free-traders will tell you that it is a wonderful thing to give someone paper money in exchange for real goods. However, economics lacks the analytical capability to predict the impact of a dominant country like China that follows a mercantilist policy for decades on end. Small U.S. companies, U.S. steel producers and blue collar workers have paid the price for this imbalance. In the meantime, Chinese people cannot even breath the air because their leadership refuses to invest in U.S. sourced scrubbing and mercury-reducing technology. While there are no specific predictions in Dr. Stiglitz's post, I predict that economic growth will be higher than the past eight years. This will be due to investment-friendly tax cuts that will reduce the after-tax cost of capital will increase U.S. investment, job creation and growth over the next four years, and the infrastructure investments make up for the reduction in housing-related construction employment. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the growth rate accelerates, it will go hand in hand with a further ballooning of the national debt. We've seen the phenomenon before, when Ronald Reagan chased the fantasy of supply side, "trickle down" economics. Trump and his friends will benefit handsomely, and leave the rest of us to pick up the bill later.
You might recognize the pattern with his ridiculous "wall" -- we'll all pay for it now, while he claims political rewards and offers us nothing but the promise that Mexico will pay for it "later." Or similarly, how he and his party will repeal the ACA now, and offer nothing but the promise that they will replace it "later." "Later" always seems to come right at the end of a Republican administration. Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Stiglitz speaks and it's always worth listening. However, it is difficult to discern quite what a reader of this piece is listening to, other than reasons for not knowing what the future holds. Economics is not a science, but a study of behavioural tendencies; and in the present climate of political chaos there is absolutely now way of predicting anything about how a population will act. Thus, any economist who pretends to know or predicts in this climate is a fool. I guess this shows that Stiglitz' final sentence is aptly stated. Read more
Comment Commented Alexandr Rubtsov
Экономика - наука. Но серьёзная наука в закрытом доступе, а в открытом "эксперты" типа Стиглица, Рубини и т.д.
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Trump may be in a complex trap. Increasing world uncertainty, as part of his overall strategy, will cause capital flows to migrate, paradoxically, to the U.S. This, along with the expected increase in Treasury inter-bank rates, will strengthen the dollar, and hence reduce the competitiveness of U.S. exports.
The immanent problem is the converse that Germany faces: to export more, you need buyers. Read more
Comment Commented Kerry Pechter
Please don't allude to a Trump "strategy." He has no strategy. He didn't even prepare an acceptance speech. This is an ad hoc, ad lib administration. His appointees and Republican legislators don't believe in the concept of "public policy." They don't want government to make policy at all. They just want to milk the government while telling the rest of us (the lie) that the government is "broke." And please, less handwringing about the debt. It was described as fatal and unsustainable 30 years ago, when it was much smaller. And here we are, with rich people richer than ever, the dollar strong and smartphones in every hand. The government is the cashier at the chips window of the global casino, and it never runs out of chips. Money is a societal convention, open to abuse and manipulation of course, but infinitely flexible. There's a lot of debt because all money is ultimately debt. There's more debt because the population of world doubled in the last 30 years. But it takes a smarter person than Trump (and than Bill Clinton, a much smarter man) not to screw all this up... it requires forbearance and sophistication. Which Trump doesn't have. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Significant increase in public spending, and lower taxes, which have been announced, will counteract, pulling down the dollar. But their cost will quickly weight on the strategy as public debt interest soars. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
For decades, the last two decades at Brookings, I was a specialist on the Soviet political and economic system and the last 15 years I have taught the US presidency at Duke. In 1993 Stiglitz became my hero in his battle with Summers over the latter's Hayekian policy in Russia, which Stiglitz called pure ideology. Correct. Then Summers continued his Hayekian policy in the Clinton deregulation and as Obama's czar.
Last year I supported Trump because of his left-wing populism and Clinton's Eisenhower-Goldwater policy. He is a toss of the dice, but I thought he basically agreed with Stiglitz on foreign economic policy. Now Stiglitz sounds like Summers and Krugman, although without the latter's hysteria. What is going on?
In fact, no one knows what Trump will do. So far as I can tell, his foreign economic policy is based on sophisticated changes in the corporate tax system to bring outsourcing under control and an attempt to correct the main infiinte supply of labor produced by it and our immigration policy. He obviously is not going to deport large numbers of people or limit himself to a wall I assume he will severely limit incoming immigration through needed, enforceable reforms and get his 60 Senators by combining it with amnesty.
Trump's economic policy seems sophisticated Keynesianism like Reagan's that increases the deficit. How in heavens name do you get a fiscal stimulus that both parties have opposed for 30 years? It must be through tax cuts.
But a tax cut is especially importrant now. The zero interest rate was explicitly trickle down--asset stimulus. Increase the market, increase the spending of the rich--the top 20% who own stocks--and they will increase the demand among the 80%. It failed. It distorted the economy and benefitted only the market. Interest rates need to be normalized, but Krugman is right that that may negatively affect growth. So you have to keep demand high on the fiscal side just to compensate and tax cuts are the only way to increase the deficit.
Trump speaks symbolically and he told the NYT editors that he negotiates by beginning with extreme positions and moves to a compromise. It is for Democratic economists like Stiglitz to come up with the alternatives that Democrats propose. We have to move towards a VAT and that is what "flat tax" means politically. The only good idea I have read comes from Ted Cruz--abolish the Social Security tax and replace it with a VAT. Ryan's replacement of things like food stamps with an increase in negative income taxes is supported by Reich. Their levels are too low but they can be forced up with the 60 vote requirement.
The abolition of Obamacare with a one-two year time postponement is brilliant. It forces both parties to come up with a good program or be destroyed in 2018. Mikulski, Harkins, and Schumer all said that Summers-Citibank-Obama made a terrible mistake in 2009 (with no health care until 2014, not in 2009-2010 when people were suffering and we needed demand) when the Democrats had the vote for a single payer sytem because they didn't want the stimulus-deficit.
The main reason to support Trump in 2016 was that his victory should open up the 2020 politics in a left-wing party that is with Eisenhower, if not Goldwater. But that means it must get over the crazy McCarthyism against the status quo Putin to shift the blame from its Goldwater activist nominee. Those like Stiglitz must start coming up with fresh tax ideas like Cruz and Ryan (both born in 1970, not the 1940s). Ryan, it should be remembered, voted for Bush's great prescription drug program although it expanded socialist Medicare unfunded.
My low-medium confidence feeling is that Trump is really serious about peeling off minorities who have been given only symbolic things by the Democrats--and doing it with economic policies.
My high confidence feeling is that for the first time since LBJ we have a President who really knows how to use power. The ethics vote in the House and the replacement of the Ohio Republican chairman are only a foretaste. Trump is perfectly capable of going into the Republican primaries in 2018 and campaigning against those who oppose him--and winning. He is going to transform the Republican Party, and the Democrats better adjust or their party is going to start losing its minority base as well as the whites and go the way of the Whigs.
But those like Stiglitz are very lucky. Instead of a status quo President who will never admit a mistake, they have a President who just might transform a party like FDR did and an opposition party that certainly reverse the extreme move well to the right Nixon made by Carter and Bill Clinton. (Warren was and is a Nixon-like Republican. Both parties need a Stiglitz with new ideas, not one who moans about the 1980s and the populism that he (and I) predicted. Read more
Comment Commented Alexandr Rubtsov
Следующий виток глобализации подразумевает переход эмиссии мировой резервной валюты от США к наднациональному органу. И проигрыш Клинтон только ускорит этот процесс размежевания.
Соответственно, задача Трампа противостоять этому, через укрепление доллара. После периода раздачи денег в долг наступает период возврата долга с процентами, что создаст дефицит долларов в мире и заставит должников слушаться Трампа. Потому Россия, которая не должна Америке, и не враг Трампу, а вот Китай, в который вложили огромные деньги теперь будет их возвращать. Или отдавать за бесценок инфраструктуру. И это вынудит китайские власти идти на жесткое противостояние Америке.
Но, в любом случае, прогресс не остановить и Трампу не удастся сохранить лидерство США.
И вопрос следующего столетия заключается в том, какую политику будет проводит уже мировой центробанк центробанков - МВФ, Если он продолжит порочную практику США и будет направлять деньги на поддержание среднего класса в странах золотого миллиарда, то нас ждёт ещё одно столетие несправедливости и войн. Если же эмиссия будет расходоваться на инвестиции по всему миру в глобальную инфраструктуру и помощь будут получать все страны, то мы получим возможность порвать порочный круг кризисов и выйти на "конец истории".
Но Трамп обречен. Он ничего не сможет сделать. Он - спичка против лавины.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
So much for the credibility of Jerry F. Hough and, to a lesser degree, Brookings and Duke.
How do I avoid concluding that Hough's judgement and character aren't as flawed as Donald Trump's? Should I find some hope that he hasn't started "tweeting" to demonstrate that he "really knows how to use power?"
"He is a toss of the dice?" "Trump speaks symbolically?" I'm afraid Mr. Hough, like Trump himself, expresses too well Hannah Arendt's "banality of evil." Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
A tax break for corporations, combined with a VAT on top of income tax for the peons Hmmmm. That should go over like a lead balloon.
If you think the democrats and republicans of even the republicans and the republicans are going to compromise on health care you shpould pay more attention of that their is no chance. Not gonna happen. Repeal and delay is because even the repubs can't agree and the democrats won't urinate on the republicans if they where on fire. Any compromise by the democrats benefits the far right of the republicans not very likely. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
With so much of the US GDP tied with intelectual property rights and copyrights, it would be foolish to start a trade war with any country. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Due to the local business conditions being so challenging for American companies, it is possible to say there has always been an import duty by another name levied by China. For example, MacDonald's sold most of their local shares to a domestic company today - why would they do that unless they believed the long term prospects for them owning the business were poor. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Spelling correction: It is McDonalds - not MacDonalds. Who would have thunk it! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
He can't target China so easily. There are several other nations waiting in the wings who have similar ability to export cheaply to the US - they could even just assemble things while the heavy lifting is still done in China. He could slap a 45% import duty on all imports but that would mean a 45% retaliation by all other countries meaning a return to mercantilism. So it is fair to say, due to the economic realities of such action, there is no coming trade war with China. He will instead stick it to them on other fronts - Taiwain, South Sea, upgrading the military and so on. Read more
Comment Commented Alexandr Rubtsov
Тогда Китай не сможет вернуть вложенные в него инвестиции. Это спровоцирует мировой хаос на рынке кредитов, инвестиций. Кто вложит свои деньги в Тайвань если до этого обанкротились те, кто вложил в Китай? Read more
Featured
Hoping for the Best Against Trump
Ian Buruma asks whether liberals have any reason to feel optimistic after a year of political disasters.
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
Free Speech and Fake News
Peter Singer asks whether the time has come to resurrect the offense of criminal libel.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.