Incertitudes trumpiennes

NEW-YORK – Au début de chaque année j'essaye de faire des prévisions pour les 12 mois à venir, un exercice des plus difficiles en économie. Pourtant jusqu'à présent je m'en suis plutôt bien tiré, même en tenant compte de la vérité reflétée par la demande d'Harry Truman pour un économiste manchot (un économiste qui ne dirait pas on the one hand… on the other hand [d'un coté… mais de l'autre]).

J'ai ainsi prévu qu'en l'absence d'une stimulation budgétaire plus marquée (qui n'a eu lieu ni en Europe ni aux USA), le redémarrage économique après la Grande récession de 2008 serait lent. Pour cela je me suis appuyé davantage sur l'analyse des forces économiques sous-jacentes que sur des modèles économétriques complexes.

Ainsi début 2016 il semblait évident que l'insuffisance de la demande mondiale agrégée qui durait depuis quelques années allait se prolonger. Je pensais donc que les économistes qui prévoyaient une reprise vigoureuse regardaient le monde avec des lunettes roses. La suite des événements m'a largement donné raison sur le plan économique, mais il n'en a pas été de même sur le plan politique.

J'écrivais depuis des années que si l'on ne remédie pas au creusement des inégalités, aux USA mais aussi dans le reste du monde, ce serait lourd de conséquences. Néanmoins les inégalités ont continué à s'aggraver.

Cette aggravation se traduit par une baisse inquiétante de l'espérance de vie aux USA. Une étude publiée l'année dernière par Anne Case et Angus Deaton montre que l'espérance de vie a diminué pour toute une partie de la population – en particulier pour les "hommes en colère" de la Ceinture rouillée [les vieux Etats industriels en déclin].

Les revenus des 90% les moins riches de la population stagnant depuis une trentaine d'années (ils sont même en déclin pour beaucoup), les données sur l'état de santé de la population confirment que la situation est inquiétante. Elle l'est particulièrement aux USA, mais elle l'est aussi ailleurs. Il était clair qu'elle aurait des conséquences politiques, mais la forme qu'elles prendraient et le moment de leur apparition ne l'étaient pas.

Pourquoi ces conséquences se sont-elles manifestées aux USA précisément au moment où l'économie paraissait se redresser, et non auparavant ? Et pourquoi ont-elles pris la forme d'un virage à droite ? Car ce sont les républicains qui dans 26 Etats ont refusé d'étendre le programme Medicaid aux plus pauvres, les laissant dépourvus d'assurance-maladie. Et pourquoi le gagnant de l'élection présidentielle est-il un personnage qui a construit sa fortune en prenant avantage d'autrui, un personnage qui a reconnu ouvertement payer un minimum d'impôt et qui se vante de faire de l'optimisation fiscale ?

Donald Trump a compris l'esprit du temps : çà ne va pas bien et beaucoup d'électeurs veulent un changement. Et bien nous y sommes : nous allons sortir des sentiers battus. Mais nous avons rarement atteint un tel degré d'incertitude. Les mesures que va adopter Trump reste un mystère, il est donc difficile de savoir quelles seront leurs conséquences. 

Trump semble vouloir à tout prix déclencher une guerre commerciale. Mais comment vont réagir la Chine et le Mexique ? Trump sait sans doute parfaitement que sa proposition viole la réglementation de l'Organisation mondiale du commerce, mais il sait aussi probablement que cette institution sera lente à réagir. Et à ce moment-là l'Amérique aura peut-être rééquilibré sa balance commerciale.

Mais la Chine pourrait se prendre au jeu et faire de même, probablement de manière plus subtile. Si une guerre commerciale éclate, que se passera-t-il ? Trump pourrait gagner : la Chine dépend davantage des exportations vers les USA que l'inverse. Une guerre commerciale n'est cependant pas un jeu à somme nulle. Les USA pourraient eux aussi se retrouver perdants. Les représailles de la Chine pourraient se révéler politiquement destructrices, et elle se trouve pour cela en meilleure position que les USA. Qui va le mieux résister ? Les USA dont les citoyens doivent se serrer la ceinture depuis longtemps, ou la Chine qui malgré toutes les difficultés est parvenue à un taux de croissance supérieur à 6% ?

Plus largement, le programme de Trump, avec ses baisses d'impôt encore plus favorables aux riches que ne le prévoient la majorité républicaine, est basé sur l'idée que ce qui bénéficie aux riches finit par bénéficier aux pauvres. C'est la continuation de la politique économique de Reagan favorable à l'offre qui n'a jamais vraiment réussi. Une rhétorique enflammée ou des tweets délirants à 3 heures du matin pourront peut-être apaiser les laissés pour compte de la révolution économique reaganienne - au moins durant un certain temps. Mais pour combien de temps, et que se passera-t-il ensuite ?

Trump aimerait probablement abolir les lois ordinaires de l'économie et appliquer sa propre version de l'économie vaudou, mais c'est impossible. Alors que la première puissance économique de la planète s'aventure en terrain incertain pour 2017 et au-delà, il serait téméraire pour un simple mortel de tenter une prévision et les oracles risquent fort de se tromper, si ce n'est à souligner l'évidence : le parcours sera chaotique.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz