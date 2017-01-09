17

Incertidumbre trumpiana

NUEVA YORK – Cada enero trato de elaborar un pronóstico para el año que comienza. Los pronósticos económicos son notoriamente difíciles de realizar; pero, a pesar de la verdad expresada en la solicitud de Harry Truman cuando pidió un economista que tenga un solo brazo (quien, por lo tanto, estaría incapacitado para decir “en contrapartida, en la otra mano”), mi récord ha sido verosímil.

Durante los últimos años, predije correctamente que, en ausencia de estímulos fiscales más fuertes (que no eran inminentes ni en Europa ni en Estados Unidos), la recuperación de la Gran Recesión del año 2008 sería lenta. Para elaborar estas predicciones, deposité mi confianza más en el análisis de las fuerzas económicas subyacentes que en modelos econométricos complejos.

Por ejemplo, a comienzos del año 2016, parecía estar claro que era poco probable que las deficiencias de la demanda agregada a nivel mundial, que se habían manifestado durante los últimos años, fuesen a cambiar drásticamente. Por lo tanto, pensé que los pronosticadores de una recuperación más fuerte estaban mirando el mundo a través de cristales de color rosa. La evolución de la economía se desarrolló en gran manera tal como yo pronostiqué que ocurriría.

La situación fue distinta con respecto a los acontecimientos políticos del año 2016. Estuve escribiendo durante años sobre que a menos que se abordase la creciente desigualdad – especialmente en EE.UU., pero también en muchos países de todo el mundo – iban a haber consecuencias políticas. Pero la desigualdad continuó empeorando – y se obtuvieron datos llamativos que mostraron que la esperanza de vida promedio en EE.UU. estaba en disminución.

Estos resultados fueron presagiados por un estudio realizado el año pasado por Anne Case y Angus Deaton, quienes demostraron que la esperanza de vida estaba en disminución para grandes segmentos de la población – incluyendo para los denominados hombres estadounidenses enojados del Cinturón de Óxido.

Sin embargo, ya que los ingresos del 90% de la población en la parte inferior de la distribución de ingresos estuvieron estancados durante cerca de un tercio de siglo (y disminuyendo para una proporción significativa de ese grupo), los datos de salud simplemente confirmaron que las cosas no iban bien para las grandes segmentos del país. Y, si bien Estados Unidos pudiese estar situado en la posición más extrema de dicha tendencia, las cosas no iban mucho mejor en otros lugares.

Aun así, si bien parecía estar claro que se tendrían consecuencias políticas, su forma y el momento en el que irían a ocurrir era mucho menos evidentes. ¿Por qué la reacción en Estados Unidos llegó justo cuando la economía parecía estar mejorando, en lugar de llegar antes? ¿Y por qué se manifestó con un desplazamiento atropellado hacia la derecha? Al fin de cuentas, fueron los Republicanos quienes bloquearon la asistencia a aquellos que perdían sus empleos como resultado de la globalización que los empujaban incesantemente. Fueron los Republicanos quienes, en 26 Estados, se negaron a permitir la expansión de Medicaid, y de este modo negaron acceso al seguro de salud a los que estaban en la parte más baja de la distribución de ingresos. Y, ¿por qué el vencedor fue alguien que se ganaba la vida usufructuando de los demás, alguien que admitió abiertamente que no pagaba su parte justa de impuestos e hizo que la evasión fiscal sea un motivo de orgullo?

Donald Trump comprendió el espíritu de la época: las cosas no iban bien, y muchos votantes querían un cambio. Ahora lo obtendrán: nada se hará de la forma acostumbrada. Sin embargo, rara vez ha habido más incertidumbre. Las políticas que Trump seguirá siguen siendo desconocidas, por no lo que no se puede decir nada sobre si serán exitosas o sobre cuáles serán las consecuencias que conllevarán.

Trump parece estar empeñado en sostener una guerra comercial. Pero, ¿cómo responderán China y México? Trump puede entender que lo que él propone violará las reglas de la Organización Mundial del Comercio, pero también puede que sepa que la OMC se demorará bastante antes de pronunciarse en su contra. Y, para ese entonces, puede que la cuenta de comercio de EE.UU. ya se haya reequilibrado.

Pero dos partes pueden jugar ese mismo juego: China puede tomar acciones similares, aunque es probable que su respuesta sea más sutil. Si se produjera una guerra comercial, ¿qué pasaría?

Trump puede tener razones que le lleven a pensar que podría ganar; después de todo, China es más dependiente de las exportaciones a Estados Unidos que Estados Unidos de las exportaciones a China, lo que otorga a EE.UU. una ventaja. Pero una guerra comercial no es un juego de suma cero. Estados Unidos pierde también. China puede ser más eficaz en apuntar sus represalias para causar dolor político agudo. Y, los chinos pueden estar en una mejor posición para responder a los intentos estadounidenses de infligirles dolor de la que Estados Unidos está para responder al dolor que China podría infligir a los estadounidenses. Nadie puede adivinar con certeza quién puede soportar mejor el dolor. ¿Será Estados Unidos, donde los ciudadanos comunes ya han sufrido por tanto tiempo, o será China, que, a pesar de los tiempos difíciles, ha logrado generar un crecimiento superior al 6%?

En términos más generales, la agenda Republicana/de Trump, con sus recortes de impuestos aún más inclinados hacia favorecer a los ricos que la receta estándar del Partido Republicano supondría, se basa en la idea de la prosperidad por goteo – una continuación de la economía de la oferta de la era Reagan, misma que nunca funcionó en los hechos. Una retórica candente, o unos tweets delirantes a las tres de la madrugada, puede que alivien la cólera de aquellos que fueron dejados atrás por la revolución de Reagan, por lo menos por un tiempo. Pero, ¿por cuánto tiempo? Y, en ese momento, ¿qué pasará?

A Trump le gustaría derogar las leyes básicas de la economía, a medida que emprenda su propia versión de la economía del vudú. Pero, no puede. No obstante, a medida que la economía más grande del mundo lidere el camino hacia aguas políticas inexploradas durante el año 2017 y los años venideros, sería temerario que un mero mortal intentara realizar un pronóstico, aparte de indicar lo obvio: casi con seguridad se puede decir que las aguas serán turbulentas, y muchas – si no la mayoría – de las naves con eruditos que naveguen por las mismas naufragarán durante el viaje.

Traducción del inglés por Rocío L. Barrientos.