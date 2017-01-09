14

Incertezza Trumpiana

NEW YORK – Ogni gennaio, cerco di formulare una previsione per l’anno appena iniziato. Fare previsioni economiche è notoriamente difficile; ma, malgrado la verità espressa nella richiesta di Harry Truman di economisti con un “braccio solo” (i quali non sarebbero in grado di dire “on the other hand” - “d’altra parte”), i miei risultati sono stati credibili.

Negli ultimi anni, ho correttamente previsto che, in assenza di forti incentivi fiscali (non imminenti né in Europa né negli Stati Uniti), la ripresa dalla Grande Recessione del 2008 sarebbe stata lenta. Nel formulare queste previsioni, mi sono basato più su analisi delle forze economiche strutturali che su modelli econometrici complessi.

Ad esempio, all’inizio del 2016, sembrava chiaro che le carenze della domanda aggregata globale, manifestatesi negli ultimi anni, non potessero cambiare drasticamente. Così, ho pensato che i previsori di una ripresa più decisa guardavano il mondo attraverso occhiali rosa. Gli sviluppi economici si sono poi dispiegati così come da me anticipato.

Non è andata allo stesso modo per gli eventi politici del 2016. Avevo scritto per anni che se non si fossero affrontate le crescenti disuguaglianze – soprattutto negli Stati Uniti, ma anche in molti altri paesi – ci sarebbero state conseguenze politiche. Ma le disuguaglianze hanno continuato a peggiorare – con dati impressionanti che dimostravano che l’aspettativa di vita media negli Stati Uniti era in diminuzione.

Questi risultati sono stati prefigurati da uno studio dello scorso anno, condotto da Anne Case e Angus Deaton, che illustrava come l’aspettativa di vita fosse in declino per grandi segmenti della popolazione – tra cui i cosiddetti “uomini arrabbiati” americani della Rust Belt.

Ma, con i redditi delle fasce inferiori della popolazione, il 90%, stagnanti per quasi un terzo di secolo (ed in calo per una sua parte significativa), i dati sanitari hanno semplicemente confermato che le cose non stavano andando bene per aree molto vaste del paese. Ed anche qualora in America tale tendenza costituisse una situazione estrema, le cose non andavano molto meglio altrove.

Ma, seppure apparisse chiaro che ci sarebbero state delle conseguenze politiche, la forma e la tempistica di esse erano molto meno evidenti. Perché negli Stati Uniti il contraccolpo è arrivato proprio quando l’economia sembrava essere in fase di ripresa, anziché in precedenza? E perché si è manifestato con un sbandamento a destra? Dopo tutto, sono stati i Repubblicani ad avere bloccato l’assistenza per chi perde il lavoro a causa della globalizzazione, da loro portata avanti con assiduità. Sono stati i Repubblicani che, in 26 Stati, si sono rifiutati di consentire l’espansione del Medicaid, negando così l’assicurazione sanitaria ai ceti più bassi. E perché il vincitore è stato qualcuno che ha costruito la propria vita approfittandosi degli altri, che ha ammesso apertamente di non pagare la sua giusta quota di tasse, e che ha fatto dell’evasione fiscale un punto di orgoglio?

Donald Trump ha colto lo spirito del tempo: le cose non andavano bene, e molti elettori volevano il cambiamento. Ora l’avranno: niente sarà come prima. Ma raramente vi è stata maggiore incertezza. Ancora non è dato sapere quali politiche Trump perseguirà, per non parlare di quali si affermeranno e delle possibili conseguenze.

Trump sembra deciso a promuovere una guerra commerciale. Ma come risponderanno Cina e Messico? Può darsi che Trump sia ben consapevole che quello che lui propone violerà le regole dell’Organizzazione Mondiale del Commercio, ma potrebbe anche essere a conoscenza del fatto che ci vorrà molto tempo perché l’OMC si determini contro di lui. E per allora, la bilancia commerciale degli Stati Uniti potrebbe essersi riequilibrata.

Ma sono in due a poter giocare quella partita: la Cina può intraprendere azioni simili, anche se la sua risposta rischia di essere più sottile. Se dovesse scoppiare una guerra commerciale, cosa accadrebbe?

Trump potrebbe avere ragione di pensare di essere in grado di vincere; dopo tutto, la Cina è più dipendente dalle esportazioni verso gli Stati Uniti di quanto essi lo siano dalle esportazioni verso la Cina, il che dà agli Stati Uniti un vantaggio. Ma una guerra commerciale non è un gioco a somma zero. Anche gli USA rischiano di perdere. La Cina può essere più efficace nell’orientare le sue ritorsioni per causare forti disagi politici. Inoltre, i Cinesi potrebbero trovarsi in una posizione migliore nel rispondere ai tentativi americani di infliggere loro delle penalità, rispetto a quella degli Stati Uniti nel contrastare le penalizzazioni da parte della Cina. Nessuno può sapere oggi chi possa sopportare meglio le difficoltà. Saranno gli Stati Uniti, dove i cittadini comuni hanno già sofferto per tanto tempo, o la Cina, che, nonostante i tempi difficili, è riuscita a generare una crescita superiore al 6%?

Più in generale, il programma di Trump e dei Repubblicani, con tagli fiscali ancora più sbilanciati verso i ricchi rispetto a quanto implicherebbe la ricetta standard del GOP, si basa sull’idea di una prosperità con “effetto a cascata” – una continuazione della “supply-side economics” dell’epoca Reagan, che non ha mai realmente funzionato. Una retorica veemente, o deliranti tweet alle tre del mattino, possono placare la rabbia di quanti sono stati dimenticati dalla rivoluzione Reagan, almeno per un po’. Ma per quanto tempo? E che cosa succederà dopo?

A Trump potrebbe piacere abrogare le leggi economiche ordinarie, mentre persegue la sua versione di economia “voodoo”. Ma non può. Tuttavia, mentre la più grande economia del mondo apre la strada nelle acque politiche inesplorate del 2017 e oltre, sarebbe sconsiderato per un semplice mortale tentare una previsione, diversa da quella di affermare l’ovvio: le acque saranno quasi certamente agitate, e molte navi esperte – se non la maggior parte di esse – affonderanno lungo la strada.