Incerteza Trumpiana

NOVA IORQUE – Todos os meses de Janeiro, tento elaborar uma previsão para o ano que então se inicia. A previsão económica é notoriamente difícil; mas, não obstante a verdade expressa no pedido de Harry Truman por um economista que fosse incapacitado de dizer “por outro lado”*, o meu historial tem sido credível.

Em anos recentes, previ correctamente que, na ausência de um estímulo fiscal mais forte (que não era previsível, tanto na Europa como nos Estados Unidos), a retoma após a Grande Recessão de 2008 seria lenta. Para fazer estas previsões, baseei-me mais na análise dos factores económicos subjacentes do que em modelos econométricos complexos.

Por exemplo, no início de 2016, parecia evidente que as deficiências da procura agregada global manifestadas durante os últimos anos não se alterariam provavelmente de forma significativa. Por isso, concluí que os analistas que acreditavam numa recuperação mais forte estavam a olhar para o mundo com óculos cor-de-rosa. Os desenvolvimentos económicos desenrolaram-se muito de acordo com as minhas previsões.

O mesmo não aconteceu com os acontecimentos políticos. Há anos que escrevo que, a menos que a desigualdade crescente (especialmente nos EUA, mas também em muitos outros países à volta do mundo) fosse resolvida, haveria consequências políticas. Mas a desigualdade continuou a piorar, com dados surpreendentes a mostrar que a esperança média de vida nos EUA estava em declínio.

Estes resultados foram prenunciados num estudo do ano passado, de Anne Case e Angus Deaton, que mostrou que a esperança de vida estava em declínio para grandes segmentos da população, incluindo os chamados homens revoltados do Rust Belt (NdT: Cinturão da ferrugem, uma região no nordeste dos EUA cuja economia é principalmente baseada na indústria pesada).

Mas, com os rendimentos dos 90% mais pobres a estagnar durante quase um terço de século (e até a descer para uma parte significativa da população), estes dados relativos à saúde só confirmaram que as coisas não estavam a correr bem para faixas muito alargadas da população. E embora a América possa estar a liderar esta tendência, as coisas não corriam muito melhor do que isso noutras paragens.

Mas, se parecia evidente que existiriam consequências políticas, a sua forma e momento foram muito menos óbvios. Porque é que a reacção nos EUA só apareceu quando a economia parecia estar a recuperar, e não antes? E porque é que se manifestou numa guinada à direita? Afinal, foram os Republicanos quem bloqueou o apoio aos que perderam os seus empregos, como resultado da globalização em que insistiram tão assiduamente. Foram os Republicanos que, em 26 estados, recusaram a expansão do Medicaid, negando dessa forma a assistência na doença para os mais desfavorecidos. E porque é que o vencedor foi alguém que ganhou a vida a aproveitar-se dos outros, que admitiu abertamente não pagar os impostos que lhe eram devidos, e que tornou a evasão fiscal num motivo de orgulhos?

Donald Trump compreendeu o espírito do momento: as coisas não estavam a correr bem, e muitos eleitores queriam mudanças. Agora, vão tê-las: nada continuará como dantes. Mas em raras ocasiões tivemos mais incerteza do que agora. Ainda não se conhecem as políticas que Trump escolherá, para não falar do que acontecerá ou das consequências que daí advirão.

Trump parece determinado em iniciar uma guerra comercial. Mas como responderão a China e o México? Trump compreenderá certamente que as suas propostas violarão as regras da Organização Mundial do Comércio, mas saberá também que demorará muito tempo até que a OMC decida contra ele. E nessa altura, a balança comercial da América pode já ter sido reequilibrada.

Mas há mais jogadores neste jogo: a China pode tomar medidas parecidas, embora a sua resposta seja provavelmente mais subtil. Se deflagrasse uma guerra comercial, o que aconteceria?

Trump pode ter razões para pensar que poderá ganhar; afinal, a China está mais dependente das exportações para os EUA do que os EUA estão dependentes das exportações para a China, o que dá uma vantagem aos EUA. Mas uma guerra comercial não é um jogo de soma nula. Os EUA também podem perder. A China pode ser mais eficaz a direccionar a sua retaliação, para causar dores políticas graves. E os Chineses podem estar numa melhor posição para responder às tentativas dos EUA de lhes infligir dor, do que a posição dos EUA para responderem à dor que a China pode infligir aos Americanos. Não é possível prever quem suportará melhor a dor. Serão os EUA, onde os cidadãos normais já sofreram durante tanto tempo, ou a China, que apesar dos tempos conturbados, conseguiu gerar um crescimento acima dos 6%?

De forma mais abrangente, a agenda Republicana e de Trump, com os seus incentivos fiscais que favorecem ainda mais os ricos do que implicaria a actuação normal do Partido Republicano, baseia-se na ideia da redistribuição da prosperidade (NdT: “trickle-down prosperity”, no original), que complementa a economia pelo lado da oferta da era Reagan, que na verdade nunca funcionou. A retórica inflamada ou os tweets delirantes às três da manhã podem aplacar a ira dos que foram deixados para trás pela revolução Reagan, pelo menos por algum tempo. Mas durante quanto tempo? E o que acontecerá a seguir?

Trump talvez gostasse de revogar as normais leis da economia, ao descrever a sua versão de economia vudu (NdT: “voodoo economics”, no original). Mas não pode fazê-lo. Ainda assim, à medida que a maior economia do mundo desbrava o caminho em águas políticas desconhecidas em 2017 e para o futuro, seria imprudente para um mero mortal tentar uma previsão, para além de afirmar o que é evidente: que as águas serão certamente agitadas, e que muitos (senão a maioria) dos eruditos se afundarão durante o caminho.

*NdT: Trocadilho intraduzível; Harry Truman pedia um “one-armed economist” (um economista com um braço só), que não fosse capaz de dizer “on the other hand”.