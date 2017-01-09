17

عدم اليقين على طريقة ترامب

نيويورك ــ في يناير من كل عام، أحاول صياغة التوقعات للعام المقبل. والواقع أن التكهن بأحوال الاقتصاد أمر بالغ الصعوبة؛ ولكن على الرغم من الحقيقة التي عَبَّرَ عنها بحث هاري ترومان عن رجل اقتصاد لا يستخدم أسلوب الاستدراك كلما صرح بأي شيء (فلا يقول، على سبيل المثال، "من ناحية أخرى")، أستطيع أن أقول إن سجلي كان معقولا وجديرا بالثقة.

في السنوات الأخيرة، أصبت عندما توقعت تباطؤ التعافي من أزمة الركود العظيم في عام 2008 في غياب حوافز مالية أقوى (وكانت هذه هي الحال بالفعل في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة). لاستخلاص هذه التوقعات، اعتمدت بشكل أكبر على تحليل القوى الاقتصادية الأساسية مقارنة باعتمادي على النماذج الاقتصادية المعقدة.

على سبيل المثال، في بداية عام 2016، بدا من الواضح أن نقص الطلب الكلي العالمي الذي كان ظاهرا جليا على مدى السنوات الماضية من غير المرجح أن يتغير بشكل كبير. وعلى هذا، كنت أرى أن الذين تكهنوا بزيادة التعافي قوة كانوا ينظرون إلى العالَم من خلال نظارات وردية. وجاءت التطورات الاقتصادية قريبة من توقعاتي إلى حد كبير.

ولم تكن هذه حال الأحداث السياسية في عام 2016. ظللت لسنوات أكتب أن التقاعس عن التصدي لفجوة التفاوت المتزايدة الاتساع ــ في الولايات المتحدة بشكل خاص، ولكن أيضا في دول أخرى عديدة في مختلف أنحاء العالم ــ من شأنه أن يخلف عواقب سياسية وخيمة. ولكن فجوة التفاوت استمرت في الاتساع ــ وأظهرت البيانات الصادمة أن متوسط العمر المتوقع في الولايات المتحدة كان في انحدار.

وقد ظَهَرَت نُذُر هذه النتائج في دراسة قامت بها في العام الماضي آن كيس وأنجوس ديتون، والتي أشارت إلى أن متوسط العمر المتوقع كان في انحدار بين شرائح كبيرة من السكان ــ بما في ذلك ما يُسمى الرجال الغاضبين في مدن حزام الصدأ في أميركا.

ولكن مع ركود دخول أقل 90% دخلا بين السكان لفترة تقترب من ثلث القرن (وتراجعها بالنسبة لحصة كبيرة منهم)، تؤكد البيانات الصحية ببساطة أن الأمور لم تكن تسير على خير ما يرام بالنسبة لشرائح كبيرة للغاية في البلاد. وفي حين قد تقف أميركا على الطرف الأقصى من هذا الاتجاه، فإن الأمور لم تكن أفضل في أماكن أخرى إلا قليلا.

ولكن إذا كان من الواضح أن الأمر لن يخلو من عواقب سياسية، فإن هيئة هذه العواقب وتوقيتاتها لم تكن واضحة على الإطلاق. فلماذا لم تأت ردة الفعل العنيفة في الولايات المتحدة إلا عندما بدا أن الاقتصاد في تحسن، وليس في وقت سابق؟ ولماذا عبرت ردة الفعل هذه عن نفسها في الميل باتجاه اليمين؟ ففي نهاية المطاف، كان الجمهوريون هم الذين منعوا تقديم المساعدة لأولئك الذين خسروا وظائفهم نتيجة للعولمة التي ناصروها بإصرار. وكان الجمهوريون هم الذين رفضوا، في 26 ولاية، السماح بتوسيع برنامج الرعاية الطبية للفقراء (ميديك ايد)، وبالتالي حرمان أفقر الفقراء من التأمين الصحي. ولماذا كان النصر من نصيب الشخص الذي يكتسب رزقه من استغلال الآخرين، والذي اعترف علنا بأنه لا يدفع نصيبه العادل في الضرائب، والذي جعل من التهرب الضريبي مثار فخر؟

لقد استوعب ترامب روح العصر: فالأمور لم تكن تسير على ما يرام، وكان العديد من الناخبين يريدون التغيير. والآن سيحصلون على التغيير: فلا عودة إلى العمل كالمعتاد. ولكن نادرا ما كانت حالة عدم اليقين بهذه الحِدة. فلا تزال السياسات التي قد ينتهجها ترامب في حكم المجهول، ناهيك عن تحديد أي السياسات قد ينجح والعواقب التي قد تترتب عليها.

يبدو ترامب عازما كل العزم على خوض حرب تجارية. ولكن كيف قد ترد الصين والمكسيك؟ ربما يفهم ترامب تمام الفهم أن ما يقترحه يُعَد انتهاكا لقواعد منظمة التجارة العالمية، ولكن لعله يعلم أيضا أن الأمر سوف يستغرق وقتا طويلا قبل أن تصدر منظمة التجارة العالمية حكما ضده. وبحلول ذلك الوقت، ربما يكون التوازن عاد إلى الحساب التجاري الأميركي.

ولكن هذه اللعبة من الممكن أن يمارسها طرفان: فقد تتخذ الصين تدابير مماثلة، وإن كان من المرجح أن يأتي رد الصين أكثر براعة وحِذقا. ولكن ما الذي قد يحدث إذا اندلعت حرب تجارية؟

ربما يكون لدى ترامب من الأسباب ما يجعله يتصور أنه قادر على تحقيق النصر: ذلك أن الصين أكثر اعتمادا على الصادرات إلى الولايات المتحدة من اعتماد الولايات المتحدة على الصادرات إلى الصين، وهو ما من شأنه أن يعطي الولايات المتحدة ميزة. ولكن الحرب التجارية ليست لعبة محصلتها صِفر. فقد تخسر الولايات المتحدة أيضا. وربما تكون الصين أكثر فعالية في توجيه ردها الانتقامي بحيث يُحدِث ألما سياسيا حادا. وربما يكون الصينيون في موقف أفضل للرد على المحاولات التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة لإيلامهم مقارنة بقدرة الولايات المتحدة على الرد على الألم الذي قد تلحقه الصين بالأميركيين. ولا أحد يستطيع أن يُجزِم أي الطرفين قد يكون أكثر تحملا للألم. هل يكون هذا الطرف الولايات المتحدة، حيث عانى المواطنون الأميركيون لفترة طويلة بالفعل، أو الصين التي تمكنت على الرغم من الأوقات العصيبة من توليد النمو بما يتجاوز 6%؟

على نحو أكثر عموما، تقوم أجندة الجمهوريين/ترامب بما تشتمل عليه من تخفيضات ضريبية أكثر ميلا لصالح الأثرياء مما توصي به وصفة الحزب الجمهوري المعتادة، على فكرة تقاطر الرخاء إلى الأسفل تدريجيا ــ وهو استمرار لاقتصادات جانب العرض من عصر ريجان، والتي لم تحقق نجاحا حقيقيا قَط. والواقع أن الخطب النارية، أو التغريدات المنفعلة في الثالثة صباحا، ربما تهدئ من غضب أولئك الذين تخلفوا عن الركب بفِعل ثورة ريجان، على الأقل لبعض الوقت. ولكن إلى متى؟ وما الذين قد يحدث بعد ذلك؟

ربما يعشق ترامب إلغاء القوانين العادية التي تحكم الاقتصاد، في حين يزاول نسخته من اقتصاد الدجل والشعوذة. ولكنه لا يستطيع أن يفعل هذا. ولكن من المجازفة والتهور، بينما تتقدم الدولة صاحبة الاقتصاد الأكبر في العالَم الطريق عبر مياه سياسية مجهولة في عام 2017 وما بعده، أن يحاول مجرد بشر فان الخروج بأي توقعات، غير تقرير ما هو واضح: فسوف تكون المياه متلاطمة الأمواج بكل تأكيد، وسوف تغرق سُفُن الكثير من الخبراء ــ إن لم يكن أغلبهم ــ على طول الطريق.

