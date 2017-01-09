Trumpian Uncertainty

NEW YORK – Every January, I try to craft a forecast for the coming year. Economic forecasting is notoriously difficult; but, notwithstanding the truth expressed in Harry Truman’s request for a one-armed economist (who wouldn’t be able to say “on the other hand”), my record has been credible.
In recent years, I correctly foresaw that, in the absence of stronger fiscal stimulus (which was not forthcoming in either Europe or the United States), recovery from the Great Recession of 2008 would be slow. In making these forecasts, I have relied more on analysis of underlying economic forces than on complex econometric models.
For example, at the beginning of 2016, it seemed clear that the deficiencies of global aggregate demand that have been manifest for the last several years were unlikely to change dramatically. Thus, I thought that forecasters of a stronger recovery were looking at the world through rose-tinted glasses. Economic developments unfolded much as I anticipated.
Not so the political events of 2016. I had been writing for years that unless growing inequality – especially in the US, but also in many countries throughout the world – was addressed, there would be political consequences. But inequality continued to worsen – with striking data showing that average life expectancy in the US was on the decline.
These results were foreshadowed by a study last year, by Anne Case and Angus Deaton, which showed that life expectancy was on the decline for large segments of the population – including America’s so-called angry men of the Rust Belt.
But, with the incomes of the bottom 90% having stagnated for close to a third of a century (and declining for a significant proportion), the health data simply confirmed that things were not going well for very large swaths of the country. And while America might be at the extreme of this trend, things were little better elsewhere.
But, if it seemed clear that there would be political consequences, their form and timing were far less obvious. Why did the backlash in the US come just when the economy seemed to be on the mend, rather than earlier? And why did it manifest itself in a lurch to the right? After all, it was the Republicans who had blocked assistance to those losing their jobs as a result of the globalization they pushed assiduously. It was the Republicans who, in 26 states, refused to allow the expansion of Medicaid, thereby denying health insurance to those at the bottom. And why was the victor somebody who made his living from taking advantage of others, openly admitted not paying his fair share of taxes, and made tax avoidance a point of pride?
Donald Trump grasped the spirit of the time: things weren’t going well, and many voters wanted change. Now they will get it: there will be no business as usual. But seldom has there been more uncertainty. Which policies Trump will pursue remains unknown, to say nothing of which will succeed or what the consequences will be.
Trump seems hell-bent on having a trade war. But how will China and Mexico respond? Trump may well understand that what he proposes will violate World Trade Organization rules, but he may also know that it will take a long time for the WTO to rule against him. And by then, America’s trade account may have been rebalanced.
But two can play that game: China can take similar actions, though its response is likely to be more subtle. If a trade war were to break out, what would happen?
Trump may have reason to think he could win; after all, China is more dependent on exports to the US than the US is on exports to China, which gives the US an advantage. But a trade war is not a zero-sum game. The US stands to lose as well. China may be more effective in targeting its retaliation to cause acute political pain. And the Chinese may be in a better position to respond to US attempts to inflict pain on them than the US is to respond to the pain that China might inflict on Americans. It’s anybody’s guess who can stand the pain better. Will it be the US, where ordinary citizens have already suffered for so long, or China, which, despite troubled times, has managed to generate growth in excess of 6%?
More broadly, the Republican/Trump agenda, with its tax cuts even more weighted toward the rich than the standard GOP recipe would imply, is based on the idea of trickle-down prosperity – a continuation of the Reagan era’s supply-side economics, which never actually worked. Fire-breathing rhetoric, or raving three a.m. tweets, may assuage the anger of those left behind by the Reagan revolution, at least for a while. But for how long? And what happens then?
Trump might like to repeal the ordinary laws of economics, as he goes about his version of voodoo economics. But he can’t. Still, as the world’s largest economy leads the way into uncharted political waters in 2017 and beyond, it would be foolhardy for a mere mortal to attempt a forecast, other than to state the obvious: the waters will almost certainly be choppy, and many – if not most – pundit ships will sink long the way.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Trump may be in a complex trap. Increasing world uncertainty, as part of his overall strategy, will cause capital flows to migrate, paradoxically, to the U.S. This, along with the expected increase in Treasury inter-bank rates, will strengthen the dollar, and hence reduce the competitiveness of U.S. exports.
The immanent problem is the converse that Germany faces: to export more, you need buyers. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Significant increase in public spending, and lower taxes, which have been announced, will counteract, pulling down the dollar. But their cost will quickly weight on the strategy as public debt interest soars. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
For decades, the last two decades at Brookings, I was a specialist on the Soviet political and economic system and the last 15 years I have taught the US presidency at Duke. In 1993 Stiglitz became my hero in his battle with Summers over the latter's Hayekian policy in Russia, which Stiglitz called pure ideology. Correct. Then Summers continued his Hayekian policy in the Clinton deregulation and as Obama's czar.
Last year I supported Trump because of his left-wing populism and Clinton's Eisenhower-Goldwater policy. He is a toss of the dice, but I thought he basically agreed with Stiglitz on foreign economic policy. Now Stiglitz sounds like Summers and Krugman, although without the latter's hysteria. What is going on?
In fact, no one knows what Trump will do. So far as I can tell, his foreign economic policy is based on sophisticated changes in the corporate tax system to bring outsourcing under control and an attempt to correct the main infiinte supply of labor produced by it and our immigration policy. He obviously is not going to deport large numbers of people or limit himself to a wall I assume he will severely limit incoming immigration through needed, enforceable reforms and get his 60 Senators by combining it with amnesty.
Trump's economic policy seems sophisticated Keynesianism like Reagan's that increases the deficit. How in heavens name do you get a fiscal stimulus that both parties have opposed for 30 years? It must be through tax cuts.
But a tax cut is especially importrant now. The zero interest rate was explicitly trickle down--asset stimulus. Increase the market, increase the spending of the rich--the top 20% who own stocks--and they will increase the demand among the 80%. It failed. It distorted the economy and benefitted only the market. Interest rates need to be normalized, but Krugman is right that that may negatively affect growth. So you have to keep demand high on the fiscal side just to compensate and tax cuts are the only way to increase the deficit.
Trump speaks symbolically and he told the NYT editors that he negotiates by beginning with extreme positions and moves to a compromise. It is for Democratic economists like Stiglitz to come up with the alternatives that Democrats propose. We have to move towards a VAT and that is what "flat tax" means politically. The only good idea I have read comes from Ted Cruz--abolish the Social Security tax and replace it with a VAT. Ryan's replacement of things like food stamps with an increase in negative income taxes is supported by Reich. Their levels are too low but they can be forced up with the 60 vote requirement.
The abolition of Obamacare with a one-two year time postponement is brilliant. It forces both parties to come up with a good program or be destroyed in 2018. Mikulski, Harkins, and Schumer all said that Summers-Citibank-Obama made a terrible mistake in 2009 (with no health care until 2014, not in 2009-2010 when people were suffering and we needed demand) when the Democrats had the vote for a single payer sytem because they didn't want the stimulus-deficit.
The main reason to support Trump in 2016 was that his victory should open up the 2020 politics in a left-wing party that is with Eisenhower, if not Goldwater. But that means it must get over the crazy McCarthyism against the status quo Putin to shift the blame from its Goldwater activist nominee. Those like Stiglitz must start coming up with fresh tax ideas like Cruz and Ryan (both born in 1970, not the 1940s). Ryan, it should be remembered, voted for Bush's great prescription drug program although it expanded socialist Medicare unfunded.
My low-medium confidence feeling is that Trump is really serious about peeling off minorities who have been given only symbolic things by the Democrats--and doing it with economic policies.
My high confidence feeling is that for the first time since LBJ we have a President who really knows how to use power. The ethics vote in the House and the replacement of the Ohio Republican chairman are only a foretaste. Trump is perfectly capable of going into the Republican primaries in 2018 and campaigning against those who oppose him--and winning. He is going to transform the Republican Party, and the Democrats better adjust or their party is going to start losing its minority base as well as the whites and go the way of the Whigs.
But those like Stiglitz are very lucky. Instead of a status quo President who will never admit a mistake, they have a President who just might transform a party like FDR did and an opposition party that certainly reverse the extreme move well to the right Nixon made by Carter and Bill Clinton. (Warren was and is a Nixon-like Republican. Both parties need a Stiglitz with new ideas, not one who moans about the 1980s and the populism that he (and I) predicted. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
So much for the credibility of Jerry F. Hough and, to a lesser degree, Brookings and Duke.
How do I avoid concluding that Hough's judgement and character aren't as flawed as Donald Trump's? Should I find some hope that he hasn't started "tweeting" to demonstrate that he "really knows how to use power?"
"He is a toss of the dice?" "Trump speaks symbolically?" I'm afraid Mr. Hough, like Trump himself, expresses too well Hannah Arendt's "banality of evil." Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
A tax break for corporations, combined with a VAT on top of income tax for the peons Hmmmm. That should go over like a lead balloon.
If you think the democrats and republicans of even the republicans and the republicans are going to compromise on health care you shpould pay more attention of that their is no chance. Not gonna happen. Repeal and delay is because even the repubs can't agree and the democrats won't urinate on the republicans if they where on fire. Any compromise by the democrats benefits the far right of the republicans not very likely. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
With so much of the US GDP tied with intelectual property rights and copyrights, it would be foolish to start a trade war with any country. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Due to the local business conditions being so challenging for American companies, it is possible to say there has always been an import duty by another name levied by China. For example, MacDonald's sold most of their local shares to a domestic company today - why would they do that unless they believed the long term prospects for them owning the business were poor. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Spelling correction: It is McDonalds - not MacDonalds. Who would have thunk it! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
He can't target China so easily. There are several other nations waiting in the wings who have similar ability to export cheaply to the US - they could even just assemble things while the heavy lifting is still done in China. He could slap a 45% import duty on all imports but that would mean a 45% retaliation by all other countries meaning a return to mercantilism. So it is fair to say, due to the economic realities of such action, there is no coming trade war with China. He will instead stick it to them on other fronts - Taiwain, South Sea, upgrading the military and so on. Read more
Featured
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
The Pitfalls of Strongman Populism
Sergei Guriev argues that democratically adopted policies have more staying power than those imposed by autocrats.
Europe’s New “Indispensable Nations”
Joschka Fischer urges France and Germany to lead the EU in preparing for a future without the US security umbrella.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.