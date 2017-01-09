14

Trumpovská nejistota

NEW YORK – Každý rok se v lednu snažím sestavit prognózu pro nadcházející rok. Ekonomické předpovědi jsou nechvalně proslulé svou složitostí; navzdory pravdě ukryté v žádosti Harryho Trumana o jednorukého ekonoma (který by argumentačně nemohl ukazovat na jednu i na druhou stranu) je ale historie mých prognóz věrohodná.

V posledních letech jsem správně předvídal, že bez silnější fiskální stimulace (která nebyla na dohled v Evropě ani ve Spojených státech) bude zotavení z Velké recese roku 2008 pomalé. Při tvorbě prognóz jsem spoléhal spíš na analýzu fundamentálních ekonomických sil než na spletité ekonometrické modely.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Na začátku roku 2016 se například zdálo jasné, že se stěží dramaticky změní nedostatky globální agregátní poptávky, zjevné už několik posledních let. Domníval jsem se proto, že ti, kdo předpovídali silnější zotavení, měli na očích růžové brýle. Ekonomické dění se odvíjelo v zásadě tak, jak jsem očekával.

To ovšem neplatí pro politické dění roku 2016. Roky jsem psal, že pokud se nebude řešit narůstající nerovnost, především v USA, ale i v mnoha dalších zemích po celém světě, bude mít politické důsledky. Nerovnost se ale nadále zhoršovala. Ohromující údaje přitom doložily, že v USA klesá průměrná naděje dožití.

Tyto výsledky předznamenala loňská studie Anne Caseové a Anguse Deatona, která ukázala, že naděje dožití je na sestupu v rozsáhlých segmentech populace – včetně takzvaných rozzlobených mužů v americkém Rezavém pásu.

Vzhledem k tomu, že příjmy dolních 90 % už téměř třetinu století stagnují (a značnou část té doby upadají), údaje o zdravotním stavu však jen potvrdily, že pro rozsáhlé oblasti země nejde vývoj správným směrem. A byť je Amerika možná extrémním případem tohoto trendu, jinde není situace o mnoho lepší.

Jestliže se ale zdálo jasné, že se politické důsledky projeví, jejich podoba a časové okolnosti byly mnohem méně zřetelné. Proč se v USA zvedla vlna odporu, právě když se zdálo, že se ekonomika začíná dávat do pořádku, a ne už dřív? A proč se projevila výkyvem doprava? Vždyť to byli právě republikáni, kdo blokoval pomoc pro ty, kteří přišli o práci v důsledku globalizace, již přičinlivě popoháněli. Byli to právě republikáni, kdo ve 26 státech odmítl umožnit rozšíření programu Medicaid, který zajišťuje zdravotní pojištění lidem na dně. A proč se vítězem stal člověk, který si udělal živobytí ze zneužívání ostatních, otevřeně přiznal, že neplatí daně, jak by se spravedlivě slušelo, a z vyhýbání se dani ještě udělal otázku hrdosti?

Donald Trump vystihl ducha doby: nedařilo se a mnoho voličů si přálo změnu. Teď ji dostanou: nic nebude jako obvykle. Zřídkakdy však bylo víc nejistoty. Jaké politiky bude Trump uskutečňovat, zůstává neznámé, nemluvě o nejistotě, které uspějí či jaké budou mít důsledky.

Trump vzbuzuje dojem, že si umanul vyvolat obchodní válku. Jak ale budou Čína a Mexiko reagovat? Trump si nejspíš uvědomuje, že jeho návrhy poruší pravidla Světové obchodní organizace, ale možná také ví, že bude trvat dlouho, než WTO vydá rozhodnutí, které půjde proti němu. A tou dobou už by americký obchodní účet mohl být v rovnováze.

Jenže tuhle hru mohou hrát oba: Čína může podnikat podobné kroky, třebaže její reakce budou nejspíš jemnější. Kdyby měla propuknout obchodní válka, co by se stalo?

Trump má možná důvod si myslet, že by mohl vyhrát; vždyť Čína na vývozu do USA závisí víc než USA na vývozu do Číny, což dává USA výhodu. Jenže obchodní válka není hra s nulovým součtem. Tratit budou nutně i USA. Čína může umět účinněji zaměřovat odvetu tak, aby působila akutní politické bolesti. Číňané jsou snad také ve výhodnějším postavení k reakcím na pokusy USA způsobit jim trýzeň, než jsou USA k reakcím na trýzeň, již může Čína působit Američanům. Kdo dokáže bolesti lépe snášet, je ve hvězdách. Budou to USA, kde obyčejní občané trpí už tak dlouho, anebo Čína, jíž se navzdory nelehkým časům daří tvořit růst přesahující 6 %?

Obecněji se republikánský/Trumpův program, charakteristický daňovými škrty vychýlenými ve prospěch bohatých ještě víc, než by vyplývalo z běžného receptu americké pravice, zakládá na představě prosperity stékající shora dolů – navazuje na ekonomiku strany nabídky z Reaganovy éry, která nikdy skutečně nefungovala. Zlost těch, jež Reaganova revoluce nechala pokulhávat daleko za úspěšnými, možná tiší projevy pronášené bez servítků či nepříčetná prohlášení ve tři ráno na Twitteru, tedy alespoň prozatím. Ale jak dlouho to vydrží? A co se stane potom?

Fake news or real views Learn More

Trump by možná rád zrušil běžné zákonitosti ekonomiky, až přikročí ke své verzi vúdú ekonomiky. To ale nemůže. Přesto by vhledem k tomu, že největší ekonomika světa míří v roce 2017 a v dalších letech do nezmapovaných politických vod, bylo pro pouhého smrtelníka opovážlivé pokusit se o prognózu jdoucí nad pojmenování toho, co je očividné: vody budou téměř jistě neklidné a mnoho – ne-li většina – expertních lodí na této plavbě ztroskotá.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč