As reduções fiscais para os ricos não resolvem nada

NOVA IORQUE – Embora os plutocratas da direita Americana possam discordar quanto à ordenação dos piores problemas do país – por exemplo, a desigualdade, o crescimento lento, a baixa produtividade, a dependência dos opiáceos, as más escolas, e a deterioração das infra-estruturas – a solução é sempre a mesma: baixar impostos e desregulamentar, para “incentivar” os investidores e “libertar” a economia. O presidente Donald Trump conta com este pacote para fazer com que a América seja grande outra vez.

Isto não funcionará, porque nunca funcionou. Quando o presidente Ronald Reagan tentou o mesmo, na década de 1980, afirmou que as receitas fiscais cresceriam. Em vez disso, o crescimento abrandou, as receitas fiscais caíram, e os trabalhadores sofreram. Os grandes vencedores, em termos relativos, foram as empresas e os ricos, que beneficiaram da drástica redução da tributação.

Trump ainda tem de apresentar uma proposta fiscal específica. Mas, ao contrário da abordagem da sua administração à legislação na área da saúde, a falta de transparência não lhe será benéfica. Embora muitas das 32 milhões de pessoas que se prevê perderem o seu seguro de saúde ao abrigo da proposta actual ainda não saibam o que as espera, o mesmo não será verdade para as empresas que ficarão prejudicadas com a reforma fiscal de Trump.

Eis o dilema de Trump: a sua reforma fiscal tem de ser neutra relativamente aos rendimentos. Este é um imperativo político: com as empresas a açambarcar biliões de dólares em dinheiro enquanto os Americanos normais sofrem, baixar a tributação média das empresas seria inconcebível (e mais ainda no caso de uma redução de impostos para o sector financeiro, que provocou a crise de 2008 e nunca pagou pelos danos económicos). Além disso, os procedimentos do Senado impõem que para promulgar uma reforma fiscal com maioria simples, em vez da super-maioria de três quintos necessária para derrotar uma quase certa obstrução pelos Democratas na oposição, a reforma terá de ser neutra do ponto de vista orçamental durante dez anos.

Este requisito significa que a receita fiscal média com a tributação das sociedades deve permanecer inalterada, o que por sua vez implica a existência de beneficiados e de prejudicados: uns pagarão menos do que pagam hoje, e outros pagarão mais. Isto poderá ocorrer no caso do imposto sobre o rendimento das pessoas singulares, porque mesmo que os prejudicados detectem algo, não estão suficientemente organizados. Em contrapartida, nos Estados Unidos até as pequenas empresas pressionam o Congresso.

A maioria dos economistas concordaria em que a actual estrutura fiscal da América é ineficiente e injusta. Algumas empresas suportam uma taxa de imposto muito maior que outras. Talvez as empresas inovadoras que criam emprego devessem ser parcialmente recompensadas por um benefício fiscal. Mas a única razão por trás de quem recebe benefícios fiscais parece ser a eficácia dos grupos de pressão dos suplicantes.

Um dos problemas mais significativos diz respeito à tributação dos rendimentos obtidos por empresas dos EUA no estrangeiro. Os democratas acreditam que como as empresas dos EUA, independentemente de onde funcionam, beneficiam do estado de direito e do poderio da América para garantir que não são maltratadas (frequentemente garantidas por tratados), deveriam pagar por estas e outras vantagens. Mas o sentido de justiça e de reciprocidade, para não falar da lealdade à nação, não é muito arreigado em muitas empresas dos EUA, que respondem com a ameaça de mudar as suas sedes para o estrangeiro.

Os republicanos, em parte devido à sensibilidade a esta ameaça, defendem um sistema fiscal territorial, como aquele que é usado na maioria dos países: os impostos devem incidir sobre a actividade económica somente no país onde a mesma ocorre. A preocupação reside nas possíveis perdas fiscais geradas por um sistema territorial que impusesse uma tarifa única sobre os lucros não taxados auferidos no estrangeiro pelas empresas dos EUA.

Para compensar isso, Paul Ryan, o presidente da Câmara dos Representantes dos EUA, propôs acrescentar um imposto sobre as importações líquidas (importações menos exportações). Como as importações líquidas levam à destruição de empregos, devem ser desencorajadas. Simultaneamente, desde que as importações líquidas dos EUA se mantenham tão elevadas como são hoje, este imposto arrecadaria enormes receitas.

Mas é aqui que está o busílis: o dinheiro tem de vir do bolso de alguém. Os preços das importações subirão. Os consumidores de roupas baratas da China ficarão em pior situação. Para a equipa de Trump, isto serão danos colaterais: o preço inevitável para dar mais dinheiro aos plutocratas da América. Mas os retalhistas como a Walmart, e não só os seus consumidores, também sofrerão estes danos colaterais. A Walmart sabe isto, e não deixará que isto aconteça.

Outras reformas na tributação das sociedades poderão fazer sentido; mas também elas implicam beneficiados e prejudicados. E desde que os prejudicados sejam em número suficiente e estejam suficientemente organizados, terão provavelmente poder suficiente para impedir a reforma.

Um presidente politicamente astuto, com uma compreensão profunda dos aspectos económicos e políticos associados à reforma da tributação das sociedades, talvez pudesse levar o Congresso a aceitar um pacote de reformas que fizessem sentido. Trump não é esse presidente. Se a reforma da tributação das sociedades acontecer, será uma jogada confusa e negociada à porta fechada. O mais provável será uma redução fiscal generalizada: os prejudicados serão as gerações futuras, ultrapassadas pela pressão dos gananciosos magnatas de hoje, onde se destacam aqueles que devem as suas fortunas a actividades duvidosas como o jogo.

A sordidez de tudo isto será disfarçada pela estafada afirmação de que menores taxas de imposto fomentarão o crescimento. Não existe base teórica ou empírica que confirme isto, especialmente em países como os EUA, onde a maior parte do investimento (em termos marginais) é financiada pelo endividamento, e onde os juros são dedutíveis nos impostos. Os rendimentos marginais e os custos marginais são reduzidos de forma proporcional, deixando o investimento em grande parte inalterado. Com efeito, um olhar mais atento, que considere a depreciação acelerada e os efeitos sobre a partilha do risco, mostra que a diminuição da taxa de imposto provavelmente reduza o investimento.

A única excepção está nos países pequenos, porque podem seguir políticas proteccionistas destinadas a pilhar as empresas dos seus vizinhos. Mas o crescimento global permanece em grande parte inalterado – os efeitos distributivos até o contrariam ligeiramente – quando alguém ganha à custa de outros. (E isso pressupõe que os outros países não respondem, fomentando uma corrida para o fundo).

Num país com tantos problemas – especialmente, a desigualdade – as reduções fiscais para as empresas ricas não resolverão nenhum deles. Esta é uma lição para todos os países que estejam a contemplar reduções fiscais para as empresas, mesmo para aqueles que não tenham a desventura de serem liderados por um plutocrata imaturo e cobarde.