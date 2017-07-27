Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing

NEW YORK – Although America’s right-wing plutocrats may disagree about how to rank the country’s major problems – for example, inequality, slow growth, low productivity, opioid addiction, poor schools, and deteriorating infrastructure – the solution is always the same: lower taxes and deregulation, to “incentivize” investors and “free up” the economy. President Donald Trump is counting on this package to make America great again.
It won’t, because it never has. When President Ronald Reagan tried it in the 1980s, he claimed that tax revenues would rise. Instead, growth slowed, tax revenues fell, and workers suffered. The big winners in relative terms were corporations and the rich, who benefited from dramatically reduced tax rates.
Trump has yet to advance a specific tax proposal. But, unlike his administration’s approach to health-care legislation, lack of transparency will not help him. While many of the 32 million people projected to lose health insurance under the current proposal don’t yet know what’s coming, that is not true of the companies that will get the short end of the stick from Trump’s tax reform.
Here’s Trump’s dilemma. His tax reform must be revenue neutral. That’s a political imperative: with corporations sitting on trillions of dollars in cash while ordinary Americans are suffering, lowering the average amount of corporate taxation would be unconscionable – and more so if taxes were lowered for the financial sector, which brought on the 2008 crisis and never paid for the economic damage. Moreover, Senate procedures dictate that to enact tax reform with a simple majority, rather than the three-fifths supermajority required to defeat an almost-certain filibuster by opposition Democrats, the reform must be budget-neutral for ten years.
This requirement means that average corporate-tax revenue must remain the same, which implies that there will be winners and losers: some will pay less than they do now, and others will pay more. One might get away with this in the case of personal income tax, because even if the losers notice, they are not sufficiently organized. By contrast, even small businesses in the United States lobby Congress.
Most economists would agree that America’s current tax structure is inefficient and unfair. Some firms pay a far higher rate than others. Perhaps innovative firms that create jobs should be rewarded, in part, by a tax break. But the only rhyme or reason to who gets tax breaks appears to be the effectiveness of supplicants’ lobbyists.
One of the most significant problems concerns taxation of US corporations’ foreign-earned income. Democrats believe that, because US corporations, wherever they operate, benefit from America’s rule of law and power to ensure that they are not mistreated (often guaranteed by treaty), they ought to pay for these and other advantages. But a sense of fairness and reciprocity, much less national loyalty, is not deeply ingrained in many US companies, which respond by threatening to move their headquarters abroad.
Republicans, partly out of sensitivity to this threat, advocate a territorial tax system, like that used in most countries: taxes should be imposed on economic activity only in the country where it occurs. The concern is that, after imposing a one-off levy on the untaxed profits that US firms hold abroad, introducing a territorial system would generate a tax loss.
To offset this, Paul Ryan, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, has proposed adding a tax on net imports (imports minus exports). Because net imports lead to job destruction, they should be discouraged. At the same time, so long as US net imports are as high as they are now, the tax would raise enormous revenues.
But there’s the rub: the money must come from someone’s pocket. Import prices will go up. Consumers of cheap clothing from China will be worse off. To Trump’s team, this is collateral damage, the inevitable price that must be paid to give America’s plutocrats more money. But retailers such as Walmart, not just its customers, are part of the collateral damage, too. Walmart knows this – and won’t let it happen.
Other corporate tax reforms might make sense; but they, too, imply winners and losers. And so long as the losers are numerous and organized enough, they are likely to have the power to stop the reform.
A politically astute president who understood deeply the economics and politics of corporate tax reform could conceivably muscle Congress toward a reform package that made sense. Trump is not that leader. If corporate tax reform happens at all, it will be a hodge-podge brokered behind closed doors. More likely is a token across-the-board tax cut: the losers will be future generations, out-lobbied by today’s avaricious moguls, the greediest of whom include those who owe their fortunes to scummy activities, like gambling.
The sordidness of all of this will be sugarcoated with the hoary claim that lower tax rates will spur growth. There is simply no theoretical or empirical basis for this, especially in countries like the US, where most investment (at the margin) is financed by debt and interest is tax deductible. The marginal return and marginal cost are reduced proportionately, leaving investment largely unchanged. In fact, a closer look, taking into account accelerated depreciation and the effects on risk sharing, shows that lowering the tax rate likely reduces investment.
Small countries are the sole exception, because they can pursue beggar-thy-neighbor policies aimed at poaching corporations from their neighbors. But global growth is largely unchanged – the distributive effects actually impede it slightly – as one gains at the expense of the other. (And this assumes that the other does not respond and fuel a race to the bottom.)
In a country with so many problems – especially inequality – tax cuts for rich corporations will not solve any of them. This is a lesson for all countries contemplating corporate tax breaks – even those without the misfortune of being led by a callow, craven plutocrat.
Comment Commented Martin Screeton
Same old song and dance... decade after decade... while we continue to deteriorate into oblivion. Fully half of the population of the United States is now poor... while the mega rich get even more rich. This is the roman empire just before it's fall. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Income tax is a bad social system. It taxes the salary man and the corporations use accountants and lawyers to easily dodge it. A rethink of how wealth is balanced needs to occur. Even a 70% income tax on corporations would achieve nothing because 70% of nothing is still nothing. To beat this switch to taxing assets. Land. Enduring brands (e.g. like Nike). Equities. Cash. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
I am shocked this person is an economist. What a joke.
1) Corporations pass through taxes, they do not pay taxes. Corporate taxes should be zero. Their employees pay taxes on their earning, investors pay taxes on dividends or capital gains. Taxing companies is simply a pass through cost that raises the prices of goods/services or lowers wages.
2) This "expert" starts his diatribe with an insult. Automatically discredit his overall message.
3) Taxes on companies and individuals are two different things. Conflating these two is on purpose.
Cutting income taxes on the richest people do not create jobs simply because very rich people save > spend. Therefore giving them more money doesn't increase spending which in turn would increase jobs.
Cutting taxes on companies will 1) reduce the prices of goods/services, 2) increase profits -> higher dividends/share price -> higher personal income taxes, 3) increase investment in positive IRR investments, 4) increase wages/increase hiring.
This author is why people generally mock economists. If Stiggy was so wise he wouldn't be in academics, but in the market, making money and putting skin in the game. instead he writes for this site, flailing with his hatred for Trump or anyone who disagrees with him and basically venting his hatred.
Sites a joke as is this individual. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Is unconvincing supposed to be a counter argument? Taxing assets has some merit as automation becomes more advanced and wages decrease. But the reality is taxing a company simply increases the cost of goods or decreases wages / employment. Corporate taxes are taxed as the flow to the owners or the workers.
Hence why dividends are the worst use of capital. Better to buyback shares and increase EPS than pay out (double taxation). Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Unconvincing. Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
please insert the word "to" after "comparison" in my comment. Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
Professor Stieglitz's analysis is at the least succinct and comprehensible in comparison the the critical comments. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
We will see. Silicon valley led by Bezos has really angered Trump, and whatever his weaknesses, Trump has access to the best tax lawyers in the country.
The Stiglitz of the past thought the international globalization did not always benefit the average American. He did not seem indistinguishable from Summers. Now that Schumer has wisely decided that the abandonment of pure negativism is needed to prevent the Republicans from getting close to 60 Senators in 2018, it would be good to read what we should do.
In fact, the supply side taxation of the last 35 years has not just benefitted the super-rich. The market is up 27 times since 1982, and that has enormously benefitted the broad rich--the top 25% with family income over $110,000 who own most of the stocks.
Maybe we should cut corporate taxes by taking Cruz's idea of abolishing the extraordinarily regressive Social Security taxes and replacing with a VAT to tax the consumption of the top 25%, raise capital gains back to the 28% of Reagan and apply it to inherited capital gains like is true of those of us with our money in 401 ks. How about cutting corporate "taxes" by relieving them of the cost of health care and putting it on the budget?
Why must all the new ideas come from the far right?
And Stiglitz used to be against the Iraq War. Obama was worst, and we have had 16 years of war that have not served American interests and have left the Mideast worst off while destabilizing EU with refugees.
Now the callow, craven plutocrat has made great strikes towards the greatest transformation of American foreign policy in 55 years--and while standing up to a McCarthyism worst than Joe's from those who have benefitted from the wars of the 16 years.
Stiglitz needs to step back and reflect--and help. Read more
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
Considering Tax without looking at Endogenous money creation by the financial sector is always going to end in a process of Circular reasoning with the circles becoming ever larger and more convoluted a sort of reversion to the mean of Ptolemaic epicycles of Debt.
Professor Richard Werner in this excellent exposition on the purpose of spending debt based money into the productive economy is an excellent starting point. https://vid.me/fEw7t . The Usury mistake remains but at least the taboo of what Prof Stiglitz calls "avaricious moguls, the greediest of whom include those who owe their fortunes to scummy activities, like gambling" will at least see some flesh placed on the bones.
Beardsley Rumel Read more
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/05/taxation-for-revenue-is-obsolete.html from the early 1940´s this is not new knowledge.http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/07/ceterum-censeo-carthaginem-esse.html . If we are to return to a functioning political economy it is high time we start listening to the Professor Werner´s and Professor Leitaers of the world rather than the Sophists of the dismal science. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I thought Trump was trying to give the USA a grate time
I'm confused if it was meant to be great Read more
Comment Commented M M
One option and one option only, tax the assets and this applies to all western economies. Trade is not the main issue but rather has become the scapegoat as the writer quite rightly mentioned it, to disguise the "wheeling dealings" taking place behind the scenes. The cost of living has become exhorbitant, regulations and rules are hindering everything, individual incomes have gone down the the drain, inequality is blatant across the board, a dismal situation all round. Read more
