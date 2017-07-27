50

Por qué los recortes de impuestos para los ricos no resuelven nada

NUEVA YORK – Si bien los plutócratas de derecha de Estados Unidos pueden estar en desacuerdo sobre la forma como clasificar los principales problemas del país – por ejemplo, la desigualdad, el crecimiento lento, la baja productividad, la adicción a los opioides, las escuelas pobres y el deterioro de la infraestructura –  la solución que ellos ofrecen siempre es la misma: bajar los impuestos y desregular, para “incentivar” a los inversores y “liberar” la economía. El presidente Donald Trump confía en este paquete para hacer que EE.UU. sea grandioso otra vez.

Eso no ocurrirá, porque ese paquete nunca logró los antedichos cometidos. Cuando el presidente Ronald Reagan intentó aplicarlo en los años ochenta, él aseveró que los ingresos fiscales aumentarían. En cambio, el crecimiento se desaceleró, los ingresos tributarios disminuyeron y los trabajadores sufrieron. Los grandes ganadores en términos relativos fueron las corporaciones y los ricos, quienes se beneficiaron de tasas de impuestos drásticamente reducidas.

A Trump aún le queda pendiente la tarea de promover una propuesta específica de impuestos. Pero, a diferencia de lo que ocurre con el abordaje de su administración con respecto a la legislación de salud, la falta de transparencia en el caso de los impuestos no le será de ayuda. Si bien muchas de las 32 millones de personas que se proyecta perderán su seguro de salud bajo la actual propuesta, todavía no saben lo que se viene, eso no es cierto en el caso de las empresas que se verán perjudicadas por la  reforma tributaria de Trump.

En este punto se encuentra el dilema de Trump. Su reforma tributaria debe ser neutral respecto a los ingresos. Ese es un imperativo político: sería muy inconsciente que mientras las corporaciones estén sentadas cómodamente sobre colchones de millones de millones de dólares en efectivo, los estadounidenses promedio sufran – y sería aún más inconsciente si se disminuyen los impuestos para el sector financiero, que es el sector que condujo a la crisis del año 2008 y nunca pagó por el daño económico que causó. Además, los procedimientos del Senado dictan que para aprobar la reforma fiscal por mayoría simple, en lugar de hacerlo mediante una mayoría calificada de tres quintos, se necesita derrotar las prácticas dilatorias a las que casi con certeza recurrirá la oposición demócrata; consecuentemente, es necesario que la reforma tenga un efecto neutro sobre el presupuesto durante diez años.

Este requisito significa que los ingresos fiscales medios de las empresas deben seguir siendo los mismos, lo que implica que habrá ganadores y perdedores: algunos pagarán menos que ahora y otros pagarán más. Uno podría escaparse de este esquema en el caso del impuesto sobre la renta personal, porque incluso si los perdedores se dan cuenta de ello, dichos perdedores no están lo suficientemente organizados. Por el contrario, incluso las pequeñas empresas en Estados Unidos cabildean en el Congreso.

La mayoría de los economistas estaría de acuerdo en que la actual estructura tributaria de Estados Unidos es ineficiente e injusta. Algunas empresas pagan una tasa mucho más alta que otras. Quizás las empresas innovadoras que crean empleos deberían ser recompensadas, en parte, mediante un recorte de impuestos. Sin embargo, el único discurso o argumento para obtener exenciones fiscales parece ser la efectividad de las exhortaciones que presentan los grupos de cabildeo.

Uno de los problemas más importantes se refiere a la tributación de los ingresos obtenidos en el extranjero por las empresas estadounidenses. Los demócratas creen que, debido a que las corporaciones estadounidenses dondequiera que operen se benefician del imperio de la ley y el poder de Estados Unidos con el objetivo de cerciorarse que no sean maltratadas (a menudo bajo las garantías de un tratado), deben pagar por estas y otras ventajas. Pero, no existe un sentido de equidad y reciprocidad, y mucho menos de lealtad nacional, que esté profundamente arraigado en muchas corporaciones estadounidenses, mismas que responden amenazando con trasladar sus sedes al extranjero.

Los republicanos, en parte por lo delicada que es esta amenaza, abogan por un sistema fiscal territorial, como el que se utiliza en la mayoría de los países: los impuestos deben imponerse a la actividad económica sólo en el país donde se produce. La preocupación es que, después de imponer una tasa única sobre las ganancias no gravadas que las empresas estadounidenses mantienen en el extranjero, la introducción de un sistema territorial podría generar una pérdida fiscal.

Para compensar esto, Paul Ryan, el presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, propuso agregar un impuesto sobre las importaciones netas (importaciones menos exportaciones). Debido a que las importaciones netas conducen a la destrucción de puestos de trabajo, se las debe disuadir. Paralelamente, mientras las importaciones netas de Estados Unidos sean tan altas como hasta ahora, el impuesto generaría enormes ingresos.

Pero ahí está el problema: el dinero debe venir del bolsillo de alguien. Los precios de importación subirán. Los consumidores de ropa barata de China estarán en peor situación. Para el equipo de Trump, esto es un daño colateral, el precio inevitable que se debe pagar para dar plutócratas estadounidenses más dinero. Sin embargo, minoristas como Walmart, no sólo sus clientes, también forman parte del daño colateral. Walmart lo sabe y no dejará que eso pase.

Otras reformas tributarias corporativas podrían tener sentido; pero, las mismas también implican ganadores y perdedores. Y, mientras los perdedores sean numerosos y estén lo suficientemente organizados, es probable que tengan el poder de detener la reforma.

Un presidente políticamente astuto que entendiera profundamente la economía y la política de la reforma tributaria de las corporaciones podría posiblemente empujar a que el Congreso apruebe un paquete de reformas que tuviera sentido. Trump no es ese líder. Si se llega a aprobar alguna reforma de impuestos corporativos, será una mezcolanza negociada detrás de puertas cerradas. Lo más probable es un recorte simbólico de impuestos a lo largo de todos los tipos de impuestos: los perdedores serán las generaciones futuras, por la presión del cabildeo de los magnates avaros de hoy en día, los más codiciosos entre ellos incluyen a los que consiguieron sus fortunas mediante actividades ruines, como los juegos de azar.

Lo inmundo es que todo esto se recubrirá con la capa de dulce que es la vetusta afirmación sobre que las tasas de impuestos más bajas irán a estimular el crecimiento. Simplemente no hay base teórica o empírica que respalde esto, especialmente en países como Estados Unidos, donde la mayoría de las inversiones (al margen) se financian con deuda y los intereses son deducibles de los impuestos. El retorno marginal y el costo marginal se reducen proporcionalmente, dejando prácticamente la inversión sin alteraciones. De hecho, una mirada más cercana, teniendo en cuenta la depreciación acelerada y los efectos sobre la distribución del riesgo, muestra que la reducción de la tasa impositiva probablemente reduzca la inversión.

Los países pequeños son la única excepción, porque pueden perseguir políticas de atraer a quienes trabajan en países vecinos, dichas políticas se dirigen a la caza furtiva de corporaciones establecidas en países vecinos atrayéndolas a su país. Pero el crecimiento global permanece prácticamente inalterado – los efectos distributivos, en los hechos, impiden un poco dicho crecimiento – ya que uno gana a costa de que otro pierde. (Y, esto supone que el otro no responda y estimule una competencia para ver quien cae al fondo).

En un país con tantos problemas – en especial el problema que plantea la desigualdad – los recortes de impuestos para las corporaciones ricas no resolverán ninguno de dichos problemas. Esta es una lección para todos los países que contemplan las exenciones fiscales para las corporaciones – incluso para aquellos países que no tienen la mala suerte de estar liderados por un plutócrata inexperto y cobarde.

Traducción del inglés por Rocío L. Barrientos.