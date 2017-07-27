Por qué los recortes de impuestos para los ricos no resuelven nada

NUEVA YORK – Si bien los plutócratas de derecha de Estados Unidos pueden estar en desacuerdo sobre la forma como clasificar los principales problemas del país – por ejemplo, la desigualdad, el crecimiento lento, la baja productividad, la adicción a los opioides, las escuelas pobres y el deterioro de la infraestructura – la solución que ellos ofrecen siempre es la misma: bajar los impuestos y desregular, para “incentivar” a los inversores y “liberar” la economía. El presidente Donald Trump confía en este paquete para hacer que EE.UU. sea grandioso otra vez.
Eso no ocurrirá, porque ese paquete nunca logró los antedichos cometidos. Cuando el presidente Ronald Reagan intentó aplicarlo en los años ochenta, él aseveró que los ingresos fiscales aumentarían. En cambio, el crecimiento se desaceleró, los ingresos tributarios disminuyeron y los trabajadores sufrieron. Los grandes ganadores en términos relativos fueron las corporaciones y los ricos, quienes se beneficiaron de tasas de impuestos drásticamente reducidas.
A Trump aún le queda pendiente la tarea de promover una propuesta específica de impuestos. Pero, a diferencia de lo que ocurre con el abordaje de su administración con respecto a la legislación de salud, la falta de transparencia en el caso de los impuestos no le será de ayuda. Si bien muchas de las 32 millones de personas que se proyecta perderán su seguro de salud bajo la actual propuesta, todavía no saben lo que se viene, eso no es cierto en el caso de las empresas que se verán perjudicadas por la reforma tributaria de Trump.
En este punto se encuentra el dilema de Trump. Su reforma tributaria debe ser neutral respecto a los ingresos. Ese es un imperativo político: sería muy inconsciente que mientras las corporaciones estén sentadas cómodamente sobre colchones de millones de millones de dólares en efectivo, los estadounidenses promedio sufran – y sería aún más inconsciente si se disminuyen los impuestos para el sector financiero, que es el sector que condujo a la crisis del año 2008 y nunca pagó por el daño económico que causó. Además, los procedimientos del Senado dictan que para aprobar la reforma fiscal por mayoría simple, en lugar de hacerlo mediante una mayoría calificada de tres quintos, se necesita derrotar las prácticas dilatorias a las que casi con certeza recurrirá la oposición demócrata; consecuentemente, es necesario que la reforma tenga un efecto neutro sobre el presupuesto durante diez años.
Este requisito significa que los ingresos fiscales medios de las empresas deben seguir siendo los mismos, lo que implica que habrá ganadores y perdedores: algunos pagarán menos que ahora y otros pagarán más. Uno podría escaparse de este esquema en el caso del impuesto sobre la renta personal, porque incluso si los perdedores se dan cuenta de ello, dichos perdedores no están lo suficientemente organizados. Por el contrario, incluso las pequeñas empresas en Estados Unidos cabildean en el Congreso.
La mayoría de los economistas estaría de acuerdo en que la actual estructura tributaria de Estados Unidos es ineficiente e injusta. Algunas empresas pagan una tasa mucho más alta que otras. Quizás las empresas innovadoras que crean empleos deberían ser recompensadas, en parte, mediante un recorte de impuestos. Sin embargo, el único discurso o argumento para obtener exenciones fiscales parece ser la efectividad de las exhortaciones que presentan los grupos de cabildeo.
Uno de los problemas más importantes se refiere a la tributación de los ingresos obtenidos en el extranjero por las empresas estadounidenses. Los demócratas creen que, debido a que las corporaciones estadounidenses dondequiera que operen se benefician del imperio de la ley y el poder de Estados Unidos con el objetivo de cerciorarse que no sean maltratadas (a menudo bajo las garantías de un tratado), deben pagar por estas y otras ventajas. Pero, no existe un sentido de equidad y reciprocidad, y mucho menos de lealtad nacional, que esté profundamente arraigado en muchas corporaciones estadounidenses, mismas que responden amenazando con trasladar sus sedes al extranjero.
Los republicanos, en parte por lo delicada que es esta amenaza, abogan por un sistema fiscal territorial, como el que se utiliza en la mayoría de los países: los impuestos deben imponerse a la actividad económica sólo en el país donde se produce. La preocupación es que, después de imponer una tasa única sobre las ganancias no gravadas que las empresas estadounidenses mantienen en el extranjero, la introducción de un sistema territorial podría generar una pérdida fiscal.
Para compensar esto, Paul Ryan, el presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, propuso agregar un impuesto sobre las importaciones netas (importaciones menos exportaciones). Debido a que las importaciones netas conducen a la destrucción de puestos de trabajo, se las debe disuadir. Paralelamente, mientras las importaciones netas de Estados Unidos sean tan altas como hasta ahora, el impuesto generaría enormes ingresos.
Pero ahí está el problema: el dinero debe venir del bolsillo de alguien. Los precios de importación subirán. Los consumidores de ropa barata de China estarán en peor situación. Para el equipo de Trump, esto es un daño colateral, el precio inevitable que se debe pagar para dar plutócratas estadounidenses más dinero. Sin embargo, minoristas como Walmart, no sólo sus clientes, también forman parte del daño colateral. Walmart lo sabe y no dejará que eso pase.
Otras reformas tributarias corporativas podrían tener sentido; pero, las mismas también implican ganadores y perdedores. Y, mientras los perdedores sean numerosos y estén lo suficientemente organizados, es probable que tengan el poder de detener la reforma.
Un presidente políticamente astuto que entendiera profundamente la economía y la política de la reforma tributaria de las corporaciones podría posiblemente empujar a que el Congreso apruebe un paquete de reformas que tuviera sentido. Trump no es ese líder. Si se llega a aprobar alguna reforma de impuestos corporativos, será una mezcolanza negociada detrás de puertas cerradas. Lo más probable es un recorte simbólico de impuestos a lo largo de todos los tipos de impuestos: los perdedores serán las generaciones futuras, por la presión del cabildeo de los magnates avaros de hoy en día, los más codiciosos entre ellos incluyen a los que consiguieron sus fortunas mediante actividades ruines, como los juegos de azar.
Lo inmundo es que todo esto se recubrirá con la capa de dulce que es la vetusta afirmación sobre que las tasas de impuestos más bajas irán a estimular el crecimiento. Simplemente no hay base teórica o empírica que respalde esto, especialmente en países como Estados Unidos, donde la mayoría de las inversiones (al margen) se financian con deuda y los intereses son deducibles de los impuestos. El retorno marginal y el costo marginal se reducen proporcionalmente, dejando prácticamente la inversión sin alteraciones. De hecho, una mirada más cercana, teniendo en cuenta la depreciación acelerada y los efectos sobre la distribución del riesgo, muestra que la reducción de la tasa impositiva probablemente reduzca la inversión.
Los países pequeños son la única excepción, porque pueden perseguir políticas de atraer a quienes trabajan en países vecinos, dichas políticas se dirigen a la caza furtiva de corporaciones establecidas en países vecinos atrayéndolas a su país. Pero el crecimiento global permanece prácticamente inalterado – los efectos distributivos, en los hechos, impiden un poco dicho crecimiento – ya que uno gana a costa de que otro pierde. (Y, esto supone que el otro no responda y estimule una competencia para ver quien cae al fondo).
En un país con tantos problemas – en especial el problema que plantea la desigualdad – los recortes de impuestos para las corporaciones ricas no resolverán ninguno de dichos problemas. Esta es una lección para todos los países que contemplan las exenciones fiscales para las corporaciones – incluso para aquellos países que no tienen la mala suerte de estar liderados por un plutócrata inexperto y cobarde.
Traducción del inglés por Rocío L. Barrientos.
Comment Commented Lester Soss
If tax cuts are helpful, then I conclude from Mr. Robert's remarks that tax decreases are better.
At some point surely the decreases will encourage the incentive to take risks to create tax-generating wealth. I hope he explains what this point is and how he determined it
Mr. Roberts, I love your logic in your first paragraph, which I have tried to use in mine. If A, then not C. Or maybe D or E, or even F. I also appreciate the inventive use of logic to discover causality.
In terms of the second, which I have paraphrased, I suggest you read again, though more carefully, Dr. Stiglitz's brief economic argument. It will provide you with a model on how to proceed to explain your points and determine them.
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
Capitalism, as evinced by neo-liberal economics, is an unpleasant and highly destructive beast. Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Stiglitz is a big government and free trade economist that promotes globalism. He is biased on many issues.
Trade policy has massive long-term ramifications on the strength of a nation's economy. Often people fail to note the difference between free and fair trade. In many ways, the global economy has become an ill-regulated business model tilted to favor big business and giant conglomerates. We should not lose sight of the fact that while free trade is important, fair trade is far more so and should be the main issue.
Developing a long-term sustainable economic system that is balanced would contribute to both global cohesion and the world economy. The article below is in response to a slew of comments from my recent article titled, "Higher Prices On Import Goods A Fair Cost For Jobs". Today many people supporting past trade agreements mistakenly use low consumer prices as a battle flag around which to rally.
Comment Commented Jimm Roberts
If tax cuts are harmful, then I conclude from Mr. Stiglitz's remarks that tax increases are better.
At some point, surely the increases will suffocate the incentive to take risks to create tax-generating wealth. I hope he explains what this point is and how he determined it.
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
It is so depressing reading a dyed in the wool capitalist.
"If tax cuts are harmful, then I conclude from Mr. Stiglitz's remarks that tax increases are better."
Comment Commented louis calvez
How can the state solve any problem while it manages state resources with negative liability? The institutions exercise defacto ownership by social contract and tenure of insiders with defacto negative liability: The institutions are too good to fail; problems grow larger for more people in the future-- In particular, because the institutions extend negative liability to over leveraged, highly dissipative industries.
The intelligentsia who analyse but are not responsible for working designs are excused from learning about the environment, but then they blame the environment for their failed analyses. They can radically discount the value of the environment by analysis and then blame the environment for their own radical discount of the environment when a design cannot be realized.
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
Comment Commented Data DrivenFP
Indeed, WEALTH inequality is even greater than income inequality, and taxing income misses the very wealthy who cover their living expenses through 'Wealth 101'-borrowing on assets, then passing on those assets at a stepped up value, tax free at death.
Comment Commented Mark Kuperberg
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Taxation and its inequities are insignificant compared to whats been done in the name of represetative democracy.
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
Comment Commented Dik Hed
Comment Commented Enrique Woll Battistini
It would be evident to any kindergartener that if you want your neighbor to stop breaking into your henhouse, you have to help him get his own: It would be evident to any child that building a USD 25,000,000,000 wall to keep your neighbor from trespassing would be a very stupid and the most expensive solution! So, in The Americas, "A Partnership for Development with the United States of America" is what the doctor ordered. It should soon keep unwanted northern and southern neighbors home, prospering symmetrically:
https://www.academia.edu/23094646/OFA_At_the_Brink_of_Recovery_or_Conflagration_The_World_at_a_Tipping_Point_2011111506
https://www.academia.edu/26966465/An_idea_set_forth_in_1992_written_up_in_1993_and_upgraded_in_1997_A_Partnership_for_Development_with_the_United_States_of_America_-_1997030103
https://www.academia.edu/13062837/La_Reforma_Tributaria_del_Siglo_XXI_The_XXI_Century_Tax_Reform_-_2011100411
https://www.academia.edu/13062623/Informal_Proof_of_Thomas_Pikettys_Thesis-2014060802
Comment Commented Michael Cohen
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Reagan's early years saw a monetary contraction to squeeze out cost push inflation arising from the second oil price shock. Like Thatcher's monetary contraction it was mistimed and had a bigger negative impact than 'Rational Expectations' models predicted. Still, Reagan's tax cuts did impact expectations and permitted some deleveraging. On balance, growth went up.
Stiglitz pretends that the monetary contraction was not cushioned by tax cuts. 'When President Ronald Reagan tried it in the 1980s, he claimed that tax revenues would rise. Instead, growth slowed, tax revenues fell, and workers suffered.' This is a bit misleading. Tax Revenue did rise over the period as did Growth. Workers suffered so much that they enthusiastically re-elected not just Reagan but also Bush. Why were American workers so masochistic? Perhaps they did not live in Stiglitz's universe.
On the other hand, some middle class people with an understanding of new Technology did become very very rich during the Reagan and Bush era. No doubt, lower taxes helped them. However, the Economy also benefited. True, a marked duality between 'Sunset' and 'Sunrise' industries took hold. There was also an increase in rent seeking behaviour and a further ratcheting up of a corrupt Beltway culture- the so called 'Washington Swamp' that Trump has promised to drain.
It must be said that Trump's performance in office confirms Stiglitz's gloomy view. We no longer believe he can carry out some of the sensible reforms that were touted just a few months ago. However, in a context of incompetence and corruption at the top, tax cuts are still a good thing. Why? If Trump is an idiot, he should have less, not more, money to play with. It appears Revenue Neutrality can always be achieved at the expense of the poorest or with Govt. shutdowns. Again, this is a good thing. Voters have the blinkers removed from their eyes. They have an incentive to get rid of Incompetent or corrupt leaders.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Comment Commented vivek iyer
@Rajendran. It is you who write bs- that too of a very confused and illiterate sort. I pointed out that Stiglitz was disingenuous because he fails to look at monetary policy in conjunction with fiscal measures. You ignorantly make the following wholly illiterate statement- 'Need not waste all the time and effort on all the rigmarole from time immemorial'. Your reasoning as bad as your grammar. I am commenting on Stiglitz's article which makes a historical argument. You are just writing nonsense.
What is this supposed to mean?- 'To appreciate that you will need to get yourself planted into an environment where companies prepare investment evaluation sheets - your economic profit and NPV to arrive at EV. IN that schema the last item in the line is the implication of taxes.' You are describing low level grunt work of a sort which leads to systematic errors- e.g. thinking companies with underfunded pensions are a good buy. This has nothing to do with what determines the level of Investment in Macroeconomics. The interest rate matters- which is why Stiglitz should have referred to the monetary policy context of the tax cuts he mentions. Marginal tax rates and entitlement traps do affect Aggregate Supply. No doubt, some exaggerate their short run importance but if the marginal product of Government expenditure is low or negative- as is likely if the State is in the hands of fools and knaves as Stiglitz suggests- there is still a good case for cutting taxes.
You think that Sunrise industries don't require high initial capital outlay and quote Google and Facebook as examples. You don't seem to understand that those two companies could only succeed because of massive investment over many decades. One reason the private sector was able to take over much of the R&D investment in new technologies was because of the Reagan and (both) Bush tax cuts and their continuation in defiance of the spirit of the Byrd Act by Democratic administrations. Trump, at one time, talked of a taxing Corporate overseas cash piles and imposing an A.J Auerbach type 'border adjustment tax'. Stiglitz refers to these in his essay without mentioning their left of centre intellectual antecedents. In view of Trump's shambolic performance in office, it appears unlikely that any such 'progressive' measures will be implemented. Instead we will have tax cuts for the rich and then a fiscal cliff which will entail cutting entitlements. However, Stiglitz is wrong in saying that cuts in corporation tax are always a bad thing. On the contrary, multi-lateral agreements to curb avoidance and reduce the salience of tax shields should go hand in hand with reduced marginal rates so as to improve allocative and dynamic efficiency. Distributional efficiency should be treated separately. The EU may well be on the point of going down this road. Stiglitz's pessimism re 'beggar my neighbour' policies is unwarranted. Read more
Comment Commented Rajendran Vasudevan
Comment Commented Lee Tabin
Mr. S,
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Very sad how little substance there is in the article and how poor the author's understanding of the modern day tax systems is, especially how the US compares to the rest of the developed world. Also how do you define rich? In the NorCal BayArea, a family of a police officer and RNP easily makes more than 200K, maybe 250K. Are they rich and should they pay more? Are you suggesting that a software engineer who has been in the top 10 percentile in academics for 18-25 years (school and college, potentially PhD) should pay more tax to equalize their income with those who were less able? Calling names is the easy part, understanding the changing world at an old age is the hard part, even before you get to symptoms and cures. Read more
Comment Commented David Garland
Ha Ha, no. I live in Norcal. Show me a police officer (or police officer and spouse), making 200-250k. I know a fire chief who retired making that much, but that's because California has this weird law allowing him to collect two separate pensions for two jobs.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Comment Commented Jose araujo
We all know that, but somehow many think that just all the ignorant think the same, it must make it the truth...
Comment Commented Martin Screeton
Comment Commented Dik Hed
Comment Commented Michael Public
Income tax is a bad social system. It taxes the salary man and the corporations use accountants and lawyers to easily dodge it. A rethink of how wealth is balanced needs to occur. Even a 70% income tax on corporations would achieve nothing because 70% of nothing is still nothing. To beat this switch to taxing assets. Land. Enduring brands (e.g. like Nike). Equities. Cash. Read more
Comment Commented Data DrivenFP
Indeed, WEALTH inequality is even greater than income inequality, and taxing income misses the very wealthy who cover their living expenses through 'Wealth 101'-borrowing on assets, then passing on those assets at a stepped up value, tax free at death.
Comment Commented Michael Public
@Alex - your comments assume bad implemtation which is not exactly fair criticism. Heart surgery done badly is a terrible idea.
1. I don't see why Trump's failings should mean humanity cannot tax land - especially on death of owner.
2. You would set the tax rate at a rate that prevents them (say) falling below 20% of the market and climbing about 50% - the point is not to drive them out of business.
3. Just like all large businesses the DCF of Google remains identical regardless of who owns it.
Comment Commented Alex Leo
1. Taxing land. Before you know, Trump and the like will be building on federal and state land and there will be a very complicated system of differentiated land rates by location, usage and other factors where the main result will be corruption.
It is really impractical to rely on taxing something that is illiquid. If you tax the Nike brand, its value will plummet as it is in really life driven by a DCF analysis. Any residual profitability will be attributed to other intangibles without a physical or legal embodiment.
3. You will tax Google stock by taking away a portion each year - very soon you will be in Putin's Russia where the state can lay their hands on anything the want. And the road to success will not be creating a Google but being empowered to take it away.
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Comment Commented Kapil Narula
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
I am shocked this person is an economist. What a joke.
1) Corporations pass through taxes, they do not pay taxes. Corporate taxes should be zero. Their employees pay taxes on their earning, investors pay taxes on dividends or capital gains. Taxing companies is simply a pass through cost that raises the prices of goods/services or lowers wages.
2) This "expert" starts his diatribe with an insult. Automatically discredit his overall message.
3) Taxes on companies and individuals are two different things. Conflating these two is on purpose.
Cutting income taxes on the richest people do not create jobs simply because very rich people save > spend. Therefore giving them more money doesn't increase spending which in turn would increase jobs.
Cutting taxes on companies will 1) reduce the prices of goods/services, 2) increase profits -> higher dividends/share price -> higher personal income taxes, 3) increase investment in positive IRR investments, 4) increase wages/increase hiring.
This author is why people generally mock economists. If Stiggy was so wise he wouldn't be in academics, but in the market, making money and putting skin in the game. instead he writes for this site, flailing with his hatred for Trump or anyone who disagrees with him and basically venting his hatred.
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Dik Hed
Comment Commented David Lloyd-Jones
"I am shocked this person is an economist. What a joke.
...
"2) This "expert" starts his diatribe with an insult. Automatically discredit his overall message. "
Anthony,
There's a word for that. It's called "projection" when you accuse other people of exactly what you are doing yourself.
-dlj.
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Is unconvincing supposed to be a counter argument? Taxing assets has some merit as automation becomes more advanced and wages decrease. But the reality is taxing a company simply increases the cost of goods or decreases wages / employment. Corporate taxes are taxed as the flow to the owners or the workers.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Russell Brown
Comment Commented Russell Brown
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
We will see. Silicon valley led by Bezos has really angered Trump, and whatever his weaknesses, Trump has access to the best tax lawyers in the country.
The Stiglitz of the past thought the international globalization did not always benefit the average American. He did not seem indistinguishable from Summers. Now that Schumer has wisely decided that the abandonment of pure negativism is needed to prevent the Republicans from getting close to 60 Senators in 2018, it would be good to read what we should do.
In fact, the supply side taxation of the last 35 years has not just benefitted the super-rich. The market is up 27 times since 1982, and that has enormously benefitted the broad rich--the top 25% with family income over $110,000 who own most of the stocks.
Maybe we should cut corporate taxes by taking Cruz's idea of abolishing the extraordinarily regressive Social Security taxes and replacing with a VAT to tax the consumption of the top 25%, raise capital gains back to the 28% of Reagan and apply it to inherited capital gains like is true of those of us with our money in 401 ks. How about cutting corporate "taxes" by relieving them of the cost of health care and putting it on the budget?
Why must all the new ideas come from the far right?
And Stiglitz used to be against the Iraq War. Obama was worst, and we have had 16 years of war that have not served American interests and have left the Mideast worst off while destabilizing EU with refugees.
Now the callow, craven plutocrat has made great strikes towards the greatest transformation of American foreign policy in 55 years--and while standing up to a McCarthyism worst than Joe's from those who have benefitted from the wars of the 16 years.
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
Considering Tax without looking at Endogenous money creation by the financial sector is always going to end in a process of Circular reasoning with the circles becoming ever larger and more convoluted a sort of reversion to the mean of Ptolemaic epicycles of Debt.
Professor Richard Werner in this excellent exposition on the purpose of spending debt based money into the productive economy is an excellent starting point. https://vid.me/fEw7t . The Usury mistake remains but at least the taboo of what Prof Stiglitz calls "avaricious moguls, the greediest of whom include those who owe their fortunes to scummy activities, like gambling" will at least see some flesh placed on the bones.
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
Jose araujo JUL 27, 2017
Roger, what would be the difference between spending Debt base money and equity base money?
Still can't figure the difference... and I still have not found any theory that factors debt on economic development.
Hi Jose,
The main point of Werners is that In Germany lots of small banks evenly distributed across Germany mean that locally Small and Medium Enterprises have access to the Capital they need in a symmetric system which is very Robus. Highly centralised Banking models lead to asymmetric risk profiles and lack of skin in the game leads eventually to moral hazard becoming a trivial consideration ( To Big to fail , To big to Jail.``
Werner does not go into the differences between Debt based and credit based money but it does make a difference. The point which Werner does raise and that is relevant here iuis that Banking is extractive of value and not additive, this presents the Statistatic ians caluclating GDP a value added measure witrh a problem because the FInancial Services Sector as a profit centre does nothing to add to real wealth.
On the question of Usury, or the usury Mistake, my views on this are aligned with Bernard Leitaer and his parable of the 11th round, creating money through making loans without creating the interest element to pay for the loans adds competition for money into the System which serves only to commodity money when its real benefit to a market system is to function as an accounting device.
I think Carol Quigley statement Money and Goods are different from Tragedy and Hope makes this point pretty well.
Money and Goods Are Different
”Thus, clearly, money and goods are not the same thing but are, on the contrary,
exactly opposite things. Most confusion in economic thinking arises from a failure to
recognise this fact. Goods are wealth which you have, while money is a claim on wealth which you do not have. Thus goods are an asset; money is a debt. If goods are wealth; money is not wealth, or negative wealth, or even anti-wealth. They always behave in opposite ways, just as they usually move in opposite directions. If the value of one goes up, the value of the other goes down, and in the same proportion.”
The Relationship Between Goods and Money Is Clear to Bankers
In the course of time the central fact of the developing economic system, the
relationship between goods and money, became clear, at least to bankers. Thisrelationship, the price system, depended upon five things: the supply and the demand for goods, the supply and the demand for money, and the speed of exchange between money and goods. An increase in three of these (demand for goods, supply of money, speed of circulation) would move the prices of goods up and the value of
money down. This inflation was objectionable to bankers, although desirable to producers and merchants.On the other hand, a decrease in the same three items would be deflationary and would please bankers, worry producers and merchants, and delight consumers (who obtained more goods for less money). The other factors worked in the opposite direction, so that an increase in them (supply of goods, demand for money, and slowness of circulation or exchange) would be deflationary.”
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2016/02/usury-hells-fuel-and-mans-oppressor.html
With respect to the difference when money supply continues to expand because Banks continue to make sufficient loans to maintain velocity of money sufficient in the system to allow sufficient time for all debtors to meet their interest payments there is not a problem, When the level of loans reduces to the Point where velocity of money slows as hoarding of money becomes "Prudent" the problems of the difference between Debt based money at interest and Credit based money shows up radically, these events are Known as Recessions, but are baked into the debt based money cake.
Here is a link to Lietaers Parable of the 11th round.
http://www.lietaer.com/2010/09/the-story-of-the-11th-round/
http://www.lietaer.com/2010/09/effects-of-interest-based-currencies/
Three Main Effects.
Encouragement of Competition
Need for endless growth
The concentration of Wealth.
For a most detailed empirical view of the problems of Usury based monetary creation systems Helmuth Kreutz is I believe the Leading researcher in the field,
Kreutz money syndrome and other important monetary texts are included and embedded at this link.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Roger, what would be the difference between spending Debt base money and equity base money?
Still can't figure the difference... and I still have not found any theory that factors debt on economic development...
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I thought Trump was trying to give the USA a grate time
Comment Commented M M
