Perché tagliare le tasse ai ricchi non risolve nulla

NEW YORK – Sebbene possa esservi disaccordo tra i plutocrati americani di destra su come classificare i principali problemi del paese – disuguaglianza, crescita lenta, bassa produttività, dipendenza da oppiacei, scuole inadeguate e infrastrutture fatiscenti, per citarne alcuni – la soluzione è sempre la stessa: tasse più basse e deregolamentazione, in modo da “incentivare” gli investitori e “liberare” l’economia. Il presidente Donald Trump sta puntando su questo pacchetto perché l’America torni a essere un grande paese.    

Non tornerà a esserlo, perché non lo è mai stata. Quando tentò l’impresa negli anni ottanta, il presidente Ronald Reagan dichiarò che il gettito fiscale sarebbe aumentato. Invece, la crescita subì un rallentamento, le entrate fiscali crollarono e a farne le spese furono i lavoratori. I grandi vincitori, in termini relativi, furono le aziende più importanti e i ricchi, che trassero beneficio da una forte riduzione delle aliquote fiscali.   

Trump non ha ancora avanzato una proposta fiscale vera e propria. Tuttavia, a differenza dell’approccio della sua amministrazione verso la legislazione in materia di salute, la mancanza di trasparenza stavolta non lo aiuterà. Mentre molti dei 32 milioni di cittadini destinati a perdere la copertura sanitaria in base all’attuale proposta di legge non sanno ancora cosa li aspetta, non si può dire altrettanto delle aziende che, a causa della riforma fiscale di Trump, ci rimetteranno.    

Trump è di fronte a un dilemma. La sua riforma fiscale dovrà garantire la neutralità delle entrate. Si tratta di un imperativo politico: con le grandi aziende che controllano una liquidità per migliaia di milioni di dollari mentre i cittadini americani soffrono, abbassare l’onere fiscale medio delle imprese sarebbe immorale – e lo sarebbe ancor di più se la riduzione riguardasse le imposte del settore finanziario, che ha causato la crisi del 2008 e non ha mai pagato per il danno economico arrecato. Inoltre, le procedure del Senato prevedono che per varare una riforma fiscale con una maggioranza semplice, anziché con la super maggioranza di tre quinti necessaria per sconfiggere un ostruzionismo quasi certo da parte dell’opposizione democratica, la riforma non dovrà avere effetti sul bilancio per dieci anni.

Questo requisito significa che le entrate fiscali derivanti dalla tassazione delle imprese dovranno restare invariate, il che a sua volta implica che ci saranno dei vincitori e dei vinti: qualcuno pagherà meno di quanto paga adesso, mentre qualcun altro pagherà di più. Trump potrebbe cavarsela nel caso dell’imposta sul reddito delle persone fisiche, perché anche se i vinti si accorgono di quanto sta accadendo, non sono sufficientemente organizzati per reagire. Invece, per quanto riguarda le imprese, negli Stati Uniti anche quelle di piccole dimensioni possono fare pressione sul Congresso.       

La maggior parte degli economisti concorderebbe con me sul fatto che l’attuale sistema fiscale americano è inefficiente e ingiusto. Alcune aziende pagano aliquote molto più elevate rispetto ad altre. Forse le imprese innovative che creano posti di lavoro dovrebbero essere ricompensate, in parte, da un beneficio fiscale. Ma l’unica spiegazione per chi usufruisce di agevolazioni fiscali sembra essere la bravura dei lobbisti che perorano la causa dei supplicanti.  

Uno dei problemi più significativi riguarda la tassazione dei redditi prodotti all’estero dalle imprese statunitensi. I democratici ritengono che, poiché a prescindere da dove operino sono tutelate dallo stato di diritto americano (spesso con la garanzia di un trattato), queste aziende dovrebbero pagare il prezzo di questo e altri vantaggi. Ma un senso di giustizia e reciprocità, per non dire di lealtà nazionale, non è esattamente il punto forte di molte aziende americane che, in risposta, minacciano di spostare le proprie sedi all’estero.    

I repubblicani, in parte per una certa sensibilità verso questo tema, sono a favore di un sistema fiscale territoriale, come quello adottato nella maggior parte dei paesi, in base al quale le tasse vengono imposte sull’attività economica soltanto nel paese in cui essa avviene. Il timore è che, dopo l’imposizione di un prelievo unico sui profitti non tassati che le imprese americane maturano all’estero, introdurre un sistema territoriale darebbe luogo a una perdita fiscale. 

Per contrastare tale rischio, Paul Ryan, presidente della Camera dei Rappresentanti americana, ha proposto di introdurre un’imposta sulle importazioni nette (la differenza tra importazioni ed esportazioni). Ma poiché le importazioni nette portano alla perdita di posti di lavoro, andrebbero scoraggiate. Allo stesso tempo, però, qualora le importazioni nette statunitensi restassero elevate come lo sono adesso, tale imposta genererebbe introiti colossali. 

Ma qui c’è il tranello: i soldi devono uscire dalle tasche di qualcuno. I prezzi delle importazioni saliranno, e saranno gli acquirenti di capi d’abbigliamento economici provenienti dalla Cina a farne le spese. Per il team di Trump, questi sono danni collaterali e l’inevitabile prezzo da pagare per arricchire ulteriormente i plutocrati americani. Ma anche rivenditori come Walmart, non solo i suoi clienti, rientrano tra i danni collaterali. Walmart questo lo sa bene e non permetterà che accada. 

Altre riforme delle imposte societarie potrebbero avere un senso, ma anch’esse implicano vincitori e vinti. E finché i vinti saranno sufficientemente numerosi e organizzati, riusciranno con ogni probabilità a fermarle. 

Un presidente politicamente scaltro, in grado di comprendere profondamente gli aspetti economici e politici di una riforma della tassazione societaria, potrebbe forse forzare il Congresso verso un pacchetto di riforme sensato. Trump non è quel tipo di leader. Se una riforma su questo tema ci sarà, si tratterà di un’accozzaglia di punti negoziata a porte chiuse. Più probabilmente, verrà introdotto un taglio delle tasse simbolico e indiscriminato, e a rimetterci saranno le generazioni future, sconfitte dagli avidi magnati di oggi, i più rapaci dei quali includono quelli che devono la propria fortuna ad attività spregevoli, come il gioco d’azzardo.     

Tutto questo squallore sarà edulcorato dalla trita affermazione che tasse più basse stimolano la crescita, un’affermazione semplicemente priva di qualunque fondamento teorico o empirico, soprattutto in paesi come gli Usa, dove gran parte degli investimenti (marginali) viene finanziata dal debito, e gli interessi sono fiscalmente deducibili. Il ritorno marginale e i costi marginali si riducono in proporzione, lasciando gli investimenti perlopiù inalterati. In realtà, a uno sguardo più attento, e tenuto conto degli ammortamenti anticipati e degli effetti sulla ripartizione dei rischi, appare evidente che un abbassamento dell’aliquota fiscale probabilmente ridurrebbe gli investimenti, anziché aumentarli. 

L’unica eccezione è costituita dai paesi di piccole dimensioni, perché possono perseguire politiche egoistiche volte a portare via le aziende ai loro vicini. Ma la crescita globale resta sostanzialmente immutata – anzi, forse lievemente ostacolata dagli effetti distributivi – poiché uno guadagna a scapito dell’altro (e questo ipotizzando che l’altro non reagisca e alimenti una corsa al ribasso). 

In un paese con così tanti problemi, soprattutto legati alla disuguaglianza, gli sgravi fiscali per le aziende ricche non ne risolveranno neanche uno. Questa è una lezione per tutti i paesi che contemplano l’ipotesi di agevolazioni fiscali per le imprese, compresi quelli che non hanno la sfortuna di essere governati da un plutocrate immaturo e codardo.

Traduzione di Federica Frasca