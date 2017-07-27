32

Почему снижение налогов для богатых ничего не решит

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Хотя правые плутократы Америки могут не согласиться с тем, как классифицировать основные проблемы страны – например, неравенство, медленный рост, низкую производительность, опиоидную зависимость, плохие школы и ухудшающуюся инфраструктуру – решение всегда одно и то же: снижение налогов и дерегулирование, чтобы “стимулировать” инвесторов и “освободить” экономику. Президент Дональд Трамп рассчитывает на этот пакет, чтобы сделать Америку снова великой.

Этого не будет, потому что этого никогда не было. Когда Президент Рональд Рейган попытался это сделать в 1980-е годы, он утверждал, что это позволит увеличить налоговые поступления. Вместо этого рост замедлился, доходы от налогов снизились, а работники пострадали. Крупными победителями в относительном выражении стали корпорации и богатые, которые только выиграли от существенно сократившихся налоговых ставок.

Трампу еще предстоит выдвинуть специфическое налоговое предложение. Но, в отличие от подхода его администрации к законодательству в области здравоохранения, отсутствие прозрачности ему не поможет. Хотя многие из 32 миллионов человек, которые, согласно прогнозам, потеряют медицинское страхование в рамках нынешнего предложения, пока еще не знают, что произойдет, это не относится к компаниям, которые окажутся в невыгодном положении от налоговой реформы Трампа.

Вот дилемма Трампа. Его налоговая реформа должна быть нейтральной в отношении доходов. Это политический императив: с корпорациями, сидящими на триллионах долларов наличными, в то время как обычные американцы страдают, снижение в среднем корпо��ативного налогообложения было бы вопиющим – а уж тем более, если будут снижены налоги для финансового сектора, который привел к кризису 2008 года и никогда не платил за экономический ущерб. Более того, процедуры Сената диктуют, что для принятия налоговой реформы с простым большинством голосов, а не трех пятых супербольшинства, необходимых для победы над практически уверенным флибустером оппозиционных демократов, реформа должна быть бюджетно нейтральной в течение десяти лет.

Это требование означает, что средний доход от корпоративного налога должен оставаться неизменным, а это означает, что будут победители и проигравшие: некоторые будут платить меньше, чем сейчас, а другие будут платить больше. Некоторым это может сойти с рук, в случае личного подоходного налога, потому что даже если проигравшие заметят, они недостаточно организованы. С другой стороны, даже малый бизнес в США лоббирует Конгресс.

Большинство экономистов согласились бы с тем, что нынешняя налоговая структура Америки неэффективна и несправедлива. Некоторые фирмы платят гораздо более высокие ставки, чем другие. Возможно, инновационные фирмы, которые создают рабочие места, должны быть вознаграждены, в частности, налоговыми льготами. Но единственной причиной или объяснением для тех, кто получает налоговые льготы, по-видимому, является эффективность лоббистов просителей.

Одной из наиболее значительных проблем является налогообложение полученных из-за рубежа доходов, корпораций США. Демократы считают, что, поскольку американские корпорации, независимо от места их деятельности, пользовались верховенством закона и властью Америки, чтобы гарантировать (часто гарантировано договором), что они не подвергаются неправомерному отношению, они должны платить за эти и другие преимущества. Но чувство справедливости и взаимопомощи, а тем более национальная лояльность, не глубоко укоренилось во многих американских компаниях, которые отвечают угрозами переместить свои штаб-квартиры за границу.

Республиканцы, отчасти в силу чувствительности к этой угрозе, выступают за территориальную налоговую систему, как это используется в большинстве стран: налоги должны налагаться на экономическую деятельность только в той стране, где она происходит. Вызывает беспокойство тот факт, что после введения единовременного сбора необложенных налогом доходов, которые американские фирмы держат за рубежом, введение территориальной системы приведет к налоговым потерям.

Чтобы это компенсировать, спикер Палаты представителей США, Пол Райан, предложил добавить налог на чистый импорт (импорт за вычетом экспорта). Поскольку чистый импорт ведет к сокращению рабочих мест, его следует дестимулировать. В то же время, до тех пор, пока объем чистого импорта в США будет столь же высоким, как сейчас, налог принесет огромные доходы.

Но есть загвоздка: деньги должны приходить из чьего-то кармана. Цены на импорт пойдут вверх. Потребители дешевой одежды из Китая окажутся в худшем положении. Для команды Трампа это сопутствующие потери, неизбежная цена, которую нужно заплатить, чтобы дать плутократам Америки больше денег. Но розничные торговцы, такие как Walmart, а не только его клиенты, также являются частью сопутствующих потерь. Walmart это знает – и не допустит этого.

Другие реформы корпоративного налогообложения могли бы иметь смысл; но они, также предполагают победителей и проигравших. И пока проигравших большинство, и они достаточно организованы, скорее всего, им удастся остановить реформу.

Политически проницательный президент, который глубоко понимает экономику и политику корпоративной налоговой реформы, вполне мог бы развернуть Конгресс к пакету реформ, которые имеют смысл. Трамп не тот лидер. Если корпоративная налоговая реформа вообще случится, это будет мешанина, оговоренная за закрытыми дверьми. Вероятнее всего повсеместное снижение налогов: проигравшими будут будущие поколения, не пролоббированные сегодняшними алчными магнатами, самыми жадными из которых являются те, кто обязан своим состоянием грязной деятельности, такой как азартные игры.

Убогость всего этого будет подслащена застарелым утверждением о том, что более низкие налоговые ставки будут стимулировать рост. Для этого просто не существует теоретической или эмпирической основы, особенно в таких странах, как США, где большая часть инвестиций (в пределе) финансируется за счет долга, а проценты не облагаются налогом. Предельный доход и предельные издержки снижаются пропорционально, оставляя инвестиции в целом без изменений. На самом деле, более детальный анализ, с учетом ускоренной амортизации и воздействия на распределение рисков показывает, что снижение налоговой ставки, по всей видимости, приведет к снижению инвестиций.

Малые страны являются единственным исключением, потому что они могут проводить политику “разорения соседа”, направленную на переманивание корпораций у своих соседей. Но глобальный рост практически не изменился - дистрибутивные эффекты на самом деле несколько затрудняют его, поскольку один выигрывает за счет другого. (И это предполагает, что другой не несет ответственности и стимулирует “гонку на дно”.)

В стране с таким количеством проблем – особенно неравенством – сокращение налогов для богатых корпораций не решит ни одну из них. Это урок для всех стран, рассматривающих вопрос о корпоративных налоговых льготах – даже тех, кто избежал несчастья, чтобы ими руководил неопытный, малодушный плутократ.