Proč daňové škrty pro bohaté nic nevyřeší

NEW YORK – Američtí pravicoví plutokraté se sice možná neshodnou na pořadí hlavních problémů země – jako jsou třeba nerovnost, pomalý růst, nízká produktivita, závislost na opioidech, žalostné školy a chátrající infrastruktura –, ale řešení je vždy stejné: snížit daně a deregulovat s cílem „stimulovat“ investory a „uvolnit“ ekonomiku. Prezident Donald Trump sází na to, že právě takový balíček vrátí Americe velikost.

To ale nedokáže, protože to nikdy nedokázal. Když jej v 80. letech zkoušel prezident Ronald Reagan, tvrdil, že zvýší příjmy z daní. Místo toho zpomalil růst, daňové příjmy klesly a pracující utrpěli. Velkými vítězi v relativním smyslu byli bohatí a korporace, jimž dramaticky osekané sazby daní prospěly.

Konkrétní daňový návrh ještě Trump nepředložil. Na rozdíl od přístupu jeho administrativy ke zdravotnické legislativě mu ale chybějící transparentnost nepomůže. Zatímco z 32 milionů lidí, kteří při současném návrhu mají přijít o zdravotní pojištění, mnozí zatím nevědí, co se chystá, neplatí totéž pro společnosti, které na Trumpovu daňovou reformu doplatí.

V tom tkví Trumpovo dilema. Jeho daňová reforma musí být příjmově neutrální. Je to politická nezbytnost: za situace, kdy korporace sedí na bilionech dolarů v hotovosti, kdežto obyčejní Američané strádají, snižovat průměrnou výši zdanění právnických osob by bylo nehorázné – tím spíš, pokud by se jednalo o snížení daní pro finanční sektor, který v roce 2008 vyvolal krizi a za hospodářské škody nikdy nezaplatil. Senátní postupy navíc předepisují, že schválit daňovou reformu prostou většinou, oproti třípětinové většině, jíž by bylo zapotřebí k porážce téměř jistých obstrukcí demokratů, lze jedině tehdy, když je reforma na deset let rozpočtově neutrální.

Z tohoto požadavku plyne, že průměrný příjem z daně právnických osob musí zůstat stejný. To znamená, že budou vítězové a poražení: někteří budou oproti dnešku platit méně, jiní víc. To by mohlo projít u daně z příjmu fyzických osob, protože i kdyby si toho poražení všimli, nejsou dostatečně organizovaní. Naproti tomu i malé podniky ve Spojených státech lobbují v Kongresu.

Většina ekonomů by se shodla, že současné rozložení amerických daní je neefektivní a nespravedlivé. Některé firmy platí mnohem vyšší sazby než jiné. Novátorské firmy, které vytvářejí pracovní místa, by se možná měly zvýhodnit, zčásti slevou na dani. O tom, kdo slevy dostane, ale podle všeho rozhoduje jen a pouze úspěšnost lobbistů nasazených zájmovými skupinami.

Jedna z nejvýznamnějších obtíží se týká zdanění zahraničních příjmů amerických korporací. Demokraté mají za to, že jelikož americké korporace bez ohledu na místo svého působení těží z amerického právního řádu a schopnosti USA zajistit, aby s nimi nebylo zle zacházeno (což je často zaručeno smluvně), měly by za tyto a další výhody platit. V mnoha amerických společnostech však není nijak hluboce zakotvený smysl pro spravedlnost a vzájemnost, natož národní loajalita, a reagují pohrůžkami, že si přemístí sídlo do zahraničí.

Republikáni, zčásti z citlivosti na tuto hrozbu, prosazují územní daňový systém, jaký se používá ve většině zemí: hospodářské činnosti by měly být daňově zatížené pouze v zemi, kde probíhají. Panuje obava, že po uvalení jednorázového odvodu z nezdaněných zisků, jež americké firmy drží v zahraničí, by zavedení územního systému vedlo k daňové ztrátě.

Paul Ryan, předseda Sněmovny reprezentantů USA, jako kompenzaci navrhuje přidat daň z čistého dovozu (import minus export). Poněvadž čistý dovoz vede k úbytku pracovních míst, je třeba od něj odrazovat. Zároveň platí, že kdyby čistý dovoz do USA zůstal na tak vysoké úrovni jako teď, daň by vynesla obrovské příjmy.

Má to ale háček: peníze musí jít z něčí kapsy. Stoupnou dovozní ceny. Spotřebitelé levných oděvů z Číny na tom budou hůř. Pro Trumpův tým to jsou vedlejší škody, nevyhnutelná cena, již je třeba zaplatit, aby američtí plutokraté dostali víc peněz. Tyto vedlejší škody ale postihnou i maloobchodníky jako Walmart, nejen jejich zákazníky. Walmart to ví – a nepřipustí to.

Jiné reformy daní právnických osob by mohly mít smysl, ale i ty budou mít své vítěze a poražené. A pokud bude poražených mnoho a budou dostatečně organizovaní, pravděpodobně dokážou reformu zastavit.

Politicky mazaný prezident, který by do hloubky rozuměl ekonomice a politice reformy daní právnických osob, by snad dokázal Kongresem protlačit balíček reforem, který by dával smysl. Trump takový lídr není. Pokud k reformě podnikových daní vůbec dojde, bude to mišmaš dojednaný za zavřenými dveřmi. Pravděpodobnější je symbolické plošné snížení daní: poraženým budou budoucí generace, lobbisticky přemožené dnešními nenasytnými magnáty, mezi nimiž k nejhamižnějším patří ti, kdo za své bohatství vděčí špinavým aktivitám, jako je hazard.

Podlost takového ujednání se zaobalí do otřepaného tvrzení, že nižší daňové sazby pohánějí růst. To přitom nemá vůbec žádný teoretický ani empirický základ, zejména v zemích jako USA, kde se většina investic (na mezní úrovni) financuje dluhově a úroky lze daňově odečíst. Mezní návratnost a mezní náklady klesají poměrně, takže investice jsou do velké míry beze změn. Bližší pohled, který zohlední zrychlené odpisy a dopady na sdílení rizika, dokonce ukazuje, že snížení daňové sazby spíš investice snižuje.

Jedinou výjimkou jsou malé země, neboť ty mohou ožebračovat sousedy politikami zaměřenými na přetahování korporací ze sousedních zemí. Globální růst to ale téměř nezmění – distribuční účinky jej ve skutečnosti mírně tlumí –, neboť jeden získává na úkor druhého. (A to za předpokladu, že druhý nereaguje a nevyvolá dostihy z kopce.)

V zemi s tolika problémy – zejména nerovností – daňové škrty pro bohaté korporace nevyřeší žádný z nich. To je poučení pro všechny země, které uvažují o daňových úlevách pro firmy – včetně těch, které nemají tu smůlu, že je vede nezralý, zbabělý plutokrat.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč