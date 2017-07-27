Proč daňové škrty pro bohaté nic nevyřeší

NEW YORK – Američtí pravicoví plutokraté se sice možná neshodnou na pořadí hlavních problémů země – jako jsou třeba nerovnost, pomalý růst, nízká produktivita, závislost na opioidech, žalostné školy a chátrající infrastruktura –, ale řešení je vždy stejné: snížit daně a deregulovat s cílem „stimulovat“ investory a „uvolnit“ ekonomiku. Prezident Donald Trump sází na to, že právě takový balíček vrátí Americe velikost.
To ale nedokáže, protože to nikdy nedokázal. Když jej v 80. letech zkoušel prezident Ronald Reagan, tvrdil, že zvýší příjmy z daní. Místo toho zpomalil růst, daňové příjmy klesly a pracující utrpěli. Velkými vítězi v relativním smyslu byli bohatí a korporace, jimž dramaticky osekané sazby daní prospěly.
Konkrétní daňový návrh ještě Trump nepředložil. Na rozdíl od přístupu jeho administrativy ke zdravotnické legislativě mu ale chybějící transparentnost nepomůže. Zatímco z 32 milionů lidí, kteří při současném návrhu mají přijít o zdravotní pojištění, mnozí zatím nevědí, co se chystá, neplatí totéž pro společnosti, které na Trumpovu daňovou reformu doplatí.
V tom tkví Trumpovo dilema. Jeho daňová reforma musí být příjmově neutrální. Je to politická nezbytnost: za situace, kdy korporace sedí na bilionech dolarů v hotovosti, kdežto obyčejní Američané strádají, snižovat průměrnou výši zdanění právnických osob by bylo nehorázné – tím spíš, pokud by se jednalo o snížení daní pro finanční sektor, který v roce 2008 vyvolal krizi a za hospodářské škody nikdy nezaplatil. Senátní postupy navíc předepisují, že schválit daňovou reformu prostou většinou, oproti třípětinové většině, jíž by bylo zapotřebí k porážce téměř jistých obstrukcí demokratů, lze jedině tehdy, když je reforma na deset let rozpočtově neutrální.
Z tohoto požadavku plyne, že průměrný příjem z daně právnických osob musí zůstat stejný. To znamená, že budou vítězové a poražení: někteří budou oproti dnešku platit méně, jiní víc. To by mohlo projít u daně z příjmu fyzických osob, protože i kdyby si toho poražení všimli, nejsou dostatečně organizovaní. Naproti tomu i malé podniky ve Spojených státech lobbují v Kongresu.
Většina ekonomů by se shodla, že současné rozložení amerických daní je neefektivní a nespravedlivé. Některé firmy platí mnohem vyšší sazby než jiné. Novátorské firmy, které vytvářejí pracovní místa, by se možná měly zvýhodnit, zčásti slevou na dani. O tom, kdo slevy dostane, ale podle všeho rozhoduje jen a pouze úspěšnost lobbistů nasazených zájmovými skupinami.
Jedna z nejvýznamnějších obtíží se týká zdanění zahraničních příjmů amerických korporací. Demokraté mají za to, že jelikož americké korporace bez ohledu na místo svého působení těží z amerického právního řádu a schopnosti USA zajistit, aby s nimi nebylo zle zacházeno (což je často zaručeno smluvně), měly by za tyto a další výhody platit. V mnoha amerických společnostech však není nijak hluboce zakotvený smysl pro spravedlnost a vzájemnost, natož národní loajalita, a reagují pohrůžkami, že si přemístí sídlo do zahraničí.
Republikáni, zčásti z citlivosti na tuto hrozbu, prosazují územní daňový systém, jaký se používá ve většině zemí: hospodářské činnosti by měly být daňově zatížené pouze v zemi, kde probíhají. Panuje obava, že po uvalení jednorázového odvodu z nezdaněných zisků, jež americké firmy drží v zahraničí, by zavedení územního systému vedlo k daňové ztrátě.
Paul Ryan, předseda Sněmovny reprezentantů USA, jako kompenzaci navrhuje přidat daň z čistého dovozu (import minus export). Poněvadž čistý dovoz vede k úbytku pracovních míst, je třeba od něj odrazovat. Zároveň platí, že kdyby čistý dovoz do USA zůstal na tak vysoké úrovni jako teď, daň by vynesla obrovské příjmy.
Má to ale háček: peníze musí jít z něčí kapsy. Stoupnou dovozní ceny. Spotřebitelé levných oděvů z Číny na tom budou hůř. Pro Trumpův tým to jsou vedlejší škody, nevyhnutelná cena, již je třeba zaplatit, aby američtí plutokraté dostali víc peněz. Tyto vedlejší škody ale postihnou i maloobchodníky jako Walmart, nejen jejich zákazníky. Walmart to ví – a nepřipustí to.
Jiné reformy daní právnických osob by mohly mít smysl, ale i ty budou mít své vítěze a poražené. A pokud bude poražených mnoho a budou dostatečně organizovaní, pravděpodobně dokážou reformu zastavit.
Politicky mazaný prezident, který by do hloubky rozuměl ekonomice a politice reformy daní právnických osob, by snad dokázal Kongresem protlačit balíček reforem, který by dával smysl. Trump takový lídr není. Pokud k reformě podnikových daní vůbec dojde, bude to mišmaš dojednaný za zavřenými dveřmi. Pravděpodobnější je symbolické plošné snížení daní: poraženým budou budoucí generace, lobbisticky přemožené dnešními nenasytnými magnáty, mezi nimiž k nejhamižnějším patří ti, kdo za své bohatství vděčí špinavým aktivitám, jako je hazard.
Podlost takového ujednání se zaobalí do otřepaného tvrzení, že nižší daňové sazby pohánějí růst. To přitom nemá vůbec žádný teoretický ani empirický základ, zejména v zemích jako USA, kde se většina investic (na mezní úrovni) financuje dluhově a úroky lze daňově odečíst. Mezní návratnost a mezní náklady klesají poměrně, takže investice jsou do velké míry beze změn. Bližší pohled, který zohlední zrychlené odpisy a dopady na sdílení rizika, dokonce ukazuje, že snížení daňové sazby spíš investice snižuje.
Jedinou výjimkou jsou malé země, neboť ty mohou ožebračovat sousedy politikami zaměřenými na přetahování korporací ze sousedních zemí. Globální růst to ale téměř nezmění – distribuční účinky jej ve skutečnosti mírně tlumí –, neboť jeden získává na úkor druhého. (A to za předpokladu, že druhý nereaguje a nevyvolá dostihy z kopce.)
V zemi s tolika problémy – zejména nerovností – daňové škrty pro bohaté korporace nevyřeší žádný z nich. To je poučení pro všechny země, které uvažují o daňových úlevách pro firmy – včetně těch, které nemají tu smůlu, že je vede nezralý, zbabělý plutokrat.
Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (32)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Taxation and its inequities are insignificant compared to whats been done in the name of represetative democracy.
The hierarchical system that underpins this plutocracy has no political or social affinity to the people it represents and the totality of this unmitigated affiliation makes a mockery of democracy. Read more
Comment Commented Dik Hed
Finally, Stiglitz is talking sense. I was losing hope for him as one of the puppets for the puppet masters. good for you, Stig Read more
Comment Commented Enrique Woll Battistini
It would be evident to any kindergartener that if you want your neighbor to stop breaking into your henhouse, you have to help him get his own: It would be evident to any child that building a USD 25,000,000,000 wall to keep your neighbor from trespassing would be a very stupid and the most expensive solution! So, in The Americas, "A Partnership for Development with the United States of America" is what the doctor ordered. It should soon keep unwanted northern and southern neighbors home, prospering symmetrically:
https://www.academia.edu/23094646/OFA_At_the_Brink_of_Recovery_or_Conflagration_The_World_at_a_Tipping_Point_2011111506
https://www.academia.edu/26966465/An_idea_set_forth_in_1992_written_up_in_1993_and_upgraded_in_1997_A_Partnership_for_Development_with_the_United_States_of_America_-_1997030103
https://www.academia.edu/13062837/La_Reforma_Tributaria_del_Siglo_XXI_The_XXI_Century_Tax_Reform_-_2011100411
https://www.academia.edu/13062623/Informal_Proof_of_Thomas_Pikettys_Thesis-2014060802
https://www.academia.edu/12823841/Mathematical_Model_and_Simulation_for_A_Partnership_for_Development_with_the_United_States_of_America_-_December_1999 Read more
Comment Commented Enrique Woll Battistini
It would be evident to any kindergartener that if you want your neighbor to stop breaking into your henhouse, you have to help him get his own: Building a USD 25,000,000,000 wall to keep him from trespassing! So, in The Americas, "A Partnership for Development with the United States of America" is what the doctor ordered. It should soon keep unwanted neighbors home symmetrically:
https://www.academia.edu/23094646/OFA_At_the_Brink_of_Recovery_or_Conflagration_The_World_at_a_Tipping_Point_2011111506
https://www.academia.edu/26966465/An_idea_set_forth_in_1992_written_up_in_1993_and_upgraded_in_1997_A_Partnership_for_Development_with_the_United_States_of_America_-_1997030103
https://www.academia.edu/13062837/La_Reforma_Tributaria_del_Siglo_XXI_The_XXI_Century_Tax_Reform_-_2011100411
https://www.academia.edu/13062623/Informal_Proof_of_Thomas_Pikettys_Thesis-2014060802
https://www.academia.edu/12823841/Mathematical_Model_and_Simulation_for_A_Partnership_for_Development_with_the_United_States_of_America_-_December_1999 Read more
Comment Commented Michael Cohen
All of this is true enough. The main action of the well to do as a population seems to be to bid up the prices of stocks and other assets increasing price earnings ratios and preparing for the next crash. This would be more compelling if the government was treated as the last investor and some hypothesis was made about what education and what infrastructure is worthwhile. We invest often wisely in wartime and wise investment at this point incuding in education as we fall more and more behind China as the worlds largest economy in purchasing power. Whatever advantage we have by having the worlds reserve currency is likely to end in 10 years or less. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Reagan's early years saw a monetary contraction to squeeze out cost push inflation arising from the second oil price shock. Like Thatcher's monetary contraction it was mistimed and had a bigger negative impact than 'Rational Expectations' models predicted. Still, Reagan's tax cuts did impact expectations and permitted some deleveraging. On balance, growth went up.
Stiglitz pretends that the monetary contraction was not cushioned by tax cuts. 'When President Ronald Reagan tried it in the 1980s, he claimed that tax revenues would rise. Instead, growth slowed, tax revenues fell, and workers suffered.' This is a bit misleading. Tax Revenue did rise over the period as did Growth. Workers suffered so much that they enthusiastically re-elected not just Reagan but also Bush. Why were American workers so masochistic? Perhaps they did not live in Stiglitz's universe.
On the other hand, some middle class people with an understanding of new Technology did become very very rich during the Reagan and Bush era. No doubt, lower taxes helped them. However, the Economy also benefited. True, a marked duality between 'Sunset' and 'Sunrise' industries took hold. There was also an increase in rent seeking behaviour and a further ratcheting up of a corrupt Beltway culture- the so called 'Washington Swamp' that Trump has promised to drain.
It must be said that Trump's performance in office confirms Stiglitz's gloomy view. We no longer believe he can carry out some of the sensible reforms that were touted just a few months ago. However, in a context of incompetence and corruption at the top, tax cuts are still a good thing. Why? If Trump is an idiot, he should have less, not more, money to play with. It appears Revenue Neutrality can always be achieved at the expense of the poorest or with Govt. shutdowns. Again, this is a good thing. Voters have the blinkers removed from their eyes. They have an incentive to get rid of Incompetent or corrupt leaders.
Consider what happened to Suharto when the IMF refused to cushion the blow to the poorer Indonesians. Suharto fell. Indonesians were better off. Stiglitz objected at that time to 'Neoliberal' cruelty. But that cruelty was a good thing for Indonesia. Read more
Comment Commented Lee Tabin
Mr. S,
Are you seriously suggesting Reagan didn't have a successful economy? I know you belong to ha d left and value EQUALITY over growth, but if you say Reagan wasn't successful we must have an awfully dumb country. He won 49 states his second term. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Very sad how little substance there is in the article and how poor the author's understanding of the modern day tax systems is, especially how the US compares to the rest of the developed world. Also how do you define rich? In the NorCal BayArea, a family of a police officer and RNP easily makes more than 200K, maybe 250K. Are they rich and should they pay more? Are you suggesting that a software engineer who has been in the top 10 percentile in academics for 18-25 years (school and college, potentially PhD) should pay more tax to equalize their income with those who were less able? Calling names is the easy part, understanding the changing world at an old age is the hard part, even before you get to symptoms and cures. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Even worst is when we are in the middle of a liquidity crisis and they are calling the Hawks... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
We all know that, but somehow many think that just all the ignorant think the same, it must make it the truth...
in times where there is excess capital, its most bizarre that some think corporate tax cuts would accomplish anything... Read more
Comment Commented Martin Screeton
Same old song and dance... decade after decade... while we continue to deteriorate into oblivion. Fully half of the population of the United States is now poor... while the mega rich get even more rich. This is the roman empire just before it's fall. Read more
Comment Commented Dik Hed
That's right! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Income tax is a bad social system. It taxes the salary man and the corporations use accountants and lawyers to easily dodge it. A rethink of how wealth is balanced needs to occur. Even a 70% income tax on corporations would achieve nothing because 70% of nothing is still nothing. To beat this switch to taxing assets. Land. Enduring brands (e.g. like Nike). Equities. Cash. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
1. Taxing land. Before you know, Trump and the like will be building on federal and state land and there will be a very complicated system of differentiated land rates by location, usage and other factors where the main result will be corruption.
It is really impractical to rely on taxing something that is illiquid. If you tax the Nike brand, its value will plummet as it is in really life driven by a DCF analysis. Any residual profitability will be attributed to other intangibles without a physical or legal embodiment.
3. You will tax Google stock by taking away a portion each year - very soon you will be in Putin's Russia where the state can lay their hands on anything the want. And the road to success will not be creating a Google but being empowered to take it away.
4. the current system may not be fair but easier and more practical to administer - you part with your money (figuratively speaking, I am referring to those who earn income) as you receive it. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
This is actually a very flawed observation causing a very stupid idea. Read more
Comment Commented Kapil Narula
Totally agree with Michael Public. Taxing income will not achieve anything as corporates always show close to zero profit. Taxing assets is the right way forward to address income inequality Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
I am shocked this person is an economist. What a joke.
1) Corporations pass through taxes, they do not pay taxes. Corporate taxes should be zero. Their employees pay taxes on their earning, investors pay taxes on dividends or capital gains. Taxing companies is simply a pass through cost that raises the prices of goods/services or lowers wages.
2) This "expert" starts his diatribe with an insult. Automatically discredit his overall message.
3) Taxes on companies and individuals are two different things. Conflating these two is on purpose.
Cutting income taxes on the richest people do not create jobs simply because very rich people save > spend. Therefore giving them more money doesn't increase spending which in turn would increase jobs.
Cutting taxes on companies will 1) reduce the prices of goods/services, 2) increase profits -> higher dividends/share price -> higher personal income taxes, 3) increase investment in positive IRR investments, 4) increase wages/increase hiring.
This author is why people generally mock economists. If Stiggy was so wise he wouldn't be in academics, but in the market, making money and putting skin in the game. instead he writes for this site, flailing with his hatred for Trump or anyone who disagrees with him and basically venting his hatred.
Sites a joke as is this individual. Read more
Comment Commented Dik Hed
Anthony, you need to remember to take your meds--your psychiatrist wants you to remember. And also, remember this: those of us in the late middle class have to buy food or meds but not both! Read more
Comment Commented David Lloyd-Jones
"I am shocked this person is an economist. What a joke.
...
"2) This "expert" starts his diatribe with an insult. Automatically discredit his overall message. "
Anthony,
There's a word for that. It's called "projection" when you accuse other people of exactly what you are doing yourself.
-dlj.
Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Well he is making more money peddling his stuff than he would be able to in the market with his understanding of the world. He has decent analytical abilities but a twisted perception of the world, like anyone in an ivory tower Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
There's the argument that very profitable corporations are sitting in vast wealth reserves, diverted to tax havens. Should we believe that ? Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Is unconvincing supposed to be a counter argument? Taxing assets has some merit as automation becomes more advanced and wages decrease. But the reality is taxing a company simply increases the cost of goods or decreases wages / employment. Corporate taxes are taxed as the flow to the owners or the workers.
Hence why dividends are the worst use of capital. Better to buyback shares and increase EPS than pay out (double taxation). Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Unconvincing. Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
please insert the word "to" after "comparison" in my comment. Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
Professor Stieglitz's analysis is at the least succinct and comprehensible in comparison the the critical comments. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
We will see. Silicon valley led by Bezos has really angered Trump, and whatever his weaknesses, Trump has access to the best tax lawyers in the country.
The Stiglitz of the past thought the international globalization did not always benefit the average American. He did not seem indistinguishable from Summers. Now that Schumer has wisely decided that the abandonment of pure negativism is needed to prevent the Republicans from getting close to 60 Senators in 2018, it would be good to read what we should do.
In fact, the supply side taxation of the last 35 years has not just benefitted the super-rich. The market is up 27 times since 1982, and that has enormously benefitted the broad rich--the top 25% with family income over $110,000 who own most of the stocks.
Maybe we should cut corporate taxes by taking Cruz's idea of abolishing the extraordinarily regressive Social Security taxes and replacing with a VAT to tax the consumption of the top 25%, raise capital gains back to the 28% of Reagan and apply it to inherited capital gains like is true of those of us with our money in 401 ks. How about cutting corporate "taxes" by relieving them of the cost of health care and putting it on the budget?
Why must all the new ideas come from the far right?
And Stiglitz used to be against the Iraq War. Obama was worst, and we have had 16 years of war that have not served American interests and have left the Mideast worst off while destabilizing EU with refugees.
Now the callow, craven plutocrat has made great strikes towards the greatest transformation of American foreign policy in 55 years--and while standing up to a McCarthyism worst than Joe's from those who have benefitted from the wars of the 16 years.
Stiglitz needs to step back and reflect--and help. Read more
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
Considering Tax without looking at Endogenous money creation by the financial sector is always going to end in a process of Circular reasoning with the circles becoming ever larger and more convoluted a sort of reversion to the mean of Ptolemaic epicycles of Debt.
Professor Richard Werner in this excellent exposition on the purpose of spending debt based money into the productive economy is an excellent starting point. https://vid.me/fEw7t . The Usury mistake remains but at least the taboo of what Prof Stiglitz calls "avaricious moguls, the greediest of whom include those who owe their fortunes to scummy activities, like gambling" will at least see some flesh placed on the bones.
Beardsley Rumel Read more
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
Jose araujo JUL 27, 2017
Roger, what would be the difference between spending Debt base money and equity base money?
Still can't figure the difference... and I still have not found any theory that factors debt on economic development.
Hi Jose,
The main point of Werners is that In Germany lots of small banks evenly distributed across Germany mean that locally Small and Medium Enterprises have access to the Capital they need in a symmetric system which is very Robus. Highly centralised Banking models lead to asymmetric risk profiles and lack of skin in the game leads eventually to moral hazard becoming a trivial consideration ( To Big to fail , To big to Jail.``
Werner does not go into the differences between Debt based and credit based money but it does make a difference. The point which Werner does raise and that is relevant here iuis that Banking is extractive of value and not additive, this presents the Statistatic ians caluclating GDP a value added measure witrh a problem because the FInancial Services Sector as a profit centre does nothing to add to real wealth.
On the question of Usury, or the usury Mistake, my views on this are aligned with Bernard Leitaer and his parable of the 11th round, creating money through making loans without creating the interest element to pay for the loans adds competition for money into the System which serves only to commodity money when its real benefit to a market system is to function as an accounting device.
I think Carol Quigley statement Money and Goods are different from Tragedy and Hope makes this point pretty well.
Money and Goods Are Different
”Thus, clearly, money and goods are not the same thing but are, on the contrary,
exactly opposite things. Most confusion in economic thinking arises from a failure to
recognise this fact. Goods are wealth which you have, while money is a claim on wealth which you do not have. Thus goods are an asset; money is a debt. If goods are wealth; money is not wealth, or negative wealth, or even anti-wealth. They always behave in opposite ways, just as they usually move in opposite directions. If the value of one goes up, the value of the other goes down, and in the same proportion.”
The Relationship Between Goods and Money Is Clear to Bankers
In the course of time the central fact of the developing economic system, the
relationship between goods and money, became clear, at least to bankers. Thisrelationship, the price system, depended upon five things: the supply and the demand for goods, the supply and the demand for money, and the speed of exchange between money and goods. An increase in three of these (demand for goods, supply of money, speed of circulation) would move the prices of goods up and the value of
money down. This inflation was objectionable to bankers, although desirable to producers and merchants.On the other hand, a decrease in the same three items would be deflationary and would please bankers, worry producers and merchants, and delight consumers (who obtained more goods for less money). The other factors worked in the opposite direction, so that an increase in them (supply of goods, demand for money, and slowness of circulation or exchange) would be deflationary.”
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2016/02/usury-hells-fuel-and-mans-oppressor.html
With respect to the difference when money supply continues to expand because Banks continue to make sufficient loans to maintain velocity of money sufficient in the system to allow sufficient time for all debtors to meet their interest payments there is not a problem, When the level of loans reduces to the Point where velocity of money slows as hoarding of money becomes "Prudent" the problems of the difference between Debt based money at interest and Credit based money shows up radically, these events are Known as Recessions, but are baked into the debt based money cake.
Here is a link to Lietaers Parable of the 11th round.
http://www.lietaer.com/2010/09/the-story-of-the-11th-round/
http://www.lietaer.com/2010/09/effects-of-interest-based-currencies/
Three Main Effects.
Encouragement of Competition
Need for endless growth
The concentration of Wealth.
For a most detailed empirical view of the problems of Usury based monetary creation systems Helmuth Kreutz is I believe the Leading researcher in the field,
Kreutz money syndrome and other important monetary texts are included and embedded at this link.
http://theconquestofdough.weebly.com/some-important-texts.html Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Roger, what would be the difference between spending Debt base money and equity base money?
Still can't figure the difference... and I still have not found any theory that factors debt on economic development...
Read more
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/05/taxation-for-revenue-is-obsolete.html from the early 1940´s this is not new knowledge.http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/07/ceterum-censeo-carthaginem-esse.html . If we are to return to a functioning political economy it is high time we start listening to the Professor Werner´s and Professor Leitaers of the world rather than the Sophists of the dismal science. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I thought Trump was trying to give the USA a grate time
I'm confused if it was meant to be great Read more
Comment Commented M M
One option and one option only, tax the assets and this applies to all western economies. Trade is not the main issue but rather has become the scapegoat as the writer quite rightly mentioned it, to disguise the "wheeling dealings" taking place behind the scenes. The cost of living has become exhorbitant, regulations and rules are hindering everything, individual incomes have gone down the the drain, inequality is blatant across the board, a dismal situation all round. Read more
Featured
Deciphering China’s Economic Resilience
Stephen S. Roach explains why forecasters continue to predict the worst, only to be proven wrong time and again.
Why Obamacare Survived
Jeffrey Frankel blames US Republicans' failure to reform health care on the party's refusal to accept reality.
The Coming Financial Volatility
Gene Frieda believes investors in risky asset markets should be more worried about monetary tightening.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.