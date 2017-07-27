32

Une réduction d'impôt pour les riches ne résoudra rien du tout

NEW-YORK – Bien qu'aux USA les ploutocrates de droite ne soient pas d'accord sur l'ordre de priorité des principaux problèmes du pays (les inégalités, la faiblesse de la croissance et de la productivité, l'addiction aux opioïdes, les écoles en difficulté et la détérioration des infrastructures), leurs solutions sont toujours les mêmes : baisser les impôts et déréguler, créer des "incitations" en faveur des investisseurs et "libéraliser" l'économie. Le président Trump compte là-dessus pour rendre sa grandeur à l'Amérique.

Cela n'a jamais marché et cela ne marchera pas cette fois-ci. Quand le président Reagan s'y est essayé dans les années 1980, il prétendait que les revenus fiscaux augmenteraient. Mais les recettes fiscales ont baissé, la croissance a faibli et les travailleurs ont souffert. Les grands gagnants ont été les entreprises et les riches qui ont bénéficié de baisses d'impôts spectaculaires.

Trump n'a pas encore fait connaître son projet en la matière. Mais contrairement à ce qui s'est passé avec sa tentative de réforme du systéme d'assurance-maladie, le manque de transparence va lui nuire. Alors que beaucoup parmi les 32 millions de personnes qui risquent de perdre leur assurance-maladie à cause de son projet en la matière ne savent pas encore quel va être leur sort, ce n'est pas vrai des entreprises qui seront les perdantes de la réforme fiscale de Trump.

Car Trump est confronté à un dilemme. Sa réforme fiscale doit être neutre sur le plan budgétaire. C'est un impératif politique : avec des sociétés qui disposent de milliers de milliards de dollars en liquide alors que beaucoup d'Américains souffrent, il serait aberrant de diminuer l'impôt sur les sociétés - et encore plus si la mesure s'étendait au secteur financier qui est responsable de la crise de 2008 et n'a pas mis la main à la poche pour réparer les dommages faits à l'économie. Par ailleurs il suffit d'une majorité simple au Sénat pour adopter la réforme fiscale, à condition qu'elle soit neutre pendant 10 ans sur le plan budgétaire. Si ce n'était pas le cas, 3/5 des voix des sénateurs seraient nécessaires pour faire échouer les manœuvres de procédure auxquelles se livrerait l'opposition démocrate.

Le revenu tiré de l'impôt sur les sociétés ne devant pas baisser, il y aura des gagnants et des perdants : certaines seront moins taxées, et d'autres davantage. Ce sera moins problématique pour les autorités en ce qui concerne l'impôt sur le revenu, car les contribuables ne sont pas suffisamment organisés, alors que même les petites entreprises américaines font du lobbying auprès du Congrès.

La plupart des économistes reconnaissent que la fiscalité américaine est à inefficace et inéquitable. Le taux appliqué aux sociétés est variable. Il est peut-être souhaitable de récompenser, notamment sur le plan fiscal, les entreprises innovantes qui embauchent ; mais pour l'instant c'est seulement grâce au lobbying que certaines entreprises obtiennent des baisses d'impôt.

L'un des problèmes majeurs de la fiscalité des sociétés américaines concerne leurs revenus réalisés à l'étranger. Les démocrates estiment qu'elles devraient être imposées sur ces revenus, car où qu'elles soient sur la planète, elles jouissent de la protection de la législation américaine (souvent garantie par un traité) en cas de difficulté, ainsi que d'autres avantages. Les démocrates considèrent qu'il est normal qu'elles paient pour cela. Mais beaucoup de ces sociétés n'ont guère le sens de l'équité et de la réciprocité, pour ne pas parler de loyauté nationale, et elles réagissent en menaçant de délocaliser leur siège social.

Sensibles à cette menace, les républicains souhaitent que les entreprises soient imposées sur leur activité économique seulement dans le pays où elle a lieu - ainsi que cela se passe généralement ailleurs. Mais il y a un problème : ce systéme pourrait conduire à une diminution des recettes fiscales pour les USA, car les sociétés américaines n'auront pas à s'acquitter d'un prélevement fiscal unique sur leurs revenus non imposés réalisés à l'étranger. 

En compensation, Paul Ryan, le président de la Chambre des représentants, propose de créer une taxe sur les importations nettes (les importations moins les exportations). Les importations nettes conduisant à des suppressions d'emplois, il faut les décourager. Mais aussi longtemps que le niveau des importations américaines reste élevé - comme il l'est à l'heure actuelle - cet impôt rapporterait énormément.

Or l'argent doit venir de quelque part : le coût des importations va augmenter. Les acheteurs de vêtements à bas prix provenant de Chine en pâtiraient. Pour Trump et son équipe, il ne s'agit là que d'un dommage collatéral, le prix inévitable à payer pour que les ploutocrates américains gagnent encore davantage d'argent. Mais les entreprises de vente au détail comme Walmart, et pas seulement leurs clients, feront partie elles aussi des dommages collatéraux. Walmart le sait, et fera tout pour l'empêcher.

Réformer l'impôt sur les sociétés peut avoir toute son utilité, mais cela suppose des gagnants et des perdants. Et tant que les perdants sont nombreux et suffisamment organisés, ils pourront probablement bloquer les réformes.

Un président tant soit peu astucieux, qui comprendrait en profondeur l'économie et la stratégie d'une réforme de l'impôt sur les sociétés, proposerait une réforme fiscale intelligente qui pourrait avoir l'assentiment du Congrès. Ce n'est pas le cas de Trump. La réforme de l'impôt sur les sociétés, si jamais elle a lieu, serait un mélange de mesures cafouilleuses concoctées derrière des portes fermées. Plus probablement, on peut s'attendre à une baisse d'impôt généralisée mais symbolique, sauf pour les magnats rapaces d'aujourd'hui dont les plus cupides incluent ceux qui doivent leur fortune à des activités douteuses comme le jeu - tout cela sur le dos des prochaines générations.

Le sordide de tout cela va être camouflé sous l'argument ressassé selon lequel les baisses d'impôt stimulent la croissance. Cela ne repose sur aucune base théorique ou empirique, notamment en ce qui concerne les pays comme les USA où la majorité des investissements est financée en partie par la dette et les intérêts sont déductibles de l'imposition. Le bénéfice marginal et le coût marginal seront réduits en proportion, autrement dit la situation ne changera pas beaucoup. A mieux y regarder, si l'on prend en compte la dépréciation accélérée et les effets sur le partage des risques, la baisse du taux d'imposition pourrait même réduire l'investissement.

Les petits pays constituent la seule exception, car ils peuvent mener une politique du chacun pour soi en braconnant les entreprises des pays voisins. Mais la croissance mondiale ne variera guère (les effets distributifs tendent à s'y opposer), car les uns obtiendront des avantages au détriment des autres. Mais la situation pourrait être pire si les perdants réagissent par une course vers la bas.

Dans un pays qui connaît tant de problèmes, notamment les inégalités, une baisse d'impôt en faveur des entreprises les plus riches n'en résoudra aucun. C'est une réalité que ne doivent pas oublier les pays qui envisagent de diminuer l'impôt sur les sociétés - même ceux qui n'ont pas la malchance d'être gouverné par un ploutocrate lâche et inexpérimenté.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz