35

为富人减税解决不了任何问题

纽约—尽管美国右翼财阀对于美国重大问题的严重程度排序有不同意见——比如不平等性、增长缓慢、生产率低迷、毒品成瘾、拙劣的教育、基础设施破败等——但解决方案总是相同的：降低税收、减少监管，“激励”投资者，以及“解放”经济。特朗普总统正指望这套伎俩让美国再次伟大呢。

这是不可能的，因为这套伎俩从未有过效果。里根总统在20世纪80年代试过，他说税收收入会有所增加。相反，增长变慢了，税收收入下降了，工人们蒙受了损失。相对而言，大赢家正是公司和富人，他们从大幅下降的税率中获益。

特朗普尚未拿出具体的税收方案。但是，与其政府对医疗立法的方针不同，这一回不透明对他不利。根据当前的医疗改革方案，预计将有3,200万人失去医疗保险，其中很多人并不知道自己会遇到什么情况，但特朗普税收改革的受害公司很清楚。

特朗普面临两难。他的税收改革必须是税收收入中性的。这是政治的需要：在公司坐拥数万亿美元现金而美国老百姓日子水深火热的时候，降低公司部门的平均纳税额是不合适的——而如果考虑到引发了2008年危机，而从未为因此造成的经济损失赔偿的金融业也将享受到减税，就更是如此了。此外，参议院流程规定，要想凭借简单多数通过税收改革，而不是挫败反对的民主党几乎肯定要进行的冗长演讲所需要的五分之三绝对多数，改革就必须在十年的时间里达到预算中性。

这一要求意味着，平均公司税收入需要保持不变，而这又意味着有赢家必有输家——一些公司的税收比现在更少，而其他公司的税收比现在更多。对于个人所得税，这有可能会得逞，因为即使有输家引起了注意，他们也无法有效组织起来。相反，在美国即使是小企业，也能游说国会。

大部分经济学家会说，目前美国的税收结构低效又不公平。一些企业的税率显著高于其他企业。也许创造就业岗位的创新型企业应该得到奖励（减税就是其中��部分）。但是否得到税收减免的唯一原因似乎是代表企业游说的人的效果。

税收的最重要的问题之一是美国公司的海外收益。民主党认为，美国公司不论在哪里开展经营活动，都得益于美国的法治和确保它们不受不公对待的实力（通常通过条约保证），因此它们应该为这些和其他优势买单。但公平和互惠的感觉——更不用说对国家的忠诚了——在许多美国公司并不深刻，它们对此的反应是威胁要把总部迁往国外。

部分出于对这一威胁的敏感性，民主党提出了领地纳税制度。许多国家都实行这一制度：只有在该国国内进行的经济活动，才应该课税。问题在于，在对美国企业留存于海外的为纳税利润一次性地课税之后，引入领地税收制将导致税收减少。

为了抵消这一影响，美国众议院议长保罗·瑞恩（Paul Ryan）提出在此前基础上增加净进口（进口减去出口）税。由于净进口会导致就业岗位的损失，因此应该予以阻止。与此同时，只要美国净进口保持现在的高水平，这一税收就能大幅提高税收收入。

但有一个矛盾：钱总得有人出。进口价格将上涨。中国廉价服装的消费者境况将恶化。对特朗普团队来说，这是附带伤害，是为了让美国财阀赚到更多钱所必须付出的代价。但沃尔玛等零售商（而不仅仅是其客户）也是这一附带伤害的一部分。沃尔玛知道这一点——也不会让它发生。

其他公司税改革也许有些意义；但是，它们也会造成赢家和输家。而只要输家的数量足够大、组织性足够好，就有可能具备阻止改革的力量。

可以想见，一位对公司税改革的经济学和政治学有着深刻理解的政治老手总统，会力推国会通过有意义的改革方案。特朗普不是这样的领导人。即使公司税改革成行，也将是闭门讨价还价形成的大杂烩。它更有可能是一个装模作样的全面减税计划：输家将是子孙后代，他们是今天的贪婪大佬们游说的受害者，而最贪婪的大佬，他们发的是不义之财，就像赌博一样。

所有这些下作都会披上糖衣炮弹——减税刺激增长这一老生常谈。其实这根本没有理论和实证基础，特别是对于美国这样的国家，大部分（边际）投资通过债务融资并且利息可抵扣税金。边际回报和边际成本相应的减少了，而投资基本保持不变。事实上，如果进行更仔细的审视，将加速折旧和对风险共担的影响考虑进来，那么降低税率可能会减少投资。

DONATE NOW

只有小国是例外，因为它们可以采取以邻为壑政策，以从邻国窃取公司为目标。但全球增长基本不受影响——事实上，分配效应会略微阻碍全球增长——因为我之所得即彼之所失。（并且这需要假设另一国不会进行报复，从而引起下流竞争。）

在一个问题重重的国家——特别是不平等性问题——为富裕的公司减税无法解决任何问题。对于所有正在考虑降低公司税的国家，都应该吸取这一教训，即使这个国家幸运地没有摊上一位幼稚又胆怯的财阀总统。