Waarom belastingverlagingen voor de rijken niets oplossen

NEW YORK – De rechtse plutocraten van Amerika zijn het onderling wellicht oneens over de vraag welke rangorde ze aan de belangrijkste problemen van het land moeten toekennen, zoals aan de ongelijkheid, de trage groei, de lage productiviteit, de verslaving aan opiaten, de slechte scholen en de achteruitgaande infrastructuur. Toch is hun oplossing altijd dezelfde: lagere belastingen en deregulering, om beleggers van prikkels te voorzien en de economie te “bevrijden.” President Donald Trump rekent erop dat dit pakket Amerika “weer groot kan maken.”

Dat zal alleen niet gebeuren, want het is nog nooit gelukt. Toen president Ronald Reagan het in de jaren tachtig probeerde, beweerde hij dat de belastinginkomsten zouden gaan stijgen. In plaats daarvan vertraagde de groei echter, daalden de belastinginkomsten en hadden de werknemers het moeilijk. De grote winnaars, in relatieve termen althans, waren de bedrijven en de rijken, die profiteerden van de drastisch gereduceerde belastingtarieven.

Trump moet nog steeds met een specifiek belastingvoorstel komen. Anders dan bij de aanpak van zijn regering van de gezondheidszorgwetgeving zal een gebrek aan transparantie hem echter niet baten. Hoewel veel van de 32 miljoen mensen, die op grond van het huidige plan waarschijnlijk hun gezondheidszorgverzekering zullen kwijtraken, nog niet weten wat hun te wachten staat, geldt dat niet voor de bedrijven die door Trumps belastinghervormingen aan het kortste eind zullen trekken.

Trumps dilemma ziet er als volgt uit. Zijn belastinghervormingen moeten inkomstenneutraal zijn. Dat is een politieke wetmatigheid: nu de bedrijven op biljoenen dollars in contanten zitten, terwijl gewone Amerikanen het zwaar hebben, is het verlagen van het gemiddelde bedrag van de ondernemingsbelasting gewetenloos – des te meer als de belastingen worden verlaagd voor de financiële sector, die verantwoordelijk is voor de crisis van 2008 en nooit de economische schade heeft hoeven vergoeden. Bovendien dicteren de procedures van de Senaat dat als de belastinghervormingen via een eenvoudige meerderheid tot wet worden gemaakt – en niet met een supermeerderheid van drie vijfde, die nodig is om een vrijwel zekere filibuster-operatie van de oppositionele Democraten ongedaan te maken –, de hervormingen tien jaar lang budget-neutraal moeten zijn.

Deze voorwaarde houdt in dat de gemiddelde inkomsten uit de ondernemingsbelasting gelijk moeten blijven, wat impliceert dat er winnaars en verliezers zullen zijn: sommigen zullen minder betalen dan nu, en anderen méér. In het geval van de persoonlijke inkomstenbelasting kun je daar misschien nog mee weg komen, omdat de verliezers, zelfs als ze het in de gaten hebben, niet goed genoeg georganiseerd zijn. Daarentegen lobbyen in de Verenigde Staten zelfs kleine bedrijven bij het Congres.

De meeste economen zijn het ermee eens dat Amerika's huidige belastingstructuur inefficiënt en oneerlijk is. Sommige bedrijven betalen veel hogere tarieven dan andere. Misschien moeten innovatieve bedrijven die banen scheppen deels worden beloond met belastingvoordelen. Maar de enige regel die bepaalt wie deze belastingvoordelen mag genieten lijkt de effectiviteit van de lobbyïsten van de aanvragers te zijn.

Een van de belangrijkste problemen betreft de belastingheffing op in het buitenland verdiende inkomsten van Amerikaanse bedrijven. Democraten vinden dat Amerikaanse bedrijven voor deze en andere voordelen moeten betalen, omdat ze – waar ze ook actief zijn – profiteren van Amerika's rechtsstaat en haar macht om ervoor te zorgen dat ze niet slecht behandeld worden (wat vaak door verdragen wordt gegarandeerd). Maar een gevoel van eerlijkheid en wederkerigheid, om maar te zwijgen van nationale loyaliteit, is niet diepgeworteld bij veel Amerikaanse bedrijven, die op deze ideeën reageren door te dreigen hun hoofdkantoor naar het buitenland te verhuizen.

Deels uit gevoeligheid voor deze dreigementen bepleiten de Republikeinen een territoriaal belastingstelsel, zoals dat in de meeste landen gebruikelijk is: er mag louter belasting worden geheven op economische activiteiten in de landen waar deze zich voordoen. De zorg is dat, na het opleggen van een eenmalige heffing op de onbelaste winsten die Amerikaanse bedrijven in het buitenland vergaren, het invoeren van een territoriaal systeem gepaard zal gaan met een belastingverlies.

Ter compensatie hiervan heeft Paul Ryan, de speaker van het Amerikaanse Huis van Afgevaardigden, voorgesteld een belasting op netto-importen (import minus export) in te voeren. Omdat netto-importen tot banenverlies leiden, moeten ze worden ontmoedigd. Tegelijkertijd zou zo'n belasting enorme inkomsten opleveren zolang de Amerikaanse netto-importen zo hoog blijven als ze nu zijn.

Maar dat is ook meteen het probleem: het geld moet uit iemands zak komen. De importprijzen zullen stijgen. Consumenten van goedkope kleding uit China zullen slechter af zijn. Voor het team van Trump is dit bijkomende schade, de onvermijdelijke prijs die moet worden betaald om de plutocraten van Amerika meer geld te bezorgen. Maar detailhandelaren zoals Walmart, en niet alleen de klanten van dit bedrijf, krijgen de rekening eveneens gepresenteerd. Walmart weet dat – en zal het niet laten gebeuren.

Andere hervormingen van de ondernemingsbelasting zijn misschien verstandig; maar ook die impliceren winnaars en verliezers. En zolang de verliezers talrijk en georganiseerd genoeg zijn, zullen ze waarschijnlijk in staat zijn de hervormingen een halt toe te roepen.

Een politiek gewiekste president, die de economische en politieke aspecten van de hervorming van de ondernemingsbelastingen diepgaand zou doorgronden, zou het Congres wellicht tot een hervormingspakket kunnen bewegen dat zin heeft. Maar Trump is die leider niet. Als het überhaupt tot een hervorming van de ondernemingsbelasting komt, zal het een potpourri zijn die achter gesloten deuren is bedisseld. Waarschijnlijker is een symbolische belastingverlaging over de hele linie: de verliezers zijn de toekomstige generaties, die het zullen afleggen tegen de lobbykracht van de huidige inhalige moguls. Tot de meest hebzuchtige onder hen behoren degenen die hun fortuin te danken hebben aan schurkachtige activiteiten zoals gokken.

De narigheid van dit alles zal worden verguld door de loze bewering dat lagere belastingen tot hogere groei zullen leiden. Daar zijn eenvoudigweg geen theoretische of empirische gronden voor, zeker niet in landen als de VS, waar de meeste investeringen (in de marge) door schulden worden gefinancierd en de rente aftrekbaar is voor de belastingen. De marginale rendementen en de marginale kosten worden verhoudingsgewijs teruggebracht, waardoor de investeringen grotendeels onveranderd zullen blijven. Bij nader inzien blijkt in feite, als rekening wordt gehouden met een snellere afwaardering en de gevolgen voor het delen van risico's, dat belastingverlagingen de investeringen waarschijnlijk zullen drukken.

Kleine landen zijn de enige uitzondering, omdat zij een beleid kunnen voeren dat erop gericht is bedrijven weg te lokken bij hun buurlanden. Maar de mondiale groei blijft grotendeels onveranderd – de distributieve effecten zorgen feitelijk zelfs voor een geringe daling – omdat de een iets wint ten koste van de ander. (En dit veronderstelt dat die ander niet zal reageren door een race naar de bodem te beginnen.)

In een land met heel veel problemen – met name ongelijkheid – zullen belastingverlagingen voor rijke bedrijven geen van deze problemen oplossen. Dit is een les voor alle landen die een verlaging van de ondernemingsbelasting overwegen – zelfs voor landen die niet zo ongelukkig zijn om te worden geleid door een kleingeestige, laffe plutocraat.

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld