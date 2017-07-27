32

Warum Steuersenkungen für die Reichen keine Lösung sind

NEW YORK – Auch wenn Amerikas rechte Plutokraten sich über die Rangfolge der großen Probleme des Landes uneins sein mögen – z. B. die Ungleichheit, niedriges Wachstum, geringe Produktivität, das Rauschgiftproblem, die schlechten Schulen und die zerfallende Infrastruktur – ist ihre Lösung dafür immer dieselbe: Steuersenkungen und Deregulierung, um Investoren Anreize zu bieten und die Wirtschaft zu „befreien“. Derzeit zählt Präsident Donald Trump auf dieses Paket, um „Amerika wieder groß zu machen“.

Das wird nicht klappen, denn das hat es noch nie. Als Präsident Ronald Reagan es in den 1980er Jahren probierte, behauptete er, dass dadurch die Steuereinnahmen steigern würden. Stattdessen ging das Wachstum zurück, die Steuereinnahmen fielen und die Arbeitnehmer litten. Die relativ gesehen großen Gewinner waren Kapitalgesellschaften und die Reichen, die von den drastisch verringerten Steuersätzen profitierten.

Trump hat bisher noch keinen konkreten Vorschlag zur Steuerpolitik gemacht. Doch anders als beim Ansatz seiner Regierung in Bezug auf die Gesundheitsgesetzgebung wird ihm ein Mangel an Transparenz hier nicht helfen. Während viele der 32 Millionen Menschen, die laut Prognosen infolge des aktuellen Vorschlags ihre Krankenversicherung verlieren würden, noch nicht wissen, was auf sie zukommt, gilt das für die Unternehmen, die bei Trumps Steuerreform den Kürzeren ziehen würden, nicht.

Trump steht vor einem Dilemma. Seine Steuerreform muss aufkommensneutral sein. Das ist eine politische Notwendigkeit: Angesichts der Tatsache, dass die großen Kapitalgesellschaften auf Billionen von Dollars hocken, während die normalen Amerikaner leiden, wäre eine Senkung des durchschnittlichen Körperschaftssteuerbetrages nicht zumutbar. Dies gilt insbesondere für Steuersenkungen für den Finanzsektor, der die Krise von 2008 verursacht, aber nie für den wirtschaftlichen Schaden bezahlt hat. Zudem legen die Verfahrensregeln des Senats fest, dass für eine mit einfacher Mehrheit (und nicht der qualifizierten Mehrheit von 60%, die erforderlich wäre, um einen fast sicheren Filibuster der oppositionellen Demokraten abzuwenden) verabschiedete Steuerreform für zehn Jahre haushaltsneutral sein muss.

Diese Vorgabe bedeutet, dass die durchschnittlichen Einnahmen aus der Körperschaftssteuer gleich bleiben müssen, d. h. es wird dabei Gewinner und Verlierer geben: Einige werden weniger bezahlen als bisher und andere mehr. Bei der privaten Einkommensteuer kann man mit so etwas möglicherweise durchkommen, denn selbst wenn die Verlierer es bemerken, sind sie nicht ausreichend organisiert, um etwas dagegen zu tun. Im Gegensatz dazu haben selbst Kleinunternehmen in den USA ihre Lobbyisten beim Kongress.

Die meisten Ökonomen würden zustimmen, dass Amerikas aktuelle Steuerstruktur ineffizient und ungerecht ist. Einige Unternehmen zahlen einen viel höheren Steuersatz als andere. Möglicherweise sollte man innovative Firmen, die Arbeitsplätze schaffen, tatsächlich durch Steuererleichterungen belohnen. Doch in den USA scheint derzeit allein die Effektivität der Lobbyisten des Antragsstellers darüber zu entscheiden, wer Steuererleichterungen erhält.

Eines der wichtigsten Probleme betrifft die Besteuerung der Auslandseinkünfte amerikanischer Kapitalgesellschaften. Die Demokraten sind der Ansicht, dass amerikanische Unternehmen, da sie überall, wo sie tätig sind, den Schutz des US-Rechtssystems genießen und durch die Macht der USA vor schlechter Behandlung geschützt sind (was häufig durch internationale Verträge garantiert wird), für diese und andere Vorteile bezahlen sollten. Doch bei den meisten US-Unternehmen ist das Gespür für Fairness und Gegenseitigkeit oder gar nationale Loyalität nicht allzu tief verankert, und sie reagieren dann mit der Drohung, ihren Firmensitz ins Ausland zu verlagern.

Die Republikaner befürworten – teilweise aus Sensibilität gegenüber dieser Drohung – ein territoriales Steuersystem, wie es in den meisten Ländern verwendet wird: Steuern auf wirtschaftliche Tätigkeiten sollten nur in dem Land erhoben werden, in dem diese wirtschaftlichen Tätigkeiten ausgeübt werden. Nur ist zu befürchten, dass die Einführung eines territorialen Steuersystems – nach Verhängung einer Einmalgebühr auf unversteuerte Gewinne, die die Unternehmen im Ausland gebunkert haben – zu einem Rückgang der Steuereinnahmen führen würde.

Um dies auszugleichen, hat der Sprecher des US-Repräsentantenhauses Paul Ryan die Einführung einer Steuer auf die Nettoimporte (Importe minus Exporte) vorgeschlagen. Weil Nettoimporte zur Vernichtung von Arbeitsplätzen führen, sollte davor abgeschreckt werden. Zugleich würde diese Steuer, solange die US-Nettoimporte so hoch sind wie bisher, zu enormen Einnahmen führen.

Aber es gibt da ein Problem: Irgendwo muss das Geld herkommen. Die Preise für Importwaren werden also steigen. Wer bisher Billigkleidung aus China kauft, dem geht es jetzt schlechter. Für Trumps Team sind das Kollateralschäden: der unweigerliche Preis, den man zahlen muss, um Amerikas Plutokraten die Taschen zu füllen. Doch sind auch Einzelhändler wie Walmart, und nicht nur ihre Kunden, Teil dieser Kollateralschäden. Walmart weiß das – und wird es nicht hinnehmen.

Andere Reformen der Körperschaftssteuer könnten sinnvoll sein, aber auch bei ihnen wird es Gewinner und Verlierer geben. Und solange die Verlierer ausreichend zahlreich und organisiert sind, dürften sie die Macht haben, die Reform zu stoppen.

Ein politisch beschlagener Präsident, der die wirtschaftlichen und politischen Aspekte einer Reform der Körperschaftssteuer versteht, wäre möglicherweise in der Lage, den Kongress durch entsprechenden Druck zu einem Reformpaket zu bewegen, das Sinn ergibt. Trump ist kein derartiger Präsident. Sofern es überhaupt zu einer Körperschaftssteuerreform kommt, wird es sich dabei um ein hinter verschlossenen Türen ausgehandeltes Kuddelmuddel handeln. Wahrscheinlicher ist eine rein symbolische allgemeine Steuersenkung. Die Verlierer dabei werden künftige Generationen sein, die durch die Lobbyismusbemühungen der heutigen habsüchtigen Multimillionäre ausmanövriert wurden – wobei zu den gierigsten dieser Multimillionäre solche gehören, die ihr Vermögen schäbigen Aktivitäten wie Glücksspiel verdanken.

Das Elend bei der ganzen Geschichte dürfte durch die verbrauchte Behauptung versüßt werden, dass niedrigere Steuersätze das Wachstum ankurbeln. Nur gibt es hierfür gibt es einfach keine theoretische oder empirische Basis, besonders in Ländern wie den USA, wo die meisten Investitionen kreditfinanziert sind und der Zinsaufwand steuerabzugfähig ist. Deckungsbeitrag und Grenzkosten werden dadurch proportional verringert, sodass die Investitionen weitgehend unverändert bleiben. Tatsächlich zeigt sich bei näherer Betrachtung unter Berücksichtigung beschleunigter Abschreibungen und der Auswirkungen auf die Risikoverteilung, dass eine Senkung des Steuersatzes vermutlich die Investitionen verringert.

Die einzige Ausnahme sind kleine Länder, weil sie eine Politik zulasten ihrer Nachbarn verfolgen können, die darauf abzielt, diesen Unternehmen abspenstig zu machen. Doch das weltweite Wachstum bleibt dabei weitgehend unverändert – die Verteilungseffekte verringern es tatsächlich geringfügig –, wenn einer auf Kosten des anderen profitiert. (Wobei vorausgesetzt wird, dass das andere Land nicht reagiert und so einen Unterbietungswettlauf anheizt.)

Die USA sind ein Land mit vielen Problemen, insbesondere der großen Ungleichheit. Steuersenkungen für reiche Kapitalgesellschaften werden keines dieser Probleme lösen. Länder, die Erleichterungen bei der Körperschaftssteuer in Betracht ziehen, sollten sich dies eine Lehre sein lassen. Das gilt selbst für jene, die nicht das Pech haben, von einem ignoranten, feigen Plutokraten geführt zu werden.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan