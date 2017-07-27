35

لماذا لا تحل تخفيضات الضرائب لصالح الأثرياء أي شيء

نيويورك ــ على الرغم من أن المنتمين إلى طبقة الأثرياء اليمينيين الحاكمة في أميركا ربما يختلفون حول كيفية ترتيب المشاكل الرئيسية التي تواجهها البلاد ــ على سبيل المثال، التفاوت بين الناس، وتباطؤ النمو، وانخفاض الإنتاجية، وإدمان المواد الأفيونية، والمدارس الرديئة، والبنية الأساسية المتدهورة ــ فإن الحل هو ذاته دوما: خفض الضرائب وإلغاء القيود التنظيمية، بهدف "تحفيز" المستثمرين و"تحرير" الاقتصاد. ويواصل الرئيس دونالد ترمب تبني هذه الحزمة لجعل أميركا عظيمة مرة أخرى.

لن يحدث هذا، لأنه لم يحدث من قبل قط. فعندما حاول الرئيس رونالد ريجان في ثمانينيات القرن العشرين، ادعى أن عائدات الضرائب سترتفع. ولكن بدلا من ذلك، تباطأ النمو، وهبطت عائدات الضرائب، وعانى العمال. وكان الفائزون الكبار بالأرقام النسبية من الشركات والأثرياء، الذين استفادوا من المعدلات الضريبية الشديدة الانخفاض.

لم يتقدم ترمب حتى الآن باقتراح ضريبية محدد. ولكن خلافا للنهج الذي تتبناه إدارته في التعامل مع تشريع الرعاية الصحية، لن يساعده هنا الافتقار إلى الشفافية. ففي حين لا يعلم بعد عدد كبير من 32 مليون شخص من المتوقع أن يخسروا التأمين الصحي بموجب الاقتراح الحالي ماذا سيحل بهم، فإن هذا لا يصدق على الشركات التي لن تستفيد من إصلاح ترمب الضريبي.

وهنا تكمن معضلة ترمب. فلابد أن يكون إصلاحه الضريبي محايدا في ما يتصل بالإيرادات. وهي حتمية سياسية: ففي وجود شركات تجلس على تريليونات الدولارات نقدا في حين يعاني الأميركيون العاديون، يُصبِح خفض متوسط ضريبة الشركات جائرا ومفرطا ــ ويزداد الطين بلة إذا جرى خفض الضرائب المفروضة على القطاع المالي، الذي جلب أزمة عام 2008 ولم يتكبد قَط ثمن الأضرار الاقتصادية. وعلاوة على ذلك، تُملي إجراءات مجلس الشيوخ أن يكون الإصلاح محايدا في ما يتصل بالميزانية لمدة عشر سنوات، حتى يتسنى إقرار الإصلاح الضريبي عن طريق الأغلبية البسيطة وليس الأغلبية العظمى التي تتألف من ثلاثة أخماس والمطلوبة لهزيمة المعارضة من قِبَل الديمقراطيين، والتي يكاد يكون من المؤكد أنها معطلة لهذا الإصلاح.

ويعني هذا الشرط أن متوسط إيرادات ضريبة الشركات لابد أن يظل ثابتا، وهو ما يعني ضمنا أن الأمر يشمل فائزين وخاسرين: لأن بعض الممولين سيدفعون أقل مما يدفعون الآن، في حين يدفع آخرون أكثر مما يدفعون الآن. وربما يكون هذا واردا في حالة ضريبة الدخل الشخصي، لأنه حتى إذا لا حظ الخاسرون فإنهم ليسوا منظمين بالقدر الكافي. وفي المقابل، سنجد أن حتى الشركات الصغيرة في الولايات المتحدة قادرة على ممارسة الضغوط على الكونجرس.

ربما يتفق أغلب خبراء الاقتصاد على أن البنية الضريبية الحالية في أميركا غير فعّالة وظالمة. فبعض الشركات تدفع معدلا أعلى كثيرا من غيرها. وربما يكون من الواجب مكافأة الشركات التي تخلق فرص العمل، جزئيا من خلال الإعفاء الضريبي. ولكن يبدو أن المنطق الوحيد المعمول به لتحديد من يحصل على الإعفاءات الضريبية هو مدى فعالية جماعات الضغط التي يستعين بها طالبو الإعفاء.

وتتعلق واحدة من أكثر المشكلات أهمية بفرض الضرائب على دخل الشركات الأميركية المكتسب في الخارج. فكما يعتقد الديمقراطيون، ما دامت الشركات الأميركية، حيثما كانت تعمل، تستفيد من سيادة القانون وقوة أميركا لضمان عدم إساءة معاملتها (وهو ما تضمنه المعاهدات غالبا)، فيتعين عليها أن تدفع ثمن هذه المزايا وغيرها. ولكن الشعور بالإنصاف والمعاملة بالمثل، ناهيك عن الولاء الوطني، ليس متأصلا بعمق في العديد من الشركات الأميركية، التي ترد بالتهديد بنقل مقارها إلى الخارج.

ويدعو الجمهوريون، الذين يفتقرون جزئيا إلى الحساسية إزاء هذا التهديد، إلى فرض نظام ضريبي إقليمي، أشبه بذلك المعمول به في أغلب الدول: إذ ينبغي فرض الضرائب على النشاط الاقتصادي في البلد الذي يحدث فيه فقط. ومصدر القلق هنا هو أنه بعد فرض ضريبة تجبى لمرة واحدة على الأرباح غير الخاضعة للضريبة التي تحتفظ بها شركات الولايات المتحدة في الخارج، فإن تقديم نظام إقليمي من شأنه أن يولد خسارة ضريبية.

وللتعويض عن ذلك، اقترح بول ريان، رئيس مجلس النواب الأميركي، إضافة ضريبة على صافي الواردات (الواردات بعد خصم الصادرات). ولأن صافي الواردات يؤدي إلى تدمير الوظائف، فينبغي تثبيطه. وفي الوقت نفسه، ما دام صافي واردات الولايات المتحدة مرتفع بالقدر الذي هو عليه الآن، فإن الضريبة من شأنها أن تجمع عائدات هائلة.

وهنا تكمن الصعوبة: فلابد أن تأتي الأموال من جيب شخص ما. وسوف ترتفع أسعار الاستيراد، ويتفاقم سوء حال مستهلكي الملابس الرخيصة القادمة من الصين. ومن منظور فريق ترمب، يُعَد هذا من الأضرار الجانبية، الثمن الحتمي الذي يجب دفعه لإعطاء الأثرياء في أميركا المزيد من الأموال. ولكن شركات التجزئة مثل وال مارت، وليس مستهلكيها فقط، تشكل جزءا من الأضرار الجانبية أيضا. وتدرك شركة وال مارت هذا ــ ولن تسمح بحدوثه.

وربما تكون إصلاحات ضريبية أخرى منطقية؛ ولكنها أيضا تنطوي ضمنا على فائزين وخاسرين. وما دام عدد الخاسرين هائلا، خاصة وأنهم منظمون بالقدر الكافي، فمن المرجح أن تكون لديهم القدرة على وقف الإصلاح.

يستطيع الرئيس الماهر الفطن سياسيا والذي يفهم بعمق المؤثرات الاقتصادية والسياسية المرتبطة بإصلاح ضريبة الشركات أن يرغم الكونجرس على الموافقة على حزمة إصلاح منطقية. بيد أن ترمب ليس هذا الزعيم. فإذا حدث إصلاح ضريبة الشركات على الإطلاق فسوف يكون خليطا مضطربا مشوشا يتم بالوساطة من خلف الأبواب المغلقة. وهو في الأرجح خفض ضريبي رمزي شامل: فالخاسر هو الأجيال المقبلة، التي يتفوق عليها في ممارسة الضغوط أصحاب النفوذ الجشعون اليوم، ومن بين أكثرهم جشعا أولئك الذين يدينون بثرواتهم لأنشطة حقيرة، مثل المقامرة.

وسوف تكون الخسة في كل هذا مغطاة بطبقة من السكر متمثلة في الزعم القديم بأن المعدلات الضريبية المنخفضة من شأنها أن تحفز النمو. ولا يوجد دليل نظري أو تجريبي يؤكد هذا، وخاصة في دول مثل الولايات المتحدة، حيث يجري تمويل أغلب الاستثمارات (على الهامش) من خلال الاستدانة وحيث الفائدة قابلة للخصم من الضرائب. وسوف يجري خفض العائد الهامشي والتكلفة الهامشية بالتناسب، فيظل الاستثمار بلا تغيير إلى حد كبير. والواقع أن نظرة مدققة، مع الوضع في الاعتبار تناقص القيمة المتسارع والتأثيرات المتخلفة على عملية تقاسم المخاطر، تبين لنا بوضوح أن خفض المعدل الضريبي من المرجح أن يقلل الاستثمار.

الدول الصغيرة هي الاستثناء الوحيد هنا، لأنها قادرة على ملاحقة سياسات إفقار الجار التي تستهدف تصيد الشركات من الدول المجاورة بشكل غير مشروع. ولكن النمو العالمي يظل إلى حد كبير على حاله دون تغيير ــ بل إن التأثيرات التوزيعية تعوقه بشكل طفيف ــ حيث يكسب بعض الناس على حساب آخرين. (ويفترض هذا أن الآخر لن يرد بالمثل على النحو الذي يغذي سباقا إلى القاع).

في بلد يعاني من كل هذا القدر من المشاكل ــ وخاصة التفاوت بين الناس ــ لن تساعد التخفيضات الضريبية لصالح الشركات الغنية في حل أي من هذه المشاكل. وهو درس لكل الدول التي تفكر في تقديم إعفاءات ضريبية للشركات ــ حتى تلك التي لم يبلغ بها سوء الحظ حد الخضوع لقيادة حاكم ثري رعديد عديم الخبرة.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel