"An economic conflict between China and the United States has been ongoing since January 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump began setting tariffs and other trade barriers on China with the goal of forcing it to make changes to what the U.S. says are longstanding unfair trade practices and intellectual property theft.

The Trump administration stated that these practices may contribute to the U.S.–China trade deficit, and that the Chinese government requires transfer of American technology to China.

In response to US trade measures, the Chinese government accused the Trump administration of engaging in nationalist protectionism and took retaliatory action.

After the trade war escalated through 2019, in January 2020 the two sides reached a tense phase one agreement; it expired in December 2021 with China failing by a wide margin to reach its targets for U.S. imports to China.

By the end of the Trump presidency, the trade war was widely characterized as a failure for the United States.

His successor, Joe Biden, has kept tariffs in place."

It's argued that the latest trade tariffs imposed by the US on China was a decade too late, since they should already have been enacted by the US as early as a decade ago, in 2008.

In 2008, many of China's enterprises were still facing the acute problem of lack of core technologies, and so many of them could hardly have survived until today if the US had launched a massive siege on them at that time.

Unfortunately, the US's attention to quickly-growing China at that time had mostly been diverted by the worsening subprime crisis in her own country.

