The Myth of Central-Bank Independence

The Bank of England’s failure to respond effectively to the worst inflation in four decades underscores the need to abandon the outdated notion that fiscal and monetary policy can be kept separate. If governments are to be held responsible for investment and employment, they should also control interest rates.
LONDON – The United Kingdom’s economic policy is adrift. That was the main conclusion from the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee’s inquiry into the Bank of England’s failure to predict the worst inflation in 40 years. In a recent report, the Committee criticized the BOE’s internal culture and forecasting models, casting doubt on its ability to get inflation back to the 2% target by 2025.
The UK’s annual inflation rate reached a four-decade high of 11.1% in October 2022, while overall prices have increased 22% over the past three years. The House of Lords report attributed the BOE’s mistakes to “groupthink” among officials, an increasingly vague mandate (which now includes considerations like climate change), and “inadequate” forecasting tools. Former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, commissioned by the BOE to review its performance, highlighted the Bank’s obsolete software. The Committee also raised valid concerns about central bankers’ “unelected power.”
In 1997, then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown set the UK’s annual inflation target at 2.5% (later reduced to 2%) and gave the BOE “operational independence” to achieve it. Since then, the Bank has taken even greater control over economic policy, pumping £875 billion ($1.1 trillion) into the British economy through its quantitative easing program in response to the 2008-09 global financial crisis. As Economic Affairs Committee Chair George Bridges observed, this outsourcing of macroeconomic policy from government to central bankers – now standard practice in developed economies – represented “an enormous transfer of power from elected representatives to unelected officials.”
LONDON – The United Kingdom’s economic policy is adrift. That was the main conclusion from the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee’s inquiry into the Bank of England’s failure to predict the worst inflation in 40 years. In a recent report, the Committee criticized the BOE’s internal culture and forecasting models, casting doubt on its ability to get inflation back to the 2% target by 2025.
The UK’s annual inflation rate reached a four-decade high of 11.1% in October 2022, while overall prices have increased 22% over the past three years. The House of Lords report attributed the BOE’s mistakes to “groupthink” among officials, an increasingly vague mandate (which now includes considerations like climate change), and “inadequate” forecasting tools. Former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, commissioned by the BOE to review its performance, highlighted the Bank’s obsolete software. The Committee also raised valid concerns about central bankers’ “unelected power.”
In 1997, then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown set the UK’s annual inflation target at 2.5% (later reduced to 2%) and gave the BOE “operational independence” to achieve it. Since then, the Bank has taken even greater control over economic policy, pumping £875 billion ($1.1 trillion) into the British economy through its quantitative easing program in response to the 2008-09 global financial crisis. As Economic Affairs Committee Chair George Bridges observed, this outsourcing of macroeconomic policy from government to central bankers – now standard practice in developed economies – represented “an enormous transfer of power from elected representatives to unelected officials.”