A Big Step Forward for Liver Health

The World Health Organization recently released new guidelines on hepatitis B that expand treatment eligibility and allow for co-decision-making between clinicians and patients. By increasing access to potentially life-saving antivirals, this approach could go a long way toward reducing deaths from liver cancer in Africa.
JALINGO – In late March, the World Health Organization released new guidelines on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection. As a person living with HBV, I welcome the changes, which could significantly reduce deaths from liver cancer in Africa.
The story of Wisdom, a father and the founder of one of the best private schools in his hometown in Nigeria, demonstrates the need for a new approach to treating HBV. After trying to donate blood to his sick cousin, Wisdom was shocked to learn that he had HBV. But medical staff told him to go home and return in six months, because his viral load was too low to treat based on the 2015 WHO guidelines.
Wisdom never felt the need to return to the hospital, because he appeared healthy, and the doctor had not seemed concerned about his infection. But 13 weeks later, while working on his farm, Wisdom felt a sharp pain in his upper right abdomen, had nausea, and nearly fainted. After weeks of tests, he was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer. Last August, a mere five months after his initial diagnosis, Wisdom passed away, leaving behind his wife, daughter, and a pile of medical bills.
JALINGO – In late March, the World Health Organization released new guidelines on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection. As a person living with HBV, I welcome the changes, which could significantly reduce deaths from liver cancer in Africa.
The story of Wisdom, a father and the founder of one of the best private schools in his hometown in Nigeria, demonstrates the need for a new approach to treating HBV. After trying to donate blood to his sick cousin, Wisdom was shocked to learn that he had HBV. But medical staff told him to go home and return in six months, because his viral load was too low to treat based on the 2015 WHO guidelines.
Wisdom never felt the need to return to the hospital, because he appeared healthy, and the doctor had not seemed concerned about his infection. But 13 weeks later, while working on his farm, Wisdom felt a sharp pain in his upper right abdomen, had nausea, and nearly fainted. After weeks of tests, he was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer. Last August, a mere five months after his initial diagnosis, Wisdom passed away, leaving behind his wife, daughter, and a pile of medical bills.