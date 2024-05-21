The Case for Ukraine’s NATO Accession

Member countries must use NATO’s upcoming summit in Washington to reaffirm their commitment to admitting Ukraine. Refusing to offer a clear timetable for Ukrainian accession would fuel further aggression by signaling to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his neo-imperial dream is feasible.
BERKELEY/KYIV – At the signing ceremony of the North Atlantic Treaty on April 4, 1949, then-US President Harry Truman remarked that if this “simple document” had existed in 1914 and 1939, “it would have prevented the acts of aggression which led to two world wars.” The newly established alliance, he suggested, would ensure peace by deterring potential aggressors.
The success of this collective security strategy is reflected in the number of countries that have taken advantage of NATO’s open-door policy. Since 1949, the alliance has expanded from 12 to 32 members, with Finland and Sweden being the most recent additions. Now, member countries must commit to admitting Ukraine.
Bringing Ukraine into NATO is important for several reasons. For starters, any doubt about the alliance’s commitment to defend current or prospective members invites aggression. Russia is a case in point. The decision to shelve Ukraine and Georgia’s membership aspirations during the 2008 Bucharest summit led to Russia’s invasion of Georgia later that year. Similarly, turning a blind eye to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea resulted in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
