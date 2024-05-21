What the China Pessimists Are Getting Wrong

While China is probably in a much better position than bearish observers claim, the economy would benefit if Chinese households saved less and consumed more. But the first step toward boosting domestic consumption is jump-starting growth – and that requires a new wave of government-financed infrastructure investment.
BEIJING – Economists have lately been sounding the alarm that China’s economic development is teetering on the edge of a crisis. The problem, they argue, is that China’s growth is driven by extremely high levels of capital investment, and that private consumption is being suppressed. Is a crisis really looming, as many predict?
It is true that China’s growth pattern could, for decades, be characterized as investment-driven. Like most East Asian economies, China supported development by leveraging its high savings rate to maintain very high investment, and policymakers often used infrastructure spending as a countercyclical policy instrument. In 2009, for example, China’s government introduced a CN¥4 trillion ($560 billion) stimulus plan, in order to offset the adverse effects of the 2008 global economic crisis. By the end of that year, China’s rate of investment growth had surged to 30.1%, with total investment reaching 45% of GDP.
But China withdrew fiscal stimulus in 2011, in order to contain a swelling real-estate bubble and mitigate the threat of inflation. Investment growth has fallen steadily ever since, amounting to just 3% last year, and has been consistently outpaced by GDP growth since 2017.
