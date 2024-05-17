The Rise of Mesoeconomics

The digitalization of economic life and real-world data has opened up new possibilities for the study of the economic networks, regions, and sectors that ultimately determine how economic policies play out in the real world. Such modes of thinking will be crucial for economic policymaking in a new age of geopolitical risk.
CAMBRIDGE – In 1950, George A. Lincoln of the US Military Academy’s Department of Social Sciences published Economics of National Security: Managing America’s Resources for Defense, in which he and his colleagues distilled the lessons learned, often belatedly and painfully, from industrial mobilization during World War II. But in a second edition just four years later, Lincoln offered a “complete revision” to take account of the additional lessons learned from the “partial mobilization” for the Korean War.
The second edition provided a comprehensive, detailed analysis of what Bernard Baruch, the chair of the War Industries Board in World War I, called the “5 Ms of mobilization”: manpower, materials, money, manufacturing, and morale. But it also anticipated the emerging threats of the Cold War by identifying four distinct levels of mobilization.
The first is a full mobilization, which describes what the British, more than the Americans, underwent during WWII. The second is a limited (or partial) mobilization, such as what the United States pursued in the two years prior to Pearl Harbor and following the outbreak of the Korean War. The third is a sustained high “plateau of preparedness,” equivalent to what the US maintained, to varying degrees, throughout the Cold War. And the fourth is a demobilized “normal” peacetime economy.
CAMBRIDGE – In 1950, George A. Lincoln of the US Military Academy’s Department of Social Sciences published Economics of National Security: Managing America’s Resources for Defense, in which he and his colleagues distilled the lessons learned, often belatedly and painfully, from industrial mobilization during World War II. But in a second edition just four years later, Lincoln offered a “complete revision” to take account of the additional lessons learned from the “partial mobilization” for the Korean War.
The second edition provided a comprehensive, detailed analysis of what Bernard Baruch, the chair of the War Industries Board in World War I, called the “5 Ms of mobilization”: manpower, materials, money, manufacturing, and morale. But it also anticipated the emerging threats of the Cold War by identifying four distinct levels of mobilization.
The first is a full mobilization, which describes what the British, more than the Americans, underwent during WWII. The second is a limited (or partial) mobilization, such as what the United States pursued in the two years prior to Pearl Harbor and following the outbreak of the Korean War. The third is a sustained high “plateau of preparedness,” equivalent to what the US maintained, to varying degrees, throughout the Cold War. And the fourth is a demobilized “normal” peacetime economy.