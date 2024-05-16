What the AI Pessimists Are Missing

The current debate about generative AI focuses disproportionately on the disruption it might unleash. While it is true technological advances always disrupt legacy industries and existing systems and processes, one must not ignore the opportunities they can create or the risks they can mitigate.
WASHINGTON, DC – Pessimism suffuses current discussions about generative artificial intelligence. A YouGov survey in March found that Americans primarily feel “cautious” or “concerned” about AI, whereas only one in five are “hopeful” or “excited.” Around four in ten are very or somewhat concerned that AI could put an end to the human race.
Such fears illustrate the human tendency to focus more on what could be lost than on what could be gained from technological change. Advances in AI will cause disruption. But creative destruction creates as well as destroys, and that process ultimately is beneficial. Often, the problems created by a new technology can also be solved by it. We are already seeing this with AI, and we will see more of it in the coming years.
Recall the panic that swept through schools and universities when OpenAI first demonstrated that its ChatGPT tool can write in natural language. Many educators raised valid concerns that generative AI would help students cheat on assignments and exams, shortchanging their educations. But the same technology that enables this abuse also enables detection and prevention of it.
