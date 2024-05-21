The Dangerous Retreat into Protectionism

The latest round of US tariffs is part of an increasingly disturbing and dangerous trend. Step by step, major powers are unraveling an international economic order that delivered enormous, unprecedented gains over many decades through trade integration and globalization.
STOCKHOLM – Trade barriers, tariffs, and other protectionist tools are starting to feature more prominently around the world, often appearing under the heading of economic security. The recent decision by President Joe Biden’s administration to quadruple US tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 100% – as well as doubling the tariff on solar cells (to 50%) and more than tripling the tariff on lithium-ion EV batteries (to 25%) – represents a momentous new step in this direction.
Until now, US restrictions on trade with China had been justified on national-security grounds: to prevent the Chinese military from acquiring sensitive technologies. While one could debate whether this policy made sense, it at least seemed to fit into a longer-term strategy. But these latest protectionist measures have nothing to do with China’s military capabilities. Instead, they aim solely to prevent cheaper, often better, green technologies from reaching US consumers.
The connection to the US election is obvious. Biden has been trying to head off Donald Trump by playing to the same protectionist sentiments that Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has been stoking for years. It was Trump, after all, who put the world on a new protectionist path when he imposed sweeping tariffs on steel, aluminum, and many imports from China. Keen not to be outdone by Biden, he has already said that he would double the tariff on Chinese EVs from Mexico and apply additional ones to an even wider range of products.
